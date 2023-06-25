Main picView gallery

Bricks on Boundary NEW

review star

No reviews yet

1422 Boundary Street

Beaufort, SC 29902

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Popular Items

Bricks 16oz. Meat Loaf Entree

$18.99

Brick Burger

$11.99

Southern Pecan Pie

$7.95

BITES

Appetizer

Battered Chicken Fingers

$12.99+

Bricks Wings

$13.49+

Buffalo Blue Shrimp/Oysters

$13.99

Crack Fries

$8.99Out of stock

Fried Mushrooms & Pickles

$11.99

Nachos

Out of stock

Quesadilla Roll

Soup

$8.00

Side

Fries

$2.95

Fresh Sauteed Vegetables

$2.95

Mac N Cheese

$4.45Out of stock

Mash

$4.45

Salads

Side House Salad

$6.99

Side Caesar Salad

$6.99

Full House Salad

$10.99

Full Caesar Salad

$9.99

Brick Wedge

$12.95

Carolina Cobb Salad

$12.99

Burgers & Sandwiches

Brick Burger

$11.99

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$14.75

Egg Burger

$14.99

Boom Boom Blue Burger

$13.99

Served with a wedge of Iceberg lettuce instead of bun

Chipotle Bacon Chz Burger

$13.99

Meatloaf Sandwich

$11.99

Yard Bird Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Spicy Flounder Sandwich

$13.99

Cheesy BLT Sand

$11.99

LARGE BITES

Calf's Liver And Onions

$17.99

The Mac Daddy

$14.95Out of stock

Bricks 16oz. Meat Loaf Entree

$18.99

Country Fried Steak Entree

$18.99

FROM THE FRYER

Fried Shrimp

$13.99+

Beer Battered Flounder

$14.50+

Taco Platter

$16.99

Fried Oysters

$13.99+

DESSERT

Brownie Mess In A Mason Jar

$6.95

Bread Pudding

$7.99

Southern Pecan Pie

$7.95

Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1422 Boundary Street, Beaufort, SC 29902

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Bricks On Boundary
orange star4.5 • 1,440
1422 Boundary St Beaufort, SC 29902
View restaurantnext
Blackstone's Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
205 Scott Street Beaufort, SC 29902
View restaurantnext
J Lee's Coney Island Beaufort - 2121 Boundary St 108
orange starNo Reviews
2121 Boundary St 108 Beaufort, SC 29902
View restaurantnext
Gilligan's of Beaufort - Beaufort
orange star4.2 • 419
2601 Boundary St Beaufort, SC 29906
View restaurantnext
Piace Pizza
orange star5.0 • 83
1 Merchants Ln Beaufort, SC 29907
View restaurantnext
La Marmota Supermarket
orange starNo Reviews
1180 Ribaut Rd ste 6 Beaufort, SC 29902
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Beaufort

Bricks On Boundary
orange star4.5 • 1,440
1422 Boundary St Beaufort, SC 29902
View restaurantnext
Gilligan's of Beaufort - Beaufort
orange star4.2 • 419
2601 Boundary St Beaufort, SC 29906
View restaurantnext
3 Sisters Pizzeria - 5 Market
orange star4.8 • 158
5 Market Beaufort, SC 29906
View restaurantnext
Miramare Italiano - 27 Market
orange star4.7 • 70
27 Market Beaufort, SC 29906
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Beaufort
Hilton Head Island
review star
Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)
Bluffton
review star
Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)
Ridgeland
review star
No reviews yet
Tybee Island
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Savannah
review star
Avg 4.5 (164 restaurants)
Pooler
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Johns Island
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Charleston
review star
Avg 4.5 (175 restaurants)
North Charleston
review star
Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston