Pizza
Brewpubs & Breweries

Brickyard Hollow Brewing Co. - Portland 9 Commercial Street

review star

No reviews yet

9 commercial street

Portland, ME 04101

Popular Items

LG Pepperoni
LG Cheese
SM Pepperoni

Pizza with meat

LG BBQ Pulled Pork Apple Red Onion

LG BBQ Pulled Pork Apple Red Onion

$24.50
LG Buffalo Chicken Gorgonzola Red Onion

LG Buffalo Chicken Gorgonzola Red Onion

$24.50
Lg Capicola, Pineapple, Hot Honey

Lg Capicola, Pineapple, Hot Honey

$24.50
LG Chicken Pesto Basil

LG Chicken Pesto Basil

$23.50
Lg Mashed Potato, Bacon, Shallot, Sour Cream Chive Drizzle

Lg Mashed Potato, Bacon, Shallot, Sour Cream Chive Drizzle

$24.50
LG Pepperoni

LG Pepperoni

$21.00
LG Pulled Pork Mac&Cheese Jalapeño Cornbread

LG Pulled Pork Mac&Cheese Jalapeño Cornbread

$24.50
LG Sausage Feta Banana Pepper

LG Sausage Feta Banana Pepper

$24.50
LG Sausage Red Onion Mushroom

LG Sausage Red Onion Mushroom

$24.50
Lg Pepperoni, Ground Beef, Cherry Tomato, Red Onion, Donair Sauce

Lg Pepperoni, Ground Beef, Cherry Tomato, Red Onion, Donair Sauce

$24.50
Lg Cajun Shrimp, Cherry Tomatos, Red Onion, Cajun Bachmel Sauce

Lg Cajun Shrimp, Cherry Tomatos, Red Onion, Cajun Bachmel Sauce

$24.50
SM BBQ Pulled Pork Apple Red Onion

SM BBQ Pulled Pork Apple Red Onion

$15.50
SM Buffalo Chicken Gorgonzola Red Onion

SM Buffalo Chicken Gorgonzola Red Onion

$15.50
Sm Capicola, Pineapple, Hot Honey

Sm Capicola, Pineapple, Hot Honey

$15.50
SM Chicken Pesto Basil

SM Chicken Pesto Basil

$14.75
Sm Mashed Potato, Bacon, Shallot, Sour Cream Chive Drizzle

Sm Mashed Potato, Bacon, Shallot, Sour Cream Chive Drizzle

$15.50
SM Pepperoni

SM Pepperoni

$14.50
SM Pulled Pork Mac&Cheese Jalapeño Cornbread

SM Pulled Pork Mac&Cheese Jalapeño Cornbread

$15.50
SM Sausage Feta Banana Pepper

SM Sausage Feta Banana Pepper

$15.50
SM Sausage Red Onion Mushroom 

SM Sausage Red Onion Mushroom 

$15.50
Sm Cajun Shrimp, Cherry Tomatos, Red Onion, Cajun Bachmel Sauce

Sm Cajun Shrimp, Cherry Tomatos, Red Onion, Cajun Bachmel Sauce

$15.50
SM Pepperoni, Ground Beef, Cherry Tomato, Red Onion, Donair Sauce

SM Pepperoni, Ground Beef, Cherry Tomato, Red Onion, Donair Sauce

$15.50

LG Monthly Special November (Turkey, Mashed Potato, Gravy, Stuffing, Corn, Shallot)

$24.50

SM Monthly Special November (Turkey, Mashed Potato, Gravy, Stuffing, Corn, Shallot)

$15.50

Pizza with veggie

LG Blueberry Ricotta Shallot

LG Blueberry Ricotta Shallot

$24.50
LG Cheese

LG Cheese

$18.75

Lg Margherita

$24.50
LG Goat Cheese Spinach Tomato

LG Goat Cheese Spinach Tomato

$24.50
LG Mashed Potato, Spinach, Shallot, Roasted Red Pepper, Broccoli

LG Mashed Potato, Spinach, Shallot, Roasted Red Pepper, Broccoli

$24.50
LG Mushroom Garlic Gorgonzola

LG Mushroom Garlic Gorgonzola

$24.50
LG Peach Goat Cheese Basil 

LG Peach Goat Cheese Basil 

$24.50
LG Spinach Ricotta Garlic

LG Spinach Ricotta Garlic

$24.50
LG Sweet Potato Goat Cheese Honey

LG Sweet Potato Goat Cheese Honey

$24.50
LG Tomato Mozzarella Pesto

LG Tomato Mozzarella Pesto

$23.50
LG Fresh Mushrooms, Red Pepper, Sweet Thai Chili, Brocoli

LG Fresh Mushrooms, Red Pepper, Sweet Thai Chili, Brocoli

$24.50
SM Blueberry Ricotta Shallot

SM Blueberry Ricotta Shallot

$15.50
SM Cheese

SM Cheese

$13.25
SM Goat Cheese Spinach Tomato

SM Goat Cheese Spinach Tomato

$15.50
SM Margherita

SM Margherita

$15.50
SM Mashed Potato, Spinach, Shallot, Roasted Red Pepper, Broccoli

SM Mashed Potato, Spinach, Shallot, Roasted Red Pepper, Broccoli

$15.50
SM Mushroom Garlic Gorgonzola

SM Mushroom Garlic Gorgonzola

$15.50
SM Sweet Thai Sauce, Fresh Mushroom, Red Pepper, Broccoli

SM Sweet Thai Sauce, Fresh Mushroom, Red Pepper, Broccoli

$15.50
SM Spinach Ricotta Garlic

SM Spinach Ricotta Garlic

$15.50
SM Sweet Potato Goat Cheese Honey

SM Sweet Potato Goat Cheese Honey

$15.50
SM Tomato Mozzarella Pesto

SM Tomato Mozzarella Pesto

$14.75

Sm Build Your Own

$13.25
SM Peach, Goat Cheese, Balsamic Reduction, Basil

SM Peach, Goat Cheese, Balsamic Reduction, Basil

$15.50

Salad

Caesar

Caesar

$9.00
Greek

Greek

$9.00
Strawberry feta with toasted almonds

Strawberry feta with toasted almonds

$9.00

GF Pizza

GF BBQ Pulled Pork Apple Red Onion

GF BBQ Pulled Pork Apple Red Onion

$20.50
GF Blueberry Ricotta Shallot

GF Blueberry Ricotta Shallot

$19.50
GF Buffalo Chicken Gorgonzola Red Onion

GF Buffalo Chicken Gorgonzola Red Onion

$20.50
GF Capicola, Pineapple, Hot Honey

GF Capicola, Pineapple, Hot Honey

$19.50
GF Cheese

GF Cheese

$17.25
GF Chicken Pesto Basil

GF Chicken Pesto Basil

$18.75
GF Goat Cheese Spinach Tomato

GF Goat Cheese Spinach Tomato

$19.50
GF Margherita

GF Margherita

$19.50
GF Mushroom Garlic Gorgonzola

GF Mushroom Garlic Gorgonzola

$19.50
GF Peach Goat Cheese Basil

GF Peach Goat Cheese Basil

$19.50
GF Pepperoni

GF Pepperoni

$18.50
GF Sausage Feta Banana Pepper

GF Sausage Feta Banana Pepper

$19.50
GF Spinach Ricotta Garlic

GF Spinach Ricotta Garlic

$19.50
GF Sweet Potato Goat Cheese Honey

GF Sweet Potato Goat Cheese Honey

$19.50
GF Tomato Mozzarella Pesto

GF Tomato Mozzarella Pesto

$18.75
GF Sausage Red Onion Mushroom 

GF Sausage Red Onion Mushroom 

$20.50
GF Mash Bac Shallot Sour cream chive Drizz

GF Mash Bac Shallot Sour cream chive Drizz

$18.50

GF Pepperoni, Ground Beef, Red Onion, Cherry Tomato, Donair Sauce

$18.50

GF Cajun Shrimp, Cherry Tomatos, Red Onion, Cajun Bachmel Sauce

$18.50

Bowls

Crispy Pork Banh Mi Bowl

Crispy Pork Banh Mi Bowl

$14.50

Spring greens, pea shoots, brown rice, kimchi, spicy house pickled vegetables, crispy pork, siracha aioli

Japanese Brown Rice Bowl

Japanese Brown Rice Bowl

$12.50

please add on modifier for brown rice sub

Tarragon Salmon Bowl

Tarragon Salmon Bowl

$15.50

Herbed salmon, quinoa, avocado, power blend veggies, pepitas, red wine vinaigrette, tarragon aioli, pea shoots, soft boiled egg

Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$15.50

Cajun Shrimp, Sweet Potato, Fried bacon cheese grits, roasted peppers, guajillo peppers and Bechamel

The Seoul Bowl

The Seoul Bowl

$14.50

Korean BBQ pork belly, brown rice, roasted red peppers, brussels sprouts, chivels, sweet chili thai sauce

Mayan Bowl

Mayan Bowl

$14.50

Guajillo pepper chicken, quinao, corn salsa, spring mix, roasted red peppers, red onions, sour cream

Sides

Bacon Beer Cheese Fries

Bacon Beer Cheese Fries

$13.00
Buffalo Hot Wings

Buffalo Hot Wings

$13.75
Cajun Wings

Cajun Wings

$13.75
Cheesy Bread Sticks

Cheesy Bread Sticks

$10.50
Farm Fries

Farm Fries

$8.00
Salt and Pepper Wings

Salt and Pepper Wings

$13.75
Spicy Pot Stickers

Spicy Pot Stickers

$10.50
Crispy Brussels Sprouts

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$8.00
Pork Belly Bao Buns

Pork Belly Bao Buns

$12.50

Moonshine Wings

$13.75

NA Bev

Bottled water

$1.85

Mountain Dew

$2.25

Pepsi

$2.25Out of stock

Diet Pepsi

$2.25

ORANGE Soda

$2.25

Soda Can

$2.25

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Crush

$3.00

Raspberry Tea

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Grape Fruit

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

9 commercial street, Portland, ME 04101

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic

