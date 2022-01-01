Brewpubs & Breweries
American
Gastropubs
Brick Works Brewing & Eats Smyrna
1,266 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Brick Works Brewing & Eats is focused on creating the highest quality beers and recipes. We pride ourselves on utilizing locally sourced ingredients for both our beers and our menu items.
Location
230 S Dupont Blvd, Smyrna, DE 19977
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
First State Brewing Company - Middletown, DE
4.8 • 146
109 Patriot Drive Middletown, DE 19709
View restaurant
JAKL BEER WORKS - 128 Patriot Dr Unit 11
No Reviews
128 Patriot Dr Unit 12 Middletown, DE 19709
View restaurant