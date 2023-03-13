  • Home
  Bricks at the Cashier House - 417 state street
Bricks at the Cashier House 417 state street

No reviews yet

417 state street

Erie, PA 16501

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards


Ticket Sale

Crème Brulee

Out of stock

Burrata Bruschetta

Out of stock

French Onion

Out of stock

Cashier Salad

Out of stock

Surf and Turf

$100.00Out of stock

Appetizers

Tenderloin Sliders

$21.00

Bruschetta

$13.00

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$14.00

Crab Cake Appetizer

$15.00

Soups

Crock French Onion

$7.00

Bowl Soup Du Jour

$7.00

Salads

Roasted Vegetable Salad

$12.00

1/2 Cashier's House Salad

$9.00

Crab & Quinoa Salad

$19.00

Cashier's House Salad

$12.00

Sandwiches

Mighty Fine Breakfast Burger

$18.00

Brick & Mortar Burger

$15.00

Buttermilk Chicken

$15.00

Crab Cake

$18.00

Reuben

$15.00

Main Course

Stuffed Chicken

$26.00

Salmon

$31.00

Crab Cake

$31.00

Pork Chop

$32.00

Aged Steaks

Aged Bone-In Ribeye (40oz)

$96.00

Aged Boneless Ribeye 12oz

$65.00

Aged New York Strip 12oz

$70.00

Hand Cut Steaks

Ribeye

$36.00

New York Strip

$33.00

Filet Mignon

$41.00

Porterhouse

$45.00

Desserts

Tiramisu

$9.00

Cheesecake

$9.00

Jeffrey Cheesecake

$14.00Out of stock

Panna Cotta

$8.00

Strawberry Short Cake

$8.00

Beverages

Soda

$2.95

Cork Fee

$10.00

Kids

Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Kid Pasta

$8.00

Sides

Au Gratin Potatoes

$5.00

Risotto

$5.00

Fingerlings

$5.00

Asparagus

$5.00

Green Beans

$5.00Out of stock

Brussel Sprouts

$5.00

Fries

$5.00

Specials

Mahi

$35.00

Appetizer Tray

$200.00

Room Rental

$200.00

Salmon Dinner

$37.00

Strip Steak Dinner

$39.00

Add Ons

Add Scallops

$12.00

Add Shrimp

$12.00

Add Salmon

$10.00

Add Chicken

$7.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! American Steakhouse

Location

417 state street, Erie, PA 16501

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

