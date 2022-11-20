Restaurant header imageView gallery

Brick and Ivy

review star

No reviews yet

400 34th Ave

Altoona, IA 50009

Order Again

Canned Beer

Bud Light-Can

Budweiser-Can

Busch Light-Can

Coors Light-Can

Miller Lite-Can

$4.00

Mich Ultra-Can

$4.00Out of stock

Can White Claw Rasberry

$4.00

Busch Apple

$4.50

Keystone

$3.50

Draft Beer

16 oz Blue Moon

$5.00

16 oz Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser 16oz HH

$4.00

16 oz Busch Light

$4.00

Confluence DSM IPA 16oz

$6.00

16 oz Exile Ruthie

$6.00

Shiner Cheer 16oz

$5.00

Cherry Bomb Blonde 16oz

$5.00

16 Oz Kinship

$5.00

Lagunitas IPA

$7.00

16 oz Pseudo Sue

$7.00

Capitol Gold

$5.00

Party Menu

Cheese balls

Pretzel bites

Chips and Salsa

$4.00

Brisket Burger

$12.00

Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Buffalo Wrap

$14.00

Chicken Ceasar

$14.00

RT Appetizers

Pretzel bites

Reg Smoked Wings

$15.00

Smoked in house bone in wings. Large =10 wings, small=5

Jalepeno poppers

$8.00

Reg Boneless Wings

Quesadilla

$10.00

Sheet Pan Nachos

Cheesy Bacon Dipping Fries

Cheese balls

Fried Pickles

Fried cheese triangles

$8.00

Chips and Salsa

$4.00

Chips and Queso

$4.00

RT Baskets

Brisket Burger

$12.00

Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Tenderloin

$13.00

Club Wrap

$14.00

Buffalo Wrap

$14.00

Ceasar Wrap

$12.00

Chicago Dog RT

$10.00

Flat Bread Pizza

$11.00Out of stock

Chicken Ceasar

$14.00

Salmon Avocado

$16.00

RT Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Boss' Long Island

$6.00

Cosmopolitan

$8.00

Dirty Shirley

$5.00

Gimlet

$8.00

Hurricane

$8.00

Manhattan

$8.00

Mimosa

$5.00

Moscow Mule

$6.00

Old Fashioned

$8.00

Margarita

$7.00

Screwdriver

$5.50

Sosa Mule

$6.00

Tequila Sunrise

$5.00

White Russian

$6.00

RT Gin

Well Gin-HH

Aviation

$9.00+

Bombay Saphire

$7.00+

Tanqueray

$6.00+

RT Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto

$5.00+

Cointreau

$10.00+

Disaronno

$8.00+

Dr McGuilicuddys Menthol

$6.00+

Grape Pucker

$5.00

Jagermeister

$7.00+

Kahlua

$5.00+

Peach Schnapps

$5.00

Prairie fire

$6.00+

Raspberry Schnapps

$5.00

Rumchata

$6.00+

Rumplemintz

$5.00+

Tequila Rose

$5.00

Watermelon Pucker

$5.00

RT Rum

Bacardi

$7.00+

Bacardi Dragon Berry

$7.00+

Bacardi Limon

$7.00+

Captain Morgan

$5.00+

Malibu

$5.00+

Meyers

$6.00

Sailor Jerry

$7.00

Well Rum

$4.00+

Well Spiced Rum

$4.00

RT Shots

Ivy Bomb

$7.00

Strike Out

$7.00

Peanuts and Crackerjacks

$7.00

Double Play

$7.00

MVP Bomb

$7.00

Seventh Inning Stretch

$7.00

Grape Bomb

$7.00

Jager Bomb

$7.00

Orange Peel

$7.00

Green Tea

$6.00

Mini Beer

$6.00

Vegas Boom

$7.00

RT Tequila

Well Tequila

$4.00+

Cabo Wabo

$7.00+

Casamigos Silver

$9.00+

Don Julio Anejo

$11.00Out of stock

Don Julio Blanco

$8.00+

Jose Cuervo

$4.00+

Patron

$9.00+

Patron Cafe

$8.00+

RT Vodka

Well Vodka

$4.00+

Absolut

$6.00+

Absolut Citron

$6.00+

Absolut Manderine

$6.00+

Absolut Peach

$6.00+

Blueberry Infused

$6.00

Grey Goose

$9.00+

Jeremiah Weed

$5.00

Ketel One

$8.00+

K.O Cucumber Mint

$8.00

K.O. Grapefruit Rose

$8.00

K.O. Peach & Orange Blossom

$8.00

Pearl Cucumber

$7.00+

Rasberry Infused

$6.00

Smirnoff Strawberry

$4.00+

Titos

$6.00+

UV Blue

$5.00+

UV Cake

$5.00+

UV Cherry

$5.00+

UV Grape

$5.00+

RT Whiskey Bourbon Scotch

Well Whiskey

$4.00+

Bulleitt

$8.00+

BV

$5.00+

BV Caramel

$5.00+

Canadian Club

$5.00+

Crown Apple

$7.00+

Crown Royal

$7.00+

Dalmore 12 Year

$10.00+

Dewars

$6.00+

Fireball

$5.00+

Glenlivet

$8.00+

Hennessey

$8.00+

Infused Cinnamon Apple

$6.00

J&B Scotch

$5.00

Jack Daniels

$5.00+

Jack Daniels Honey

$5.00+

Jack Fire

$5.00+

Jameson

$6.00+

Jim Beam

$5.00+

Jim Fire

$5.00+

Johnny Walker Red

$7.00+

Makers Mark

$7.00+

Prairie Fire

$6.00+

Screwball Peanut Butter

$6.00+

Seagrams 7

$5.00+

Seagrams VO

$5.00+

Southern Comfort

$5.00+

Templeton

$8.00+

Wild Turkey

$5.00+

Cedar Ridge

$7.50

Buffalo Trace

$8.00

TRIVIA ONLY

Mini Beer

$3.00

Fireball

$3.00

Domestic Bucket

$20.00

Bucket and Wings

$30.00

Domestic Bucket

$23.00

Reg Smoked Wings

$15.00

Smoked in house bone in wings. Large =10 wings, small=5

Reg Boneless Wings

Quarter Nachos

$8.00

Sheet Pan Nachos

Onion Rings

$7.00

Fried Pickles

spicy cheese balls

$6.00

Fried cheese triangles

$8.00

Cheesy Bacon Dipping Fries

Pretzel bites

Quesadilla

$10.00

Graduation Party

Mimosa

$5.00

Bloody Mary

$6.00

Ball Park

$4.00

Sosa

$4.00

Shirts

Logo T Shirt - Small

$15.00Out of stock

Logo T Shirt - Medium

$15.00

Logo T Shirt - Large

$15.00Out of stock

Logo T Shirt - XLarge

$15.00

Logo T Shirt - 2XLarge

$15.00Out of stock

Logo Tank Top - Small

$18.00

Logo Tank Top - Medium

$18.00

Logo Tank Top - Large

$18.00

Logo Tank Top - XLarge

$18.00

Logo Tank Top - 2XLarge

$18.00

Men's Logo Polo - Small

$25.00Out of stock

Men's Logo Polo - Medium

$25.00

Men's Logo Polo - Large

$25.00

Men's Logo Polo - XLarge

$25.00

Men's Logo Polo - 2XLarge

$25.00

Women's Logo Polo - Small

$25.00Out of stock

Women's Logo Polo - Medium

$25.00

Women's Logo Polo - Large

$25.00

Women's Logo Polo - XLarge

$25.00

Women's Logo Polo - 2XLarge

$25.00Out of stock

St Patrick's Day Small

$12.00

St Patrick's Day Medium

$12.00

St Patrick's Day Large

$12.00

St Patrick's Day XLarge

$12.00

Hats

Black Large Logo - snapback

$20.00

Black Small Logo - snapback

$20.00Out of stock

Grey Largo Logo - snapback

$20.00

Grey Small Logo - fitted

$20.00

Black Small Logo - fitted

$20.00

Black Large Logo - fitted

$20.00Out of stock

Dark Gray Large Logo - Snapback

$20.00

St Patrick's Day

$18.00

Outdoor

Raincoat

$20.00

Staff

Server's Apron

$5.00

Charity

Animals

$5.00+

Iowa Vets

$5.00+

Blank Hospital

$5.00+
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Thank you for your support!

Location

400 34th Ave, Altoona, IA 50009

Directions

Gallery
Brick and Ivy Rooftop image
Brick and Ivy Rooftop image
Brick and Ivy Rooftop image

