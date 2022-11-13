Restaurant header imageView gallery

Brickmakers Cafe

218 Reviews

$$$

9751 Ox Rd

Lorton, VA 22079

Popular Items

BLT
Sliced Turkey Club
Apple Walnut Chicken Salad

Salads and Soups

Apple Walnut Chicken Salad

$10.00

BBQ Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad

$10.00

BLT Salad

$9.00

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.00

Apple Walnut Salad

$7.00

Mixed Greens Caesar Salad

$6.00

Sandwiches

** All sandwiches and wraps served with kettle chips

Sliced Turkey Club

$11.00

Turkey and Avocado Croissant

$11.00

Brickmakers Turkey Reuben

$10.00

Ham and Swiss

$10.00

BLT

$10.00

Seafood

Shrimp Po' Boy

$14.00

Popcorn Shrimp Basket

$16.00

Coconut Shrimp Basket

$17.00

Cod Strips

$16.00

Calamari Strips

$14.00

Fried Oysters

$16.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Canned Soda

$1.50

Sports Top Water

$2.00

Sparkling Water

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.50

Powerade

$2.50

Energy Drink

$2.50

Coffee

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markDrive-Thru
check markHigh Chairs
check markQR Codes
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Casual Waterfront Restaurant

Location

9751 Ox Rd, Lorton, VA 22079

Directions

Gallery
Brickmakers Cafe image
Brickmakers Cafe image
Brickmakers Cafe image

