Bricktown Kickn' Chicken

14 North Jefferson Street

Mount Union, PA 17066

Popular Items

Large Mac & Cheese
Large Baked Beans
16 Pc. Chicken (4 Breasts, 4 Drumsticks, 4 Thighs, 4 Wings)

Kickn' Chicken

Loaded French Fries 1/2 Price

$10.00

4 Pc. Chicken (1 Breast, 1 Thigh, 1 Leg, 1 Wing)

$8.50

1 Breast, 1 Drumstick, 1 Thigh, 1 Wing

8 Pc. Chicken (2 Breasts, 2 Drumsticks, 2 Thighs, 2 Wings)

$16.50

2 Breasts, 2 Drumsticks, 2 Thighs, 2 Wings

12 Pc. Chicken (3 Breast, 3 Drumsticks, 3 Thighs, 3 Wings)

$25.50

3 Breasts, 3 Drumsticks, 3 Thighs, 3 Wings

16 Pc. Chicken (4 Breasts, 4 Drumsticks, 4 Thighs, 4 Wings)

$30.00

4 Breasts, 4 Drumsticks, 4 Thighs, 4 Wings

Add a Breast

$5.00

Add one Chicken Breast

Add a Thigh and a Leg

$4.00

Add one Thigh and One Drumstick

Kid's meal (One Leg) One Small Side / or 2 Potato Logs, & One Biscuit

$6.00
9" Pies

$12.00

Chicken Pie with Carrots, Peas, Gravy, & seasonings inside a delicious homemade Pie Crust from Scratch made by the man himself D.O. Rittenhouse!

6" Chicken Pie

$8.00

Chicken Pie with Carrots, Peas, Gravy, & seasonings inside a delicious homemade Pie Crust from Scratch made by the man himself D.O. Rittenhouse!

Chicken Tenders Each

$2.00
Chicken Tender Sandwich with 4 Potato Logs

$7.00

Crispy Chicken Tender Sanwich -Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo on a Toasted bun with 4 Potato Logs

32 Pc. Chicken Legs and Thighs

$32.00

32 Pc. Chicken Legs and Thighs

Dozen Jumbo Wings

$15.00

One Dozen Jumbo Wings Plain, BBQ, Honey BBQ, Apple-butter BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Buffalo and Sweet & Spicy.

1/2 Dozen Wings

$8.00
Mashed Potato Bowl

$9.00

Mashed Potato Bowl

Rueben Sandwich

$12.00

Reuben Sandwich (made with our very own Corned Beef and Russian Sauce)

Nashville Hot Sandwich

$8.00

Our Crispy Chicken Tenders, smothered in our Homemade Nashville Hot Sauce with Pickles and Homemade Coleslaw, on a Toasted Brioche Bun.

French Fries

$4.00

French Fries

Soda

$0.75

Soda

Water

$1.00
Ritchey's Tea and Lemonade

$2.00

Ritchey's Tea and Lemonade

Cheese Steak Sanwhich

$12.00

Cheese Steak Sandwich with Fried Onions and Peppers

Sides

2 Biscuits

$1.25

2 Biscuits

Large Applesauce

$4.99

Homemade Apple Sauce

Large Baked Beans

$4.99
Large Coleslaw

$4.99

Large Coleslaw

Large fresh cut fry

$4.50
Large Mac & Cheese

$4.99
Large Potato Salad

$4.99

Large Potato Salad

Potato Logs Each

$0.50
Small Applesauce

$2.25

Homemade Applesauce

Small Baked Beans

$2.25

Small Homemade Baked Beans

Small Coleslaw

$2.25
Small Mac & Cheese

$2.25

Small Mac & Cheese

Small Potato Salad

$2.25
Broccoli Salad

$6.00

Broccoli Salad made with our own special sauce and seasonings.

Pasta Salad

$7.00

Pasta Salad

BBQ Menu

Brisket

$10.00

Pulled Pork

$7.00

Hot Sausage

$8.00

Triple Threat

$12.00

Ribs 1/2 Rack

$14.50

Full Rack Ribs

$28.75

1/2 Dozen Wings

$8.00

1 Dozen Wings

$15.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Serving Fresh, Never Frozen, Chicken that is breaded in Bricktown Kickn’ Chicken’s special blend of seasonings. PAIR OUR JUICY CHICKEN WITH ONE OF OUR DELICIOUS SIDES

14 North Jefferson Street, Mount Union, PA 17066

