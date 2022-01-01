Restaurant header imageView gallery

Brick Works Brewing & Eats Long Neck

review star

No reviews yet

36932 Silicato Drive

Long Neck, DE 19966

Order Again

Popular Items

Classic Cheeseburger
Mac & Cheese
Street Corn

Appetizers

Autumn Caponata

$6.00

Bacon Wrapped Dates

$8.00

Stuffed with bleu cheese and wrapped in applewood bacon

Bavarian Pretzels

Bavarian Pretzels

$7.00

Twisted soft pretzels sticks with warm beer cheesw

Brick Works Beer Mussels

Brick Works Beer Mussels

$13.00

chorizo, smoked onions, harissa, Heff Off Hefeweizen, lemon, fresh herbs

Brisket & Bleu Spring Rolls

Brisket & Bleu Spring Rolls

$13.00

smoked brisket and bleu cheese in a crispy wrapper with mango dipping sauce

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$15.00

celery, buttermilk bleu cheese

Crab & Artichoke Dip

Crab & Artichoke Dip

$14.00

Creamy dip with lump crab, spinach and artichokes served with twisted soft pretzel sticks

Crispy Calamari

Crispy Calamari

$15.00

edamame, bleu cheese, spicy brown butter

Earth and Fire Fries

Earth and Fire Fries

$9.00

Red pepper flakes, parmesan, truffle oil, black garlic aioli

Empanadas

Empanadas

$12.00

Chorizo, potato and queso with fire roasted salsa roja

Fried Cheese

Fried Cheese

$13.00

white cheddar cheese curds, marinara sauce

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$6.00

Sandwich sliced pickles with Tabasco aioli

Guacamole & Chips

$9.00
Loaded Nachos

Loaded Nachos

$18.00

smoked brisket, chicken, pulled pork, pickled onions, crème fraiche, jalapeños, fresh salsa, shredded cheese, chipotle aioli

Meatless Nacho's

$11.00

Salsa & Chips

$7.00
Street Corn

Street Corn

$5.00

Grilled sweet corn with chipotle aioli, cilantro, queso fresco

Truffled Oyster Chowder

$16.00

Soups & Salads

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Gumbo

$8.00

Harvest Salad

$12.00

Pumpkin Mushroom Bisque

$8.00

Seared Scallop and Brussels Salad

$17.00

Small Caesar Salad

$4.00

Small House Salad

$4.00

The Works Salad

$11.00

Build a Mac

Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Mac Daddy

$14.00

Kill it Skillet

$16.00

Sandwiches

Big Pig

Big Pig

$14.00

tangy bbq pulled pork, crispy onions, brioche bun

Brisket Sandwich

$14.00
Chincoteague Crabcake

Chincoteague Crabcake

$19.00

Made with lump crab, topped with lemon caper aioli & served with old bay fries

Classic Cheeseburger

$14.00
Crabby Burger

Crabby Burger

$17.00

Topped with crab dip, old bay and melted cheddar

Firecracker Burger

Firecracker Burger

$15.00

Bacon, jalapeños, pepper jack, chipotle aioli

Mahi BLT

$15.00

Oyster Po' Boy

$17.00
Pork Belly Cuban

Pork Belly Cuban

$13.00

pork belly, pulled pork, ham, Swiss, beer pickles, bacon mustard, served on ciabatta

Pub Burger

Pub Burger

$16.00

Cheddar, beer cheese, bacon, crispy onions, pickles

Smokehouse Burger

$16.00
Southwest Black Bean Burger

Southwest Black Bean Burger

$12.00

House made black bean patty, topped with guacamole & black garlic aioli

Tacos

$13.00
The Schnitz

The Schnitz

$15.00

crispy pork cutlet, braised red cabbage, bacon, Swiss, fried egg, bacon beer mustard, pretzel bun

“The Bandit”

“The Bandit”

$14.00

buttermilk fried chicken breast, smoky bbq sauce, bacon, pepper jack, maple aioli, lettuce, tomato, brioche

Sides

Apple-Jalapeno Slaw

$3.00

Avocado

$2.00

French Fries Side

$5.00

Pasta Salad

$3.00

Potato Salad

$5.00

Pretzel Sticks (2)

$2.00

Side Brisket

$10.00

Side Chips

$2.00

Side Grits

$5.00

Side Guac (2oz)

$2.00

Side Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Side of Asparagus

$3.00

Side of bacon

$1.50

Side of beer cheese (2oz)

$2.00

Side of Bread

$1.00

Side of Chicken

$7.00

Side of Mash

$3.00

Side of Pickles

$0.50

Side of Shrimp (5)

$10.00

Side Pulled Pork

$7.00

Side Salmon

$16.00

Side Salsa

$2.00

Side Steak

$14.00

Small Caesar Salad

$4.00

Small House Salad

$3.00

Sweet & Spicy Brussels

$7.00

Veg of the day

$3.00

Entrees

Blackened Salmon

Blackened Salmon

$23.00

sweet corn succotash, asparagus, tomato jam

Brick Haus Schnitzel

$19.00

Cajun Meatloaf

$18.00
Carne Asada

Carne Asada

$22.00

Marinated grilled steak, Spanish rice, pico de gallo, guacamole, black beans, soft tortillas

Eggplant Parmesan

Eggplant Parmesan

$17.00

Served with sautéed broccoli rabe

Fish n Chips

Fish n Chips

$17.00

Beer battered cod, hand cut fries, lemon caper aioli

Seafood Fra Diavolo

Seafood Fra Diavolo

$28.00

Shrimp, crab, mussels and mahi over bucatini pasta with spicy marinara

Short Rib Pot Roast

Short Rib Pot Roast

$23.00

With chimichurri sauce and a watermelon, cucumber, red onion salad with feta and watermelon vinaigrette

Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$22.00

Andouille sausage, garlic, tomato, spinach, lemon butter sauce, cheesy grits

Kids Corner

Kids Chicken Grilled

$7.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Mac N Cheese

$7.00

Kids Pasta

$7.00

Kids Quesadilla

$7.00

Desserts

Chocolate Bourbon Pecan Pie

$8.00Out of stock

Chocolate Pretzel Stout Cake

$9.00

Dessert of the Day - Beer Ice cream

$6.00

Key Lime Pie

$7.00Out of stock

Peach Sorbet

$6.00Out of stock

Pineapple Sorbet

$6.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$8.00

Spent Grain Apple Cobbler

$7.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$6.00

Gift Card

$25 Gift Card

$25.00

$50 Gift Card

$50.00

$100 Gift Card

$100.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Brick Works Brewing & Eats is focused on creating the highest quality beers and recipes. We pride ourselves on utilizing locally sourced ingredients for both our beers and our menu items.

Location

36932 Silicato Drive, Long Neck, DE 19966

Directions

