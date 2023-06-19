Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bricks & Bowls (Millenia Mall)

review star

No reviews yet

4200 Conroy Rd

Unit 247

Orlando, FL 32839

Weekly Specials

Summer Antipasto Bowl

Summer Antipasto Bowl

$13.50

Fresh blend of mixed greens topped with locally made Ciliegine Mozzarella Cheese, Tuscan white bean dip, marinated grilled artichoke hearts, garlic grilled green beans, grape tomatoes, garlic roasted red peppers, paprika chickpeas, marinated sun dried tomato strips, & toasted pine nuts. Served with our housemade pesto vinaigrette dressing. V, GF

Chicken Avocado GKO Club

Chicken Avocado GKO Club

$9.95

All-natural grilled & chilled thinly-sliced chicken breast, smashed avocado, aged cheddar cheese, peppered bacon, savory herb aioli, GKO sauce, arugula, tomato, red onion, and house pickles. Served on our signature housemade focaccia bread.

Pasta e Fagioli Soup

Pasta e Fagioli Soup

$6.50

Our signature family soup recipe of slowly simmered cannellini beans, pancetta, fresh thyme, a touch of tomatoes, housemade chicken stock and Ditalini pasta. Garnished with an olive oil drizzle, imported parmesan cheese, and red chili flakes. Contains Pork.

Espresso Mascarpone Chocolate Cookie

Espresso Mascarpone Chocolate Cookie

$1.99

Housemade Italian cookie made with ground espresso, Mascarpone cheese, and imported dark Belgian chocolate chunks. Drizzed with a cocoa espresso glaze.

Combos

Boxed Lunch

Boxed Lunch

$14.50

Choice of signature focaccia sandwich, choice of side, Deep River® Sea Salt Kettle Cooked Potato Chips, and a signature Belgian Chocolate Salted Caramel Cookie.

Sandwich & Soup Combo

Sandwich & Soup Combo

$13.95

Choice of signature focaccia sandwich and choice of a soup.

Build Your Own Bowl

Build Your Own Bowl

Build Your Own Bowl

$11.95

Choose your greens, bases, protein, toppings, and dressing to create your perfect bowl!

Chef-Crafted Bowls

Carne Asada Bowl

Carne Asada Bowl

$14.95

Citrus-herb marinated grilled & chilled Certified Angus Flank Steak, corn & black bean pico, smashed avocado, queso fresco, sliced radish, pickled red onions, pepitas, cilantro onion mix, seasoned pinto beans, tortilla strips, and fresh lime on a bed of fresh-chopped mixed greens. GF Recommended Dressing: Southwest Chipotle Ranch.

Salmon Niçoise Bowl

Salmon Niçoise Bowl

$14.95

Grilled & chilled North Atlantic Salmon, red Peruvian quinoa, sliced egg, grilled garlic green beans, Niçoise potatoes, feta cheese, kalamata olives, red onion, toasted pine nuts, and fresh lemon on a bed of fresh-chopped mixed greens. GF, Contains Nuts Recommended Dressing: Lemon Dijon Vinaigrette.

Southwest Power Bowl

Southwest Power Bowl

$11.50

Corn and black bean pico, red Peruvian quinoa, smashed avocado, cheddar jack cheese blend, pico de gallo, red onion, and fresh lime on a bed of fresh-chopped mixed greens. V GF Recommended Dressing: Southwest Chipotle Ranch.

Power Bowl

Power Bowl

$10.50

Grilled garlic broccoli, sliced egg, feta cheese, whole roasted almonds, paprika chickpeas, red Peruvian quinoa, garlic roasted red peppers, flax seeds, and red onion on a bed of fresh-chopped mixed greens. V GF Recommended Dressing: Mediterranean Herb Vinaigrette.

Caesar Wedge Bowl

Caesar Wedge Bowl

$12.25

House peppered bacon, blue cheese crumbles, sliced egg, cherry tomatoes, shaved red onion, and housemade focaccia croutons on a bed of fresh-chopped romaine lettuce. Recommended Dressing: Parmesan Peppercorn Caesar.

Big Buddha Bowl

Big Buddha Bowl

$11.50

Roasted vegetables, agave rosemary roasted sweet potatoes, scallion garlic brown rice, smashed avocado, paprika chickpeas, red onion, and fresh lemon on a bed of fresh-chopped mixed greens. VG GF Recommended Dressing: Lemon Dijon Vinaigrette.

Signature Focaccia Sandwiches

Ghost Pepper Chicken

Ghost Pepper Chicken

$8.25

All-natural brined, grilled, and chilled thinly sliced chicken breast, aged Swiss cheese, signature smoked ghost chili pepper bang sauce, iceberg lettuce, crispy onions, and pickles, served on our signature housemade focaccia bread

Buffalo Crackin' Chicken & Bacon

Buffalo Crackin' Chicken & Bacon

$9.95

All-natural brined, grilled, and chilled thinly sliced chicken breast tossed in our housemade buffalo sauce. Topped with peppered bacon, a signature bacon & blue cheese crack sauce, arugula, tomato, red onion, and pickles, served on our signature housemade focaccia bread.

Chicken Breast

Chicken Breast

$7.95

All-natural brined, grilled, and chilled thinly sliced chicken breast, aged cheddar cheese, savory herb aioli, arugula, tomato, red onion, and pickles, served on our signature housemade focaccia bread.

Tuscan Italian

Tuscan Italian

$7.95

Capicola, prosciutto, genoa salami, lightly smoked ham, provolone cheese, Sicilian spicy relish, pesto aioli, garlic roasted red peppers, arugula, tomato, red onion, and pickles, served on our signature housemade focaccia bread.

GKO Turkey

GKO Turkey

$7.95

All-natural thinly sliced turkey breast, aged cheddar cheese, signature GKO sauce, savory herb aioli, arugula, tomato, red onion, and pickles, served on our signature housemade focaccia bread.

Roast Beef

Roast Beef

$8.95

Medium-rare roast beef, aged cheddar cheese, old school horseradish sauce, arugula, tomato, red onion, and pickles, served on our signature housemade focaccia bread.

Spanish Eggplant

Spanish Eggplant

$7.25

Roasted and chilled blend of rustic-cut eggplant, tomato, bell pepper, onion, capers, and chef’s seasonings. Topped with arugula, provolone cheese, and GKO sauce, served on our signature housemade focaccia bread. V

Soups

Tomato Basil Soup

Tomato Basil Soup

$5.75

Simmered blend of tomatoes with fresh basil, onion, and a touch of cream. Served with focaccia croutons. V

Pasta e Fagioli Soup

Pasta e Fagioli Soup

$6.50

Our signature family soup recipe of slowly simmered cannellini beans, pancetta, fresh thyme, a touch of tomatoes, housemade chicken stock and Ditalini pasta. Garnished with an olive oil drizzle, imported parmesan cheese, and red chili flakes. Contains Pork.

Sides

Country-Style Potato Salad

Country-Style Potato Salad

$2.25

Red bliss potatoes mixed with seasoned mayo, celery, onion, parsley, fresh herbs, bell pepper, and sliced-egg. V

Pesto Primavera Pasta Salad

Pesto Primavera Pasta Salad

$2.25

Bowtie pasta, pesto, red onion, broccoli, carrots, red pepper, green pepper, celery, chickpeas, artichoke hearts, olive oil, and parsley. V

Deep River® Sea Salt Kettle Cooked Potato Chips

Deep River® Sea Salt Kettle Cooked Potato Chips

$2.25

Individually packaged.

Focaccia Bread

Focaccia Bread

$2.95

Signature housemade focaccia bread baked fresh throughout the day. VG

Desserts

Espresso Mascarpone Chocolate Cookie

Espresso Mascarpone Chocolate Cookie

$1.99

Housemade Italian cookie made with ground espresso, Mascarpone cheese, and imported dark Belgian chocolate chunks. Drizzed with a cocoa espresso glaze.

Belgian Chocolate Salted Caramel Cookies

Belgian Chocolate Salted Caramel Cookies

$1.50

Housemade cookies featuring decadent Belgian dark-cacao chocolate chunks, premium pink Himalayan salt, and rich caramel bites. (V)

Drinks

Spring Water

Spring Water

$1.50

Pure water for a perfect taste. Add a refreshing water to your meal.

Brick-sized Sandwiches & nutritious salad bowls. Now open at the Mall at Millenia.

