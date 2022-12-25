A map showing the location of Brickhouse Burgers & Pizza 3914 Soco RoadView gallery

Brickhouse Burgers & Pizza 3914 Soco Road

3914 Soco Road

Maggie Valley, NC 28751

NA Beverage

Cheerwine

$2.49

Diet Pepsi

$2.49

Dr.Pepper

$2.49

Lemonade

$2.49

Mist Twist

$2.49

Mountain Dew

$2.49

Pepsi

$2.49

Root Beer

$2.49

Half & Half Tea

$2.49

Unsweet Tea

$2.49

Sweet Tea

$2.49

Arnold Palmer

$2.49

Water

Coffee

$2.00

MED Pizza

MED Cheese Pizza

$11.99

MED The Works

$18.99

MED Garden Luvers

$18.99

MED Cowboy

$18.99

MED Maui Wowie

$16.99

MED Chicken Alfredo

$19.99

MED White Cap

$17.99

MED BBQ Chicken

$18.99

MED Chicken Ranch

$19.99

MED Cheesy-Burger

$17.99

LG Pizza

LG Cheese Pizza

$14.99

LG The Works

$21.99

LG Garden Luvers

$21.99

LG Cowboy

$21.99

LG Maui Wowie

$19.99

LG Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$21.99

LG White Cap

$20.99

LG BBQ Chicken

$21.99

LG Chicken Ranch

$21.99

LG Cheesy-Burger Pizza

Calzone & Stromboli

Calzone

$10.99

Stromboli

$10.99

GF Pizza

10" GF Cheese Pizza

$12.99

10" GF The Works

10" GF Garden Luvers

10" GF Cowboy

10" GF Maui Wowie

10" GF Chicken Alfredo

10" GF White Cap

10" GF BBQ Chicken

Starters

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$10.99

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$10.99

Tower Of Rings

$10.99

Fired Up Shrimp

$11.99

Garlic KNOts

$6.99

Chicken Wings

$15.99

Salads

House Salad

$8.99

Utimate Shrimp Salad

$12.99

Utimate Chicken Salad

$11.99

Salad- Chicken Walnut

$11.99

Salad - Grilled Chicken

$11.49

Salad - Crispy Chicken

$11.49

Salad - Buffalo Chicken

$11.99

Burgers

Hamburger

$9.99

Cheeseburger

$10.99

Smokey Bacon Burger

$11.99

SmokeHouse Burger

$11.99

Mushroom Onion Stack

$11.99

Mac & Cheese Me Burger

$11.99

Bourbon Burger

$11.99

Cowboy Up Burger

$11.99

Pepperoni Pizza Burger

$11.99

Maui Wowie Burger

$11.99

Jalapeno Business Burger

$11.99

Sunny Side Up Burger

$11.99

Garden Burger

$11.99

Skillets

Bourbon Street Skillet

Teriyaki Skillet

Fired Up Skillet

Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Polynesian Sandwich

$11.49

Crispy Bourbon Sandwich

$11.59

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$11.29

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$11.59

Chicken Club

$11.59

Dinners

Grilled Chicken Dinner

$13.99

Grilled Shrimp Dinner

$13.99

Fried Cod Dinner

$13.99

Sea & Land Combo

$14.99

Popcorn Shrimp

$12.99

Chicken Tenders

$12.99

Sides

French Fries

$3.49

Onion Rings

$4.49

Hushpuppies

$1.99

Baked Potato

$3.99

Grilled Vegetables

$3.99

Side Salad

$4.99

Side Celery

$2.50

Sauces

Ranch

$0.50+

Blue Cheese

$0.50+

Honey Mustard

$0.50+

Italian

$0.50+

1000 Island

$0.50+

Marinara

$1.00

SmokeHouse

$0.50+

Bourbon

$0.50+

Fired Up

$0.50+

BBQ

$0.50+

Kickin

$0.50+

Teriyaki

$0.50+

Buffalo (Hot)

$0.50+

Spicy Garlic

$0.50+

Kids

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.99

Kids Hamburger (NO CHEESE)

$6.99

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Kids Popcorn Shrimp

$6.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Dessert

Funnel Cake Fries

$5.99

Flourless Chocolate Torte

$5.99Out of stock

Cheesecake

$5.99Out of stock

BTL Beer

Budweiser

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Bold Rock Green Apple

$6.00

Corona

$4.50

Coors Light

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.50

Miller Lite

$4.50

Voodoo Ranger IPA

$5.50

Yeungling

$5.00

Highland Thunderstruck Coffee Porter

$5.50

Canned Beer

Modelo

$4.75

Bold Rock Blackberry

$6.00

Noble Cherry Cider

$7.00

Boojum Reward

$5.00

Brew Dog Cold Beer

$5.00

White Claw

$5.00

White Wine

Pinot Grigio

$6.00

White Zinfandel

$6.00

Chardonnay

$7.00

LaMarca Prosecco

$7.00

Red Wine

Cabernet Sauvignon

$7.00

Merlot

$6.00

Malbec

$7.00

T-Shirt

Small Black

Magnet

Magnet

$0.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3914 Soco Road, Maggie Valley, NC 28751

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

