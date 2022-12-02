Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American
Brewpubs & Breweries

The Brickhouse Restaurant

1,718 Reviews

$$

67 W Main St

Patchogue, NY 11772

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Short Rib & Ch Panini
Avo Caesar
Chicken Avo Club

STARTERS

Baked Clams

$12.00

Chopped clams, bread stuffing, lemon

Beet hummus

$12.00

local beets, pistachio, grilled pita

Calmari

$14.00

Tubes and tentacles, tossed in flour, deep fried, served with marinara

Chx Quesadilla

$14.00

Griddled tortilla, cheddar jack, pico de gallo, salsa, sour cream

Chx Tenders

$14.00

soy marinade, spicy aioli

Eggrolls

$15.00

heirloom tomato salad, grilled country bread

Mozz Tots

$14.00

fresh mozzarella, lemon-herb aioli

Short rib Nachos

$16.00

old bay chips, radish, cucumber, jalapeno

Wings

$16.00

ON BREAD

Cauliflower Tacos

$15.00

spicy aioli, summer squash slaw, flour tortilla

Blk Tuna BLT

$18.00

Ahi tuna (rare), lettuce, tomato, bacon, avocado, cajun remoulade, brioche bun

Chicken Avo Club

$17.00

bacon, lettuce, tomato, citrus ranch, avocado

Bricklayer Burger

$16.00

Our special blend of ground short rib, chuck, and brisket, sesame seed bun, lettuce, tomato and onions

Whiskey Burger

$17.00

8 oz burger jack daniels glaze, melted gouda, bacon jam and fried onion straws

Nashville Chicken

$16.00

Fried chicken breast, BHB original Nashville hot sauce, pickles, Southwest Ranch, brioche bun

French Dip

$17.00

roast beef, caramelized onion, horseradish aioli, gruyere cheese, beef jus

Short Rib & Ch Panini

$18.00

Slow braised short rib, melted white cheddar, pressed pita, brown gravy on side

Shrimp Banh Mi

$16.00

PLATES

Shrimp Scampi

$21.00

little neck clams, lemon, herb crumbs

Bolognese

$22.00

bolognese, basil, parmesan

Fish & Chips

$24.00

Beer battered cod, house cut fries

Shepherds Pie

$20.00

Braised short ribs, ground beef, corn, carrots, peas simmered in a homemade stout broth, topped with mashed and brown gravy

NY Strip

$34.00

mashed potato & roasted farm veg

Maple-Miso Salmon

$25.00

Chx Schnitzel

$23.00

SALADS & SOUP

Mixed Greens

$12.00

local greens, summer squash, fennel, lemon-basil vinaigrette

Baby wedge

$12.00

blue cheese, bacon, tomato, red onion, ranch

Avo Caesar

$12.00

SIDES

Truffle Fries

$12.00

Pot Salad

$12.00

Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Brussel Sprout

$12.00

French Fries

$8.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Cole slaw

$6.00

Vegetable Side

$6.00

FIRE

FIRE COURSE 1

FIRE COURSE 2

FIRE COURSE 3

FIRE COURSE 4

FIRE COURSE 5

FIRE X

HOLD COURSE

----HOLD COURSE 1----

----HOLD COURSE 2----

----HOLD COURSE 3----

----HOLD COURSE 4----

----HOLD COURSE 5----

BHB SIGNATURE DRINKS

Banana Stand

$13.00

tequila, lime, black tea, jalapeno, salt

Hibiscus Mule

$11.00

citrus vodka, pomegranate, lemon, ginger beer

Apple pack

$12.00

bourbon, strawberry, sweet tea, lemon, mint

Boozy Bunny

$13.00

rum, pineapple, lime, sugar, bitters

Perfect Pear

$12.00

gin, honeydew, ginger, lime

White Sangria

$11.00

red or white wine, lemon, orange, triple sec, ginger ale

Red Sangria

$11.00

red or white wine, lemon, orange, triple sec, ginger ale

Kiwi Cooler

$13.00

Mango Milk Punch

$13.00

Affogato

$10.00

DRINK OF THE WEEK

Coquito

$10.00

Maple Old Fash

$12.00

Purple rain

$10.00

PITCHER

Guinness Stout Pitcher

$20.00

Sand city IPA

$24.00

Barrier IPA Pitcher

$24.00

Cigar city brown pitcher

$22.00

Kitty pitcher

$20.00

Voodoo Ranger IPA pitcher

$20.00

Ghost Red Ale

$22.00

Blue pt Sour Pitcher

$22.00

Ghost Occult 45 Pitcher

$20.00

Voodoo Ranger pitcher

$22.00

Ghost IPA pitcher

$22.00

DUBCO IPA pitcher

$22.00

Weihenstephan oktober pitcher

$20.00

pacifico pitcher

$18.00

Toasted Lager Pitcher

$22.00

FUN pitcher

$20.00

TOGO

Crowler

$14.00

Growler

$24.00

PACKAGES

FAMILY STYLE BRUNCH

$45.00

FAMILY STYLE PACKAGE

$65.00

FAMILY STYLE PASTA PARTY

$50.00

Outside Dessert Fee

$50.00

COCKTAIL HORS'DOEUVRES

$25.00

BEVERAGE PACKAGES

Mimosas & Bloody Marys

$10.00

Beer & Wine

$20.00

Cocktail Hour

$20.00

Champagne Punch Bowl

$80.00

Sangria Bowl

$65.00

Main Street Open Bar

$30.00

Railroad Ave Open Bar

$40.00

Havens Ave Open Bar

$50.00

Coffee Service

$50.00

DEPOSIT

Refundable deposit

$500.00

Bricks Fixe

Parsnip Bisque Tasting

$12.00

Lamb Ragu Tasting

$12.00

Swordfish Tasting

$12.00

Apple Crumb Tasting

$12.00

Bev Pairing

Walnut o.f. Tasting

$6.25

Merlot tasting

$6.25

Sauv Blanc Tasting

$6.25

Blue Pt Sour Tasting

$6.25

GAME DAY APPS

Half Tray Mac & Cheese

$45.00

Full Tray Mac & Cheese

$85.00

Half Tray Baked Clams

$45.00

Full Tray Baked Clams

$85.00

Half Tray Pork Nachos

$45.00

Half Tray Mozz Tots

$45.00

Full Tray Mozz Tots

$85.00

Half Tray Coconut Shrimp

$45.00

Full Tray Coconut Shrimp

$85.00

Half Tray Baby Wedge

$40.00

Full Tray Baby Wedge

$75.00

GAME DAY HEROES

Avocado Chicken Club Hero

$65.00

Cubano Hero

$65.00

Nashville Chicken Hero

$65.00

French Dip Hero

$65.00

GAME DAY WINGS/TACOS

Half Tray Wings

$55.00

Full Tray Wings

$100.00

Half Tray Taco

$45.00

Full Tray Taco

$85.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

67 W Main St, Patchogue, NY 11772

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Brickhouse Brewery & Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

Blue Point Brewing Company
orange starNo Reviews
225 West Main Street Patchogue, NY 11772
View restaurantnext
Senor Taco Mexican Grill - Holbrook
orange star4.7 • 2,278
480-19 Patchogue Holbrook Road Holbrook, NY 11741
View restaurantnext
The Shed Restaurant - West Sayville, NY - 21 Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
21 Main St. NY West Sayville, NY 11796
View restaurantnext
Village Idiot Pub Lake Grove - Lake Grove
orange star4.4 • 2,289
2811 Middle Country Rd Lake Grove, NY 11755
View restaurantnext
Castaway - 927 Evergreen Walk
orange starNo Reviews
927 Evergreen Walk Ocean Beach, NY 11770
View restaurantnext
The Bench Bar & Grill
orange star4.0 • 500
1095 25A NY Stony Brook, NY 11790
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Patchogue

Toast Coffeehouse
orange star4.6 • 6,786
46 east main st Patchogue, NY 11772
View restaurantnext
RHUM - Patchogue, NY
orange star4.4 • 2,765
13 East Main Street Patchogue, NY 11772
View restaurantnext
South Ocean Grill
orange star4.6 • 954
567 South Ocean Avenue Patchogue, NY 11772
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Patchogue
Sayville
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Ronkonkoma
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Selden
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Ocean Beach
review star
No reviews yet
Stony Brook
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Mount Sinai
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Brentwood
review star
No reviews yet
Smithtown
review star
No reviews yet
Port Jefferson
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston