Pizza
Italian
Sandwiches

Brickhouse Pizza Bar Shard 1

review star

No reviews yet

1501 Janesville Ave

Fort Atkinson, WI 53538

Popular Items

Medium Brickhouse Supreme
Medium Taco Pizza
Brickhouse Burger

Teasers/Apps

Appetizer

Cheesy Sticks

$5.99

Taco Sticks

$6.99

Bacon Sticks

$6.99

Boneless Wings (6)

$6.00

Boneless Wings (12)

$10.00

Wings (6)

$6.99

Wings (12)

$10.99

Nachos Supreme

$11.50

Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.00

Calamari

$7.99

Garlic Bread

$4.99

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$5.99

Chick Quesadilla

$7.50+

Southwestern Rolls

$7.99

Appetizer Sampler

$11.99

Cheese Curds

$7.29

Homemade Bread and Oil

$4.99

Onion Rings

$6.99

Jalapeño Poppers

$7.00

Mac N Cheese Wedges

$7.00

As App

Fried Mushrooms

$6.59

Pizza

Personal Build Your Own

$5.99

Personal BBQ Chicken

$7.99

Personal Brickhouse Chicken Alfredo

$7.99

Personal Brickhouse Supreme

$7.99

Personal Buffalo Chicken

$7.99

Personal California Love

$7.99

Personal Chicken Club

$7.99

Personal Chicken Tuscany

$7.99

Personal Gyro Pizza

$7.99

Personal Hangover Cure

$7.99

Personal Hat Trick CBR

$7.99

Personal Macaroni Cheese

$7.99

Personal Maui

$7.99

Personal Meathead

$7.99

Personal Philadelphia Steak

$7.99

Personal Taco Pizza

$7.99

Personal Ultimate Pepperoni

$7.99

Personal Veggie Classic

$7.99

Personal Bacon Cheeseburger

$7.99

Personal Nacho Libre

$7.99

Medium Build Your Own

$9.29

Medium BBQ Chicken

$13.99

Medium Chicken Alfredo

$13.99

Medium Brickhouse Supreme

$13.99

Medium Buffalo Chicken

$13.99

Medium California Love

$13.99

Medium Chicken Club

$13.99

Medium Chicken Tuscany

$13.99

Medium Gyro Pizza

$13.99

Medium Hangover Cure

$13.99

Medium Hat Trick CBR

$13.99

Medium Macaroni Cheese

$13.99

Medium Maui

$13.99

Medium Meathead

$13.99

Medium Philadelphia Steak

$13.99

Medium Taco Pizza

$13.99

Medium Ultimate Pepperoni

$13.99

Medium Veggie Classic

$13.99

Medium Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.99

Medium Nacho Libre

$13.99

Large Build Your Own

$11.29

Large BBQ Chicken

$16.99

Large Brickhouse Chicken Alfredo

$16.99

Large Brickhouse Supreme

$16.99

Large Buffalo Chicken

$16.99

Large California Love

$16.99

Large Chicken Club

$16.99

Large Chicken Tuscany

$16.99

Large Gyro Pizza

$16.99

Large Hangover Cure

$16.99

Large Hat Trick CBR

$16.99

Large Macaroni Cheese

$16.99

Large Maui

$16.99

Large Meathead

$16.99

Large Philadelphia Steak

$16.99

Large Taco Pizza

$16.99

Large Ultimate Pepperoni

$16.99

Large Veggie Classic

$16.99

Large Bacon Cheeseburger

$16.99

Large Nacho Libre

$16.99

Party Build Your Own

$13.99

Party BBQ Chicken

$19.99

Party Chicken Alfredo

$19.99

Party Brickhouse Supreme

$19.99

Party Buffalo Chicken

$19.99

Party California Love

$19.99

Party Chicken Club

$19.99

Party Chicken Tuscany

$19.99

Party Gyro Pizza

$19.99

Party Hangover Cure

$19.99

Party Hat Trick CBR

$19.99

Party Macaroni Cheese

$19.99

Party Maui

$19.99

Party Meathead

$19.99

Party Philadelphia Steak

$19.99

Party Taco Pizza

$19.99

Party Ultimate Pepperoni

$19.99

Party Veggie Classic

$19.99

Party Bacon Cheeseburger

$19.99

Party Nacho Libre

$19.99

Calzones

Build Your Own Calzone

$7.29+

Gyro Calzone

$7.99

Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$7.99

Hawaiian Calzone

$7.99

BBQ Chicken Calzone (NEW)

$7.99

Juicy Burgers

Hamburger

$7.50

Cheeseburger

$8.50

Bacon Cheese Burger

$9.00

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$9.50

Brickhouse Burger

$9.50

Big Ten Burger

$9.50

Black & Blue Burger

$8.50

Jalapeno Burger

$8.29

Charlie Loco Burger

$9.50

El Diablo Burger (New)

$9.50

Mac'N'Cheese Burger (NEW)

$10.00

Wrap/Sandwich/Panini

BLT Wrap

$9.29

Buff Chick Wrap

$9.29

Philly Steak Wrap

$9.99

Hawaiian Wrap

$9.29

Chick Caeser Wrap

$9.29

Crispy Chick Wrap

$9.00

Philly Chicken Wrap

$9.99

California Chicken Wrap (NEW)

$9.29

Fish Sandwich

$9.00

Plain Chicken Wrap

$8.50

Italian Beef

$8.50+

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$9.00

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$9.00

Gryo Sandwich

$9.00

Fish Sandwich

$9.50

Classic BLT Panini

$8.50

Buffalo Panini

$9.00

Turk Artich on Focc

$9.00

Chicken Caesar Panini

$9.00

Mediterranean Veggie Panini

$8.50

Brickhouse Chicken Panini

$8.99

Gryo Panini

$8.25

Italian Beef Panini

$9.50

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Pasta

Linguine

$10.00

Penne

$10.00

Spaghetti

$10.00

Bowtie

$10.00

Fettuccine

$10.00

Entree

Seafood Alfredo

$12.99

Fettucini Alfredo

$9.99

Chicken Alfredo

$11.29

Chicken Parm Dinner

$12.00

Ravioli

$11.00

Spaghetti&Meatball

$10.00

Thai Chicken Pasta

$12.00

Farfalle Alfredo

$13.00

Lasagna

$11.00

Chicken Marsala

$14.00

Shrimp Primavera

$13.00

Farfalle Pesto (NEW)

$12.00

Sub Alfredo

$1.00

Mac 'n' Cheese Dinner (NEW)

$11.00

Lobster Ravioli (NEW)

$13.00

Tacos

$9.00

Salads

Southwest Salad

$8.59

Chef Salad

$8.99

Italian Salad

$8.99

Asian Chicken Salad

$9.29

Buffalo Salad

$9.29

Cali Grill Chick Salad

$9.99

Crispy Bacon Salad

$8.99

Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.29

Caesar Salad

$7.99

1/2 Caesar Salad, Crispy Chicken

$6.99

1/2 Tray Of Salad

$15.00

Full Tray Of Salad

$30.00

Steve Salad

$14.99

Seafood

Salmon

$12.00

Salmon Pasta

$14.00

Fried Cod

$13.00

Baked Cod

$13.00

Fried/Baked Combo

$13.00

AYCE Fried Cod

$15.00

AYCE Baked Cod

$15.00

1 Piece Fried

2 Piece Fried

1 Piece Baked

2 Piece Baked

AYCE Fish Combo

$15.00

Steaks/Ribs

NY Strip

$16.99

Baby Back Ribs

$15.00

Sides

Side Salad

$3.99

Soup

$3.50+

Fresh Steamed Vegetables

$4.99

French Fries

$4.00

Nacho Cheese Fries (NEW)

$5.00

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$3.99

Fully Loaded Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$4.99

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Extra Taziki

$0.50

Side Mayo

$0.50

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Sweet Potato Fries (NEW)

$4.99

Side BBQ

$0.50

Sml Fuit Bowl

$4.00

Marinara

$0.50

Extra Tarter

$0.50

Garlic Butter

$0.50

Kids Menu

Kids MacnCheese

$3.99

Kids Spaghetti

$3.99

Kids Chicken Tender

$4.29

Kids Cheese Ravioli

$4.99

Kids Cheese Pizza

$4.29

Add Ons

Add Egg

$1.00+

1 Piece Fried Cod

$3.00

Chicken Breast

$3.00

Giardinara

$0.75

Green Peppers

$1.00

Mush,Green Pepp,Onions

$2.00

Raw Onion

$0.60

Side Alfredo

$2.00

Side Guacamole

$2.00

Side Meatballs

$2.00

Side Nacho Cheese

$3.00

Add Bacon

$2.00

Split Plate

$2.00

Extra Taziki

$0.75

Add Jalapeños

$0.70

Fried Mushrooms

$1.49

Fried Onions

$0.75

Apple Sauce

$1.00

Shirt

$24.00

Soft Drinks

Soda

Coffee

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Kids milk

$2.00

Red Bull

$3.25

Orange Juice

$3.00

Diet Mist Can

$1.00

Kids Soda

$2.00

Kids Juice

$2.00

Tonic

$1.50

Wine

Bonterra Cabernet

$24.00+

Seeker Cab

$18.00+

Mark West Pinot

$18.00+

Hinojosa Malbec

$20.00+

Conquista Malbec

$24.00+

Bonterra Merlot

$24.00+

Chianti

$22.00+

Lambrusco

$18.00+

Fetzer Quartz Chard

$20.00+

Bonterra Chardonnay

$20.00+

Bonterra Sauvignon Blanc

$24.00+

Canyon Road Pinot Grigio

$18.00+

JJ Muller Riesling

$18.00+

Starling Riesling

$20.00+

Canti Moscato

$20.00+

Fetzer White Zin

$6.00+

Draft Beer

Spotted Cow

$4.00

Stella

$5.00

Stella Cidre

$5.00

Blue Moon

$4.75

Alaskan Amber

$5.00

Lake Millionaire IPA

$5.00

Pitcher Craft

$16.00

Pitcher Domestic

$12.00

Totally Naked

$5.00

Pompeii IPA

$6.00

Bottled Beer

Busch Light

$3.00

Budweiser

$3.00

Miller High Life

$3.00

MGD

$3.00

Coors

$3.00

Bud Light

$3.00

Bud light Lime

$3.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

PBR

$3.00

Miller 64

$3.00

Busch NA

$3.00

O-Douls

$3.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.00

Moon Man

$3.00

Rolling Rock

$3.75

Amstel Light

$3.75

Heineken

$3.75

Heineken Light

$3.75

Corona

$3.75

Corona Light

$3.75

Mikes hard Cranberry

$3.75

Mikes hard Lemonade

$3.75

Not Your Fathers Root Beer

$3.75

Twisted Tea

$3.75

Modelo

$3.75

Mikes Black Cheery

$3.75

Angry Orchard

$3.75

Mixed Drinks

Rail Short

$4.00

Rail Tall

$5.00

Call Short

$5.00

Call Tall

$6.00

Top Short

$5.50

Top Tall

$7.00

Double

$2.00

Margarita

$6.00

Bloody Mary

$5.00

Old Fashioned

$5.00

$4.00 Shot

$4.00

$5.00 Shot

$5.00

Specialty Martini

$7.50

Nancy Martini

$9.50

Premium on Rocks

$9.00

Call on Rocks

$8.00

Rail on Rocks

$5.00

Coronarita

$7.00

Premium Martini

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$6.00

Mimosa

$4.00

Rail Martini

$8.00

Long Island

$7.00

Grasshopper

$5.00

Manhattan

$6.00

Top Manhattan

$7.00

2 Liter

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Mtn Dew

$3.00

Diet Dew

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Mug Root Beer

$3.00

Diet Sierra Mist

$3.00

Cheese Cake (New Premium Flavors)

Regular Cheesecake

$5.00

White Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake (Premium)

$6.00

Red Velvet Cake (Premium)

$6.00

Totally Turkey (Premium)

$6.00

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$6.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and Enjoy

Location

1501 Janesville Ave, Fort Atkinson, WI 53538

Directions

Gallery
Brickhouse Pizza Bar image
Brickhouse Pizza Bar image

