Brickhouse Deli 447 W Aten Rd, Suite 2

No reviews yet

447 W Aten Rd, Suite 2

Imperial, CA 92251

Order Again

Popular Items

Carter
Italian
Oinker

Breakfast

Available til 11AM

Burrito

$10.50

Eggs, beans, potatoes, and cheese. Choice of Bacon, Sausage, or Ham

Protein Bowl

$12.50

3 scrambled eggs, spinach, tomato, onion, cheddar cheese, and choice of meat

Avocado Toast

$8.50

Toast, chunky avocado spread, 2 over easy eggs, & homemade bacon bits

Scrambled Eggs And Toast

$6.00

Three scrambled eggs. Ask to add bacon, sausage, or ham for $2 more.

Pancakes

$7.50

Two golden brown pancakes served with butter and maply syrup.

Bacon Pancakes

$9.50

Prepared with bacon inside and served with butter and maple syrup.

Strawberry Banana Pancakes

$9.50

Topped with bananas, strawberries, powdered sugar and served with maple syrup. Please ask for butter if you would like it.

Blueberry Pancakes

$9.50

Prepared with blueberries inside, topped with butter and powdered sugar.

French Toast And Eggs

$10.50

Two pieces of French toast, topped with butter, powdered sugar, and served with maple syrup and 3 scrambled eggs.

Biscuits And Gravy

$9.50

A hearty homemade biscuit topped with sausage and country gravy. Add scrambled eggs for an additional $2.

Loaded Breakfast Sandwich

$9.50

Ham, bacon, or sausage with 2 eggs and cheese on a croissant or any sliced breads

Simple Breakfast Sandwich

$5.00

1 egg, sausage, ham, American cheese, & chipotle sauce on English muffin or croissant

Oatmeal

$6.30

Try our oatmeal with any add ons that you wish!

Kids Pancakes

$4.50

Four plain pancakes (smaller than our average order) and comes with butter and maple syrup

2 Slices Of Toast

$2.00

Pick any of our fantastic breads to toast and choose whether you would like it buttered or not.

Eggs

$3.00

Three scrambled eggs

Belgian Waffle

$9.00

The Colossal Waffle Sandwich

$12.00

Side Of Protein

$3.00

Sandwiches

Meal Deal

$3.00+

Buying a drink and a side? Save some money by getting a meal deal instead of purchasing these items seperately

For the Kids

$8.50

We have options that the kids will love too, check out what some of those are here

Carter

$8.00+

Turkey, provolone, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, chipotle mayo and avocado

Austie Boss

$8.00+

Sliced chicken, provolone, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, pesto and ranch

Tater

$7.50+

Roast beef, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion and garlic aioli

Oinker

$7.50+

Ham, provolone, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, mustard and mayo

Italian

$7.50+

Salami, ham, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, pepperoncini, mustard and mayo

Tally

$8.00+

Pastrami, thousand island, swiss, and sauerkraut on your choice of bread but goes really well on marbled rye

Lady Tuck

$16.00

Hot roast beef and melted provolone, jalapeno, and red onion on a buttered bun. We suggest adding garlic aioli

Papa T

$10.00+

A huge club sandwich with provolone, avocado, turkey, chipotle mayo, bacon, ham, roast beef, onion, tomato, American cheese, mayo, and lettuce with three pieces of bread

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$7.50+

Delicious chicken salad with onion, tomato and lettuce

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$7.50+

Tuna salad with lettuce, tomato and onion

Egg Salad Sandwich

$7.00+

Egg salad with lettuce, tomato and onion

PB & Joey

$4.50

A traditional peanut butter and jelly. Choose from strawberry or grape jelly

Grilled Cheese

$4.50+

American and cheddar on your choice of bread

Frito Pie

$10.00

This is not a sandwich but it is sooo delicious! It is frito chips, chili, cheddar cheese, jalapenos, sour cream, and chipotle mayo

BLT

$6.00+

Daily Special

$13.00

Pound Of Turkey

$5.99

Pound Of Chicken (Diced)

$5.99

Pound Of Ham

$4.99

Pound Of Roast Beef

$4.99

Loaf Of Bread

$8.00

Salads

Weezy

$9.00+

Mixed greens, feta cheese, bacon, apple, pecans, red onion and comes with raspberry vinaigrette dressing

Ashey

$9.00+

Mixed greens, blue cheese, blueberries, strawberries, walnuts, red onion with poppy seed dressing

Katie Lady

$9.00+

Mixed greens, feta cheese, tomato, chicken breast, red onion and ranch dressing

Wedgie

$8.00+

Iceberg, bacon, tomato, blue cheese with ranch dressing

Kiki

$9.00+

Mixed greens, mandarin oranges, dry wonton noodles, almonds, chicken breast, sesame seeds and Asian dressing

Caesar

$9.00+

Romaine, parmesan cheese, tomatoes, chicken breast and avocado with Caeser dressing

Cobb

$9.50+

Mixed greens, blue cheese, tomatoes, bacon, chicken breast, hardboiled egg and avocado with ranch dressing

Soups

Tomato Basil

$5.00+

This soup is available daily

Chili

$5.00+

This soup is available daily

Soup Of The Day

$5.00+

Availability of this soup varies depending on the day of the week

Sides And Drinks

Chicken Pasta Salad

$2.50+

This is one of our most popular items. It consists of rotini noodles, celery, peas and shredded chicken breast with a special sauce

Potato Salad

$2.50+

Classic red skin potato salad

Italian Pasta Salad

$4.00

Tri color rotini noodles with tomatoes, red onion, feta cheese, salami and pepperoncini coated with Italian dressing

Chips

$2.00

We have many options for chips and are sure to have something that you will enjoy

Fountain Drink - Sm

$2.25

20 ounces

Fountain Drink - Md

$2.75

32 ounces

Fountain Drink - Lg

$3.00

44 ounces

Gallon Drink Bag

$9.00

Coffee

$2.00

Desserts

Cookies

$0.95

Brownies

$3.50

Rice Crispy Treats

$3.50

Cinnamon Roll

$5.00

Oatmeal Creme Pie

$2.50

Scone

$4.00

Blueberry Muffins

$2.50

Smores Bar

$3.50

Stuffed Nutella/Peanut Butter

$1.50

Graveyard Diggers Delight

$5.00

Strawberry Cheesecake Cup

$5.00

Cake Pops

$2.50

Texas Sheet Cake

$3.00

Drink Fridge

Small Essentia Water Bottle

$1.75

Liquid Death Water

$2.00

Regular Size Eden Juice

$6.50

Eden Juice Ginger Shot

$3.50

Snapple

$2.25

CapriSun

$0.65

Jarritos

$2.25

Coconut Water

$2.25

Bai

$2.00

Gatorade

$1.75

Nesquik Milk

$2.00

Alani Energy Drink

$2.50

Banana Wafer Pudding

$4.00

Italian Pasta Salad

$5.00

Lg Chicken Pasta Salad

$5.00

XL Pasta Salad

$8.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

447 W Aten Rd, Suite 2, Imperial, CA 92251

Directions

