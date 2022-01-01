Restaurant header imageView gallery

Brickstone Kitchen

90 Reviews

$$

4 Worcester-Providence Tpk

Sutton, MA 01590

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Parmesan
Chicken & Broccoli
Chicken Emma

DINNER ENTREES

Angel Hair Jennifer

$16.00

Sauteed broccoli, mushrooms, fresh basil, stewed tomatoes, parmesan cheese, olive oil, garlic, angel hair pasta

Chicken & Broccoli

$21.00

Sauteed chicken fillets, broccoli, parmesan cheese, crushed red pepper, olive oil, garlic, penne pasta

Chicken Anthony

$21.00

Sauteed boneless chicken breast, mushrooms, sun dried tomatoes, roasted pine nuts, brandy balsamic cream sauce, linguini

Chicken Emma

$22.00

Twin parmesan panko crusted chicken breasts over potato gnocchi in a pesto cream sauce topped with lightly dressed arugula and radicchio, crispy prosciutto & shaved parmesan

Chicken Faucher

$22.00

Twin chicken cutlets with a ricotta, Italian sausage, spinach & four cheese stuffing over penne pasta tossed in tomato cream sauce topped with a touch of marinara sauce

Chicken Fingers/Fries(Adult)

$17.00

Chicken Parmesan

$21.00

Breaded boneless chicken breast, marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, choice of pasta

Cioppino

Cioppino

$28.00

Shrimp, scallops, haddock, calamari, mussels & littlenecks in a seasoned seafood tomato broth over linguini pasta

Fish & Chips

$21.00

Lightly battered fried haddock, French fries, onion strings, coleslaw, tartar sauce

Fish Tacos (2)

$13.00

Lightly battered fried haddock, arugula, pickled red onions, cilantro lime slaw, roasted corn tomato & black bean salsa, chipotle aioli, warm flour tortillas

Fish Tacos (3)

$18.00

Lightly battered fried haddock, arugula, pickled red onions, cilantro lime slaw, roasted corn tomato & black bean salsa, chipotle aioli, warm flour tortillas

Grilled Salmon Dinner

$23.00

Grilled Veg Risotto

$20.00

Slow cooked arborio rice, parmesan cheese, fresh grilled vegetables & basil

Haddock New England

$21.00

Baked haddock with a bacon, tomato & seasoned crumb topping, red bliss mashed potatoes, roasted asparagus

Harvest Risotto

$25.00

Sauteed chicken fillets & sweet Italian sausage, roasted butternut squash, kernel corn, spinach, house risotto

Jambalaya

$20.00

Sautee chicken filles, shrimp, andouille sausage & vegetables in a Cajun tomato sauce over rice pilaf

Mac & Cheese Entree

$16.00

Ravioli Sara

$21.00

Sauteed chicken fillets, spinach, roasted red peppers, roasted garlic butter sauce, wild mushroom raviolis

Ribeye

$33.00

16 oz choice ribeye, maître d butter, garlic parmesan truffle fries, roasted asparagus

Rigatoni Bolonese

$23.00

House made Bolognese sauce, touch of cream, parmesan cheese, fresh rigatoni pasta, dollop of ricotta cheese

Salmon Leah

$25.00

Pan seared salmon fillet topped with roasted matchstick vegetables & honey garlic glaze, rice pilaf, oil & garlic spinach & broccoli

Sara Scampi DINNER

$22.00

Eight sauteed shrimp, roasted garlic cloves, diced tomatoes, scallions, shredded parmesan cheese & a hint of Cajun in a classic scampi butter sauce over linguini, garlic toast

Seafood Saute

$25.00

Sauteed shrimp, sea scallops, salmon, artichoke hearts, sun dried tomatoes, roasted red peppers, capers, fresh basil, white wine garlic butter sauce, angel hair pasta

Short Ribs (Available after 4pm)

$31.00

Simmered & braised boneless short ribs, roasted root vegetables, natural au jus, mashed potatoes

Shrimp & Salmon Piccata

$23.00

Sautéed shrimp & salmon tenders, artichoke hearts, capers, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, lemon butter sauce, angel hair pasta.

Steak Tips

$24.00

14 ounces marinated, charbroiled steak tips, sauteed onions, red bliss mashed potatoes, baby green beans

Stuffed Haddock

$26.00

Baked haddock topped with house seafood stuffing, rice pilaf, baby green beans

Stuffed Scallops

$29.00

Baked sea scallops topped with house seafood stuffing, rice pilaf, baby green beans

Swordfish

$27.00

9 oz grilled swordfish, apple cinnamon butter, rice pilaf, baby green beans

The Don

$17.00

Choice of pasta, house made meatballs, marinara sauce

Tortellini Tiffany

$21.00

Sauteed chicken fillets, sweet Italian sausage, medley of fresh grilled vegetables, olive oil, garlic, parmesan & fresh mozzarella cheeses, cheese tortellini

desserts

Carrot Cake

$8.00

Cookie Sundae

$7.00

Creme Brule Berry

$8.00

Molten Lava Cake

$7.00

Oreo Cookie Bomb

$7.00

Peanut Butter Pie

$8.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.00

Candybar Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

Dulce De Leche Cheesecake

$8.00

sides / extras

1 Piece Chicken Cutlet Plain

$8.50

1 piece Chx Parm w/sauce & cheese

$8.50

1 Piece Panko/Parm Chicken

$8.50

Adult Pasta

$14.00

Side Alfredo Sauce

$5.00

Side Asparagus

$6.50

side coleslaw

$3.50

side fries

$3.50

Side green Beans

$4.50

Side Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Side Grilled Shrimp

$7.00

side mashed (Available After 4)

$4.00

side meatball

$5.00

Side O & G Broccoli

$4.50

Side O & G Spin & Brocc

$4.50

Side O & G Spinach

$4.50

Side Onion Strings

$4.50

side pasta alfredo

$8.00

Side Pasta Bolonese

$10.00

side pasta marinara

$5.00

Side Pasta Pesto Cream

$8.00

side Pasta Tomato Cream Sauce

$8.00

Side Pesto Cream

$4.00

side rice

$3.50

side sausage

$3.50

Side Steam Broccoli

$4.50

Side Steam Spinach

$4.50

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$4.50

Side Tomato Cream

$4.00

SIDE Veg Risotto

$7.00

side waffle fries

$4.50

Side Truffle Fries

$6.00

Specials

Beef Stroganoff

$21.00Out of stock

Simmered tender beef tips, mushrooms & onions, classic sour cream infused stroganoff sauce, linguini pasta, scallion studded sour cream, grilled garlic toast

Haddock Aliya

$22.00

Pablo Parmesan encrusted haddock filet topped with baby spinach, mozzarella cheese, and a lemon garlic butter sauce with roasted asparagus and mashed potatoes

Tempura Shrimp

$15.00Out of stock

sweet Thai chili dipping sauce

KIDS

Kid Chicken Finger

$8.00

Kid Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Kid Penne Alfredo

$8.00

Kid Steak Tips

$11.00

Small Kids Pizza

$8.00

Kids Pasta & Meatball

$8.50

Kids Pasta Marinara

$7.50

Kids Salmon

$12.00

Kids Chicken Parm Penne

$12.00

BURGERS

Brick Burger

$15.00

Half pound angus sirloin, horseradish steak sauce, swiss cheese, sauteed mushrooms, crispy onion strings, brioche bun, French fries

Classic Burger

$14.00

Half pound angus sirloin, lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche bun, French fries

Kafta Burger

$17.00

Mediterranean seasoned sirloin burger, side cucumber mint yogurt sauce, side Mediterranean salad, pita bread

Smashed Mac Burger

$15.50

Half pound ground angus sirloin burger, a smashed, deep fried mac & cheese ball, applewood smoked bacon, thousand island

APPETIZERS

Alex's Mussels

$15.00

PEI steamed mussels, white wine, garlic, crumbled chorizo sausage, onions, stewed tomatoes, grilled bread

Boneless Tenders

$15.00

Calamari Fritti

$15.00

Crispy calamari, sliced cherry peppers, black olives, diced tomatoes, olive oil & garlic, side of marinara sauce

Chicken Wings

$15.00

Fried Mac&Cheese Balls

$13.00

(Three) five cheese mac & cheese, breaded & deep fried, tomato cream sauce

Gnocchi Justin

$13.00

Handmade gnocchi, house marinara, melted smoked mozzarella, fresh basil, touch of cream

Kyle Pizzetta

$13.00

Grilled pizza dough, pomodoro sauce, crispy crumbled sausage, caramelized onions, ricotta cheese, four cheese blend

Shrimp Cocktail

$15.00

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$13.00

A blend of artichoke hearts, spinach, four cheeses & seasonings, house tortilla chips, carrot sticks

Thai Chicken Lettuce Wraps

$15.00

Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, sweet Thai chili sauce, seasonal vegetable slaw, crispy noodles, cilantro lime ranch & spicy peanut dipping sauces

General Tso's Calamari

$15.00

Crisp calamari, Asian style glaze, crushed peanuts, scallions

SALADS

Antipasto

$21.00

House garden salad, roasted red peppers, marinated mushrooms, pepperoncini's, kalamata olives, stuffed cherry peppers, artichoke hearts, genoa salami, prosciutto, pepperoni, provolone cheese, pesto chicken, balsamic vinaigrette

Half Antipasto

$13.00

House garden salad, roasted red peppers, marinated mushrooms, pepperoncini's, kalamata olives, stuffed cherry peppers, artichoke hearts, genoa salami, prosciutto, pepperoni, provolone cheese, pesto chicken, balsamic vinaigrette

Chopped Salad

$15.00

Chopped romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, Bermuda onion, bacon, gorgonzola cheese, blue cheese dressing, balsamic glaze

Half Chopped Salad

$8.00

Chopped romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, bacon, Bermuda onion, gorgonzola cheese, blue cheese dressing, balsamic glaze

Large Garden Salad

$12.00

House mix lettuce, cucumbers, tomato, Bermuda onion, shredded carrots, croutons, choice of dressing

Small Garden Salad

$5.00

House mix lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, Bermuda onions, shredded carrots, croutons, choice of dressing

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Romaine lettuce, house made Caesar dressing, garlic croutons, parmesan cheese

Half Caesar

$7.50

Romaine lettuce, house made Caesar dressing, garlic croutons, parmesan cheese

Mesclun Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens, sun dried cranberries, roasted walnuts, pears, red seedless grapes, gorgonzola cheese, pita bread croutons, balsamic vinaigrette

Half Mesclun

$8.00

Mixed greens, sun dried cranberries, roasted walnuts, pears, red seedless grapes, gorgonzola cheese, pita bread croutons, balsamic dressing

Mediterranean Salad

$13.00

House garden salad with feta cheese & pita bread croutons, lemon mint olive oil dressing

Half Mediterranean

$7.50

House garden salad with feta cheese, pita bread croutons, lemon mint olive oil dressing

Roasted Beet Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens, roasted beets, pickled red onions, fresh berries, toasted almonds, goat cheese, raspberry vinaigrette

Half Roasted Beet

$8.00

Mixed greens, roasted beets, pickled red onions, fresh berries, toasted almonds, goat cheese, raspberry vinaigrette

SOUPS

Bowl Clam Chowder

$8.50Out of stock

Cup Clam Chowder

$6.00Out of stock

Bowl Lobster Corn

$9.50

Cup Lobster Corn

$7.00

Bowl Cajun Chicken Rice

$7.00

Cup Cajun Chicken Rice

$5.00

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$14.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$15.50

Margherita Pizza

$16.00

The Clyde Pizza

$18.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

4 Worcester-Providence Tpk, Sutton, MA 01590

Directions

Gallery
Brickstone Kitchen image
Brickstone Kitchen image

Similar restaurants in your area

Puffin's restaurant
orange star4.1 • 427
95 N Main St Millbury, MA 01527
View restaurantnext
Racha Thai Restaurant - 545 SW Cutoff # G, Worcester, MA 01607 - (508) 757-8884
orange starNo Reviews
545 Southwest Cutoff Worcester, MA 01607
View restaurantnext
Grafton Grill & Crust
orange star4.0 • 180
10 Bridge Street North Grafton, MA 01536
View restaurantnext
Papa Gino's - 1135 - Auburn
orange star4.0 • 31
459 Southbridge Street Auburn, MA 01501
View restaurantnext
The Grafton Inn
orange starNo Reviews
25 Grafton Common Grafton, MA 01519
View restaurantnext
Papa Gino's - 1111 - Worcester, Grafton St.
orange star4.1 • 687
915 Grafton Street Worcester, MA 01604
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Sutton
Whitinsville
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Worcester
review star
Avg 4.5 (72 restaurants)
Webster
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Westborough
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Mendon
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Northborough
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Milford
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
West Boylston
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Holden
review star
Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston