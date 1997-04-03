Pizza
Brewpubs & Breweries
Brickyard Hollow Brewing Co. - Yarmouth #2 242 Main st
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Brickyard Hollow Brewing Pizza. Take-out, dine in, delivery
Location
242 Main st, Yarmouth, ME 04096
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Brickyard Hollow Brewing Co. - Freeport - 20 Bow Street
No Reviews
20 Bow Street Freeport, ME 04032
View restaurant