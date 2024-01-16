- Home
- /
- Grand Island
- /
- Brick Oven Pizzeria and Pub - 2457 Grand Island Blvd
Brick Oven Pizzeria and Pub 2457 Grand Island Blvd
No reviews yet
2457 Grand Island Boulevard
Grand Island, NY 14072
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food (oo)
Appetizers
- Sampler Platter$14.99
Two pizza logs, two mozzarella sticks, two chicken fingers and french fries
- Garlic Bread$5.99
- Breadsticks with Marinara$6.99
- Soft Pretzels$8.99
Served with honey mustard & nacho cheese
- Nachos with Cheese$6.99
- Loaded Nachos$13.99
Tomatoes, onions, black olives, jalapeño peppers, green peppers, Cheddar and mozzarella cheese and topped with lettuce. Served with sour cream and salsa on the side
- Pulled Pork Loaded Nachos$16.99
Tomatoes, onions, black olives, jalapeño peppers and green peppers. Served with salsa and sour cream on the side
- Seasoned Curly Fries$3.49+
- Sweet Potato Fries$3.49+
- French Fries$3.49+
- Cajun French Fries$6.99
- French Fries with Nacho Cheese$7.99
- French Fries with Beef Gravy$7.99
- Loaded Fries$9.99
Sour cream served on the side
- Onion Rings$3.49+
- Mozzarella Sticks$8.99
- Pizza Sticks$8.99
4 pieces
- Boom Boom Shrimp$8.99
5 pieces
- Buffalo Shrimp$8.99
5 pieces
- Quesadillas$8.99
- Side Chips$2.99
Wings & Fingers
- 10 Wings$15.99
Served with blue cheese and carrots
- 20 Wings$29.99
Served with blue cheese and carrots
- 30 Wings$39.99
Served with blue cheese and carrots
- 50 Wings$61.99
Served with blue cheese and carrots
- 4 Chicken Fingers$12.99
Served with blue cheese, carrots and choice of fries or curly Q's
- 8 Chicken Fingers$19.99
Served with blue cheese, carrots and choice of fries or curly Q's
- 12 Chicken Fingers$27.99
Served with blue cheese, carrots and choice of fries or curly Q's
Wraps
- Greek Wrap$10.99
Steak or chicken, lettuce, tomato, green peppers, onions, black olives, feta cheese and Greek dressing
- Veggie Wrap$9.99
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, black olives, green peppers and a blend of mozzarella and Cheddar cheese
- Caesar Wrap$10.99
Choice of chicken or steak, with Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing
- Turkey Wrap$10.99
- Ham Wrap$10.99
- Chicken Wrap$10.99
Crispy or grilled, served hot, medium, mild, or BBQ
- Steak Wrap$10.99
- Club Wrap$11.99
Your choice of turkey, crispy or grilled chicken and bacon
- Tuna Wrap$10.99
- Stinger Wrap$11.99
Crispy chicken fingers and steak served hot, medium, mild or BBQ
- Boom Boom Wrap$11.99
Choose shrimp, steak or chicken
- Pulled Pork Wrap$11.99
- Memphis Pulled Pork Wrap$11.99
With coleslaw and french fries
Salads
- Chef Salad$5.49+
Tomato, onion, cucumber, Cheddar cheese and croutons
- Caesar Salad$5.49+
Romaine topped with a creamy Caesar dressing, shredded Parmesan cheese, and croutons
- Antipasto Salad$14.99+
Topped with tomato, onion, cucumber, ham, turkey, capicola, black olives, green olives, banana peppers, pepperoni and mozzarella cheese
- Julienne Salad$12.99
Topped with tomato, onion, cucumber, ham, mozzarella cheese, and croutons
- Tuna Salad$12.99
Tomato, onion, cucumber, Cheddar cheese, croutons and topped with a generous portion of tuna salad
- Greek Salad$11.99
Topped with black olives, feta cheese, green peppers, cucumbers, tomato and onion
- Grilled Chicken Salad$12.99
Tomato, onion, cucumber, Cheddar cheese, croutons and topped with tender strips of grilled chicken
- Brick Oven Chicken Finger Salad$12.99
Tomato, onion, cucumber, Cheddar cheese, croutons and chicken fingers dipped to your liking
- Caprese Salad$11.99
Ripe tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, red onion, basil, drizzled with balsamic glaze and vinaigrette
- Tenderloin Tip Salad$15.99
Tomato, onion, cucumber, Cheddar cheese, croutons and tenderloin tips cooked to your liking
- Philadelphia Salad$16.99
Tomato, onion, cucumber, french fries, marinated tenderloin tips, and choice of crumbled blue or fresh mozzarella cheese
- Taco Salad$14.99
Tomato, onion, green pepper, black olives, Cheddar cheese, and topped with tortilla chips and seasoned taco meat with salsa and sour cream served on the side
- Cobb Salad$13.99
Topped with your choice of turkey or chicken, tomato, onion, cucumber, egg, crumbled blue cheese & bacon
- Cajun Chicken Caesar$13.99
Romaine, creamy Caesar dressing, shredded Parmesan cheese, croutons and grilled chicken breast with cajun seasoning
- Stinger Salad$14.99
Tomato, onion, cucumber, croutons, topped with chicken fingers dipped to your liking, chopped steak, and crumbled blue cheese
Sandwiches
- Grilled Cheese Sand$8.99
- B.L.T. Sand$12.99
- Grilled Chicken Sand$12.99
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion & cheese. Served on a brioche bun
- Ranchero Sand$13.99
Grilled chicken, Cheddar, bacon, ranch, lettuce, tomato, onion. Served on a brioche bun
- Nashville Sand$12.99
Crispy or grilled, topped with pickles, tomato, onion & Nashville sauce. Served on a brioche bun
- Boom Boom Chx Sand$11.99
Crispy or grilled, served with boom boom sauce & pickles. Served on a brioche bun
- Cajun Chicken Sand$12.99
Grilled chicken with cajun seasoning, lettuce, tomato, onion and cheese. Served on a brioche bun
- Tuna Melt Sand$12.99
- Turkey Club Sand$13.99
- Grilled Ham and Cheese Sand$11.99
- Viking Sand$15.99
Tenderloin tips, caramelized onions, balsamic glaze, melted mozzarella and garlic. Served on a brioche bun
- Cuban Sand$14.99
Pulled pork, ham, American-Swiss cheese blend, pickle & mustard
- Memphis Pulled Pork Sandwich$13.99
Pulled pork topped with coleslaw and french fries. Served on a brioche bun
- Pulled Pork Sand$12.99
Served on a brioche bun
Burgers
Italian Dinners
Kids
Dressings
Extra Sauces & Dippers
Pizza & Calzones (oo)
Brick Oven Original Pizza
Old Fashioned Pizza
- PO Old Fashioned Pizza$9.29
Our hand tossed pizza dough covered with our own special pizza sauce, then topped with extra virgin oil, Romano, and Parmesan cheese
- MED Old Fashioned Pizza$14.99
Our hand tossed pizza dough covered with our own special pizza sauce, then topped with extra virgin oil, Romano, and Parmesan cheese
- GF Old Fashioned Pizza$15.99
Our hand tossed pizza dough covered with our own special pizza sauce, then topped with extra virgin oil, Romano, and Parmesan cheese **GLUTEN FREE**
- CAULI Old Fashioned Pizza$15.99
Our hand tossed pizza dough covered with our own special pizza sauce, then topped with extra virgin oil, Romano, and Parmesan cheese **CAULIFLOWER CRUST**
- LRG Old Fashioned Pizza$19.99
Our hand tossed pizza dough covered with our own special pizza sauce, then topped with extra virgin oil, Romano, and Parmesan cheese
- 1/2 Tray Old Fashioned Pizza$19.99
Our hand tossed pizza dough covered with our own special pizza sauce, then topped with extra virgin oil, Romano, and Parmesan cheese
- PT Old Fashioned Pizza$34.99
Our hand tossed pizza dough covered with our own special pizza sauce, then topped with extra virgin oil, Romano, and Parmesan cheese
Gourmet Pizzas
- PO Margherita$10.49
Our own special pizza sauce with fresh mozzarella and basil
- PO White$10.49
Garlic sauce base, mozzarella, Parmesan, tomato, onions, and olive oil
- PO Philly Cheesesteak$10.49
Garlic sauce base, mozzarella, Cheddar, mushrooms, and banana peppers, piled high with steak
- PO Spinach and Feta Cheese$10.49
Garlic sauce base, olive oil, a generous portion of feta and mozzarella cheeses, and topped with spinach
- PO Brick Oven's Chicken Finger$10.49
Creamy blue cheese base, mozzarella, and our chicken fingers dipped to your liking
- PO Chicken Broccoli$10.49
Garlic sauce base, topped with chicken, broccoli, mozzarella, and Cheddar cheese
- PO Brick Oven's White Supreme$10.49
Garlic sauce base, ricotta cheese, tomato, onions, green peppers, and top it all off with grilled chicken breast, and mozzarella cheese
- PO Meat Lovers$10.49
Our own special pizza sauce with pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, meatballs, bacon, and mozzarella cheese
- PO Veggie$10.49
Our own special pizza sauce with tomato, onion, green peppers, broccoli, black olives, and mozzarella cheese
- PO Stinger$10.49
Creamy blue cheese base, topped with mozzarella and Cheddar cheese, banana peppers, onion, steak, and chicken fingers
- PO 3 Cheesesteak$10.49
Garlic sauce base, mozzarella, American-Swiss, Cheddar, and piled with steak
- PO Hawaiian$10.49
Our special pizza sauce with pineapple, bacon and ham, smothered with mozzarella cheese
- PO Taco$10.49
Salsa base, seasoned ground beef, tomatoes, green peppers, onions, black olives, mozzarella and Cheddar cheese
- PO BBQ Chicken$10.49
BBQ sauce base, mozzarella, Cheddar, bacon, and grilled chicken
- PO Greek$10.49
Garlic sauce base, tomatoes, spinach, black olives, feta, and mozzarella cheese
- PO Supreme$10.49
Our own special pizza sauce with tomato, green peppers, onion, pepperoni, and Italian sausage
- PO 5 Cheese Pizza$10.49
Garlic sauce base, covered with mozzarella, Cheddar, feta, American-Swiss, and Parmesan cheese
- PO Sicilian$10.49
Old fashioned sauce with pepperoni, onion, green peppers & banana peppers & jalapeños
- PO Ranchero$10.49
Ranch base, mozzarella, Cheddar with bacon & grilled chicken
- MED Margherita$21.95
Our own special pizza sauce with fresh mozzarella and basil
- MED White$21.95
Garlic sauce base, mozzarella, Parmesan, tomato, onions, and olive oil
- MED Philly Cheesesteak$21.95
Garlic sauce base, mozzarella, Cheddar, mushrooms, and banana peppers, piled high with steak
- MED Spinach and Feta Cheese$21.95
Garlic sauce base, olive oil, a generous portion of feta and mozzarella cheeses, and topped with spinach
- MED Brick Oven's Chicken Finger$21.95
Creamy blue cheese base, mozzarella, and our chicken fingers dipped to your liking
- MED Chicken Broccoli$21.95
Garlic sauce base, topped with chicken, broccoli, mozzarella, and Cheddar cheese
- MED Brick Oven's White Supreme$21.95
Garlic sauce base, ricotta cheese, tomato, onions, green peppers, and top it all off with grilled chicken breast, and mozzarella cheese
- MED Meat Lovers$21.95
Our own special pizza sauce with pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, meatballs, bacon, and mozzarella cheese
- MED Veggie$21.95
Our own special pizza sauce with tomato, onion, green peppers, broccoli, black olives, and mozzarella cheese
- MED Stinger$21.95
Creamy blue cheese base, topped with mozzarella and Cheddar cheese, banana peppers, onion, steak, and chicken fingers
- MED 3 Cheesesteak$21.95
Garlic sauce base, mozzarella, American-Swiss, Cheddar, and piled with steak
- MED Hawaiian$21.95
Our special pizza sauce with pineapple, bacon and ham, smothered with mozzarella cheese
- MED Taco$21.95
Salsa base, seasoned ground beef, tomatoes, green peppers, onions, black olives, mozzarella and Cheddar cheese
- MED BBQ Chicken$21.95
BBQ sauce base, mozzarella, Cheddar, bacon, and grilled chicken
- MED Greek$21.95
Garlic sauce base, tomatoes, spinach, black olives, feta, and mozzarella cheese
- MED Supreme$21.95
Our own special pizza sauce with tomato, green peppers, onion, pepperoni, and Italian sausage
- MED 5 Cheese Pizza$21.95
Garlic sauce base, covered with mozzarella, Cheddar, feta, American-Swiss, and Parmesan cheese
- MED Sicilian$21.95
Old fashioned sauce with pepperoni, onion, green peppers & banana peppers & jalapeños
- MED Ranchero$21.95
Ranch base, mozzarella, Cheddar with bacon & grilled chicken
- Med Philly Steak$21.95
- LG Margherita$28.99
Our own special pizza sauce with fresh mozzarella and basil
- LG White$28.99
Garlic sauce base, mozzarella, Parmesan, tomato, onions, and olive oil
- LG Spinach and Feta Cheese$28.99
Garlic sauce base, olive oil, a generous portion of feta and mozzarella cheeses, and topped with spinach
- LG Brick Oven's Chicken Finger$28.99
Creamy blue cheese base, mozzarella, and our chicken fingers dipped to your liking
- LG Chicken Broccoli$28.99
Garlic sauce base, topped with chicken, broccoli, mozzarella, and Cheddar cheese
- LG Brick Oven's White Supreme$28.99
Garlic sauce base, ricotta cheese, tomato, onions, green peppers, and top it all off with grilled chicken breast, and mozzarella cheese
- LG Meat Lovers$28.99
Our own special pizza sauce with pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, meatballs, bacon, and mozzarella cheese
- LG Veggie$28.99
Our own special pizza sauce with tomato, onion, green peppers, broccoli, black olives, and mozzarella cheese
- LG Stinger*$28.99
Creamy blue cheese base, topped with mozzarella and Cheddar cheese, banana peppers, onion, steak, and chicken fingers
- LG 3 Cheesesteak$28.99
Garlic sauce base, mozzarella, American-Swiss, Cheddar, and piled with steak
- LG Hawaiian$28.99
Our special pizza sauce with pineapple, bacon and ham, smothered with mozzarella cheese
- LG Taco$28.99
Salsa base, seasoned ground beef, tomatoes, green peppers, onions, black olives, mozzarella and Cheddar cheese
- LG BBQ Chicken$28.99
BBQ sauce base, mozzarella, Cheddar, bacon, and grilled chicken
- LG Greek$28.99
Garlic sauce base, tomatoes, spinach, black olives, feta, and mozzarella cheese
- LG Supreme$28.99
Our own special pizza sauce with tomato, green peppers, onion, pepperoni, and Italian sausage
- LG 5 Cheese Pizza$28.99
Garlic sauce base, covered with mozzarella, Cheddar, feta, American-Swiss, and Parmesan cheese
- LG Sicilian$28.99
Old fashioned sauce with pepperoni, onion, green peppers & banana peppers & jalapeños
- LG Ranchero$28.99
Ranch base, mozzarella, Cheddar with bacon & grilled chicken
- LG Philly Steak$28.99
- 1/2 Tray Margherita$28.99
Our own special pizza sauce with fresh mozzarella and basil
- 1/2 Tray White$28.99
Garlic sauce base, mozzarella, Parmesan, tomato, onions, and olive oil
- 1/2 Tray Philly Cheesesteak$28.99
Garlic sauce base, mozzarella, Cheddar, mushrooms, and banana peppers, piled high with steak
- 1/2 Tray Spinach and Feta Cheese$28.99
Garlic sauce base, olive oil, a generous portion of feta and mozzarella cheeses, and topped with spinach
- 1/2 Tray Brick Oven's Chicken Finger$28.99
Creamy blue cheese base, mozzarella, and our chicken fingers dipped to your liking
- 1/2 Tray Chicken Broccoli$28.99
Garlic sauce base, topped with chicken, broccoli, mozzarella, and Cheddar cheese
- 1/2 Tray Brick Oven's White Supreme$28.99
Garlic sauce base, ricotta cheese, tomato, onions, green peppers, and top it all off with grilled chicken breast, and mozzarella cheese
- 1/2 Tray Meat Lovers$28.99
Our own special pizza sauce with pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, meatballs, bacon, and mozzarella cheese
- 1/2 Tray Veggie$28.99
Our own special pizza sauce with tomato, onion, green peppers, broccoli, black olives, and mozzarella cheese
- 1/2 Tray Stinger$28.99
Creamy blue cheese base, topped with mozzarella and Cheddar cheese, banana peppers, onion, steak, and chicken fingers
- 1/2 Tray 3 Cheesesteak$28.99
Garlic sauce base, mozzarella, American-Swiss, Cheddar, and piled with steak
- 1/2 Tray Hawaiian$28.99
Our special pizza sauce with pineapple, bacon and ham, smothered with mozzarella cheese
- 1/2 Tray Taco$28.99
Salsa base, seasoned ground beef, tomatoes, green peppers, onions, black olives, mozzarella and Cheddar cheese
- 1/2 Tray BBQ Chicken$28.99
BBQ sauce base, mozzarella, Cheddar, bacon, and grilled chicken
- 1/2 Tray Greek$28.99
Garlic sauce base, tomatoes, spinach, black olives, feta, and mozzarella cheese
- 1/2 Tray Supreme$28.99
Our own special pizza sauce with tomato, green peppers, onion, pepperoni, and Italian sausage
- 1/2 Tray 5 Cheese Pizza$28.99
Garlic sauce base, covered with mozzarella, Cheddar, feta, American-Swiss, and Parmesan cheese
- 1/2 Tray Sicilian$28.99
Old fashioned sauce with pepperoni, onion, green peppers & banana peppers & jalapeños
- 1/2 Tray Ranchero$28.99
Ranch base, mozzarella, Cheddar with bacon & grilled chicken
- PT Margherita$49.99
Our own special pizza sauce with fresh mozzarella and basil
- PT Tray White$49.99
Garlic sauce base, mozzarella, Parmesan, tomato, onions, and olive oil
- PT Philly Cheesesteak$28.99
Garlic sauce base, mozzarella, Cheddar, mushrooms, and banana peppers, piled high with steak
- PT Spinach and Feta Cheese$49.99
Garlic sauce base, olive oil, a generous portion of feta and mozzarella cheeses, and topped with spinach
- PT Brick Oven's Chicken Finger$49.99
Creamy blue cheese base, mozzarella, and our chicken fingers dipped to your liking
- PT Chicken Broccoli$49.99
Garlic sauce base, topped with chicken, broccoli, mozzarella, and Cheddar cheese
- PT Brick Oven's White Supreme$49.99
Garlic sauce base, ricotta cheese, tomato, onions, green peppers, and top it all off with grilled chicken breast, and mozzarella cheese
- PT Meat Lovers$49.99
Our own special pizza sauce with pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, meatballs, bacon, and mozzarella cheese
- PT Veggie$49.99
Our own special pizza sauce with tomato, onion, green peppers, broccoli, black olives, and mozzarella cheese
- PT Stinger$49.99
Creamy blue cheese base, topped with mozzarella and Cheddar cheese, banana peppers, onion, steak, and chicken fingers
- PT 3 Cheesesteak$49.99
Garlic sauce base, mozzarella, American-Swiss, Cheddar, and piled with steak
- PT Hawaiian$49.99
Our special pizza sauce with pineapple, bacon and ham, smothered with mozzarella cheese
- PT Taco$49.99
Salsa base, seasoned ground beef, tomatoes, green peppers, onions, black olives, mozzarella and Cheddar cheese
- PT BBQ Chicken$49.99
BBQ sauce base, mozzarella, Cheddar, bacon, and grilled chicken
- PT Greek$49.99
Garlic sauce base, tomatoes, spinach, black olives, feta, and mozzarella cheese
- PT Supreme$49.99
Our own special pizza sauce with tomato, green peppers, onion, pepperoni, and Italian sausage
- PT 5 Cheese Pizza$49.99
Garlic sauce base, covered with mozzarella, Cheddar, feta, American-Swiss, and Parmesan cheese
- PT Sicilian$49.99
Old fashioned sauce with pepperoni, onion, green peppers & banana peppers & jalapeños
- PT Ranchero$49.99
Ranch base, mozzarella, Cheddar with bacon & grilled chicken
- PT Philly Cheesesteak$49.99
Garlic sauce base, mozzarella, Cheddar, mushrooms, and banana peppers, piled high with steak
- GF Margherita$22.95
Our own special pizza sauce with fresh mozzarella and basil
- GF White$22.95
Garlic sauce base, mozzarella, Parmesan, tomato, onions, and olive oil
- GF Philly Cheesesteak$22.95
Garlic sauce base, mozzarella, Cheddar, mushrooms, and banana peppers, piled high with steak
- GF Spinach and Feta Cheese$22.95
Garlic sauce base, olive oil, a generous portion of feta and mozzarella cheeses, and topped with spinach
- GF Brick Oven's Chicken Finger$22.95
Creamy blue cheese base, mozzarella, and our chicken fingers dipped to your liking
- GF Chicken Broccoli$22.95
Garlic sauce base, topped with chicken, broccoli, mozzarella, and Cheddar cheese
- GF Brick Oven's White Supreme$22.95
Garlic sauce base, ricotta cheese, tomato, onions, green peppers, and top it all off with grilled chicken breast, and mozzarella cheese
- GF Meat Lovers$22.95
Our own special pizza sauce with pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, meatballs, bacon, and mozzarella cheese
- GF Veggie$22.95
Our own special pizza sauce with tomato, onion, green peppers, broccoli, black olives, and mozzarella cheese
- GF Stinger$22.95
Creamy blue cheese base, topped with mozzarella and Cheddar cheese, banana peppers, onion, steak, and chicken fingers
- GF 3 Cheesesteak$22.95
Garlic sauce base, mozzarella, American-Swiss, Cheddar, and piled with steak
- GF Hawaiian$22.95
Our special pizza sauce with pineapple, bacon and ham, smothered with mozzarella cheese
- GF Taco$22.95
Salsa base, seasoned ground beef, tomatoes, green peppers, onions, black olives, mozzarella and Cheddar cheese
- GF BBQ Chicken$22.95
BBQ sauce base, mozzarella, Cheddar, bacon, and grilled chicken
- GF Greek$22.95
Garlic sauce base, tomatoes, spinach, black olives, feta, and mozzarella cheese
- GF Supreme$22.95
Our own special pizza sauce with tomato, green peppers, onion, pepperoni, and Italian sausage
- GF 5 Cheese Pizza$22.95
Garlic sauce base, covered with mozzarella, Cheddar, feta, American-Swiss, and Parmesan cheese
- GF Sicilian$22.95
Old fashioned sauce with pepperoni, onion, green peppers & banana peppers & jalapeños
- GF Ranchero$22.95
Ranch base, mozzarella, Cheddar with bacon & grilled chicken
- CAULI Margherita$22.95
Our own special pizza sauce with fresh mozzarella and basil
- CAULI White$22.95
Garlic sauce base, mozzarella, Parmesan, tomato, onions, and olive oil
- CAULI Philly Cheesesteak$22.95
Garlic sauce base, mozzarella, Cheddar, mushrooms, and banana peppers, piled high with steak
- CAULI Spinach and Feta Cheese$22.95
Garlic sauce base, olive oil, a generous portion of feta and mozzarella cheeses, and topped with spinach
- CAULI Brick Oven's Chicken Finger$22.95
Creamy blue cheese base, mozzarella, and our chicken fingers dipped to your liking
- CAULI Chicken Broccoli$22.95
Garlic sauce base, topped with chicken, broccoli, mozzarella, and Cheddar cheese
- CAULI Brick Oven's White Supreme$22.95
Garlic sauce base, ricotta cheese, tomato, onions, green peppers, and top it all off with grilled chicken breast, and mozzarella cheese
- CAULI Meat Lovers$22.95
Our own special pizza sauce with pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, meatballs, bacon, and mozzarella cheese
- CAULI Veggie$22.95
Our own special pizza sauce with tomato, onion, green peppers, broccoli, black olives, and mozzarella cheese
- CAULI Stinger$22.95
Creamy blue cheese base, topped with mozzarella and Cheddar cheese, banana peppers, onion, steak, and chicken fingers
- CAULI 3 Cheesesteak$22.95
Garlic sauce base, mozzarella, American-Swiss, Cheddar, and piled with steak
- CAULI Hawaiian$22.95
Our special pizza sauce with pineapple, bacon and ham, smothered with mozzarella cheese
- CAULI Taco$22.95
Salsa base, seasoned ground beef, tomatoes, green peppers, onions, black olives, mozzarella and Cheddar cheese
- CAULI BBQ Chicken$22.95
BBQ sauce base, mozzarella, Cheddar, bacon, and grilled chicken
- CAULI Greek$22.95
Garlic sauce base, tomatoes, spinach, black olives, feta, and mozzarella cheese
- CAULI Supreme$22.95
Our own special pizza sauce with tomato, green peppers, onion, pepperoni, and Italian sausage
- CAULI 5 Cheese Pizza$22.95
Garlic sauce base, covered with mozzarella, Cheddar, feta, American-Swiss, and Parmesan cheese
- CAULI Sicilian$22.95
Old fashioned sauce with pepperoni, onion, green peppers & banana peppers & jalapeños
- CAULI Ranchero$22.95
Ranch base, mozzarella, Cheddar with bacon & grilled chicken
Calzones
- Cheese Calzone$11.99
- Margherita Calzone$15.99
- White Calzone$15.99
- Philly Cheesesteak Calzone$15.99
- Spinach & Feta Calzone$15.99
- Chicken Finger Calzone$15.99
- Chicken Broccoli Calzone$15.99
- White Supreme Calzone$15.99
- Meat Lovers Calzone$15.99
- Veggie Calzone$15.99
- Stinger Calzone$15.99
- 3 Cheesesteak Calzone$15.99
- Hawaiian Calzone$15.99
- Taco Calzone$15.99
- BBQ Chicken Calzone$15.99
- Greek Calzone$15.99
- Supreme Calzone$15.99
- 5 Cheese Calzone$15.99
- Sicilian Calzone$15.99
- Ranchero Calzone$15.99
Subs & Hoagies (oo)
Brick Oven's Specialty Subs
- Brick Oven Sub$10.49+
Steak or chicken served on garlic bread with mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and onions
- Bomber Sub$10.49+
Steak and sausage with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and onions
- Stinger Sub$10.49+
Steak, chicken fingers, cheese with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions
- Royal Sub$10.49+
Italian sausage, fried capicola, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and cheese
- In the Grass Sub$10.49+
Steak or chicken and spinach served on garlic bread with mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions
- Turkey Club Sub$10.49+
A generous portion of turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and cheese
- B.L.T Sub$9.99+
We start with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and a generous portion of bacon
- Chicken Club Sub$10.49+
Choose crispy or grilled chicken, topped with bacon, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, and cheese
- Cheeseburger Sub$10.49+
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions and cheese
Hoagies
Cold Subs
Hot Subs
Drinks (oo)
Friday Fish Fry (oo)
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
Proudly serving the best pizza on Grand Island, Brick Oven Pizzeria & Pub is a family restaurant with a separated pub. Always greeted with a friendly face, our staff is there to ensure only the best experience. Our menu ranges from pizza and wings, to huge wraps and salads, Italian dinners, Friday fish fry and delicious appetizers. With two outdoor patios, 24 beers on tap, and over 10 TV’s, you’ll want to come in catch up with friends.
2457 Grand Island Boulevard, Grand Island, NY 14072