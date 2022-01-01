Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bricks & Brews

review star

No reviews yet

204 S. First St.

Union City, TN 38261

appetizers

super nachos

$9.00

tortilla chips topped with chicken or beef, white queso, tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, and sour cream

battered mushrooms

$10.00

served with ranch

loaded cheese bread

$9.00

our pizza crust piled with cheese. served with marinara

jalepeno cheddar poppers

$9.00

served with ranch

fried mozerella bites

$9.00

hand-cut and breaded. served with ranch or marinara

soft prezel bites

$8.00

served with our famous beer cheese

fried banana pepper rings

$8.00

served with ranch

pickle fries

$9.00

served with ranch

cheeseburger sliders

$11.00

3 mini burgers topped just the way you want 'em

baked cheese fries

$9.00

served with ranch or sour cream

alligator bites

$10.00

blackened or fried. served with remoulade sauce

toasted meat ravioli

$9.00

served with marinara

wings

boneless wings (6)

$6.00

boneless wings (10)

$11.00

boneless wings (15)

$16.00

boneless wings (20)

$21.00

boneless wings (30)

$28.00

traditional bone-in wings (6)

$9.00

traditional bone-in wings (10)

$15.00

traditional bone-in wings (15)

$22.00

traditional bone-in wings (20)

$30.00

traditional bone-in wings (30)

$45.00

side options

fries

$3.00

onion rings

$3.00

side salad

$3.00

shredded cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons

salads

house salad

$10.00

topped with shredded cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, hard-boiled eggs, and croutons

Greek Salad

$11.00

kalamata olives, cucumber, tomatoes, onions, bell pepper, pepperoncini peppers, and feta cheese with Greek dressing

black and bleu salad

$14.00

tomatoes, red onion, croutons, bleu cheese crumbles, sliced filet mignon

chicken salad

$12.00

chicken breast, shredded cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, hard-boiled eggs, and croutons

club salad

$12.00

ham, turkey, bacon bits, shredded cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, hard-boiled eggs and croutons.

toasted wraps

club wrap

$10.00

ham, turkey, bacon, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomato, choice of honey mustard or ranch

chicken bacon ranch wrap

$10.00

grilled or fried chicken, bacon slices, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomato, ranch dressing

black and bleu wrap

$12.00

sliced filet mignon, lettuce, tomato, bleu cheese dressing

buffalo chicken wrap

$10.00

grilled or fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomato, choice of ranch or bleu cheese

basic chicken wrap

$10.00

grilled or fried chicken, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomato, honey mustard

toasted subs

Clubhouse Sub

$10.00

ham, turkey, bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato

italian beef sub

$12.00

thinly sliced beef, mozzarella cheese, grilled onions and peppers, served with au jus for dipping

pepperoni pizza sub

$11.00

marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, and pepperoni

chicken bacon ranch sub

$10.00

grilled chicken, bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing

italian sausage sub

$12.00

grilled italian sausage link, grilled onions and peppers, mozzarella cheese, and marinara sauce

combo sub

$12.00

thinly sliced italian beef, an italian sausage link, grilled onions and peppers, mozzarella cheese, and marinara sauce

chicken parmesan sub

$11.00

fried chicken in marinara sauce with melted mozzarella cheese

philly steak and cheese sub

$12.00

chopped philly meat, with grilled onions and peppers. drizzled in warm queso cheese

kids menu

kid grilled cheese

$7.00

served with fries

kid chicken tenders

$7.00

served with fries

kid pizza

$7.00

served with fries

kid cheeseburger

$7.00

served with fries

kid pepperoni pizza sub

$7.00

served with fries

brick oven pizza

chicken alfredo pizza

$15.00

grilled chicken, bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing

vegetariana pizza

$15.00

onion, green pepper, mushrooms, black olives, and sliced tomato

buffalo chicken pizza

$16.00

buffalo sauce and grilled chicken, drizzled with house-made ranch

black and bleu pizza

$17.00

filet mignon, red onions, scallions, blackening seasoning, and bleu cheese crumbles.

butcher special pizza

$15.00

pepperoni, kielbasa, grilled chicken, and bacon pieces

sweet and spicy hawaiian pizza

$15.00

ham, pineapple, bacon, jalapeños , and cilantro

grecian veggie pizza

$16.00

olive oil base, red onions, tomatoes, spinach, green peppers, black and green olives, and feta cheese crumbles

backyard bbq chicken pizza

$16.00

sweet bbq sauce, grilled chicken and red onions

chicken bacon ranch pizza

$15.00

house-made ranch, grilled chicken, and bacon pieces

taco dreams pizza

$15.00

queso base, ground beef, taco seasoning, onion, green peppers, tomatoes, and jalapeños

supreme pizza

$15.00

pepperoni, italian sausage, mushrooms, red onions, green bell peppers, and black olives

cheese pizza

$12.00

pepperoni pizza

$13.00

build a pizza

$12.00

cheese only to start. choose a sauce base and toppings of your choice

cheeseburger pizza

$15.00

honey gold wing sauce (mustard based), ground beef, red onions, sliced pickles, bacon pieces with a blend of mozzarella and monterey jack cheeses

philly steak pizza

$15.00

alfredo sauce, with philly meat, green peppers, red onions, and a blend of cheeses

dessert

smores pizza 6"

$5.00

pizza crust layered with chocolate syrup, chocolate chips, cinnamon and sugar mix, graham cracker crumbs, and topped with toasted marshmallows.

smores pizza 12"

$9.00

chocolate chip cookie pizza 6"

$4.00

drizzled with chocolate syrup

chocolate chip cookie pizza 12"

$8.00

6" reese's pizza

$5.00

12" reese's pizza

$9.00

Cinnamon sugar sticks

$5.00

beverages

Water

Sweet Tea

$2.39

Unsweet Tea

$2.39

Half and Half

$2.39

Coffee

$2.39

Coke

$2.39

Diet Coke

$2.39

Lemonade

$2.39

Root Beer

$2.39

Sprite

$2.39

Mellow Yellow

$2.39

Dr. Pepper

$2.39

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.39

To go drink

$1.00

extras

extra dressing/sauce

$0.40

extra celery

$0.60

s-xl t-shirt

$16.00

2xl-3xl t-shirt

$18.00

Chicken tender meal

$12.00

Extra cheese

$0.99

Side of queso

$1.99

Load with cheese and bacon

$1.49
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
