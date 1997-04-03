Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Brewpubs & Breweries

Brickyard Hollow Brewing Co. - Yarmouth #2 242 Main st

review star

No reviews yet

242 Main st

Yarmouth, ME 04096

Popular Items

LG Cheese
LG Pepperoni
SM Cheese

Pizza with meat

LG Pepperoni

LG Pepperoni

$21.00
SM Pepperoni

SM Pepperoni

$14.50
LG Chicken Pesto Basil

LG Chicken Pesto Basil

$23.50
SM Chicken Pesto Basil

SM Chicken Pesto Basil

$14.75
Lg Mashed Potato, Bacon, Shallot, Sour Cream Chive Drizzle

Lg Mashed Potato, Bacon, Shallot, Sour Cream Chive Drizzle

$24.50
Sm Mashed Potato, Bacon, Shallot, Sour Cream Chive Drizzle

Sm Mashed Potato, Bacon, Shallot, Sour Cream Chive Drizzle

$15.50
Lg Capicola, Pineapple, Hot Honey

Lg Capicola, Pineapple, Hot Honey

$24.50
Sm Capicola, Pineapple, Hot Honey

Sm Capicola, Pineapple, Hot Honey

$15.50
LG Buffalo Chicken Gorgonzola Red Onion

LG Buffalo Chicken Gorgonzola Red Onion

$24.50
SM Buffalo Chicken Gorgonzola Red Onion

SM Buffalo Chicken Gorgonzola Red Onion

$15.50
LG Pulled Pork Mac&Cheese Jalapeño Cornbread

LG Pulled Pork Mac&Cheese Jalapeño Cornbread

$24.50
SM Pulled Pork Mac&Cheese Jalapeño Cornbread

SM Pulled Pork Mac&Cheese Jalapeño Cornbread

$15.50
LG BBQ Pulled Pork Apple Red Onion

LG BBQ Pulled Pork Apple Red Onion

$24.50
SM BBQ Pulled Pork Apple Red Onion

SM BBQ Pulled Pork Apple Red Onion

$15.50
LG Sausage Feta Banana Pepper

LG Sausage Feta Banana Pepper

$24.50
SM Sausage Feta Banana Pepper

SM Sausage Feta Banana Pepper

$15.50
LG Sausage Red Onion Mushroom

LG Sausage Red Onion Mushroom

$24.50
SM Sausage Red Onion Mushroom 

SM Sausage Red Onion Mushroom 

$15.50
Lg Cajun Shrimp, cherry tomatoes, red onions, cajun bechmel sauce

Lg Cajun Shrimp, cherry tomatoes, red onions, cajun bechmel sauce

$24.50
Sm Cajun Shrimp, cherry tomatoes, red onions, cajun bechmel sauce

Sm Cajun Shrimp, cherry tomatoes, red onions, cajun bechmel sauce

$15.50
Lg Pepperoni, Ground Beef, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onions, Donair Sauce

Lg Pepperoni, Ground Beef, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onions, Donair Sauce

$24.50
Sm Pepperoni, Ground Beef, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onions, Donair Sauce

Sm Pepperoni, Ground Beef, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onions, Donair Sauce

$15.50

LG Monthly Special November (Turkey, Mashed Potato, Gravy, Stuffing, Shallots, Corn)

$24.50

SM Monthly Special November (Turkey, Mashed Potato, Gravy, Stuffing, Shallots, Corn)

$15.50

Pizza with veggie

LG Cheese

LG Cheese

$18.75
SM Cheese

SM Cheese

$13.25
LG Margherita

LG Margherita

$24.50
SM Margherita

SM Margherita

$15.50
LG Mashed Potato, Spinach, Shallot, Roasted Red Pepper, Broccoli

LG Mashed Potato, Spinach, Shallot, Roasted Red Pepper, Broccoli

$24.50
SM Mashed Potato, Spinach, Shallot, Roasted Red Pepper, Broccoli

SM Mashed Potato, Spinach, Shallot, Roasted Red Pepper, Broccoli

$15.50
LG Blueberry Ricotta Shallot

LG Blueberry Ricotta Shallot

$24.50
SM Blueberry Ricotta Shallot

SM Blueberry Ricotta Shallot

$15.50
LG Goat Cheese Spinach Tomato

LG Goat Cheese Spinach Tomato

$24.50
SM Goat Cheese Spinach Tomato

SM Goat Cheese Spinach Tomato

$15.50
LG Fresh Mushrooms, Red Pepper, Sweet Thai Chili, Brocoli

LG Fresh Mushrooms, Red Pepper, Sweet Thai Chili, Brocoli

$24.50
SM Fresh Mushrooms, Red Pepper, Sweet Thai Chili, Brocoli

SM Fresh Mushrooms, Red Pepper, Sweet Thai Chili, Brocoli

$15.50
LG Mushroom Garlic Gorgonzola

LG Mushroom Garlic Gorgonzola

$24.50
SM Mushroom Garlic Gorgonzola

SM Mushroom Garlic Gorgonzola

$15.50
LG Peach Goat Cheese Basil 

LG Peach Goat Cheese Basil 

$24.50
SM Peach Goat Cheese Basil

SM Peach Goat Cheese Basil

$15.50
LG Spinach Ricotta Garlic

LG Spinach Ricotta Garlic

$24.50
SM Spinach Ricotta Garlic

SM Spinach Ricotta Garlic

$15.50
LG Sweet Potato Goat Cheese Honey

LG Sweet Potato Goat Cheese Honey

$24.50
SM Sweet Potato Goat Cheese Honey

SM Sweet Potato Goat Cheese Honey

$15.50
LG Tomato Mozzarella Pesto

LG Tomato Mozzarella Pesto

$23.50
SM Tomato Mozzarella Pesto

SM Tomato Mozzarella Pesto

$14.75

Salad

Greek

Greek

$9.00
Strawberry feta with toasted almonds

Strawberry feta with toasted almonds

$9.00
Caesar

Caesar

$9.00

Bowls

Tarragon Salmon Bowl

Tarragon Salmon Bowl

$15.50

Herbed salmon, quinoa, avocado, power blend veggies, pepitas, red wine vinaigrette, tarragon aioli, pea shoots, soft boiled egg

Japanese Brown Rice Bowl

Japanese Brown Rice Bowl

$12.50

Brown rice, ginger, garlic, mushrooms, fried Brussels sprouts, pea shoots, roasted red pepper, tofu in a yakiniku sauce * Please add on modifier for brown rice sub

Crispy Pork Banh Mi Bowl

Crispy Pork Banh Mi Bowl

$14.50

Spring greens, pea shoots, brown rice, kimchi, spicy house pickled vegetables, crispy pork, siracha aioli

Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$15.50

Cajun shrimp, sweet potato, Fried bacon cheese grits, roasted red peppers, guajillo peppers, and bechmel sauce

The Seoul Bowl

The Seoul Bowl

$14.50

Korean BBQ pork belly, brown rice, roasted red peppers, brussels sprouts, chives, sweet Thai sauce

Mayan Bowl

Mayan Bowl

$14.50

Guajillo pepper chicken, quinoa, corn salsa, spring mix, roasted red peppers, red onion, sour cream

Sides

Bacon Beer Cheese Fries

Bacon Beer Cheese Fries

$13.00
Spicy Pot Stickers

Spicy Pot Stickers

$10.50
Buffalo Hot Wings

Buffalo Hot Wings

$13.75
Salt and Pepper Wings

Salt and Pepper Wings

$13.75
Moonshine BBQ Wings

Moonshine BBQ Wings

$13.75
Cajun Wings

Cajun Wings

$13.75
Farm Fries

Farm Fries

$8.00
Cheesy Bread Sticks

Cheesy Bread Sticks

$10.50

Chips

$2.00
Pork Belly Bao Buns

Pork Belly Bao Buns

$12.50
Crispy Brussels Sprouts

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$8.00

Big Chips

$5.00

GF

GF Blueberry Ricotta Shallot

GF Blueberry Ricotta Shallot

$18.50
GF Cheese

GF Cheese

$16.25
GF Goat Cheese Spinach Tomato

GF Goat Cheese Spinach Tomato

$18.50
GF Fresh Mushroom, Red Pepper, Sweet Thia Sauce, Broccoli

GF Fresh Mushroom, Red Pepper, Sweet Thia Sauce, Broccoli

$18.50
GF Mushroom Garlic Gorgonzola

GF Mushroom Garlic Gorgonzola

$18.50
GF Peach Goat Cheese Basil

GF Peach Goat Cheese Basil

$18.50
GF Spinach Ricotta Garlic

GF Spinach Ricotta Garlic

$18.50
GF Sweet Potato Goat Cheese Honey

GF Sweet Potato Goat Cheese Honey

$18.50
GF Tomato Mozzarella Pesto

GF Tomato Mozzarella Pesto

$17.75
GF BBQ Pulled Pork Apple Red Onion

GF BBQ Pulled Pork Apple Red Onion

$18.50
GF Buffalo Chicken Gorgonzola Red Onion

GF Buffalo Chicken Gorgonzola Red Onion

$18.50
GF Capicola, Pineapple, Hot Honey

GF Capicola, Pineapple, Hot Honey

$18.50
GF Chicken Pesto Basil

GF Chicken Pesto Basil

$17.75
GF Mashed Potato, Bacon, Shallot, Sour Cream Chive Drizzle

GF Mashed Potato, Bacon, Shallot, Sour Cream Chive Drizzle

$18.50
GF Pepperoni

GF Pepperoni

$17.50
GF Sausage Feta Banana Pepper

GF Sausage Feta Banana Pepper

$18.50
GFSausage Red Onion Mushroom 

GFSausage Red Onion Mushroom 

$18.50
GF Margherita

GF Margherita

$18.50
GF Mashed Potato, Spinach, Shallot, Roasted Red Pepper, Broccoli

GF Mashed Potato, Spinach, Shallot, Roasted Red Pepper, Broccoli

$18.50
GF Pepperoni, Ground Beef, Cherry Tomato, Red Onion, Donair Sauce

GF Pepperoni, Ground Beef, Cherry Tomato, Red Onion, Donair Sauce

$18.50

GF Cajun Shrimp, Cherry Tomato, Red Onion

$18.50

Desserts

3 Chocolate Chip Cannolis

$9.00Out of stock

NA Bev

Bottled water

$1.85

Pureleaf

$3.50

Juice

$3.50

Diet Pepsi

$3.50

Pepsi

$2.25

Dr. Pepper

$2.25

Mountain Dew

$2.25

Bubly - Blackberry

$2.25

Bubly - Raspberry

$2.25

Bubly - Mango

$2.25

Beer

1901 Kolsch 4pk

$15.99

Aww Shucks! 4pk

$15.99

Blueberry Milkshake IPA 4pk

$15.99

Ctrl-Alt-Wheat 4pk

$15.99

Pratt's Brook Pilsner 4pk

$15.99

Latchstring 4pk

$15.99

Send It! DIPA 4pk

$15.99

Trestle IPA 4pk

$15.99

American Imperial Stout 4pk

$15.99

Westside Trail Brown Ale 4pk

$15.99

Single - Aww Shucks!

$7.41

Single - Pratt's Brook Pilsner

$7.41

Single - Westside Trail Brown Ale

$7.41
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Brickyard Hollow Brewing Pizza. Take-out, dine in, delivery

Location

242 Main st, Yarmouth, ME 04096

Directions

