Brickhouse Sports Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

7 Town Center Dr NW Suite 103

Huntsville, AL 35806

Order Again

Popular Items

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
Trash Panda Nachos
Farmers Burger

Appetizers

Trash Panda Nachos

Trash Panda Nachos

$11.00+

Tower of tortilla chips, chicken, queso, sour cream, pickled jalapenos, shredded cheddar, lettuce, scallions, Pico and chili (Full order feeds 4-6)

Buffalo Shrimp

Buffalo Shrimp

$13.50

Hand battered shrimp, deep fried & tossed in a medium Buffalo sauce

Queso Skillet

$9.00

Creamy queso cheese skillet served with crispy tortilla chips

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Beer- battered crispy pickle chips served with ranch dressing

Pretzel Bites

Pretzel Bites

$8.00

Pretzels bites with beer cheese

Loaded Fries

$10.00

French fries, queso, bacon bits, green onion, served with ranch dressing

Crimson Tide Quesadilla

Crimson Tide Quesadilla

$13.00

Choice of Chicken or Beef, chopped bacon, cheddar jack, chipotle aioli garnished with shredded lettuce, fresh pico, sour cream

Southwest Rolls

$13.00

Wings

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Extra Wing Sauce

$1.00

1 pound bone in

$15.00

1.5 Pound Bone-In

$19.50

6 Boneless

$10.50

9 Boneless

$14.50

Soups & Salads

Guinness Chili - Cup

Guinness Chili - Cup

$6.00

Chili topped with cheese & sour cream

Guinness Chili - Bowl

Guinness Chili - Bowl

$9.50

Chili topped with cheese & sour cream

Buffalo Chicken Chopped Salad

Buffalo Chicken Chopped Salad

$15.00

Buffalo fried chicken, lettuce mix, smoked bacon, tomatoes, cucumber, & cheddar jack cheese, tossed in Ranch. Topped with crispy onion straws

Brickhouse Salad

$12.50

Smoked bacon, tomatoes, cucumber, shredded cheddar, lettuce & crispy fried onion straws with your choice of dressing

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$13.50

Crispy tortilla bowl stuffed with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and cheddar jack cheese. Your choice of taco meat or grilled chicken and served with southwest ranch.

BH Caesar Salad

$11.00

Mediterranean Salad

$13.50

Sides

Tater Tots Side

Tater Tots Side

$3.50
Fries Side

Fries Side

$3.50

Cole Slaw

$3.50

Premium Sides

Loaded Fries Side

$4.50

Loaded Tots Side

$4.50

Side Caesar

$5.50

Small House Salad

$5.50

Steamed Broccoli

$4.50

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$4.50

Fresh Green Beans

$4.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.50

Mashed Potatoes w/ Gravy

$4.50

Au Gratin Potatoes

$5.00Out of stock

Handhelds & Burgers

BYOB

BYOB

$11.00

Fresh ground burger with lettuce, tomato, and pickle spear with choice of fries or tots

Black 'n Blue Burger

$14.50

Seasoned burger with blackening spice, blue cheese, caramelized onions, garlic aioli

BBQ Burger

$14.50

Crispy fried onion straws, BBQ sauce, bacon

Farmers Burger

Farmers Burger

$15.50

Fried egg, smoked bacon, American cheese, garlic aioli

Brickhouse Club

$17.00

Ham, turkey, bacon, cheddar, Swiss, lettuce, tomato, & club aioli

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$14.50

Fried chicken breast with Nashville hot sauce, ranch dressing, pickles, and slaw

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.50

Grilled chicken topped with ham, Swiss, honey mustard, lettuce & tomato

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.50
Talladega Cheesesteak

Talladega Cheesesteak

$15.50

Philly steak, onions, peppers, & provolone cheese on a toasted hoagie

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$17.00

Blackened mahi, slaw, pico de gallo, served on corn tortillas

Chicken Tacos

$14.00

Shrimp Tacos

$15.00

Rueben

$15.50

Chicken Bacon Wrap

$14.00

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$15.00

Burger Sliders

$15.00

chicken Sliders

$15.50

Chicken Caesar wrap

$14.00

Entrees

Seared Salmon

$19.50

Grilled Mahi, steamed broccoli, coleslaw & remoulade sauce

Brickhouse Bayou Bowtie

Brickhouse Bayou Bowtie

$21.00

Chicken, Shrimp, and Andouille Sausage paired with tomatoes, peppers, mushrooms, and onions, with bowtie pasta in a white wine butter sauce

Cajun Chicken Alfredo Pasta

Cajun Chicken Alfredo Pasta

$15.50

Fettuccine pasta, creamy Cajun Alfredo, blackened chicken, peppers, onions, & diced tomatoes

Mainstreet Chicken

$15.50

Grilled Chicken with House Seasoning paired with Steamed Broccoli

Chicken Tender Basket

$14.00

Hand battered and fried with coleslaw, French fries, garlic toast, and comeback sauce.

Dessert

Brownie a la Mode

Brownie a la Mode

$9.00

Fudgy chocolate brownie, vanilla ice cream, chocolate & carmel sauce. Topped with whipped cream

Highrise Cheesecake

Highrise Cheesecake

$9.00

Rich cheesecake with graham cracker crust topped with Vanilla Cream and Raspberry Sauce

Lloyd's Cookie Skillet

Lloyd's Cookie Skillet

$9.00

Warm chocolate chip cookie with vanilla ice cream. Topped with caramel & chocolate sauce

Kids

Kid's Cheeseburger

$7.50

Kid's Meals served with fries

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kid's Meals served with fries

Kid's Chicken Fingers

$7.00

Kid's Meals served with fries

Kid's Burger (No Cheese)

$7.50

Family Meals To Go

Feeds 4 people

Family Meal- Bama Meatloaf

$45.00Out of stock

Family Meal- Cajun Chicken Pasta

$50.00

Family Style - Tots

$10.00

Family Style- Fries

$10.00

Specials

Sliders

$10.00

Basket of Fries (Feeds 4-6)

$10.00

Chicken Fingers 12 pieces with Honey Mustard

$24.00

Pretzel Bites with Beer Cheese Sauce (Feeds 4-6)

$25.00

Blackened Salmon and Lemon Herbed Couscous

$17.95Out of stock

Grouper with Coconut Rum Rice

$21.95Out of stock

Taco Tuesday

$13.95Out of stock

Burger of the Month Meat Loaf Burger

$16.00Out of stock

Roast Beef Dip

$11.95Out of stock

12oz Ribeye Au gratin

$24.95Out of stock

Buffalo Fried Bone In Wings (50)

$65.00Out of stock

Add-ons

Add Chicken

$4.00

Add 5 Shrimp

$6.00

2 oz Side Cheddar Jack

$0.50

2 oz Side Dressing

$0.50

2 oz Side Wing Sauce

$1.00

Add 6 Celery Sticks

$1.50Out of stock

Side Garlic Toast

$1.00

4 oz Side Beer Cheese

$3.50

4 oz Side Pico de Gallo

$2.00

4 oz Side Sauteed Mushrooms

$2.00

2 oz Sour Cream

$0.50

4 oz Sour Cream

$1.00

Ice Cream Scoop

$3.00

8 oz Cup Dressing

$2.00

Add Salmon 4oz

$6.00

Add Mahi

$15.00

N/A Beverages

Sweet Tea

$2.95

UnSweet Tea

$2.95

Arnold Palmer

$2.95

Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95
