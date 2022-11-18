Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Brickhouse Food & Drink - Downtown

No reviews yet

4746 Washington Square

White Bear Lake, MN 55110

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Brickhouse Burger
Quesadilla
Brickhouse Wings

Specials

Bucatini pasta, Cajun cream sauce, blue cheese, spinach, tomato, and red onion. Beef tenderloin medallions (served medium-rare – medium unless otherwise requested). Served with garlic toast.

Black and Blue Pasta w/ beef tenderloin

$33.00

Appetizers

$17.00

Lightly breaded, original Brickhouse style, pickled Fresno peppers

Buffalo Wings

$17.00

Celery, Blue Cheese

$20.00

Local charcuterie and fromage pairing, traditional accompaniments

Pig Pen

Pig Pen

$15.00

Thick-cut Sassy bacon, roasted peanuts, and a mint

Quesadilla

$18.00

Smoked brisket or Brickhouse chicken, flour tortilla, cheddar and pepper jack cheese, pickled red onion, pico de gallo, Sriracha avocado, chipotle cream

$16.00

Mediterranean olives, Anaheim pepper, green-onion gremolata

$22.00

Sesame-seared Ahi Tuna, sesame-tamari glaze, Sriracha avocado, togarashi rice paper

$23.00

Pork rib, ginger, pickled watermelon rind, spicy cabbage

Shore Lunch Basket

$19.00

Fried golden-brown sunfish, tartar sauce, lemon

Soups

Roasted Tomato (Cup)

$7.00

Roasted Tomato (Bowl)

$10.00

Soup du Jour Cup

$7.00

Soup du Jour Bowl

$10.00

Chicken And Bisquit

$13.00

house made buttermilk Bisquit, cream soup base, carrots, celery, onions, potato, herbs, chicken, parm

Salads

$18.00

Napa cabbage, mixed greens, watermelon radish, shaved carrot, pickled red onion, avocado, edamame, roasted peanuts, tamari-ginger vinaigrette

$16.00

Grilled romaine, Parmesan, croutons, lemon, dressing

$19.00

Mixed greens, hard boiled egg, Sassy bacon, tomato, avocado, carrot, cheese, cucumber, watermelon radish, green goddess dressing

House Special Salad

$13.00

Mixed greens, watermelon radish, shaved carrot, roasted tomato, prosciutto crisp, pepitas, white balsamic vinaigrette

Half House Special Salad

$8.00

Mixed greens, watermelon radish, shaved carrot, roasted tomato, prosciutto crisp, pepitas, white balsamic vinaigrette

$10.00

Grilled romaine, Parmesan, croutons, lemon, dressing

Crispy Apple Kohlrabi Salad

$19.00

Arugula, frisée, candied pecans, Honey Crisp apples, AmaBlue cheese, Madras curry vinaigrette (GF)

Beet & Citrus Salad

$19.00

Flatbreads

$19.00

Fresno peppers, pickled red onion, arugula, green onion, white sauce

Hand-Cut Pepperoni Flatbread

$19.00

Banana peppers, mozzarella, red sauce

Italian Sausage Flatbread

$19.00

Onion, fennel, mozzarella, red sauce

$19.00

Olives, roasted peppers, artichoke hearts, herbs, olive oil, spinach feta cheese.

Mushroom Flatbread

$19.00

Arugula, onion, ricotta, Parmesan, mozzarella, chimichurri sauce

Handhelds

$19.00

Custom Prime-Grade blend, Brickhouse cheese, griddled onions, lettuce, our secret sauce, toasted butter bun

Brickhouse Burger Royale

$21.00

Add bacon, onion rings and BBQ

California Wagyu Burger

$23.00

American Wagyu, American cheese, butterleaf lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, toasted butter bun

$20.00

Custom prime-grade blend, pepperjack cheese, pico de gallo, fresno peppers, lettuce, guacamole, chipotle aioli, toasted butter bun

$18.00

Brickhouse chicken, Brickhouse cheese, heirloom tomato, arugula, peri-peri sauce, ciabatta bun

Turkey Burger

$18.00

Turkey, white bean, and avocado burger, ancho chili seasoning, Brickhouse cheese, heirloom tomato, pickled onion, curry mayonnaise, toasted butter bun

Smoked Reuben

$21.00

House-smoked corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, Thousand Island dressing, pumpernickel bread

Prime Rib Sandwich

$24.00

Smoked prime rib, gruyere cheese, caramelized onion, horseradish cream sauce, au jus, on a baguette

Entrees

$30.00

Half a roasted chicken, House-cut fries, spicy cabbage, Texas toast, trio of dipping sauces: peri-peri, white BBQ, saffron-garlic aioli

$24.00

With edamame, pickled red onion, and sesame seeds.

$37.00

Sizzling rice, spicy cabbage, ginger, pickled watermelon rind

Cracker-Crusted Walleye

$35.00

Cracker-crusted, creamed wild rice, lemon dill aioli

Filet Mignon

$48.00

7 oz Filet, grilled asparagus, demi glaze, toasted crostini

$78.00

Cowboy seasoned, butter basted, twice baked mashed potatoes. A feast meant to share.

$27.00

Prosciutto wrapped Burrata cheese, breaded and fried, bucatini pasta, Pomodoro sauce, fresh basil

Salisbury Flat Iron Steak

$42.00

Honey Bee Pork Chop

$46.00

Rigatoni and Ragu Pasta

$27.00

Green Curry

$25.00

Winter Salmon

$37.00

Sides

Grilled Asparagus

$11.00

With dill remoulade

$12.00

Korean BBQ with pork belly

HASH BROWNS

$10.00

HASH BROWNS (BH STYLE)

$14.00

Topped with Cotija, chorizo, chipotle aioli

Loaded Mashed Potatoes

$11.00

Macaroni and Cheese

$10.00

Cheese Potato Bake

$9.00

Side Ahi Tuna

$14.00

Side Chicken

$8.00

Side Salmon

$14.00

Side Pork Belly

$8.00

French Fries

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Side Onion Rings

$7.00

Side Fruit

$7.00

Desserts

Coconut Pots De Creme

$7.00

Chocolate Almond Sundae

$9.00

1 Scoop Ice Cream

$5.00

2 Scoops Ice Cream

$7.00

Outside Dessert Fee

$2.00

Chocolate Mousse Cake (no to go)

$9.00

Carmel Pecan Cheese Cake

$9.00

Banana Fudge Cake

$10.00

Apple Crumble Pie

$9.00

Kids Menu (Copy)

Kids Buttered Noodles

$8.00

Kids Mac N' Cheese

$9.00

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$10.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Kids Hamburger

$10.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$10.00

KIDS DESSERT

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 am
