Brickyard Dining Co
140 Commercial Ave SE
New Philadelphia, OH 44663
Starters
Original Yardsticks
Our unique version of a Mozzarella Cheese Stick--Mozzarella in a crispy shell with a dusting of seasoned Parmesan. Served with marinara for dipping!! 5 sticks per order.
Jalapeno Yardsticks
Pepper-jack cheese stick in a crispy crust sprinkled with spicy Parmesan cheese. Served with house-made Sriracha Aioli. 5 per order
Pickle Yardsticks
Fried pickles meets the cheese stick! Dill pickles and mozzarella cheese fried in a crispy shell and dusted with Parmesan Ranch. Served with Ranch or Sriracha Aioli.
Pizza Yardsticks
Pepperoni and mozzarella cheese in a crispy shell dusted with seasoned Parmesan. Served with marinara for dipping!
Brickyard Spuds
Seasoned fried potato topped with melted Cheddar and Mozzarella cheeses and bacon. Served with sour cream on the side.
Potato Chips
A basket of our house-made thin and crispy potato chips with our special seasoning and served with onion dip
Loaded Chips
Our house potato chips topped with melted cheese and bacon. Served with Ranch or sour cream on the side.
5 Jumbo Traditional Wings
Traditional bone-in wings tossed in your favorite Brickyard Sauce.
5 Boneless Wings
10 Jumbo Traditional Wings
Traditional wings tossed in your favorite sauce.
10 Boneless Wings
Crispy hand-breaded wings in sauce of choice.
Nachos
warm tortilla chips with cheese sauce and jalapenos
BBQ Pork Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with house pulled pork, BBQ sauce, cheese sauce, shredded cheese & jalapeno peppers
Nachos Grande
Loaded Fries
Cheesy Bread
Wood-Fired Pizza
Cheese Pizza
Our simple tomato sauce topped with Mozzarella/Provolone blend. Finished with fresh shaved Parmesan Cheese!
Pepperoni Pizza
Red Sauce, Mozzarella/Provolone & Pepperoni
Supreme Pizza
Sausage, Pepperoni, Green Peppers, Onion, Mushrooms, Red Sauce, & Cheese
Meat Lover Pizza
Red Sauce, Cheese, Smoked Ham, Sausage, Pepperoni & Crispy Bacon.
White Pizza
Garlic Butter Sauce, Cheese & Tomato
Fire Roasted Veggie Pizza
Garlic Butter Sauce, Cheese, Roasted Vegetables, & tomato
Margherita Pizza
Red Sauce, FRESH MOZZARELLA, Tomato, Basil, Shaved Parmesan & Balsamic Reduction
Veggie Lover Pizza
Red Sauce, cheese, onion, tomato, mushroom, green pepper, olives, banana peppers
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Ranch sauce topped with cheese, buffalo sauced chicken, bacon, parmesan & buffalo sauce swirl
Hawaiian PIzza
Garlic Butter Sauce, Cheese, Bacon, Smoked Ham, Caramelized Pineapple, Red Onion & BBQ Sauce Drizzle!
Sausage & Pepper Pizza
Red Sauce, Cheese, Sausage, Green Pepper, Banana Pepper, Sliced Jalapeno
BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ Sauce base, Grilled Chicken, 3 Cheese Blend, Bacon, Onion Straws & BBQ Sauce Swirl
Chicken Florentine Pizza
Garlic butter sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, mozzarella, ricotta, fresh spinach, cherry tomatoes, & red onion! Drizzled with garlic aioli
Chicken Alfredo Pizza
Salads & Soup
Country Garden Salad
Mixed greens topped with bacon, chopped egg, tomato, cucumber, red onion & croutons!
Pecan Crusted Chicken Salad
Steak Salad
Grilled Romaine Caesar Salad
A CHAR-GRILLED wedge of Romaine Lettuce topped with Bacon, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, Tomato, Red Onion & Croutons.
Taco Salad
Italian Salad
House Salad
House Caesar Salad
Chicken Noodle Soup - Cup
Chicken Noodle Soup -Bowl
Broccoli Cheese Soup - Cup
Broccoli Cheese Soup - Bowl
Burgers
Yard Burger
1/2 LB Burger topped with lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle. Served with Fries or Chips.
Cheesy Yard Burger
1/2 LB Burger topped with fresh local cheese for Yaggi's Cheese House with lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle. Served with fries or chips.
Bacon Cheesy Yard Burger
1/2 LB burger, crispy bacon & cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle. Served with fries or chips.
Double Up Yard Burger
Double Beef and Double Cheese topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle & onion. Served with french fries or house-made potato chips & dip!
Pizza Burger
1/2 Lb. Burger topped with marinara, pepperoni & mozzarella cheese. Served with fries or chips.
Firestarter Burger
1/2 Lb burger topped with pepper jack cheese, house sriracha sauce, & jalapeno coins.
Western Burger
1/2 Lb Burger topped with Bacon, Cheddar, BBQ Sauce & crispy Onion Straws.
Hawaiian Burger
1/2 Lb burger topped with ham, Swiss cheese, caramelized pineapple & sweet mustard glaze.
Sunny Side Burger
1/2 Lb burger topped with bacon, American cheese, sunny-side-up egg & maple mustard. Served with Fries or Chips
Mushroom Swiss Burger
1/2 Lb burger topped with sautéed mushrooms, caramelized onions & Swiss Cheese.
Black & Bleu Burger
Blackened seasoned 1/2 Lb burger topped with bleu cheese, lettuce, tomato & Onion
Cuban Burger
1/2 Lb Burger topped with ham, pulled pork, swiss cheese, pickles & yellow mustard.
Queso Burger
1/2 lb. Burger patty & crispy bacon on a fresh baked bun smothered in Queso & topped with tortilla chips! (Queso served on the side for carryout orders)
Pasta
BBQ Pork Mac & Cheese
House recipe, creamy Macaroni & Cheese is topped with BBQ Pulled Pork, Crispy Onion Straws and a drizzle of BBQ Sauce
Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese
Crispy Buffalo Chicken on creamy Macaroni & Cheese. Topped with onion straws and Buffalo Sauce.
Sausage & Pepper Pasta
Sausage sautéed with green peppers and onions and tossed with Penne Pasta and Marinara Sauce. Served with house salad and garlic bread.
4-Cheese Baked Penne Pasta
Creamy BLUSH pasta sauce tossed with Penned Pasta and topped with Mozzarella, Provolone, Ricotta & Parmesan Cheeses. Try it with Pepperoni or Sausage or Grilled Chicken!
Chicken Parmesan Pasta
Crispy Chicken breast topped with Marinara and Melted Mozzarella. Served on Cavatappi Pasta.
Fettuccine Alfredo
Tuscan Chicken Pasta
Grilled Chicken Breast with Cavatappi pasta* tossed in a delicious cream sauce with bacon, cherry tomatoes, black olives, garlic, spinach and Parmesan cheese. *picture shows optional fettucine pasta
Roasted Veggie Penne Pasta
Our roasted vegetables and Penned pasta in a Parmesan Cream sauce. Served with a salad and garlic toast.
Pasta Marinara
Marinara Sauce with choice of pasta. Served with salad and garlic toast.
Lemon Chicken Pasta
Steak, Chicken & More
Parmesan Crusted Chicken Breast
Pan-seared, Parmesan-crusted Chicken Breast. Served with house salad and one side dish.
Glazed Salmon
6 ounce grilled salmon with either a mild cayenne brown sugar glace or our House Bourbon Glaze. Served with house salad and one side dish
Monterey Chicken
Grilled chicken breast topped with BBQ Sauce, Cheddar, Bacon & Onion Straws. Served with house salad and one side dish.
Sirloin Steak
8 oz flame broiled with seasoned butter, served with house salad and one side dish
Mushroom Swiss Chicken
Grilled chicken breast, topped with sautéed mushrooms, caramelized onions and melted swiss cheese. Served with a house salad and one side dish!
Chicken Tender Basket
Sandwiches
County Fair
BBQ Pulled Pork served open-faced and topped with Mac & Cheese, melted cheese & onion straws. Comes with French fries or house chips!
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled Chicken, romaine lettuce, tomato, shaved parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing and crunchy croutons in a warm tortilla wrap. Served with Fries or Chips!
Philly Cheesesteak
Chicken Philly Sub
Shredded grilled chicken, onions & peppers topped with melted mozzarella cheese. Served with fries or chips.
Hawaiian Philly Sub
Grilled ham, onion, bacon & caramelized pineapple topped with melted Swiss and a sweet hawaiian glaze. Served with fries or chips.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Crispy or grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce. Topped with Lettuce & Tomato. Served with fries or chips.
Chicken Sandwich
Grilled or Crispy Chicken Breast topped with lettuce, tomato & Pickle. Served with fries or chips!
Smoke House Club
Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Melted Cheddar, Lettuce & Tomato on toast. Served with fries our house potato chips.
BBQ Bacon Grilled Cheese
American & Cheddar, bacon, BBQ Sauce & onion straws grilled to perfection! Served with french fries or house-made potato chips!
Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled chicken breast, pepper-jack cheese, sauteed peppers and onion. Served with sour cream and salsa on the side. Sub cojack cheese if you like it on the mild side! Comes with French Fries, Potato Chips or Tortilla Chips!
Cheese & Veggie Quesadilla
Chicken Ranch BLT Wrap
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Italian Sausage Sub
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
Veggie Sub Melt
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Sides
Kid's Menu
Dessert
Peanut Butter Cheesecake
House-made cheesecake swirled with real peanut butter on a graham cracker crust & topped with chocolate ganache!
S'mores Skillet Sundae
Warm chocolate brownie with fire-roasted marshmallow! Topped with vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce, graham crackers and whipped topping!!
Blondie Skillet Sundae
Our warm Blondie Brownie topped with vanilla ice cream and maple butter sauce & whipped topping!
Oreo Obsession
Vanilla Ice Cream sandwiched between crushed Oreos. Topped with house made caramel and chocolate Sauce
Caramel Apple Yardsticks
Sundae
Scoop of Ice Cream
Turtle Sundae
Mini Dirt Sundae
Mini Sprinkle Sundae
Buckeye Brownie Sundae
Chocolate brownie, vanilla ice cream, warm peanut butter sauce, whipped topping & crushed peanut butter cups
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy our scratch kitchen featuring wood-fired pizzas, burgers, pastas & more!
140 Commercial Ave SE, New Philadelphia, OH 44663