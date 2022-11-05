Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Breakfast & Brunch

Brick Street Burrito

379 Reviews

$$

3 Napoleon St

Valparaiso, IN 46383

Order Again

Popular Items

California Burrito
Surf & Turf Burrito
Tacos

Burritos

Fajita (November 2022)

Fajita (November 2022)

$11.25

Bacon - Lettuce - Tomato - Guac - Chipotle Aioli

California Burrito

California Burrito

$10.95

CARNE ASADA, FRIES, CHEDDAR CHEESE, GUAC, SOUR CREAM

Surf & Turf Burrito

Surf & Turf Burrito

$11.25

CARNE ASADA, GRILLED SHRIMP, FRIES, CHEDDAR CHEESE, GUAC, PICO DE GALLO, CHIPOTLE AIOLI

2 in 1

2 in 1

$11.25

CARNE ASADA, TWO CHICKEN ROLLED TACOS, FRIES, CHEDDAR CHEESE, COTIJA CHEESE, GUAC

Flaming Hot California

Flaming Hot California

$10.95

CARNE ASADA, PICO DE GALLO, SOUR CREAM, GUACAMOLE, CHEDDAR, FLAMING HOT CHEETOS

Carne Asada Burrito

$10.75

CARNE ASADA, CHEDDAR CHEESE, LETTUCE, GUAC, PICO DE GALLO

Carnitas Burrito

Carnitas Burrito

$9.25

CARNITAS, LETTUCE, GUAC, PINEAPPLE SALSA, JALAPENO SLAW

Chicken Tinga Burrito

Chicken Tinga Burrito

$9.75

CHICKEN MARINATED IN OUR MILD SALSA, LETTUCE, GUAC, PICO DE GALLO, SOUR CREAM

Fish Burrito

Fish Burrito

$10.25

GRILLED MAHI MAHI, COTIJA CHEESE, LETTUCE, JALAPEÑO COLESLAW, CHIPOTLE AIOLI, PINEAPPLE SALSA

Vegan Burrito

Vegan Burrito

$8.25

CABBAGE, GRILLED ONION, RED PEPPER, CORN, LETTUCE, RICE, PICO DE GALLO, FRENCH FRIES

California Chicken

$10.25

SHREDDED CHICKEN, FRIES, CHEDDAR & COTIJA CHEESE, GUAC, PICO DE GALLO, SOUR CREAM

Salsa Verde 1oz

$0.25

Salsa Roja 1oz

$0.25

Salsa Caliente 1oz

$0.25

Chorito (MayBOTM)

$8.95Out of stock

An all day chorizo burrito! Cilantro lime rice, roasted corn salsa, sour cream, lettuce, cheddar cheese, and chorizo!

Chicken & Waffles (August BOTM)

$11.95Out of stock

Grilled Chicken, Crispy Waffles, Maple Syrup, Bacon, Jalapeños, Cheddar Cheese

Pizzarito (September 2022)

Pizzarito (September 2022)

$11.95Out of stock

(Limited availability) Pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, mozzarella cheese, mozzarella sticks, basil tomato sauce, Haus cut fries.

Breakfast Burritos

Classic Breakfast Burrito

$9.25

EGGS, BACON, SAUSAGE, HASHBROWNS, CHEDDAR CHEESE, PICO DE GALLO, SOUR CREAM

Chorizo Burrito

$8.75

EGGS, CHORIZO, HASHBROWNS, CHEDDAR CHEESE, PICO DE GALLO, SOUR CREAM

Steak & Egg Burrito

$10.95

EGGS, CARNE ASADA, HASHBROWNS, CHEDDAR CHEESE, GUAC, PICO

Breakfast Sausage Burrito

$8.75

EGGS, BREAKFAST SAUSAGE, HASHBROWNS, CHEDDAR CHEESE

Veggie Breakfast

$8.75

EGG, CARAMELIZED ONION, TOMATO, HASHBROWNS, CHEDDAR, COTIJA CHEESE, SOUR CREAM, CHIPOTLE AIOLI, AVOCADO

Extras

Tacos

Tacos

$3.75

A LA CARTE. 1 TACO PER ORDER, MEXICAN OR AMERICAN STYLE

Rolled Tacos

Rolled Tacos

$9.95

3 HARD SHELL CHICKEN ROLLED TACOS TOPPED WITH CHEDDAR CHEESE, COTIJA CHEESE, LETTUCE, GUAC & SOUR CREAM

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.95

JUST CHEESE... KEEP IT BASIC OR ADD WHATEVER YOU LIKE!

Buﬀalo Chicken Quesadilla

Buﬀalo Chicken Quesadilla

$10.95

CHICKEN, BACON, CHEDDAR CHEESE, GRILLED ONION, SOUR CREAM

Chips & Salsa

$7.00

TORTILLA CHIPS SERVED WITH 1 LARGE SIDE OF OUR 3 SALSAS (ROJA, VERDE & CALIENTE)

Chips & Guac

$8.00

FRESHLY FRIED TORTILLA CHIPS SERVED WITH A SIDE OF CREAMY GUACAMOLE

Carne Asada Fries

Carne Asada Fries

$10.75

FRIES TOPPED WITH CARNE ASADA, CHEDDAR CHEESE, COTIJA CHEESE, GUAC & SOUR CREAM

Chips & Queso

$6.50

FRIED CORN TORTILLA CHIPS WITH A LARGE SIDE OF QUESO TOPPED WITH PICO DE GALLO

Cheese Curd App

$9.95Out of stock
Steak Nachos

Steak Nachos

$11.95

Corn tortillas topped with carne asada, lettuce, tomato, jalapeno, queso, sour cream

Keto/Paleo Bowl

Keto/Paleo Bowl

$11.95

CHOICE OF MEAT, COTIJA CHEESE, MIXED GREENS, RED PEPPERS, CAULIFLOWER RICE, AVOCADO, SOUR CREAM

Slow Carb Bowl

Slow Carb Bowl

$10.25

CHOICE OF MEAT, MIXED GREENS, RED PEPPERS, GRILLED ONIONS, BEANS, GUAC

Vegan Bowl

Vegan Bowl

$9.29

CORN, TOMATO, MIXED GREENS, RICE, BEANS, AVOCADO

Side Pico

$0.50

Lg Side of Rice

$3.95

Side Of Black Beans

$2.50

Side of Fries

$3.50

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Chips

$2.50

Lg Side Guac 8oz

$4.50

Small Side Guac 2oz

$1.25

Large Salsa 8oz

$2.50

Side Chip Aoili

$0.75

Large Queso 8oz

$4.50

Small Queso 2oz

$1.25

Side Jalapenos

$0.75

Large Side of Cauli Rice

$3.95

Raw Tortilla

$1.50

Side Of Pineapple Salsa

$1.00

Large Side Of Refried Beans

$3.00Out of stock

Kids Menu

Kids Taco Meal

$5.50

Kids Quesadilla Meal

$5.50

Kids Rolled Tacos Meal

$6.00

N/A Drinks

Bottle Water

$1.40

Coke

$1.75

Diet Coke

$1.75

Sprite

$1.75

Root Beer

$1.75

Mandarin Jarritos

$3.00

Pineapple Jarritos

$3.00

FP Jarritos

$3.00

Lime Jarritos

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00Out of stock

Apple Juice

$1.50

Lime La Croix

$1.75

Tamarind Jarritos

$3.00

Strawberry Jarritos

$3.00

Canned Beer

PBR (16oz)

$4.50

Bell's 2 Hearted

$6.59

Miller Lite

$4.50

Alcoholic Seltzer

White Claw Mango

$4.50

Truly Wild Berry

$4.50

White Claw Black Cherry

$4.50
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markFast Service
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Chicagoland's Home For The California Burrito!

Website

Location

3 Napoleon St, Valparaiso, IN 46383

Directions

Brick Street Burrito image
Brick Street Burrito image
Brick Street Burrito image
Brick Street Burrito image

