Brickside Brew n Chew

Brewed Coffee

Cafe Au Lait

$2.50+

Cold Brew

$3.25+

House Brew

$2.00+

Iced Coffee

$2.75+

Decaf House Brew

$1.50+

Pour Over

$2.25+

French Press

$3.00+

DELIVERY FEE $5

$5.00

Brewed Tea

Autumn Apple Spice

Caramel Pecan

Cellar’s Cider

Chocolate Hazelnut

Cinnamon Spice

Cinnamon Toast

Comfort & Joy

Cream Carmel Decaf

Cream Earl Grey

Earl Grey

English Breakfast

English Toffee

Honey Almond

Lady Lavender

Mama’s Apple Pie

O’ Christmas Tea

Peaches & Paradise

Peaches and Cream

Peppermint Patty

Pumpkin Spice

Raspberry Kiss

Salted Carmel Drizzle

Small Pot of Tea

$2.00

Sugar Plum Fairy

Green

Vanilla Chai

Winter Wonderland

Orange Spice

Black

Espresso Drinks

Americano

$2.75+

Breve

$3.95

Latte

$3.95+

Cafe Macchiato

$4.25+

Cafe Mocha Dark Choc

$4.00+

Cafe Mocha White Choc

$4.00+

Cappuccino

$3.95+

Dirty Chai Tea

$4.75+

Double Shot Of Espresso

$1.50

Espresso Smoothie

$4.50

Flat White

$3.75

Red Eye

$3.50+

Pumpkin Spice Shake W/ Esp

$5.85

Iced Tea

Tea Cellar Black

Misc./Smoothies

Espresso Smoothie

$4.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.75+

Italian Cream Soda

$4.25

Italian Cream Soda - FLIGHT

$18.75

Mango Smoothie

$4.50

Mixed Berry Smoothie

$4.50

Peach Smoothie

$4.50

Raspberry Smoothie

$4.50Out of stock

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$4.50

Strawberry Smoothie

$4.50

Strawberry/Mango

$4.50

Le Freeze

$4.75+

Mango/Peach

$4.50

Autumn Surprise

$4.85

Pumpkin Spice Shake

$4.85+

Steamer

$2.50+

Choco Smoothie Delight

$5.25

Wassail 12 Oz

$3.95

N/A Beverage

Monster Energy

$3.00

Nesquick

$1.00

Orange Juice

$1.00

Pop

$1.50

Strawberry Milk

$1.00

Water - Bottled

$1.25

Welch Juice bottle

$1.00

White Milk

$1.25

Lemonade

$2.75

Monster Le Freeze

$6.50

Tea Lattes

Autumn Apple Spice Tea Latte

Chai Tea Latte

Chocolate Covered Almond Tea Latte

London Fog Tea Latte

Peppermint Patty Tea Latte

Salted Carmel Drizzle Tea Latte

Smores Tea Latte

Vanilla Chai Tea Latte

Winter Wonderland Tea Latte

The Cupid

Berry Cobbler

Sassy Lassie

Sweet Pumpkin Pie

Pecan Pie

Scotcharoo

Tea Lemonades

Island Breeze

$4.75+

Razzle Dazzle

$4.75+

Tango Mango

$4.75+

Peachy Keen

$4.75+

Raspberry Ripple

$4.75+

HiYa Papaya

$4.75+

Coffee

Bohemian Goth. 12oz Ground

$17.00Out of stock

Bohemian Goth. 12oz Bean

$17.00

Bohemian Goth 5oz Ground

$8.00

Land Shark -- Farmer Derek

$18.00

Kula Peaberry 12 Oz

$17.00

Jack's Fd St 12oz Bean

$17.00

Jack's Fd St 12oz Ground

$17.00

Jacks Fd St 5oz Ground

$9.00

Jacks Fd St 5oz Bean

$9.00

The Front 40 -- Whole Bean

$17.00

Front 40 Ground 12oz

$17.00

Front 40 5oz

$8.00

Marcos Jewels

$8.00

5 Pound Coffee

$50.00

Small Farm Big Peach

$11.00

The Back 40 12oz

$17.00

Back 40 12oz Ground

The Back 40 5oz

$8.00

Coffee Candy

$12.99

Tea

Bourbon St. Vanilla

$6.75

Caramel Pecan

$7.20

Cellar's Cider

$8.49

Chocolate Hazelnut

$8.86

Cinnamon Spice

$6.88

Cinnamon Toast

$7.75

Comfort and Joy

$8.40Out of stock

Counting Sheep

$4.75

Cream Caramel

$8.58

Earl Grey

$6.48Out of stock

English Breakfast

$6.48Out of stock

English Toffee

$7.35

Honey Almond

$8.54

Mama's Apple Pie

$6.78

O' Christmas Tea

$7.20Out of stock

Orange Spice

$6.25

Panther Spice

$7.20

Peach and Paradise

$8.45

Peaches and Cream

$8.88

Peppermint Patty

$6.95

Raspberry Kiss

$9.87

Razz Rose

$7.29

Salted Caramel Drizzle

$6.90

She's Nuts

$8.34

Steeping Bag

$1.00Out of stock

Strawberry Sweetheart

$7.56Out of stock

Sugar Plum Fairy

$7.20

Tea Cellar Black

$6.80

Tea Cellar Green

$5.43

Vanilla Chai

$6.75Out of stock

Winter Wonderland

$7.20Out of stock

Blackberry Papaya 2oz

$8.16Out of stock

Blueberry Buzz

$7.25Out of stock

Lady Lavendar

$6.90

Pineapple Mango

$7.48Out of stock

Passion Fruit Paradise

$9.87

Ginger Peach

$6.25

Tea Accessories

Infuser

$12.99

Tea Pot 2 Cup

EZ Brew 16oz

$22.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
