Bricks and Brews 128 South 4 Street

128 South 4 Street

Danville, KY 40422

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Carne Asada Loaded Fries

Appetizers

(10) Traditional Wings Full

$12.99

10 piece

(10) Boneless Wings Full

$11.99

10 piece

Elote' Loaded Fries

$9.99

Corn, lime mayo, cotija cheese, cilantro, lime wedge

Carne Asada Loaded Fries

$10.99

Steak, cheese's, pico, sour cream, guacamole

Queso Dip

$4.99

Cheese dip served with chips

House made salsa

$3.59

served with chips

Guacamole dip

$4.59

served with chips

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$7.99

Grilled chicken, cheese, buffalo sauce

Cajun Shrimp Dip

$9.99

Grilled shrimp, blend of peppers, cheese, cajun spice

Loaded Blooming Potato

$9.99

Deep fried potato, butter, sour cream,queso, green onion and bacon

Pretzels with Queso

$7.99

Soft pretzel sticks served with Cheese dip

Cheese Curds

$7.99

Breaded mozzarella

(5) Traditional Wings Half

$7.99

(5) Boneless Wings Half

$6.99

Chicken Seekh Kabob

$9.99

Nachos Cheese

$8.99

Nachos Chicken

$10.99

Nachos Shrimp

$12.99

Nachos Steak

$11.99

Bacon Cheese Fries

$8.25

Boom Boom Sauce & Chips

$4.99

Bufflo Ck Nachoes

$10.99

Lunch Special

$9.99

Entrees

Grilled Chicken Platter

$11.75

Served with rice, lettuce, tomato,red onion and voodoo bread

Grilled Steak Platter

$13.75

Served with rice, lettuce, tomato,red onion and voodoo bread

Voodoo Rice and Cheese with Chicken

$12.95

Rice, Cheese, and Chicken

Voodoo Rice and Cheese with Bayou Shrimp

$14.95

Rice, Cheese, and Shrimp

Chicken Tikka Masala

$15.99

Spicy tomato cream sauce with rice

Shrimp Tikka Masala

$17.99

Spicy tomato cream sauce with rice

Butter Chicken

$15.99

Spicy Cashew nut and creamy tomato gravy served with rice

Butter Shrimp

$17.99

Spicy Cashew nut and creamy tomato gravy served with rice

Tandoori Chicken

$13.99

Marinated in Creamy yogurt and spices, with Rice

Tandoori Shrimp

$15.99

Marinated in Creamy yogurt and spices, with Rice

Paneer Tikka Masala

$14.99

Grilled Indian cheese with Spicy tomato cream sauce with rice

Butter Paneer

$14.99

Grilled Indian Cheese with spicy cashew nut and creamy tomato gravy

Jamaican Jerk Chicken

$13.99

Fish N Chips

$13.99

Chicken Briyani

$14.99

Indian Curry-Chicken

$15.99

Indian Curry-Steak

$16.99

Bombay Shrimp

$17.99

Burgers & More

Old Fashion Burger

$10.99

Lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, mayo and cheese

Voodoo Burger with Bacon

$11.99

Jamaican relish, bacon and lettuce

Po boy with Chicken

$9.99

Lettuce tomato, pickle and remoulade sauce

Po boy with Shrimp

$11.99

Lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, mayo and cheese

Cod Sandwhich

$11.99

Lettuce, tomato, pickle and remoulade sauce

Elote' Dog

$8.99

Corn, lime mayo, cotija cheese, cilantro, lime wedge

D-Dog

$6.99

Ketchup, mustard, cheese and onion

Voo-dog

$7.99

Jamaican relish, onions and jalpenos

Slap ya mama Chicken Philly

$10.99

Slap ya mama Steak Philly

$11.99

Queso Burger

$11.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$10.99

Quesadilla Burger

$11.99

Steak Bacon Wrap

$11.99

Lunch Special- Steak

$9.00

Lunch Special- Chicken

$8.00

Chili Dog

$8.00

Salads

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.99

ice berg lettuce, tomato, red onion, carrots, shredded cheese

Grilled Steak Salad

$11.50

Ice berg lettuce, tomato, red onion, carrots, shredded cheese

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$11.99

Ice berg lettuce, tomato, red onion, carrots, shredded cheese

Fried Chicken salad

$10.99

Ice berg lettuce, tomato, red onion, carrots, shredded cheese

Buffalo Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.99

Small Plates

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.50

served with chips and salsa

Chicken Quesadilla

$8.99

served with chips and salsa

Shrimp Quesadilla

$10.99

served with chips and salsa

Steak Quesadilla

$9.99

served with chips and salsa

Steak Fajita Taco

$8.99

sauteed onions and peppers with queso

Chicken Fajita Taco

$7.99

sauteed onions and peppers with queso

Veggie Quesdilla

$8.99

red onion, cilantro, tomato, and Voodoo sauce

Baja Shrimp Taco

$8.99

Pickled jalpenos, cilantro, cabbage, red onion, and cotija cheese

Fish Taco Grilled

$8.99

Fried cod, voodoo sauce and cabbage

Fish Taco Fried

$8.99

Chicken Chimichanga

$9.99

Fried, topped with cheese sauce served with rice

Chicken Burrito

$8.99

Rice, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and cheese sauce

Steak Burrito

$9.99

Rice, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and cheese sauce

Veggie Taco

$7.99

Boom Boom Enchiladas

$9.99

Veg Samosas

$8.99

Kids Menu

Chicken Bites

$5.99

Served with fries or rice

Plain Hot Dog

$5.99

Served with fries or rice

Chicken and Cheese Taco

$5.99

Served with fries or rice

Plain Cheese Burger

$5.99

Served with fries or rice

Sides

Fries

$4.99

Onion Rings

$5.99

Elote'

$4.99

Rice

$3.99

Side Salad

$4.99

Lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese

Sauces

$0.50

Chip refill

Salsa refill

$0.50

Voodoo Bread Refill

$1.00

Soft Chips

$1.00

Guac

$1.00

Sour Cream

$0.50

Small Queso

$2.00

Add Pico

$0.50

Side Grilled Chicken

$4.00

Cheezy Rice

$5.99

N/A Beverages

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Mountain Dew

$2.99

Dr Pepper

$2.99

Soda Water

Tonic Water

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Coffee

$1.99

Water

Bottle Water

$1.50

Red Bull Small

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$2.00

Virgin Drink

Virgin Drink

$3.99

Juice

$2.99

Red Bull Big

$4.99

Kids Drink

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Shirts

Black

$15.00

red

$15.00

purple

$15.00

Downtown Cup

$1.00

Hats

$25.00

Free Keg Shirt

Voodoo Treat

Voodoo treat

$6.00

Plain Cheesecake

$6.00

Cheesecake Chimi

$6.00

Blackberry Cheesecake

$6.00

Rasp Cheesecake

$6.00

Oreo Churros

$6.00

Choc Chip Cake

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
A small-town bar and grill that has something for everyone

128 South 4 Street, Danville, KY 40422

