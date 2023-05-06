Restaurant header imageView gallery

Brickstreet Barbecue 3 W. Oak St.

review star

No reviews yet

3 W. Oak St.

Fort Scott, KS 66701

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Drink Menu

Bottled Beer

Bottle Busch Light

$4.00

Bottle Bud Light

$4.00

Bottle Budweiser

$4.00

Bottle Corona

$4.50

Bottle Modelo

$4.50

Bottle Heineken

$4.50

Bottle Shiner Bock

$4.50

Bottle Sam Adams Seasonal

$4.50

Bottle Dos Equis Lager

$4.50

Bottle Stella Artois

$4.50

Bottle Michelob Ultra

$4.50

Miller lite

$4.50

Canned Beer

Can Busch Light

$4.00

Can Bud Light

$4.00

Can Budweiser

$4.00

Can Coors Light

$4.00

Can Coors Banquet

$4.00

Can Miller Lite

$4.00

Can Pabst Blue Ribbon

$3.00

Can Natural Light

$4.00

Can Twisted Tea

$4.50

Can Cayman Jack

$4.50

Can Truly Punch

$4.50

Can Truly Lemon

$4.50

Can Quirk

$4.50

Can High Noon

$4.50

Wine

Sauv. Blanc

$6.00

Chardonnay

$6.00

Moscato

$6.00

Pinot Noir

$6.00

Cabernet

$6.00

Cocktails

Vodka Cran

Vodka Redbull

Vodka Soda

Vodka Water

$4.00

Lemon Drop

Sex on the Beach

High Tide Cherry Limeade

Moscow Mule

$5.00

Screwdriver

$5.00

Long Island Tea

$8.00

Bloody Mary

Bloody Maria

Margarita

Tequila Sunrise

Corona Sunrise

$8.00

Rum & Coke

Gin & Tonic

Whiskey Sour

Amaretto Sour

$5.00

Vodka Sour

$5.00

Tequila Sour

Whiskey Highball

7&7

$4.00

Crown and Coke

Liquor Up-charge

$1.00

Cherry Vodka

$6.00

Malibu

$8.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Liquor

Makers Mark

$8.00

Knob Creek

$8.00

Crown

$8.00

Seagram 7

$6.00

Jameson

$8.00

Pendelton

$8.00

Hennessy

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Bird Dog

$8.00

Evan Williams

$6.00

Gordon's

$6.00

Tanquaray

$8.00

Patron

$8.00

Crown Apple

$8.00

Crown Peach

$8.00

Mcormicks

$6.00

Captain Morgan Spiced

$8.00

Titos

$8.00

Jose Quervo

$8.00

Fireball

$8.00

Bacardi

$6.00

Mi Campo

$8.00

Weller

$8.00

Draft

Draft Busch Light

$4.50

Draft Bud Light

$4.50

Draft Michelob Ultra

$4.50

Draft Coors Light

$4.50

Draft Blue Moon

$5.50

Draft BLVD Wheat

$4.50

Draft Summer Shandy

$4.50

Draft Yuengling

$5.00

Draft Space Camper

$5.00

Shots

Jagerbomb

$4.00

Vegasbomb

$4.00

Fireball

$4.00

Capri Sun

$3.00

Mi Campo Tequila

$4.00

McCormicks Vodka

$4.00

Bird Dog

$5.00

Jack Daniels

$5.00

Crown

$5.00

Makers Mark

$7.00

Patron

$7.00

Jose Quervo

$4.00

Rumplmintz

$5.00

Apple Crown

$5.00

Peach Crown

$5.00

McCormick

$3.00

Cherry Vodka

$3.00

Captain Morgan Spiced

$4.00

Titos

$4.00

Jameson

$5.00

Evan Williams

$3.00

Tanquaray

$5.00

Bacardi

$3.00

Gordons Gin

$3.00

Malibu

$4.00

Grey Goose

$5.00

Pendelton

$5.00

Weller

$7.00

BBQ Menu

Appetizers

Smoked Wings

$9.00

Fried Pickles APP

$7.00

Pretzels

$10.00

Pile-up

$11.00

Onion Straws APP

$7.00Out of stock

Cheesy Macaroni Bites APP

$9.00

Slow-Cooked Bacon

$12.00

Fried green beans APP

$9.00

Fried Corn Bites APP

$9.00

Sandwiches

Sandwich

$8.00

Entrees

Pick 1

$18.00

Pick 2

$25.00

Half Ribs

$18.00

Full Ribs

$30.00

Smoked Chicken

$14.00

Salads

House Salad

$7.00

Caesar Salad

$6.00

Not so BBQ

Chicken Fingers

$8.00

BBQ Tacos

$10.00

BBQ Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Sides

French Fries

$3.00

Onion Straws SIDE

$3.00Out of stock

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.00

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Potato Salad

$3.00

Macaroni Salad

$3.00

Corn Bread Muffins

$3.00Out of stock

Mac & Cheese SIDE

$3.00

Baked Potato

$3.00

Creamed Corn

$3.00

Baked Beans

$3.00

Desserts

Dessert

$6.00

Non-Alcohol Drinks

Pepsi Product

$2.50

Tea

$2.50

Water

Coffee

$1.50

Meat a la Carte

Meat

1 lb Burnt End

$25.00

serves 3

1 lb Brisket

$20.00

serves 3

1 lb Bologna

$17.00

serves 3

1 lb Ham

$17.00

serves 3

1 lb Chopped Chicken

$18.00

serves 3

1 lb Pork Belly

$17.00

serves 3

1/2 Rack Ribs

$12.00

Full Rack Ribs

$24.00

Pulled Pork

$17.00

1/2 lb Burnt End

$12.50

1/2 lb Brisket

$10.00

1/2 lb Bologna

$8.50

1/2 lb Chopped Chicken

$9.00

1/2 lb Pork Belly

$8.50

Side

French Fries

$9.00

serves 3

Onion Straws

$9.00

serves 3

Sweet Potato Fries

$9.00

serves 3

Grilled Veggies

$9.00

serves 3

Cole Slaw

$9.00

serves 3

Potato Salad

$9.00

serves 3

Macaroni Salad

$9.00

serves 3

Corn Bread Muffins

$9.00

serves 3

Mac & Cheese

$9.00

serves 3

Baked Potato

$9.00

serves 3

Creamed Corn

$9.00

serves 3

Kids Menu

Kids Plates

Kids Rib Plate

$6.99

Kids Sliders

$6.99

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Kids Chicken tenders

$6.99

Merch

Merch Items

Tshirt

$25.00

Mug

$15.00

Tumbler

$20.00

Koozie

$5.00

Catering (Events Only)

Catering Items

Brisket (per person)

$15.00

Chicken (per person)

$12.00

Pulled Pork (per person)

$10.00

Baked Beans (per person)

$3.00

Cole Slaw (per person)

$3.00

Potato Salad (per person)

$3.00

Macaroni Salad (per person)

$3.00

Iceburg Salad (per person)

$3.00

Caesar Salad (per person)

$3.00

Gift Card

10

$10.00

20

$20.00

30

$30.00

40

$40.00

50

$50.00

60

$60.00

70

$70.00

80

$80.00

90

$90.00

100

$100.00

25

$25.00

75

$75.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3 W. Oak St., Fort Scott, KS 66701

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Nu Grille - 24 N National Ave
orange starNo Reviews
24 N National Ave Fort Scott, KS 66701
View restaurantnext
Sharky's Pub & Grub
orange starNo Reviews
16 N National Ave Fort Scott, KS 66701
View restaurantnext
Papa Don's Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
10 N Main Fort Scott, KS 66701
View restaurantnext
Pizza Republic - Fort Scott
orange starNo Reviews
17 South Main Street Fort Scott, KS 66701
View restaurantnext
Buzzs BBQ & Steakhouse - 2500 East Austin Blvd.
orange starNo Reviews
2500 East Austin Blvd. Nevada, MO 64772
View restaurantnext
Pickled Pete's Bar & Grill - 303 E McKay
orange starNo Reviews
303 E McKay Frontenac, KS 66763
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Fort Scott
Joplin
review star
Avg 4 (13 restaurants)
Baldwin City
review star
Avg 4.7 (2 restaurants)
Olathe
review star
Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)
Lenexa
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Mission
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Overland Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)
Leawood
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Shawnee
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
Prairie Village
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston