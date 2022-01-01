Brickstone Kitchen
90 Reviews
$$
4 Worcester-Providence Tpk
Sutton, MA 01590
Popular Items
DINNER ENTREES
Angel Hair Jennifer
Sauteed broccoli, mushrooms, fresh basil, stewed tomatoes, parmesan cheese, olive oil, garlic, angel hair pasta
Chicken & Broccoli
Sauteed chicken fillets, broccoli, parmesan cheese, crushed red pepper, olive oil, garlic, penne pasta
Chicken Anthony
Sauteed boneless chicken breast, mushrooms, sun dried tomatoes, roasted pine nuts, brandy balsamic cream sauce, linguini
Chicken Emma
Twin parmesan panko crusted chicken breasts over potato gnocchi in a pesto cream sauce topped with lightly dressed arugula and radicchio, crispy prosciutto & shaved parmesan
Chicken Faucher
Twin chicken cutlets with a ricotta, Italian sausage, spinach & four cheese stuffing over penne pasta tossed in tomato cream sauce topped with a touch of marinara sauce
Chicken Fingers/Fries(Adult)
Chicken Parmesan
Breaded boneless chicken breast, marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, choice of pasta
Cioppino
Shrimp, scallops, haddock, calamari, mussels & littlenecks in a seasoned seafood tomato broth over linguini pasta
Fish & Chips
Lightly battered fried haddock, French fries, onion strings, coleslaw, tartar sauce
Fish Tacos (2)
Lightly battered fried haddock, arugula, pickled red onions, cilantro lime slaw, roasted corn tomato & black bean salsa, chipotle aioli, warm flour tortillas
Fish Tacos (3)
Lightly battered fried haddock, arugula, pickled red onions, cilantro lime slaw, roasted corn tomato & black bean salsa, chipotle aioli, warm flour tortillas
Grilled Salmon Dinner
Grilled Veg Risotto
Slow cooked arborio rice, parmesan cheese, fresh grilled vegetables & basil
Haddock New England
Baked haddock with a bacon, tomato & seasoned crumb topping, red bliss mashed potatoes, roasted asparagus
Harvest Risotto
Sauteed chicken fillets & sweet Italian sausage, roasted butternut squash, kernel corn, spinach, house risotto
Jambalaya
Sautee chicken filles, shrimp, andouille sausage & vegetables in a Cajun tomato sauce over rice pilaf
Mac & Cheese Entree
Ravioli Sara
Sauteed chicken fillets, spinach, roasted red peppers, roasted garlic butter sauce, wild mushroom raviolis
Ribeye
16 oz choice ribeye, maître d butter, garlic parmesan truffle fries, roasted asparagus
Rigatoni Bolonese
House made Bolognese sauce, touch of cream, parmesan cheese, fresh rigatoni pasta, dollop of ricotta cheese
Salmon Leah
Pan seared salmon fillet topped with roasted matchstick vegetables & honey garlic glaze, rice pilaf, oil & garlic spinach & broccoli
Sara Scampi DINNER
Eight sauteed shrimp, roasted garlic cloves, diced tomatoes, scallions, shredded parmesan cheese & a hint of Cajun in a classic scampi butter sauce over linguini, garlic toast
Seafood Saute
Sauteed shrimp, sea scallops, salmon, artichoke hearts, sun dried tomatoes, roasted red peppers, capers, fresh basil, white wine garlic butter sauce, angel hair pasta
Short Ribs (Available after 4pm)
Simmered & braised boneless short ribs, roasted root vegetables, natural au jus, mashed potatoes
Shrimp & Salmon Piccata
Sautéed shrimp & salmon tenders, artichoke hearts, capers, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, lemon butter sauce, angel hair pasta.
Steak Tips
14 ounces marinated, charbroiled steak tips, sauteed onions, red bliss mashed potatoes, baby green beans
Stuffed Haddock
Baked haddock topped with house seafood stuffing, rice pilaf, baby green beans
Stuffed Scallops
Baked sea scallops topped with house seafood stuffing, rice pilaf, baby green beans
Swordfish
9 oz grilled swordfish, apple cinnamon butter, rice pilaf, baby green beans
The Don
Choice of pasta, house made meatballs, marinara sauce
Tortellini Tiffany
Sauteed chicken fillets, sweet Italian sausage, medley of fresh grilled vegetables, olive oil, garlic, parmesan & fresh mozzarella cheeses, cheese tortellini
desserts
sides / extras
1 Piece Chicken Cutlet Plain
1 piece Chx Parm w/sauce & cheese
1 Piece Panko/Parm Chicken
Adult Pasta
Side Alfredo Sauce
Side Asparagus
side coleslaw
side fries
Side green Beans
Side Grilled Chicken
Side Grilled Shrimp
side mashed (Available After 4)
side meatball
Side O & G Broccoli
Side O & G Spin & Brocc
Side O & G Spinach
Side Onion Strings
side pasta alfredo
Side Pasta Bolonese
side pasta marinara
Side Pasta Pesto Cream
side Pasta Tomato Cream Sauce
Side Pesto Cream
side rice
side sausage
Side Steam Broccoli
Side Steam Spinach
Side Sweet Potato Fries
Side Tomato Cream
SIDE Veg Risotto
side waffle fries
Side Truffle Fries
Specials
Beef Stroganoff
Simmered tender beef tips, mushrooms & onions, classic sour cream infused stroganoff sauce, linguini pasta, scallion studded sour cream, grilled garlic toast
Haddock Aliya
Pablo Parmesan encrusted haddock filet topped with baby spinach, mozzarella cheese, and a lemon garlic butter sauce with roasted asparagus and mashed potatoes
Tempura Shrimp
sweet Thai chili dipping sauce
KIDS
BURGERS
Brick Burger
Half pound angus sirloin, horseradish steak sauce, swiss cheese, sauteed mushrooms, crispy onion strings, brioche bun, French fries
Classic Burger
Half pound angus sirloin, lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche bun, French fries
Kafta Burger
Mediterranean seasoned sirloin burger, side cucumber mint yogurt sauce, side Mediterranean salad, pita bread
Smashed Mac Burger
Half pound ground angus sirloin burger, a smashed, deep fried mac & cheese ball, applewood smoked bacon, thousand island
APPETIZERS
Alex's Mussels
PEI steamed mussels, white wine, garlic, crumbled chorizo sausage, onions, stewed tomatoes, grilled bread
Boneless Tenders
Calamari Fritti
Crispy calamari, sliced cherry peppers, black olives, diced tomatoes, olive oil & garlic, side of marinara sauce
Chicken Wings
Fried Mac&Cheese Balls
(Three) five cheese mac & cheese, breaded & deep fried, tomato cream sauce
Gnocchi Justin
Handmade gnocchi, house marinara, melted smoked mozzarella, fresh basil, touch of cream
Kyle Pizzetta
Grilled pizza dough, pomodoro sauce, crispy crumbled sausage, caramelized onions, ricotta cheese, four cheese blend
Shrimp Cocktail
Spinach Artichoke Dip
A blend of artichoke hearts, spinach, four cheeses & seasonings, house tortilla chips, carrot sticks
Thai Chicken Lettuce Wraps
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, sweet Thai chili sauce, seasonal vegetable slaw, crispy noodles, cilantro lime ranch & spicy peanut dipping sauces
General Tso's Calamari
Crisp calamari, Asian style glaze, crushed peanuts, scallions
SALADS
Antipasto
House garden salad, roasted red peppers, marinated mushrooms, pepperoncini's, kalamata olives, stuffed cherry peppers, artichoke hearts, genoa salami, prosciutto, pepperoni, provolone cheese, pesto chicken, balsamic vinaigrette
Half Antipasto
House garden salad, roasted red peppers, marinated mushrooms, pepperoncini's, kalamata olives, stuffed cherry peppers, artichoke hearts, genoa salami, prosciutto, pepperoni, provolone cheese, pesto chicken, balsamic vinaigrette
Chopped Salad
Chopped romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, Bermuda onion, bacon, gorgonzola cheese, blue cheese dressing, balsamic glaze
Half Chopped Salad
Chopped romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, bacon, Bermuda onion, gorgonzola cheese, blue cheese dressing, balsamic glaze
Large Garden Salad
House mix lettuce, cucumbers, tomato, Bermuda onion, shredded carrots, croutons, choice of dressing
Small Garden Salad
House mix lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, Bermuda onions, shredded carrots, croutons, choice of dressing
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, house made Caesar dressing, garlic croutons, parmesan cheese
Half Caesar
Romaine lettuce, house made Caesar dressing, garlic croutons, parmesan cheese
Mesclun Salad
Mixed greens, sun dried cranberries, roasted walnuts, pears, red seedless grapes, gorgonzola cheese, pita bread croutons, balsamic vinaigrette
Half Mesclun
Mixed greens, sun dried cranberries, roasted walnuts, pears, red seedless grapes, gorgonzola cheese, pita bread croutons, balsamic dressing
Mediterranean Salad
House garden salad with feta cheese & pita bread croutons, lemon mint olive oil dressing
Half Mediterranean
House garden salad with feta cheese, pita bread croutons, lemon mint olive oil dressing
Roasted Beet Salad
Mixed greens, roasted beets, pickled red onions, fresh berries, toasted almonds, goat cheese, raspberry vinaigrette
Half Roasted Beet
Mixed greens, roasted beets, pickled red onions, fresh berries, toasted almonds, goat cheese, raspberry vinaigrette
SOUPS
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
