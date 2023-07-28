Starters

Original Yardsticks

Original Yardsticks

$7.00

Our unique version of a Mozzarella Cheese Stick--Mozzarella in a crispy shell with a dusting of seasoned Parmesan. Served with marinara for dipping!! 5 sticks per order.

Jalapeno Yardsticks

Jalapeno Yardsticks

$7.00

Pepper-jack cheese stick in a crispy crust sprinkled with spicy Parmesan cheese. Served with house-made Sriracha Aioli. 5 per order

Pickle Yardsticks

Pickle Yardsticks

$7.00

Fried pickles meets the cheese stick! Dill pickles and mozzarella cheese fried in a crispy shell and dusted with Parmesan Ranch. Served with Ranch or Sriracha Aioli.

Pizza Yardsticks

$7.00

Pepperoni and mozzarella cheese in a crispy shell dusted with seasoned Parmesan. Served with marinara for dipping!

Brickyard Spuds

Brickyard Spuds

$8.00

Seasoned fried potato topped with melted Cheddar and Mozzarella cheeses and bacon. Served with sour cream on the side.

Potato Chips

Potato Chips

$5.00

A basket of our house-made thin and crispy potato chips with our special seasoning and served with onion dip

Loaded Chips

Loaded Chips

$7.00

Our house potato chips topped with melted cheese and bacon. Served with Ranch or sour cream on the side.

5 Jumbo Traditional Wings

5 Jumbo Traditional Wings

$8.25

Traditional bone-in wings tossed in your favorite Brickyard Sauce.

5 Boneless Wings

5 Boneless Wings

$6.00
10 Jumbo Traditional Wings

10 Jumbo Traditional Wings

$13.00

Traditional wings tossed in your favorite sauce.

10 Boneless Wings

10 Boneless Wings

$10.00

Crispy hand-breaded wings in sauce of choice.

Nachos

Nachos

$6.00

warm tortilla chips with cheese sauce and jalapenos

BBQ Pork Nachos

BBQ Pork Nachos

$10.00

Tortilla chips topped with house pulled pork, BBQ sauce, cheese sauce, shredded cheese & jalapeno peppers

Nachos Grande

$9.00

Loaded Fries

$7.00

Cheesy Bread

$7.00

Wood-Fired Pizza

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$9.00

Our simple tomato sauce topped with Mozzarella/Provolone blend. Finished with fresh shaved Parmesan Cheese!

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$10.00

Red Sauce, Mozzarella/Provolone & Pepperoni

Supreme Pizza

Supreme Pizza

$12.00

Sausage, Pepperoni, Green Peppers, Onion, Mushrooms, Red Sauce, & Cheese

Meat Lover Pizza

Meat Lover Pizza

$13.00

Red Sauce, Cheese, Smoked Ham, Sausage, Pepperoni & Crispy Bacon.

White Pizza

White Pizza

$9.00

Garlic Butter Sauce, Cheese & Tomato

Fire Roasted Veggie Pizza

Fire Roasted Veggie Pizza

$11.00

Garlic Butter Sauce, Cheese, Roasted Vegetables, & tomato

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$12.00

Red Sauce, FRESH MOZZARELLA, Tomato, Basil, Shaved Parmesan & Balsamic Reduction

Veggie Lover Pizza

Veggie Lover Pizza

$11.00

Red Sauce, cheese, onion, tomato, mushroom, green pepper, olives, banana peppers

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$13.00

Ranch sauce topped with cheese, buffalo sauced chicken, bacon, parmesan & buffalo sauce swirl

Hawaiian PIzza

Hawaiian PIzza

$12.00

Garlic Butter Sauce, Cheese, Bacon, Smoked Ham, Caramelized Pineapple, Red Onion & BBQ Sauce Drizzle!

Sausage & Pepper Pizza

Sausage & Pepper Pizza

$11.00

Red Sauce, Cheese, Sausage, Green Pepper, Banana Pepper, Sliced Jalapeno

BBQ Chicken Pizza

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$13.00

BBQ Sauce base, Grilled Chicken, 3 Cheese Blend, Bacon, Onion Straws & BBQ Sauce Swirl

Chicken Florentine Pizza

Chicken Florentine Pizza

$14.00

Garlic butter sauce, grilled chicken, bacon, mozzarella, ricotta, fresh spinach, cherry tomatoes, & red onion! Drizzled with garlic aioli

Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$13.00

Salads & Soup

Country Garden Salad

Country Garden Salad

$8.00

Mixed greens topped with bacon, chopped egg, tomato, cucumber, red onion & croutons!

Pecan Crusted Chicken Salad

$12.00

Steak Salad

$11.00

Grilled Romaine Caesar Salad

$8.00

A CHAR-GRILLED wedge of Romaine Lettuce topped with Bacon, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, Tomato, Red Onion & Croutons.

Taco Salad

$10.00

Italian Salad

$10.00

House Salad

$5.00

House Caesar Salad

$5.00

Chicken Noodle Soup - Cup

$4.00

Chicken Noodle Soup -Bowl

$6.00

Broccoli Cheese Soup - Cup

$4.00

Broccoli Cheese Soup - Bowl

$6.00

Burgers

Yard Burger

$9.00

1/2 LB Burger topped with lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle. Served with Fries or Chips.

Cheesy Yard Burger

Cheesy Yard Burger

$10.00

1/2 LB Burger topped with fresh local cheese for Yaggi's Cheese House with lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle. Served with fries or chips.

Bacon Cheesy Yard Burger

$12.00

1/2 LB burger, crispy bacon & cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle. Served with fries or chips.

Double Up Yard Burger

Double Up Yard Burger

$15.00

Double Beef and Double Cheese topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle & onion. Served with french fries or house-made potato chips & dip!

Pizza Burger

Pizza Burger

$11.00

1/2 Lb. Burger topped with marinara, pepperoni & mozzarella cheese. Served with fries or chips.

Firestarter Burger

$12.00

1/2 Lb burger topped with pepper jack cheese, house sriracha sauce, & jalapeno coins.

Western Burger

$12.00

1/2 Lb Burger topped with Bacon, Cheddar, BBQ Sauce & crispy Onion Straws.

Hawaiian Burger

$11.00

1/2 Lb burger topped with ham, Swiss cheese, caramelized pineapple & sweet mustard glaze.

Sunny Side Burger

Sunny Side Burger

$12.00

1/2 Lb burger topped with bacon, American cheese, sunny-side-up egg & maple mustard. Served with Fries or Chips

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$11.00

1/2 Lb burger topped with sautéed mushrooms, caramelized onions & Swiss Cheese.

Black & Bleu Burger

Black & Bleu Burger

$11.00

Blackened seasoned 1/2 Lb burger topped with bleu cheese, lettuce, tomato & Onion

Cuban Burger

Cuban Burger

$12.00

1/2 Lb Burger topped with ham, pulled pork, swiss cheese, pickles & yellow mustard.

Queso Burger

$14.00

1/2 lb. Burger patty & crispy bacon on a fresh baked bun smothered in Queso & topped with tortilla chips! (Queso served on the side for carryout orders)

Pasta

BBQ Pork Mac & Cheese

BBQ Pork Mac & Cheese

$12.00

House recipe, creamy Macaroni & Cheese is topped with BBQ Pulled Pork, Crispy Onion Straws and a drizzle of BBQ Sauce

Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Crispy Buffalo Chicken on creamy Macaroni & Cheese. Topped with onion straws and Buffalo Sauce.

Sausage & Pepper Pasta

Sausage & Pepper Pasta

$12.00

Sausage sautéed with green peppers and onions and tossed with Penne Pasta and Marinara Sauce. Served with house salad and garlic bread.

4-Cheese Baked Penne Pasta

4-Cheese Baked Penne Pasta

$12.00

Creamy BLUSH pasta sauce tossed with Penned Pasta and topped with Mozzarella, Provolone, Ricotta & Parmesan Cheeses. Try it with Pepperoni or Sausage or Grilled Chicken!

Chicken Parmesan Pasta

$13.00

Crispy Chicken breast topped with Marinara and Melted Mozzarella. Served on Cavatappi Pasta.

Fettuccine Alfredo

$10.00
Tuscan Chicken Pasta

Tuscan Chicken Pasta

$13.00

Grilled Chicken Breast with Cavatappi pasta* tossed in a delicious cream sauce with bacon, cherry tomatoes, black olives, garlic, spinach and Parmesan cheese. *picture shows optional fettucine pasta

Roasted Veggie Penne Pasta

Roasted Veggie Penne Pasta

$11.00

Our roasted vegetables and Penned pasta in a Parmesan Cream sauce. Served with a salad and garlic toast.

Pasta Marinara

$8.00

Marinara Sauce with choice of pasta. Served with salad and garlic toast.

Lemon Chicken Pasta

$13.00

Steak, Chicken & More

Parmesan Crusted Chicken Breast

Parmesan Crusted Chicken Breast

$12.00

Pan-seared, Parmesan-crusted Chicken Breast. Served with house salad and one side dish.

Glazed Salmon

Glazed Salmon

$15.00

6 ounce grilled salmon with either a mild cayenne brown sugar glace or our House Bourbon Glaze. Served with house salad and one side dish

Monterey Chicken

Monterey Chicken

$11.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with BBQ Sauce, Cheddar, Bacon & Onion Straws. Served with house salad and one side dish.

Sirloin Steak

Sirloin Steak

$16.00

8 oz flame broiled with seasoned butter, served with house salad and one side dish

Mushroom Swiss Chicken

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast, topped with sautéed mushrooms, caramelized onions and melted swiss cheese. Served with a house salad and one side dish!

Chicken Tender Basket

$10.00

Sandwiches

County Fair

County Fair

$11.00

BBQ Pulled Pork served open-faced and topped with Mac & Cheese, melted cheese & onion straws. Comes with French fries or house chips!

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.00

Grilled Chicken, romaine lettuce, tomato, shaved parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing and crunchy croutons in a warm tortilla wrap. Served with Fries or Chips!

Philly Cheesesteak

$11.00

Chicken Philly Sub

$10.00

Shredded grilled chicken, onions & peppers topped with melted mozzarella cheese. Served with fries or chips.

Hawaiian Philly Sub

$10.00

Grilled ham, onion, bacon & caramelized pineapple topped with melted Swiss and a sweet hawaiian glaze. Served with fries or chips.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Crispy or grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce. Topped with Lettuce & Tomato. Served with fries or chips.

Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Grilled or Crispy Chicken Breast topped with lettuce, tomato & Pickle. Served with fries or chips!

Smoke House Club

Smoke House Club

$10.00

Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Melted Cheddar, Lettuce & Tomato on toast. Served with fries our house potato chips.

BBQ Bacon Grilled Cheese

$9.00

American & Cheddar, bacon, BBQ Sauce & onion straws grilled to perfection! Served with french fries or house-made potato chips!

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.00

Grilled chicken breast, pepper-jack cheese, sauteed peppers and onion. Served with sour cream and salsa on the side. Sub cojack cheese if you like it on the mild side! Comes with French Fries, Potato Chips or Tortilla Chips!

Cheese & Veggie Quesadilla

$7.00

Chicken Ranch BLT Wrap

$10.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.00

Italian Sausage Sub

$10.00

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$10.00

Veggie Sub Melt

$8.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Combos

Side Combo Plate

$10.00

Soup & Salad Combo

$10.00

Pizza & Salad Combo

$10.00

Sides

Steamed Broccoli

$4.00

Apple Sauce

$1.50

Fries

$3.00

Chips

$3.00

Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Roasted Veggies

$4.00

Onion Straws

$3.00

Green Beans

$3.00

House Salad

$5.00

Caesar House Salad

$5.00

Baked Potato

$4.00

Garlic Bread

$1.50

Kid's Menu

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Kids Burger

$6.00

Kid's Pizza

$6.00

Kid's Quesadilla

$6.00

Kid's Noodles

$6.00

Dessert

Peanut Butter Cheesecake

Peanut Butter Cheesecake

$6.00

House-made cheesecake swirled with real peanut butter on a graham cracker crust & topped with chocolate ganache!

S'mores Skillet Sundae

S'mores Skillet Sundae

$6.00

Warm chocolate brownie with fire-roasted marshmallow! Topped with vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce, graham crackers and whipped topping!!

Blondie Skillet Sundae

Blondie Skillet Sundae

$6.00

Our warm Blondie Brownie topped with vanilla ice cream and maple butter sauce & whipped topping!

Oreo Obsession

Oreo Obsession

$6.00

Vanilla Ice Cream sandwiched between crushed Oreos. Topped with house made caramel and chocolate Sauce

Caramel Apple Yardsticks

$6.00

Sundae

$4.00

Scoop of Ice Cream

$2.00

Turtle Sundae

$4.00

Mini Dirt Sundae

$3.00

Mini Sprinkle Sundae

$3.00

Buckeye Brownie Sundae

$6.00

Chocolate brownie, vanilla ice cream, warm peanut butter sauce, whipped topping & crushed peanut butter cups