Bricks and Brews

Beverages

Coke

$2.25+

Diet Coke

$2.25+

Dr. Pepper

$2.25+

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.25+

Sprite

$2.25+

Rootbeer

$2.25+

Sweet Tea

$2.25+

Unsweet Tea

$2.25+

Water

Half & Half Tea

$2.25+

Coffee

-$1.00

Appetizers

Garlic Breadsticks

$4.49

Artisan crust topped with butter and garlic served with fresh marinara.

Cheesy Garlic Breadsticks

$7.49

Artisan crust topped with butter, garlic, and mozzerella cheese. Served with fresh marinara

Stuffed Mushrooms

$8.49

Pretzels & Beer Cheese

$10.99

Million Dollar Salami

$7.99

Large Cheesy Bread

$11.99

Jalapeno Cheesesticks

$7.99

Toasted Ravioli

$7.99

Salads

House Side Salad

$4.99

Fresh romaine, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, house-made croutons, shredded cheddar cheese, and topped with your favorite dressing.

Caesar Side Salad

$4.99

Fresh romaine, croutons, parmesean, and topped with Caesar dressing.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$8.99

Fresh romaine, shredded parmesean, roasted chicken breast strips, garlic herb house-made croutons, and Caesar dressing

Italian Salad

$9.99

Fresh romaine, fresh sliced pepperoni, fresh sliced hard salami, tomatoes, red onion, black olives, peppercini, parmesean cheese, garlic herb house-made croutons, and zesty italian dressing.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$9.99

Family salad

$24.99

Apple Walnut Salad

$9.99

Greek Chicken Salad

$9.99

Dessert

The Big Apple

$13.99

Served on our 9" crust, glazed in brown sugar and cinnamon, roasted Fuji apples, graham cracker crumble, caramel drizzle, and a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

S'More Than A Feeling

$11.99

Served on our 9" crust, topped with melted chocolate, graham cracker crumble, toasted marshmallows from the woodfire, and drizzled with chocolate syrup.

Ice cream

$6.00

Sandwiches

Meatball Sub

$9.99

Fresh house-made meatballs, fresh marinara, provolne cheese, and a blend of italian herbs. Served with chips and a pickle spear.

The Big Italian

$9.99

Fresh sliced ham, hard salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and creamy italian dressing. Served with chips and a pickle spear.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Melt

$8.99

Roasted chicken breast slices, bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing. Served with chips and a pickle spear.

Buffalo Chicken Melt

$8.99

Roasted chicken breast slices tossed in spicy buffalo sauce, bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce, and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing. Served with chips and a pickle spear.

Hot Ham & Cheese

$8.99

Fresh sliced ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, and creamy italian dressing.

Little Voodoo

$8.99

Small Create Your Own

Small CYO

$8.99

Large Create Your Own

Large CYO

$13.99

Cauliflower Create Your Own

Cauliflower CYO

$13.99

Small Signatures

Fire on the Mountain

$13.99

Cowtown

$13.99

Voodoo Child

$12.99

Good Burger

$13.99

Swanson

$14.99

Margherita

$10.99

Machine

$13.99

Classic

$13.99

Firehouse

$13.99

Greenhouse

$13.99

Kahuna

$11.99

Puck's

$13.99

White

$10.99

Large Signatures

Fire on the Mountain

$19.99

Cowtown

$19.99

Voodoo Child

$18.99

Good Burger

$19.99

Swanson

$22.99

Margherita

$17.99

Machine

$19.99

Classic

$19.99

Firehouse

$19.99

Greenhouse

$19.99

Kahuna

$17.99

Puck's

$19.99

White

$15.99

Cauliflower Signatures

Fire on the Mountain

$16.99

Cowtown

$17.99

Voodoo Child

$15.99

Good Burger

$16.99

Swanson

$19.99

Margherita

$14.99

Machine

$16.99

Classic

$16.99

Firehouse

$16.99

Greenhouse

$16.99

Kahuna

$16.99

Puck's

$16.99

White

$14.99

Small Half & Half

Sm. Half Right

$8.99

Half Left

Large Half & Half

Lg. Half Right

$13.99

Half Left

Cauliflower Half & Half

Cauliflower Right Half

$13.99

C. Left Half

Extra sauces

Ranch

$0.50

Marinara

$0.50

Hot honey

$0.50

Creamy italian

$0.50

Zesty italian

$0.50

Blue cheese

$0.50

Greek

$0.50

Vinaigrette

$0.50

Buffalo

$0.50

1000 Island

$0.50

Alfredo

$0.50

Pastas

Chicken Alfredo

$9.99

Cavatappi Supreme

$9.99

Cajun Chicken

$9.99

Meatball Cavatappi

$9.99

Dressing

Ranch

Zesty Italian

Creamy Italian

Balsamic

Oil & Vinegar

1000 Island

Blue Cheese

Caesar

Beer

Bottled Beer

$4.00

Our bottled beer menu is extensive to satisfy any taste

Draft Beer

$4.50+

We have several standard staples but we also have thrown in a few local flavors! All served by the pint or the pitcher.

Bucket of Beer

$16.00

Any bottle on the menu can be sold by the bucket for your parties enjoyment. 5 bottles per bucket

Happy Hour (4-7)

$2.50

Signature Cocktails

Baxter Water

$7.00

A fruity blend of Spiced Rum, Malibu, Blue Curacao, Pineapple juice, and Watermelon

Cowardly Lion

$7.00

Baileys irish cream, vodka, caramel over ice

Dorothy

$6.50

No place like home, with vodka, orange curacao, strawberry, lime, and sweet syrup

Flying Monkey

$6.50

A tropical blend of coconut flavored rum, banana, mango, pineapple, and strawberry

Glenda the Good Witch

$6.50

Coconut malibu, pineapple, cranberry, and peach schnapps

No Place Like Home

$8.00

Taking from the top, mixing rum, tequila, gin, vodka, blue curacao, sprite, topped with a cherry

Ruby Slipper

$6.50

This will have your heals clicking, with tequila, orange curacao, strawberry, and margarita mixer.

Scarecrow

$6.50

A blend of bourbon, sweet syrup, pumpkin puree, and a signature pumpkin spice blend

The 66 Slammer

$6.50

A sweet mix of vodka, sprite, and a variety of fruit flavors.

The Munchkin

$6.00

A shot of vodka, fresh lemon, rounded with sugar.

The Wizard

$8.00

Vodka, Red Bull, sprite, and cranberry juice.

Tinman's Heart

$7.00

A frozen margarita of wild berries, cuervo silver, peach schnapps, triple sec, rimmed with sugar.

Tornado

$7.00

Sprite, lime juice, malibu, mixed berry, light rum.

Toto

$6.50

Gin, lemon juice, tobasco hot sauce, topped with a chile pepper.

Wicked Witch

$8.00

Black Rum, Creme de Cacao, Brown Sugar.

WooWoo

$6.50

Cranberry, peach schnapps, vodka, and a lime will make you say woo.

Yellow Brick Road

$7.00

A smooth mix of peach schnapps, vodka, malibu, orange, and pineapple juices.

Margarita

$5.50

Bloody Mary

$5.50

Long Island

$6.50

Old Fashioned

$5.50

Pina Colada

$5.50

Banana Laffy Taffy

$10.50

Peach Ring

$5.50

Cadillac Marg

$8.00

Cadillac Marg (Blue)

$8.50

Cadillac Marg (Emerald)

$9.00

Adios Mother Pucker

$8.50

Shots

Shots

$3.00

Order whatever the heart wants...

Wine

Wine Wednesday

$3.00

Wine

$5.50

Well Drinks

Amaretto

$5.00

Gin

$5.00

Whiskey

$5.00

Bourbon

$5.00

Melon

$5.00

Peach Schnapps

$5.00

Rum

$5.00

Sour Apple

$5.00

Tequila

$5.00

Vodka

$5.00

Premium Drinks

American Honey

$6.00

Bird Dog Apple

$6.00

Bird Dog Peach

$6.00

Bird Dog Salted Caramel

$6.00

Bacardi

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Disarono

$6.00

Fireball

$6.00

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Malibu

$6.00

Quervo Gold

$6.00

Quervo Silver

$6.00

Seagrams 7

$6.00

Smirnoff

$6.00

Tequila Rose

$6.00

Tito's

$6.00

UV Cherry

$6.00

UV Vanilla

$6.00

Top Shelf Drinks

Bombay

$7.00

Chevis

$7.00

Crown

$7.00

Crown Apple

$7.00

Crown Vanilla

$7.00

Don Pedro

$7.00

Gozio Amaretto

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$7.00

Grey Goose

$7.00

Hornitos

$7.00

Jameson

$7.00

Maker's Mark

$7.00

Patron

$7.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Adult Buffet

Adult Buffet

$8.99

Child Buffet

Child Buffet

$4.99

Senior Buffet

Senior Buffet

$7.99

Baxter Lions Card

Half Price Garlic Cheese Bread

$3.25

Quapaw Wildcats Card

LG Two Topping

$12.00

Drink Specials

3.00 Domestic Draws

$3.00

Jell-O Shots

$2.00

Spiked Cider

$5.00

Sweet Poison

$6.00

2.50 Big Wave

$2.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

An eclectic industrial environment that will wow you with our one of a kind woodfire pizzas and top it off with a signature Route 66 mixed drink or a pint from the tap!

Location

1531 Military Ave, Baxter Springs, KS 66713

Directions

Gallery
Bricks and Brews image
Bricks and Brews image
Bricks and Brews image

Map
