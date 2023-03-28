Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bricksworth Brewing Co.

review star

No reviews yet

305 N 5th Ave #Suite 105

Minneapolis, MN 55401

Popular Items

Smash Burger
6 wings
Build your own pizza

Food

Appetizer

Cheesy Bread

$13.00

Garlic Cheesy Bread

$14.50

Wings

6 BONELESS wings

$12.00

10 BONELESS wings

$18.00

6 wings

$12.00

10 wings

$18.00

Pizza

Aloha Friday

Aloha Friday

$13.00+

cupping pepperoni, sweet-roasted pineapple, spicy banana peppers, topped with sriracha dabs and red chili flakes

Box Logo

Box Logo

$14.00+

SUPREME. housemade italian sausage crumbles, cupping pepperoni, sautéed cremini mushrooms, caramelized onions, roasted red pepper

Happiest Meal

Happiest Meal

$14.00+

Cheese Burger Pizza -House-Ground Beef -Our Sweet Pickles -American Cheese (Mozzarella & Provolone Base) - Special Sauce - Sesame Seeds

Impossible Happiest Meal

$19.00+

Our Happiest meal but make it veggie. Subbing out regular beef for impossible ground beef, keeping the american cheese, house cheese blend, house pickles, secret sauce and sesame seeds

Jimmy Buffet

Jimmy Buffet

$12.00+

Our Margherita. Fresh Basil, Fresh Mozzarella. That's it.

The Telltale Moozadell

The Telltale Moozadell

$14.00+

mozzarella pearls, prosciutto, basil, cherry tomatoes. balsamic reduction sauce

God Father Part II

$13.00+

Build your own pizza

$10.50+

Start with our classic base mix of shredded provolone and mozzarella, and then go wild! ***All Build Your Own pizzas will be topped with our house red sauce unless specified

Lady You're Scaring Us

$13.00+

Cross My Heart

$12.00+

Handhelds

Smash Burger

$15.00

Impossible Smash

$17.00

Salads

Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$15.00

braised chicken, pepperoni, green leaf lettuce, radicchio, chopped mozzarella, roasted red peppers, kalamata olives, garbanzo beans, cherry tomatoes, red onions house vinaigrette comes with rosemary oil crust

House Salad

$7.00+

Kale Caesar Salad

$13.00

Mediterranean Grain Bowl

$16.00

Orange Poppy Salad

$12.50

Dessert

Caramel Crunch Cookie

$9.00

Merch

Retail

Bricksworth Pint Glass

Bricksworth Pint Glass

$5.00

16oz. heat treated nonic pint glass with laser nucleation

Bricksworth Enamel Pin

Bricksworth Enamel Pin

$6.00

high quality enamel pins from Small Batch Pins

Bricksworth 10oz Glass

$5.00

Bricksworth 5oz glass

$3.00

BW Supreme Logo Glass

$7.00

Bricksworth Lighter

$3.00

Deck of Cards

$5.00

Gold Leaf Glass

$10.00

CREWNECK

$30.00

HAT

$20.00

Bumper Sticker

$3.00

Star Sticker

$1.00

NEW LONG SLEEVE!

$30.00

Zubaz Hat

$30.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

We're a brewpub serving Detroit-style pizza and craft beer in Burnsville's Nicollet Business Center.

Location

305 N 5th Ave #Suite 105, Minneapolis, MN 55401

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Map
