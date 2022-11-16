Brickstreet Bourbon
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
We are a restaurant located in downtown Valley Falls, Ks. Homemade food, with smoked meats on Fridays and Saturdays, as well as a full bar. Come in and enjoy!
Location
412 Broadway St, Valley Falls, KS 66088
