Restaurant header imageView gallery

Brickhouse BBB

329 Reviews

$$

1021 N Cummings Ln

Washington, IL 61571

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

All American

$13.00

American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle

Brickhouse

Brickhouse

$13.50

Swiss Cheese, Onion Rings, Candied Bacon and Sweet BBQ sauce

14" Build-Your-Own Pizza

$14.00


Appetizers

Barbeque Nachos

$13.00

Chips, Pulled Pork, Queso, Pico De Gallo

Burnt ends

$12.00Out of stock

Smoked Beef Brisket ends.

Cheese Curds

$9.50

Wisconsin White Cheddar curds tossed in beer batter and fried to golden perfection! Topped with Pickled Jalapenos

Fried green tomatoes

$9.50

Sliced green tomatoes hand breaded and fried.

Fried mushrooms

$8.50

Fresh Mushrooms breaded and fried

Fried Pickles

$8.50

Breaded in house and fried to golden perfection!! Served with our house ranch

HALF BBQ nachos

$7.50

Pulled Pork, Monetery Jack Queso, Pico De Gallo

Half Reuben Nachos

$6.00Out of stock

House Tater Tots

$8.50

Hash browns, Bacon, Cheddar cheese and Ranch all rolled into a tot and fried until golden brown.

Loaded Cheese Fries

$11.00

Monterey Jack Queso, Bacon, Pico De Gallo

Onion Ring Pile-On

$9.50

Tempura, Spicy Horseradish Dip

Reuben Nachos

$12.00Out of stock

Waffle chips

$6.00

Burgers

All American

$13.00

American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle

Beach Burger

$13.00

Cheddar cheese, red onions, grilled pineapple and sweet BBQ sauce on a Hawaiian roll.

Black & Bleu

$13.50

Bacon, Bleu Cheese, Caramelized Onion

Brickhouse

Brickhouse

$13.50

Swiss Cheese, Onion Rings, Candied Bacon and Sweet BBQ sauce

Frisco

$13.00

Alwans burger topped with Thousand Island Dressing, American Cheese, Onion, and tomato. Served on Texas toast.

Hangover

$12.50

Cheddar cheese, bacon and your choice of egg served on Texas toast.

Juke Burger

$13.00

Swiss, Roasted Red Peppers, Sweet Cajun Bacon, Juke Sauce

Mushroom & Swiss

$13.00

Wisconsin Swiss and Baby Bella mushrooms

Porky

$13.75

Alwans Burger topped with pulled pork, bacon, coleslaw and Sweet BBQ.

Desserts

Skillet Cookie

$8.50

Choose from Caramel Crunch or Chocolate Chunk topped with vanilla ice cream and syrup.

Chocolate Brownie

$5.00

Entrees

Baby Backs Full Slab

Baby Backs Full Slab

$28.00Out of stock

A Juicy full slab of Baby Back Ribs smoked in house daily.

Baby Backs half Slab

$20.00Out of stock

A Juicy half slab of Baby Back Ribs smoked in house daily.

Beef brisket 1 pound

Beef brisket 1 pound

$19.00

1 pound of fresh Brisket smoked in house for 18 hours until tender and juicy!! Served with 2 sides.

Beef Brisket 1/2 pound

Beef Brisket 1/2 pound

$14.50

A half pound of fresh Brisket smoked in house for 18 hours until tender and juicy!! Served with 2 sides.

Entree White Cheddar Mac & Cheese

$14.00

Add Bacon or Chicken – $3 No sides.

Fried Catfish

$15.00

Fried Catfish with your choice of 2 sides.

Grilled Catfish

$15.00

Grilled Catfish with your choice of 2 sides.

Roasted Chicken full

$18.00

Roasted chicken half

$13.00

Lemon Pepper Grilled Catfish

$15.00

Kids

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Chicken nuggets

$7.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Mini Burger

$7.50

Mini Pizza

$7.00

Catfish Nuggets

$8.00

Pizza

Build your own with any of our fresh toppings!

10" Build-Your-Own Pizza

$10.00

14" Build-Your-Own Pizza

$14.00

16" Build-Your-Own Pizza

$16.00

10" H/h Build Your Own Pizza-Half & Half Ingredients

$10.00

14" H/h Build Your Own Pizza-Half & Half Ingredients

$14.00

16" H/h Build Your Own Pizza-Half & Half Ingredients

$16.00

Salads

Side Salad

$4.00

Cheese, Cucumber, Tomato

BBQ salad

$13.00

Chopped Chicken Salad

$13.00

Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.00

Big Salad

$10.00

Sandwiches

Fried Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Brioche, Fried Chicken Breast, Blue Cheese or Ranch

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.50

Grilled Buffalo Chicken

$13.50

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.00
Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.50

Brioche, Cole Slaw. Served with your choice of BBQ Sauces on the side.

Smoked Turkey BLT

$13.50

Texas Toast, 4th Down Sauce, Candied Bacon. Served with Fries, Sweet Potato Fries, Granny Smith Apple Slaw, Side Salad or Cucumber Salad

Tenderloin

$14.50

Po Boy

$13.50

Loaded Grilled Chicken

$14.50

Grilled Chicken topped with swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion and a mustard aioli.

Loaded Fried Chicken

$14.75

Fried Chicken topped with swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion and a mustard aioli.

Spinach art

$8.50

Italian Melt

$8.50

Sides

Applesauce

$2.00

Baked Beans

$3.50

BBQ Fries

$3.75

Cajun Fries

$3.75

Slaw

$3.50

Corn Bread

$3.50

Mac & Cheese

$4.50

No Side

Pico

$0.75

Ranch Fries

$3.75

Side Brussel Sprouts

$4.50

Side Fries

$3.50

Side Loaded Cheese Fries

$6.50

Side Queso

$1.50

Side Ranch Fries

$3.75

Side Tater Tots

$4.50

Side Waffle Chips

$3.50

Hash Browns

$4.50

Bbq Fries

$3.75

Green Beans

$3.50

2 oz Dips/ Dressings

1000 Island

$0.50

Juke Sauce

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Buffalo

$0.50

French

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Italian

$0.50

Korean

$0.50

Maple Burbon

$0.50

Mustard Aioli

$0.50

Chipotle Ranch

$1.00

Queso Cheese

$2.00

Ranch Dressing

$0.50

Red Wine VIn

$0.50

sour cream

$0.50

Southwest

$0.50

Marinara

$1.50

Mayo

Oring Sauce

$1.00

Caesar

$0.50

Pineapple Hab

$0.50

Buffalo Medium 2oz

$0.50

Pickled Jalapenos

$0.50

Pickles Slices

$0.25

Pico

$1.00

Egg

$1.25

Salsa

$1.00

Ketchup.

Wings

Naked | Smoked | Buffalo (Medium or Hot) | Barbeque | Creamy Ranch Buffalo | Creamy Blue Cheese Buffalo | Korean | Maple Bourbon | Pineapple Habanero | Tandoori (Hot or Mild) Dry Rub: Cajun | Ranch | Sriracha

TRADITIONAL BONE-IN 10 wings

$15.00

Smoked Bone-In 10 wings

$15.00

Boneless 12 wings

$14.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Brickhouse BBQ Burgers and Brew

Website

Location

1021 N Cummings Ln, Washington, IL 61571

Directions

Gallery
Brickhouse BBB image
Brickhouse BBB image
Brickhouse BBB image

Similar restaurants in your area

Michael's Italian Feast - Washington
orange star4.2 • 361
1006 Peoria St Washington, IL 61571
View restaurantnext
Kep's Place Sports Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
313 Muller Rd Washington, IL 61571
View restaurantnext
FaireCoffee - Washington
orange starNo Reviews
101 Washington Square Washington, IL 61571
View restaurantnext
Germantown Grille - 505 Ten Mile Creek Rd.
orange star4.5 • 793
505 Ten Mile Creek Rd. Germantown Hills, IL 61548
View restaurantnext
Charlies at Sunset Cove
orange starNo Reviews
1111 Sunset Dr East Peoria, IL 61611
View restaurantnext
Jonah's
orange star4.4 • 1,769
2601 N Main St East Peoria, IL 61611
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Washington

Bernardi's Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 501
2137 Washington Road Washington, IL 61571
View restaurantnext
Michael's Italian Feast - Washington
orange star4.2 • 361
1006 Peoria St Washington, IL 61571
View restaurantnext
Alpha Bravo Grill and Pub
orange star4.6 • 340
2305 Washington Rd Washington, IL 61571
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Washington
Morton
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
East Peoria
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Peoria Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Peoria
review star
Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)
Normal
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Bloomington
review star
Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)
Pontiac
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Peru
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Ottawa
review star
Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston