Proudly serving the best pizza on Grand Island, Brick Oven Pizzeria & Pub is a family restaurant with a separated pub. Always greeted with a friendly face, our staff is there to ensure only the best experience. Our menu ranges from pizza and wings, to huge wraps and salads, Italian dinners, Friday fish fry and delicious appetizers. With two outdoor patios, 24 beers on tap, and over 10 TV’s, you’ll want to come in catch up with friends.

