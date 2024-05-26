Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay

$8.50

*IN STORE ORDERS ONLY* Simply Cutrer Canned Chardonnay from the makers of Sonoma-Cutrer is classically elegant chardonnay perfect for anywhere. This lovely wine features aromas of peach and nectarine and juicy melon mingle with hints of vanilla, toasted nuts, and light caramel. The creamy, rich palate bursts with ripe pear and peach leading to a long, lush finish. Convenient for on the go, enjoy this product all season long. 13.9% ABV. 250 ml. can.