Restaurant header imageView gallery

Brick

review star

No reviews yet

216 North El Camino Real

San Clemente, CA 92672

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Caesar Salad
Old School Pizza
Brick Meatballs (Calabrian)

Salads

Caesar Salad

$15.00

Blistered Cherry Tomato, Grana Croutons

Market Salad

$15.00

Roasted Shallot vinaigrette, Goat Cheese Crostini, Farm Veg

The Wedge Salad

$16.00

House-made Bacon, Gorgonzola, Heirloom Tomato, Pickled Red Onion, Brick Ranch

Appetizers

BBQ Chicken Wings

$17.00

Kansas City-Style Sauce, Slaw

Medjool Dates

$15.00

Stuffed with House-made Sausage,Prosciutto Wrapped, Balsamic

Daily Harvest

$15.00

Daily Deliciousness from The Ecology Center

Acorn Squash

$17.00

Brussels Sprouts

$17.00

Pizza Bread

$22.00

Bluenfin Ceviche

$24.00

Octopus

$24.00Out of stock

Pastas

Ravioli

$25.00+

Slow Roasted Veal Ragu, Grana

Orecchiette

$25.00+

House-made Sausage, Flowering Broccolini, Mushroom Medley, Pecorino

Baked Gnocchi

$38.00+

Pork Bolognese, Taleggio, Fontina

Bucatini Carbonara

$38.00+

Pancetta, Pork Belly Confit, Peas, Garlic, Black Pepper

Brick Meatballs (Calabrian)

$33.00+

House-made Focaccia, Pecorino

Pappardelle

$40.00+

Pizzas

Old School Pizza

$24.00

Tomato, House-made Sausage, Shredded Mozzarella, Ricotta, Roasted Tomato, Shaved Garlic

The Farm Pizza

$23.00

Salsa Verde, The Ecology Center Vegetables, Mozzarella, Ricotta, Garlic

Margherita di Bufala

$21.00

Tomato, Basil, Imported Buffalo Mozzarella, Sea Salt, EVOO

Prosciutto Pizza

$25.00

Tomato, Prosciutto di Parma, Grana, Wild Arugula

Four Cheese Pizza

$23.00

Fontina, Grana, Provolone, Ricotta

The Brick Pepperoni

$23.00

EVOO, Zoe's Farm Nitrate-Free Pepperoni, Shredded Mozzarella, Herbs, Calabrian Chiles, Cherry Tomatoes, Scallions

Classic Pepperoni Pizza

$22.00

Tomato, Zoe’s Farm Nitrate-Free Pepperoni, Shredded Mozzarella

Cheese Pizza

$18.00

Four Cheese Bianca Pizza

$23.00

Fontina, Grana, Provola, Gorgonzola

Carne

$25.00

Tomato, Porchetta, Calabrian Salame, Genoa Salame, House-made Sausage, Provolone

Ligurian

$24.00

Castelvetrano Olives, Anchovy, Pesto, Shaved Fennel, Fontina, Buffalo Mozzarella

Kids

Kids Pizza

$12.00

Kids Pasta

$8.00

Rigatoni Pasta with Choice of Red Sauce or Butter, with Cheese

Kids Chicken

$15.00

Mary's Chicken Breast with Farm Vegetables and House-made Rigatoni Pasta

Sides

Side of Sausage

$8.00

Side Of Ranch

$2.00

Side of Grilled Bread

$4.00

Side of Caesar Dressing

$2.00

Side of Shallot Dressing

$2.00

Side of Prosciutto

$10.00

Calabrian Chiles

$3.50

Side of Anchovies

$3.50

Caesar Bottle

$11.00

Side Of Broccolini

$14.00Out of stock

Pizza Dough

$7.00

Large Pasta With Red Sauce

$15.00

Side Of Buratta

$12.00

Goat Cheese Crostini

$3.00

Desserts

Molten Lava Cake - Takes 30 Min

$15.00

Scoop of Gelato, Available "Precooked" or "Take and Bake", You Choose! (Take and Bake instructions included.)

Pizza Kit

$14.00

Dough, Sauce, Pepperoni, & Cheese

Fresh Pastas

$7.00

(Only 3 Minute Cook) Bucatini, Rigatoni, Slag etti, Orecchiette

Cannoli

$8.00

Buffalo Milk Ricotta, Chocolate, Pistachio

Liquor

Vodka

Whiskey

Scotch

Tequila

Gin

Rum

Liqueurs/Cordials

Cocktails

Single

Craft Beer

Single

Share

Wine

White - Glass

White - Bottle

Red - Glass

Red - Bottle

Sparkling

Corkage

$20.00

NA Beverages

Sparkling Water

$8.00

Fresh Juice

$5.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Milk

$3.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Ice Tea

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.75

Arnold Palmer

$3.75

Cola

$3.75

Diet

$3.75

Ginger Beer

$3.75

Root Beer

$3.75

Sprite

$3.75

Tonic

$3.75

Roy Rogers

$3.75

Shirley Temple

$3.75

Mocktail

$5.75
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

216 North El Camino Real, San Clemente, CA 92672

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Brick image

Similar restaurants in your area

Artifex on Del Mar
orange starNo Reviews
98 Avenida Del Mar San Clemente, CA 92672
View restaurantnext
Gibroni's Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
215 S El Camino Real San Clemente, CA 92672
View restaurantnext
Fig @ 313
orange starNo Reviews
313 north El Camino Real San clemente, CA 92672
View restaurantnext
Jane - 158 Avenida Del Mar
orange starNo Reviews
158 Avenida Del Mar San Clemente, CA 92672
View restaurantnext
The Cellar - San Clemente
orange star4.6 • 1,874
156 Avenida Del Mar San Clemente, CA 92672-4016
View restaurantnext
HH Cottons
orange star4.2 • 1,166
201 Avenida Del Mar San Clemente, CA 92672
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in San Clemente

TJ's Woodfire Pizza - San Clemente
orange star4.6 • 5,134
641 Camino De Los Mares, Suite 100/110 San Clemente, CA 92673
View restaurantnext
Biggie's Burgers- San Clemente - 1017 S El Camino Real
orange star4.3 • 1,549
1017 S El Camino Real San Clemente, CA 92672
View restaurantnext
Pierside Kitchen and Bar-Coastal Cuisine, Craft Beer and Cocktails, San Clemente Driven
orange star4.3 • 1,318
610 Avenida Victoria San Clemente, CA 92672
View restaurantnext
HH Cottons
orange star4.2 • 1,166
201 Avenida Del Mar San Clemente, CA 92672
View restaurantnext
Brussels Bistro San Clemente
orange star4.6 • 491
218 Avenida Del Mar San Clemente, CA 92672
View restaurantnext
Ballpark Pizza - San Clemente
orange star4.2 • 220
831 Via Suerte San Clemente, CA 92673
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Clemente
San Juan Capistrano
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Dana Point
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Laguna Niguel
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Ladera Ranch
review star
Avg 4 (6 restaurants)
Mission Viejo
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Rancho Santa Margarita
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Laguna Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)
Laguna Hills
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Lake Forest
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston