Bricks and Brews
4 Reviews
$
1531 Military Ave
Baxter Springs, KS 66713
Beverages
Appetizers
Garlic Breadsticks
Artisan crust topped with butter and garlic served with fresh marinara.
Cheesy Garlic Breadsticks
Artisan crust topped with butter, garlic, and mozzerella cheese. Served with fresh marinara
Stuffed Mushrooms
Pretzels & Beer Cheese
Million Dollar Salami
Large Cheesy Bread
Jalapeno Cheesesticks
Toasted Ravioli
Salads
House Side Salad
Fresh romaine, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, house-made croutons, shredded cheddar cheese, and topped with your favorite dressing.
Caesar Side Salad
Fresh romaine, croutons, parmesean, and topped with Caesar dressing.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Fresh romaine, shredded parmesean, roasted chicken breast strips, garlic herb house-made croutons, and Caesar dressing
Italian Salad
Fresh romaine, fresh sliced pepperoni, fresh sliced hard salami, tomatoes, red onion, black olives, peppercini, parmesean cheese, garlic herb house-made croutons, and zesty italian dressing.
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Family salad
Apple Walnut Salad
Greek Chicken Salad
Dessert
The Big Apple
Served on our 9" crust, glazed in brown sugar and cinnamon, roasted Fuji apples, graham cracker crumble, caramel drizzle, and a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
S'More Than A Feeling
Served on our 9" crust, topped with melted chocolate, graham cracker crumble, toasted marshmallows from the woodfire, and drizzled with chocolate syrup.
Ice cream
Sandwiches
Meatball Sub
Fresh house-made meatballs, fresh marinara, provolne cheese, and a blend of italian herbs. Served with chips and a pickle spear.
The Big Italian
Fresh sliced ham, hard salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and creamy italian dressing. Served with chips and a pickle spear.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Melt
Roasted chicken breast slices, bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing. Served with chips and a pickle spear.
Buffalo Chicken Melt
Roasted chicken breast slices tossed in spicy buffalo sauce, bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce, and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing. Served with chips and a pickle spear.
Hot Ham & Cheese
Fresh sliced ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, and creamy italian dressing.
Little Voodoo
Small Create Your Own
Large Create Your Own
Cauliflower Create Your Own
Small Signatures
Large Signatures
Cauliflower Signatures
Small Half & Half
Large Half & Half
Cauliflower Half & Half
Extra sauces
Beer
Bottled Beer
Our bottled beer menu is extensive to satisfy any taste
Draft Beer
We have several standard staples but we also have thrown in a few local flavors! All served by the pint or the pitcher.
Bucket of Beer
Any bottle on the menu can be sold by the bucket for your parties enjoyment. 5 bottles per bucket
Happy Hour (4-7)
Signature Cocktails
Baxter Water
A fruity blend of Spiced Rum, Malibu, Blue Curacao, Pineapple juice, and Watermelon
Cowardly Lion
Baileys irish cream, vodka, caramel over ice
Dorothy
No place like home, with vodka, orange curacao, strawberry, lime, and sweet syrup
Flying Monkey
A tropical blend of coconut flavored rum, banana, mango, pineapple, and strawberry
Glenda the Good Witch
Coconut malibu, pineapple, cranberry, and peach schnapps
No Place Like Home
Taking from the top, mixing rum, tequila, gin, vodka, blue curacao, sprite, topped with a cherry
Ruby Slipper
This will have your heals clicking, with tequila, orange curacao, strawberry, and margarita mixer.
Scarecrow
A blend of bourbon, sweet syrup, pumpkin puree, and a signature pumpkin spice blend
The 66 Slammer
A sweet mix of vodka, sprite, and a variety of fruit flavors.
The Munchkin
A shot of vodka, fresh lemon, rounded with sugar.
The Wizard
Vodka, Red Bull, sprite, and cranberry juice.
Tinman's Heart
A frozen margarita of wild berries, cuervo silver, peach schnapps, triple sec, rimmed with sugar.
Tornado
Sprite, lime juice, malibu, mixed berry, light rum.
Toto
Gin, lemon juice, tobasco hot sauce, topped with a chile pepper.
Wicked Witch
Black Rum, Creme de Cacao, Brown Sugar.
WooWoo
Cranberry, peach schnapps, vodka, and a lime will make you say woo.
Yellow Brick Road
A smooth mix of peach schnapps, vodka, malibu, orange, and pineapple juices.
Margarita
Bloody Mary
Long Island
Old Fashioned
Pina Colada
Banana Laffy Taffy
Peach Ring
Cadillac Marg
Cadillac Marg (Blue)
Cadillac Marg (Emerald)
Adios Mother Pucker
Well Drinks
Premium Drinks
American Honey
Bird Dog Apple
Bird Dog Peach
Bird Dog Salted Caramel
Bacardi
Captain Morgan
Disarono
Fireball
Jack Daniels
Jim Beam
Malibu
Quervo Gold
Quervo Silver
Seagrams 7
Smirnoff
Tequila Rose
Tito's
UV Cherry
UV Vanilla
Top Shelf Drinks
Adult Buffet
Child Buffet
Senior Buffet
Baxter Lions Card
Quapaw Wildcats Card
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
An eclectic industrial environment that will wow you with our one of a kind woodfire pizzas and top it off with a signature Route 66 mixed drink or a pint from the tap!
1531 Military Ave, Baxter Springs, KS 66713