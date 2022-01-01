Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries
American
Gastropubs

Brick Works Brewing & Eats Smyrna

1,266 Reviews

$$

230 S Dupont Blvd

Smyrna, DE 19977

Popular Items

Wings
Cajun Meatloaf
Pumpkin Cheesecake

Appetizers

Empanadas

Empanadas

$12.00

Chorizo, potato and queso with fire roasted salsa roja

Loaded Nachos

Loaded Nachos

$18.00

Brisket, Cheddar-Jack, Salsa, Pickled Red Onions, Jalapenos, with Crema and Chipotle Aioli

Meatless Nachos

$11.00
Crab & Artichoke Dip

Crab & Artichoke Dip

$14.00

Creamy dip made with lump crab, spinach and artichokes. Served with soft pretzel sticks

Truffled Oyster Chowder

$16.00
Crispy Calamari

Crispy Calamari

$15.00

With edamame, bleu cheese, spicy brown butter

Fried Cheese

Fried Cheese

$13.00

White cheddar cheese curds, marinara

Brick Works Beer Mussels

Brick Works Beer Mussels

$13.00

chorizo, smoked onion, harissa, Heff Off Hefeweizen, lemon, fresh herbs

Brisket & Bleu Spring Rolls

Brisket & Bleu Spring Rolls

$13.00

House smoked brisket & bleu cheese in a crispy wrapper with Asian Mango Sauce

Guacamole & Chips

$9.00

Salsa & Chips

$7.00
Wings

Wings

$15.00

4 drums, 4 flats, celery, with ranch or blue cheese

Small Plates

Bavarian Pretzels

Bavarian Pretzels

$7.00

Twisted soft pretzel sticks with warm beer cheese dip

Autumn Caponata

$6.00
Earth & Fire Fries

Earth & Fire Fries

$9.00

red pepper flake, parmesan, truffle oil, black garlic aioli

Bacon Dates

$8.00
Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$6.00

Sandwich sliced and served with Tabasco aioli

Soups & Salads

The Works Salad

$11.00

Mixed Greens with Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Hardboiled Egg, Bacon, Cheddar-Jack, Croutons, Blue Cheese Dressing

Harvest Salad

$12.00

Mixed Greens with Red Onions, Beemster Cheese, Butternut Squash, Pumpkin Croutons, Walnuts, Cranberries, Cinnamon Brown Butter Vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Romaine with Tomatoes, Red Onions, Fried Capers, Croutons, Parmesan, Creamy Caesar

Seared Scallop & Brussels Salad

$17.00

Frisee with Pork Belly, Brussels Sprouts, Mushrooms, Butternut Squash, Bacon Mustard Vinaigrette

Small House Salad

$4.00

Mixed Greens with Red Onions, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Croutons, Cheddar-Jack, Choice of Dressing

Small Caesar Salad

$4.00

Romaine with Tomatoes, Red Onions, Fried Capers, Croutons, Parmesan, Creamy Caesar

Pumpkin Mushroom Bisque

$8.00

Seafood Gumbo

$8.00

Sandwiches & Burgers

Tacos

$13.00

Your choice of Protein with Salsa, Queso Fresco, Chipotle Aioli, Mixed Greens in Flour Tortillas

Oyster Po' Boy

$17.00
The Schnitz

The Schnitz

$15.00

crispy pork cutlet, braised red cabbage, bacon, swiss, fried egg, bacon beer mustard, pretzel bun

“The Bandit”

“The Bandit”

$14.00

Pepper-Jack, Maple Aioli, BBQ Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon on Brioche

Slow Cooked Brisket Sandwich

$14.00

Sliced brisket, smoky BBQ Sauce, Chipotle Aioli, Apple-Jalapeno Slaw on Brioche

Pork Belly Cuban Sandwich

Pork Belly Cuban Sandwich

$13.00

Ham, Pulled Pork, Pork Belly, Beer Mustard, House-Made Pickles on Ciabatta

Big Pig

Big Pig

$14.00

tangy bbq pulled pork with crispy onions on a brioche bun

Classic Cheeseburger

$14.00

Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion on Brioche

Pub Burger

Pub Burger

$16.00

Beer Cheese, Cheddar, Bacon, Crispy Fried Onions, House-made Pickles, and Beer Mustard on Brioche

Smokehouse Burger

$16.00

Smoked Gouda, Smoked Onions, Bacon, BBQ Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato on Brioche

Crabby Burger

Crabby Burger

$17.00

Topped with crab dip, old bay and cheddar cheese

Firecracker Burger

Firecracker Burger

$15.00

Pepperjack, Bacon, Chipotle Aioli, Jalapenos, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion on Brioche

Southwest Black Bean Burger

Southwest Black Bean Burger

$12.00

Black Garlic Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion on Brioche

Build a Mac

Mac & Cheese

$9.00

with Parmesan and Breadcrumbs

Kill It Skillet

Kill It Skillet

$16.00

Mac and Cheese with Andouille Sausage, Chorizo and Bacon topped with Truffled Frites

Mac Daddy

$14.00

Mac and Cheese topped with Pulled Pork, BBQ Sauce and Crispy Onions

Entrees

Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$22.00

Andouille Sausage, Tomatoes, Spinach, Lemon

Short Rib Pot Roast

Short Rib Pot Roast

$23.00

with chimichurri and a watermelon, cucumber, red onion salad with feta and watermelon vinaigrette

Brick Haus Schnitzel

$19.00

Spaetzel, Braised Red Cabbage, Bacon Mustard Vinaigrette

Cajun Meatloaf

$18.00

Succotash Mash, Sweet & Spicy Brussels, Bacon Tomato Jam

Eggplant Parm

Eggplant Parm

$17.00

With sautéed broccoli rabe

Carne Asada

Carne Asada

$22.00

Marinated grilled steak, Spanish rice, pico de gallo, guacamole, black beans, soft tortillas

Adult Chicken Fingers

$15.00

Kids Corner

Kids' meals come with one side (excluding mac & cheese) and a drink

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.00

Kids Mac N Cheese

$7.00

Kids Grilled Chicken🐔

$7.00

Kids Quesadilla

$7.00

Kids Pasta

$7.00

Sides

No Side

French Fries Side

$5.00

Apple-Jalapeno Slaw

$3.00

Potato Salad

$5.00

Pasta Salad

$3.00

Side Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Sweet & Spicy Brussels

$7.00

Asparagus

$5.00

Fruit

$2.00

Pretzel Sticks (2)

$3.50

Side Chips

$3.00

Side Guac (2 oz)

$3.00

Side Guac (4 oz)

$5.00

Side Beer Cheese (4 oz)

$3.50

Protein

Squash & Zucchini

$5.00

Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Grits

$5.00

Sauces

Toppings

Seasonings

4oz Salsa

$2.50

Braised Greens

$5.00

Spanish Rice

$5.00

Broccoli Rabe

$4.00

Applesauce

Applesauce

$1.00

Desserts

Kevin’s Famous Key Lime Pie

Kevin’s Famous Key Lime Pie

$7.00

buttery graham cracker crust, homemade whipped cream, mango coulee

Chocolate Bourbon Pecan Pie

Chocolate Bourbon Pecan Pie

$8.00

A pie meets a cookie— bourbon pecan pie with figs chocolate chunks

Spent Grain Apple Cobbler

$7.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$8.00
Chocolate Pretzel Stout Cake

Chocolate Pretzel Stout Cake

$9.00

layers of rich chocolate cake and a scoop of ice cream, both made with our Chocolate Covered Pretzel Stout

Beer Pretzel Ice Cream

$6.00

Ice Cream

$2.50+

Drinks

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Sierra Mist Twist

$2.50

Mountain Dew

$2.50

Raspberry Sweet Tea

$2.50

Pink Lemonade

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Tonic

$2.50

Club Soda

$2.50

Water

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.50

Milk

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Apple Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Ginger Beer Can

$3.00

Bottle Rootbeer

$3.00
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Brick Works Brewing & Eats is focused on creating the highest quality beers and recipes. We pride ourselves on utilizing locally sourced ingredients for both our beers and our menu items.

230 S Dupont Blvd, Smyrna, DE 19977

Brick Works Brewing & Eats image
Brick Works Brewing & Eats image
Brick Works Brewing & Eats image

