American
Bars & Lounges

Bricks On Boundary

1,440 Reviews

$$

1422 Boundary St

Beaufort, SC 29902

Popular Items

Brick Burger
Quesadilla Roll
Bricks Wings

Appetizer

Battered Chicken Fingers

$11.99+

Bricks Wings

$13.49+

Buffalo Blue Shrimp/Oysters

$12.99

Crack Fries

$8.99

Fried Mushrooms & Pickles

$9.99

Nachos

Out of stock

Quesadilla Roll

Soup

$6.99

Side

Fries

$2.95

Fresh Sauteed Vegetables

$2.95

Mac N Cheese

$4.45

Salads

Side House Salad

$6.99

Side Caesar Salad

$5.99

Full House Salad

$9.99

Full Caesar Salad

$8.99

Brick Wedge

$10.95

Carolina Cobb Salad

$12.99

Burgers & Sandwiches

Brick Burger

$11.99

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$13.75

Egg Burger

$14.99

Boom Boom Blue Burger

$13.99

Served with a wedge of Iceberg lettuce instead of bun

Chipotle Bacon Chz Burger

$13.99

Meatloaf Sandwich

$11.99

Yard Bird Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Spicy Flounder Sandwich

$13.99

Cheesy BLT Sand

$11.99

From The Fryer

Fried Shrimp

$13.99+

Beer Battered Flounder

$13.99+

Taco Platter

$15.99

Fried Oysters

$13.99+

Dessert

Brownie Mess In A Mason Jar

$6.95

Bread Pudding

$7.99

Southern Pecan Pie

$7.95

Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1422 Boundary St, Beaufort, SC 29902

Directions

Gallery
Bricks On Boundary image

Map
