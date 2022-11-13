Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Pizza

Bricks Corner - SLC 1465 S 700 E

164 Reviews

$$

1465 S 700 E

Salt Lake City, UT 84105

Popular Items

The Randazzo
O.G. Cheese
The Brick House

Beverages

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

2 Liter SODA

$6.50

Craft & Specialty Soda

$5.25

Coke/Sprite Soda Bottle

$3.50

San Peligrino Orange

$3.50Out of stock

Sharables

The importance of the Fried Cheese

$10.95

hand breaded fresh mozzarella cheese blocks, garlic crouton crumb, shaved parmesan, marinara

Oven Fired squash and brussels

$11.50

grated parmesan, Sea salt, whisky honey clover syrup, calabrian chili dip

Briquettes

$11.00

crispy pizza bread, baked mozzarella crust, basil drizzle, bricks marinara

Cracked Tots

$8.75

fried potato, cracked pepper n’ sea salt, fresh herbs, truffle oil, parmesan pow, awesome sauce

Sasso Tots

$13.00

cracked tots, braised fork tender beef shoulder, caramelized onions, fire roasted peppers, melted mozzarella, giardiniera dip

Fried Mushrooms and Pickles

$13.50

Polpetta Platter

$16.00

The East Meets The West Wing

$15.00

Greens

Brick Wedge

$13.00

iceberg, herb marinated tomatoes and red onions, hot applewood bacon, hard chopped egg, creamy good blue cheese, balsamic rim, pizza fry bread

Side Caesar

$7.50

LG Caesars Chicken Goddess

$14.00

romain tossed with whipped creamy green goddess caesar dressing, house crispy croutons, twin grilled chicken kabobs, topped with fresh grated parmesan

LG Plain Caesars Goddess

$12.00

Corner Salad

$7.50+

romaine, roma tomato, red onion, carrot, cucumber, pepperoncini, black olives, pizza fry bread, bricks Italian vinaigrette, fresh grated parmesan

Buffalo Avocado Chx Salad

$15.00

Hand Helds

The Gucci Goooo

$13.50

butternut squash, panna sauce & mozzarella cheese, fresh pesto, roasted peppers, marinated tomatoes, arugula salad, crusty bread - V (VGN On Request)

The Corner Burger

$14.00

twin brick dusted and iron seared ¼ pound sirloin patties, thick cut american cheese, butter brioche bun, calabrian burger sauce, four-hour caramelized onion jam

Italian Dip SANDO

$14.50

Avocado TOAST

$15.00

Pan Pizza

O.G. Cheese

$14.50

The Randazzo

$16.50

"A TRIBUTE TO THE LATE PIONEER OF DETROIT PIZZA" red sauce, double layers of pepperoni

King of Chicago

$18.00

red Sauce, loaded with fresh house italian sausage and pepperoni

The Brick House

$19.00

red sauce, pepperoni, mild italian sausage, roasted peppers, red onions, mushrooms, marinated tomatoes

Corner Margherita

$18.00

light red Sauce, marinated tomato, tossed arugula, fresh basil ricotta, aged balsamic

Sweet Salty Pig

$21.00

burnt end BBQ pork shoulder, applewood bacon, marinated tomatoes, caramelized onions, bread & butter jalapeno chips, firecracker ranch

Italian Beef PIZZA

$20.00

red sauce, slow braised beef, roasted peppers, saute mushrooms, 4 hour caramelized onion, side of whipped giardiniera dip

Polynesian Pie

$22.00

light red sauce, grilled spam, canadian bacon, red onion, roasted peppers, marinated tomato, grilled fresh pineapple jalapeño jam

The S.L.C.

$16.00

white panna sauce, basil pesto, marinated tomatoes, fresh herbs

The Roots

$18.00

white panna sauce, smashed garlic confit, roasted carrots & squash, marinated tomatoes, red onion, topped with crispy salty brussel sprouts

The Spartichoke

$19.00

white panna sauce, roasted garlic confit, saute fresh spinach, hearts of artichokes, fresh basil ricotta

Cheesy Mush Afgoo

$19.00

white panna Sauce, sauté mushrooms, sweet caramelized onions, marinated tomato, parmesan, baked truffle ricotta

Meat Lovers WITH EGGS

$15.00

Peaky Slayer

$22.00

Desserts & Sweets

NOM NOM NOM

$8.50

double chocolate chip jumbo cookie, chocolate sauce, powdered sugar

Dutch Apple

$8.50

brown sugar bourbon apples, crumble baked top, salted butter caramel

Scoop Of Icecream

$3.00

R. Beer Float

$7.50

French Toast

$11.00

Sides

Brussel Slaw

$3.00

SMALL Cracked Tots

$6.00

SMALL Plain Tots

$4.00

Grilled Chx Kabobs

$4.00

Bar Snack Mix

$1.75

Fry Bread

$1.00

Whole Sliced Avocado

$3.00

Soup De Jour

$6.00+Out of stock

Sauces

Aus Jus

$1.00

Awesome Sauce

$0.50

Balsamic

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Bleu Cheese Dressing

$0.50

Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Calabrian Sauce

$0.50

Firecraker Ranch Sauce

$0.50

Fresh Giardiniera

$0.50

Hot Sauce

$0.50

Italian Vin Dressing

$0.50

Marinara

$0.50

Pineapple Jam Sauce

$0.50

Whiskey Honey Sauce

$0.50

Giardiniera

$2.00
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
It's all about the corner.

Website

Location

1465 S 700 E, Salt Lake City, UT 84105

Directions

Bricks Corner - SLC image
Bricks Corner - SLC image
Bricks Corner - SLC image

