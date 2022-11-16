Restaurant header imageView gallery

Brickstreet Bourbon

review star

No reviews yet

412 Broadway St

Valley Falls, KS 66088

For the Table

Pretzels & Beer Cheese

$8.00

Soft homemade pretzel bites served with our house beer cheese for dipping.

Loaded Fries

$8.00

Fresh cut french fries, shredded cheese, bacon bits, and green onion. Served with house ranch dressing.

Smothered Fries

$6.00

Fresh cut french fries smothered in our signature garlic gravy.

Bang Bang Shrimp

$8.00

Hand battered shrimp tossed in our house bang bang sauce.

Onion Rings

$6.00

Hand battered onion rings served with your choice of sauce.

Fried Cheese

$6.00

Wisconsin cheese breaded and fried unril golden brown.

Smoked Wings (6)

$8.00

Smoked Wings (12)

$15.00

House Specials

Chicken Cutlets

$11.00

Marinated chicken cutlets, hand breaded, and fried until golden brown.Served with one side.

Buffalo Chicken Cutlets

$11.00

Marinated chicken cutlets, hand breaded, fried until golden brown, and tossed in our house buffalo sauce. Served with one side.

Ultimate Mac Bowl

$11.00Out of stock

Large shell macaroni with creamy, buttery, signature cheese sauce, topped with your choice of bbq or buffalo breaded chicken bites, and bacon bits. Served with garlic toast.

Alfredo

$11.00

Creamy alfredo sauce made from scratch served over fettuccini pasta. Served with garlic toast.

Burgers

Classic Cheeseburger

$11.00

Two quarter pound patties, American cheese, lettuce, pickles, tomato, and onion. Served with one side.

Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.00

Two quarter pound patties, three strips of bacon, American cheese, lettuce, pickles, tomato, and onion. Served with one side.

Poutine Burger

$13.00

Hamburger patty topped with fresh cut french fries, fried cheese, and gravy. Served on a bun and with one side.

Patty Melt

$10.00

Hamburger patty topped with smoked provolone and caramelized onions. Served with one side.

Sandwiches

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Marinated chicken breast, hand breaded, fried, and topped with pickles, coleslaw, and mayo. Served with one side.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Marinated chicken breast, hand breaded, fried, and tossed in our house buffalo sauce.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Marinated, grilled chicken breast, topped with caramelized onions, and smoked provolone cheeese. Served with one side.

Bourbon Glaze Grilled Chicken

$10.00

Marinated, grilled chicken breast smothered in our signature bourbon glaze. Served with one side.

Monte Cristo

$12.00

Ham, turkey, provolone cheese sandwich, battered and deep fried, and sprinkled with powdered sugar. Served with jam and one side.

Toasted Jalapeño Popper Sandwich

$12.00

Sausage, bacon, jalapenos, cream cheese, and smoked provolone grilled on texas toast. Served with one side.

Steak Sandwich

$14.00

Slices of steak on a bed of honey glazed onions, topped with smoked provolone cheese and our house garlic steak sauce. Served on a hoagie bun with one side.

Sides

Savory Green Beans

$2.00

House sweet and savory green beans.

Coleslaw

$2.00

House classic coleslaw.

French Fries

$2.00

Fresh cut French fries.

Signature Sides

Onion Rings

$4.00

Hand breaded onion rings.

Macaroni and Cheese

$4.00Out of stock

Large shell macaroni with creamy, buttery, cheese sauce.

Side Salad

$4.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion. shredded cheese, and bacon bits.

Salads

Garden Salad

$8.00

Chicken Salad

$10.00

Steak Salad

$14.00

Steak Salad (Copy)

$14.00

T-Shirts

Short Sleeve T-shirt

$18.00

Breakfast Meals

#1

$7.00

#2

$9.00

#3

$5.00

#4

$4.00

Biscuits & Gravy

Western Omelette

$10.00

Bacon or Sausage Omelette

$9.00

Veggie Omelette

$7.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$8.00

Breakfast Bowl

$9.00

Pancakes

French Toast

$8.00

Sides

Bacon

$3.00

Sausage

$3.00

Egg

$2.00

Hashbrowns

$3.00

French Toast (Side Order)

$4.00

Pancake

$4.00

Single Biscuit & Gravy

$4.00

Double Biscuit & Gravy

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

We are a restaurant located in downtown Valley Falls, Ks. Homemade food, with smoked meats on Fridays and Saturdays, as well as a full bar. Come in and enjoy!

Location

412 Broadway St, Valley Falls, KS 66088

Directions

