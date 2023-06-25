Bricks on Boundary NEW
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1422 Boundary Street, Beaufort, SC 29902
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
J Lee's Coney Island Beaufort - 2121 Boundary St 108
No Reviews
2121 Boundary St 108 Beaufort, SC 29902
View restaurant