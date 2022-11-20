Brick and Ivy
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Thank you for your support!
Location
400 34th Ave, Altoona, IA 50009
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bumblebee Pizza - 2437 Adventureland Dr Suite B
No Reviews
2437 Adventureland Dr Suite B Altoona, IA 50009
View restaurant
Scornovaccas Altoona - 2437 Adventureland Dr
No Reviews
2437 Adventureland Dr Altoona, IA 50009
View restaurant
Mugsy’s Pizza House Irish Sports Pub
No Reviews
1225 Copper Creek Dr. Pleasant Hill, IA 50327
View restaurant