Bricksworth Brewing Co.

12257B Nicollet Ave. South

Burnsville, MN 55337

Pizza

Aloha Friday

Aloha Friday

$18.00

cupping pepperoni, sweet-roasted pineapple, spicy banana peppers, topped with sriracha dabs and red chili flakes

$20.00

SUPREME. housemade italian sausage crumbles, cupping pepperoni, sautéed cremini mushrooms, caramelized onions, roasted red pepper

Build your own pizza

$14.50

Start with our classic base mix of shredded provolone and mozzarella, and then go wild! ***All Build Your Own pizzas will be topped with our house red sauce unless specified

Cross My Heart

$18.00

cheese blend, artichoke hears, roasted red peppers, creamy basil dressing, goat cheese.

ELOTE Pizza

$18.00

roasted corn, queso fresco, jalapenos, tajin, elote sauce

Happiest Meal

Happiest Meal

$19.00

Cheese Burger Pizza -House-Ground Beef -Our Sweet Pickles -American Cheese (Mozzarella & Provolone Base) - Special Sauce - Sesame Seeds

Impossible Happiest Meal

$22.00

Our Happiest meal but make it veggie. Subbing out regular beef for impossible ground beef, keeping the american cheese, house cheese blend, house pickles, secret sauce and sesame seeds

Jimmy Buffet

Jimmy Buffet

$17.00

Our Margherita. Fresh Basil, Fresh Mozzarella. That's it.

The Godfather Part II

The Godfather Part II

$18.00

chicken alfredo. braised chicken, sauteed cremini mushrooms, creamy white alfredo sauce, topped with sriracha dabs

The Telltale Moozadell

The Telltale Moozadell

$20.00

mozzarella pearls, prosciutto, basil, cherry tomatoes. balsamic reduction sauce

Buffalo Chicken Mac And Cheese Pizza

$20.00

Wings

6 wings

$12.00

10 wings

$18.00

6 BONELESS wings

$12.00

10 BONELESS wings

$18.00

Salads

Half House Salad

$7.50

mixed greens, shaved carrots, cucumbers, house made vinaigrette

Full House Salad

$10.00

mixed greens, shaved carrots, cucumbers, house made vinaigrette

Half Chopped Salad

$8.50
Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$15.00

braised chicken, pepperoni, green leaf lettuce, radicchio, chopped mozzarella, roasted red peppers, kalamata olives, garbanzo beans, cherry tomatoes, red onions house vinaigrette comes with rosemary oil crust

Southwest Salad

$12.50Out of stock

Extra Piece of Bread

$1.50

Fries/Cheesy Breads

Cheesy Bread

$10.00

served with a side of red sauce

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$14.00

cheesy bread drizzled with house made whipped roasted garlic ricotta, and topped with parsley

Dessert

Chocolate Cake

$8.00

A slice of layered chocolate cake served with a raspberry sauce

3 cookies

$5.50

3 chocolate chip cookies

Beer

From Miles Away Crowler

$11.00Out of stock

Hello In There! Crowler

$9.00Out of stock

Kraftwerks crowler

$9.00

german-style keller pils (5.1%) crowler. crispy boi.

Playboy Mansion Crowler

$8.50Out of stock

Hefeweizen, Bavarian Style 5.3%

Rough Inlet Crowler

$11.50

DIPA // Wave after Wave of Citra & Citra Cryo // 8% ABV

SPOTTY crowler

$10.00

7% ABV Choccy milk stout conditioned on marshmallow fluff! *contains lactose

Space Jams Crowler

$11.00Out of stock

Scramjet

$10.50

Festively Late Crowler

$9.00

FESTBIER

Chambered Nautilus

$9.25

Say It Back! Crowler

$9.50

Ddh Slime Truck Crowler

$11.00

Pimp My Ride Crowler

$9.00

Cheer Up Buttercup Crowler

$14.00Out of stock

Versace Lettuce Crowler

$12.00

Triple IPA// 10% ABV// NE TIPA with Citra, Simcoe & Talus

Universally Panned crowler

$9.50

hazy IPA 7.5% crowler massively dry-hopped with Strata and Mosaic. loads of wheat and oats for a silky mouthfeel.

Retail

Bricksworth Pint Glass

Bricksworth Pint Glass

$5.00

16oz. heat treated nonic pint glass with laser nucleation

Bricksworth Enamel Pin

Bricksworth Enamel Pin

$6.00

high quality enamel pins from Small Batch Pins

Bricksworth 10oz Glass

$5.00

Bricksworth 5oz glass

$3.00

BW Supreme Logo Glass

$7.00

Bricksworth Lighter

$3.00

Deck of Cards

$5.00

Gold Leaf Glass

$10.00

CREWNECK

$30.00

HAT

$20.00

Bumper Sticker

$3.00

Star Sticker

$1.00

NEW LONG SLEEVE!

$30.00

Zubaz Hat

$30.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

We're a brewpub serving Detroit-style pizza and craft beer in Burnsville's Nicollet Business Center.

Location

12257B Nicollet Ave. South, Burnsville, MN 55337

Directions

Gallery
Bricksworth Brewing Co. image
Bricksworth Brewing Co. image
Bricksworth Brewing Co. image

