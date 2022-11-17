Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bagels

Bricktown Bakery 1105 6th Street

57 Reviews

$$

1105 6th Street

Nevada, IA 50201

Popular Items

Bricktown Premium Variety Box 12
Bricktown Variety Cake Box 12
Apple Fritter Large

Donuts

Apple Fritter Large

Apple Fritter Large

$3.75

Let's talk about our PaPa Fritter! This one pound fritter is a beautiful mix of raised donut dough, chopped apples, cinnamon and sugar. Glazed with our classic vanilla glaze.

Apple Fritter Small

Apple Fritter Small

$2.75

This little fritter we call the half pint fritter. It is creation made of raised donut dough laden with apples, cinnamon and sugar glazed in our classic vanilla glaze.

Bismark Angel

Bismark Angel

$2.25
Bismark Baverian

Bismark Baverian

$2.25
Bismark Lemon

Bismark Lemon

$2.25
Bismark Raspberry

Bismark Raspberry

$2.25
Cake Donut

Cake Donut

$1.25
Caramel Pecan

Caramel Pecan

$2.25
Devils Food

Devils Food

$1.35
Espresso (r)

Espresso (r)

$1.95
German Chocolate Donut

German Chocolate Donut

$2.25
Happy Apple

Happy Apple

$2.25

Honeymooner

$2.00
Long John

Long John

$2.75
Maple Bacon

Maple Bacon

$2.25

Maple long john

$2.75

Old Fashioned

$1.35

Classic glazed old fashioned cake doughnut

Persians

Persians

$2.75

Glazed cinnamon swirl doughnut

Raised Donuts

Raised Donuts

$1.50

Extra large raised glazed ring

Twist

Twist

$2.75

Classic raised cinnamon twist.

Pinecone

$3.00

Variety Boxes

Bricktown Premium Variety Box 12

$21.50

Our Choice of 4 Raised, 4 Cake, and 4 Specialty Donuts.

Bricktown Variety Cake Box 12

$15.00

Our Choice of 12 Cake Donuts.

Bricktown Classic Box 12

$18.00

1 Dozen Classic Raised Glazed.

Bricktown Chocolate Box 12

$18.00

12 Chocolate Raised.

Bricktown Mixed Raised Box 12

$18.00

6 Glazed Raised & 6 Chocolate Glazed Raised.

Coffee

12 oz coffee

$2.50

20 oz coffee

$3.25

20 oz iced coffee

$3.50

12 oz hot cocoa

$3.50

12 or 16 oz tea

$2.75

Coffee + cookie

$3.95

Apple Cider

$3.50

1/4 lb

Chocolate

$6.00

Chocolate Peanut Butter

$6.00

Chocolate M&M

$6.00

Chocolate Strawberry

$6.00

Strawberry

$6.00

Strawberry Cream Cheese

$6.00

Cookies & Cream

$6.00

Maple Walnut

$6.00

1/2 lb

Chocolate

$11.00

Chocolate Peanut Butter

$11.00

Chocolate M&M

$11.00

Chocolate Strawberry

$11.00

Strawberry

$11.00

Strawberry Cream Cheese

$11.00

Cookies & Cream

$11.00

Maple Walnut

$11.00

3/4 lb

Chocolate

$16.00

Chocolate Peanut Butter

$16.00

Chocolate M&M

$16.00

Chocolate Strawberry

$16.00

Strawberry

$16.00

Strawberry Cream Cheese

$16.00

Cookies & Cream

$16.00

Maple Walnut

$16.00

Full lb

Chocolate

$20.00

Chocolate Peanut Butter

$20.00

Chocolate M&M

$20.00

Chocolate Strawberry

$20.00

Strawberry

$20.00

Strawberry Cream Cheese

$20.00

Cookies & Cream

$20.00

Maple Walnut

$20.00

5 lbs

Any 5lb Combination ($2/lb discount)

$90.00

Toffee

Almond Toffee

$5.50

Chocolate Covered Caramels

Individual

$1.50

Caramels

Individual

$0.95

1/2 dozen

$5.50

Full Dozen

$11.00

Chocolates

Mint Patties

$1.50

Buckeyes

$1.50

Truffels

$1.25

Choc Truffels

$1.50

Turtle

$1.75

Coke Products

Apple Juice

$2.25

Coke Can

$2.00

Cran App rasp Juice

$2.25

Orange Juice

$2.25

Peace Tea

$2.25

Peak Tea

$2.75

Water

$1.00

YUP

$2.75

Coffee

12 oz coffee

$2.50

20 oz coffee

$3.25

20 oz iced coffee

$3.50

12 oz hot cocoa

$3.50

12 or 16 oz tea

$2.75

Box of Coffee

$16.00

96oz Take-Out Container

$25.00

Coffee + Cookie

$3.95

Apple Cider

$3.50
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 am - 8:59 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 8:59 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 8:59 pm
Friday4:00 am - 8:59 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 8:59 pm
Restaurant info

It's the Simple Pleasures in Life with exceptional quality, vintage aesthetic, and a personal touch to take on the old "coffee & donuts" routine.

Website

Location

1105 6th Street, Nevada, IA 50201

Directions

