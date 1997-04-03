A map showing the location of Brickyard Hollow Brewing Co Yarmouth BrewpubView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries
Pizza

Brickyard Hollow Brewing Co Yarmouth Brewpub

186 Reviews

$$$

236 main st

Yarmouth, ME 04096

Popular Items

Brickyard Pretzels
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich
BYOB

Shares

Spicy Pot Stickers

$14.00

Pork potstickers deepfried, served with sriracha and side of sesame ginger sauce

Woods Poutine

$15.00

Scoop fries, pork belly, cheese curds and Brickyard cheese sauce topped with braised beef gravy and scallions

Crispy Wings

$14.00

Wings, your choice of sauce Weekly Toss: Devil Dust ( Montreal, cayenne, red pepper flake, salt, garlic powder)

Brickyard Pretzels

$9.00

Three warmed soft stick pretzels topped with buttery salt, pepper and garlic mix with a side of Brickyard cheese

Ginger Soy Brussels Sprouts

$9.00

Brussels Sprouts, deep fried, tossed with peanuts in a tamari, ginger, garlic, chili sauce

Poseidon Cake

$16.00

House made crab cake topped with cobra sauce

The Boneless

$11.00

Deep friend buttermilk chicken tenders tossed with Buffalo, BBQ, Supernova Pop (Carolina Reaper Buffalo ) sauces, or cajun dry rub

Cajun Dusted Cauliflower

$9.00

Fried cauliflower tossed in a dry cajun rub. Served with Chipotle Aioli

Sweet Mr. Pig

$14.00Out of stock

Sweet potato fries topped with pulled pork and Brickyard Cheese Sause

Southwest Chicken Tacos

$10.00

Pulled chicken tossed in an asada sauce with lettuce, shredded cheddar cheese, citrus herb crema and corn salsa

Tequila Lime Tacos

$15.00

Sauteed shrimp over lettuce, tomatoes, topped with pickled red onions and chipotle aioli

Oinker Tacos

$10.00

Shredded barbeque pork topped with coleslaw, pickles and crispy onions, finished with chipotle aioli

Bao Buns

$13.00

Deep fried pork belly tossed in garlic teriyaki topped with pickled red onions finished with cobra sauce

Fish Tacos

$14.00Out of stock

Breaded and fried haddock over lettuce topped with tartar sauce

Bowls

Rotating Seafood Chowder

$14.00+Out of stock

Caeser Salad

$12.00

Chopped romaine lettuce, garlic croutons and parmesan cheese tossed Caesar dressing, sprinkled with black pepper

Okinawa Salad

$12.00

Fresh greens and cabbage with carrots, red onion, and baby corn tossed in a Sesame Ginger dressing topped with peanuts and pea shoots

Aztec Salad

$12.00

Chopped romaine tossed with chipotle ranch, corn salsa, tomatoes and cheddar cheese, topped with guacamole

The Yard Chili

Ground Beef, black & kidney beans, tomatoes, green peppers & onion, served with a few scoop fries for dipping

BLT Salad

$15.00

Fried pork belly on romaine lettuce tossed with tomatoes, bacon, cheddar cheese and herb dressing, finished with maple bacon aioli

Small Salad

$6.00

Cup Soup

$10.00Out of stock

Bowl Soup

$13.00Out of stock

Silverware

Chicken and Waffle

$16.00

Buttermilk fried chicken over crispy waffles topped with creole maple syrup, served with side of slaw

Steak Frites

$24.00

Grilled top sirloin over fries topped with gremolata

Pad Thai

$16.00

Rice Noodles, eggs, scallions, peanuts, cilantro, bean sprouts, House Pad Thai Sauce

Vegan Pad Thai

$16.00

Rice Noodles, Scallions, cilantro, bean sprouts, peanuts, veggies (rotating mixure of carrots, peppers, zucchini, summer squash, cauliflower, broccoli)

Chicken Satay

$18.00

Rustic cut chicken thighs sauteed in an Indonesian peanut sauce over teriyaki rice noodles with a bouquet of veggies and rooster sauce

Salmon (Ginger Soy)

$22.00

Pan seared salmon in a ginger soy sauce, topped with sesame seeds, over pea shoots with demi size Okinawa saled

Fish And Chips

$20.00

Fish Taco: Fried Haddock, red cabbage, shredded lettuce, jalapenos and citrus tartar

House Mac N Cheese

$15.00+

Shells in a gouda cheese sauce

Handhelds

Basic plain burger, please add any toppings you like. Served with fries

BYOB

$15.00

Please select items you'd like on your burger

BH Burger

$17.00

Burger patty, cheddar cheese, bacon crumbles, BBQ sauce, onion crisps, lettuce & tomato

Maple Bourbon Burger

$16.00

Burger patty, swiss, bacon, maple bourbon aioli, onion crisps, lettuce & tomato

Lobster Roll

$36.00Out of stock

Claw and knuckle lobster tossed in mayo with salt and pepper in a grilled brioche bun

BBQ Pulled Pork

$16.00

BBQ pulled pork, coleslaw, chipotle aioli

Pulled Chicken Shorty

$16.00Out of stock

Southwestern pulled chicken over lettuce with chipotle aioli, In a grilled brioche bun

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Buttermilk fried chicken, with pickles and ranch.

Poseidon Sammy

$19.00

House made crab cake topped with coleslaw and cobra sauce

The Grilldozer

$19.00

Out signature patty between 2 grilled cheese sandwiches filled with cheddar cheese, bacon, onion crisps, and dozer sauce (bbq ranch) with lettuce, tomato, cheddar and crispy pork belly

Pizza

Fire

Sm Mashed Potato, Bacon, Shallot, Sour Cream Chive Drizzle

$15.50

SM Chicken Pesto Basil

$14.75

Sm Capicola, Pineapple, Hot Honey

$15.50

SM Pepperoni

$14.50

SM Buffalo Chicken Gorgonzola Red Onion

$15.50

SM Pulled Pork Mac&Cheese Jalapeño Cornbread

$15.50

Sm Cajun shrimp, cherry tomato, red onion, cajun bechmel sauce

$15.50

SM BBQ Pulled Pork Apple Red Onion

$15.50

SM Sausage Feta Banana Pepper

$15.50

SM Sausage Red Onion Mushroom 

$15.50

Sm Pepperoni, Ground Beef, Cherry Tomato, Red Onion, Donair Sauce

$15.50

SM Monthly Special November (Turkey, Mashed Potato, Gravy, Stuffing, Corn)

$15.50

SM Blueberry Ricotta Shallot

$15.50

SM Peach Goat Cheese Basil

$15.50

SM Mashed Potato, Spinach, Shallot, Roasted Red Pepper, Broccoli

$15.50

SM Fresh Mushrooms, Broccoli, Red Pepper, Sweet Thai Sauce

$15.50

SM Spinach Fresh Tomato Goat Cheese

$15.50

SM Sweet Potato Goat Cheese Honey

$15.50

SM Mushroom Garlic Gorgonzola

$15.50

SM Tomato Mozzarella Pesto

$14.75

SM Margherita

$15.50

SM Spinach Ricotta Garlic

$15.50

SM Cheese

$13.25

Sides

Coleslaw

$4.00

Scoop Fries

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Kids Menu

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Served with fries

Kids Burger

$6.00

Plain ask for cheese, ketchup, ect Served with fries

Chicken Tenders

$6.00

3 Tenders, Served with fries

Kids Mac N Cheese

$6.00

Served with fries

Kids Pizza 8"

$8.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.00

Desserts

House made from scratch pie

Brownie Brittle Sunday

$9.00

Big PB Bang

$9.00

Specials

Chicken Pot Pie

$16.00

Sprout And Belly Salad

$12.00

Jerk Chicken Plate

$16.00

Beer

1901 kolsch- 4 pack ( 21 and older- Identification Required)

$15.99

Trestle IPA -4 Pack ( 21 and older- Identification Required)

$15.99

Blueberry Milkshake IPA ( 21 and older- Identification Required)

$16.99Out of stock

6.0% Hazy, creamy, full-bodied IPA with a big blueberry aroma and flavor (Made with Wyman's Wild Maine Blueberries). Low Bitterness with a vanilla finish

Send It! DIPA (21 And Older Identification Required)

$15.99

Ctrl-Alt-Wheat (21 And Older Identification Required)

$15.99Out of stock

Aww Shucks Pale Ale (21 And Older Identification Required)

$15.99

Wescustogo Stout (21 And Older Identification Required)

$15.99

Latchstring (21 And Older Identification Required)

$15.99

Pratt's Brook Pilsner (21 And Older Identification Required)

$15.99

West Side Trail Ale (21 And Older Identification Required)

$15.99

Westside Trail

Out of stock

5.1% Medium bodied sessionable American brown ale with chocolate and dark fruit flavors. Smooth thanks to oats with a dry, hoppy finish

Pratt's Brook Pilsner

Out of stock

5.3% A brilliantly clear, Czech Style pale lager brewed with locally sourced barley. It's bready maltiness and floral, herb hop flavor lent to it's prominent but sort bitterness

Saison

6.8% IPA with big citrus notes as well as pine & flowers. It's fresh & hazy with the right amount of oats for a mild silkiness & medium body. Price includes the cost of new growler (we do not take exchanges) which can be refilled at any of our locations

Ctrl-Alt-Wheat

Out of stock

5.5% Crisp 7 refreshing with big lemon, orange & grapefruit notes, a touch of rye spice, followed by a lingering piney bitterness. Dry hopped with Mandarina Bavaria hops.

Latchstring Single IPA

Out of stock

6.4% Double dry Hopped N.E. IPA tropical and citrus fruit flavors, Many pounds of late addition hops went into this juicy, fresh squeezed beer.

Cup Snake

Out of stock

4.5% Session ale brewed with Citra and Mosaic hops. All the bitterness of an IPA without the hangover

Throwback IPA

Out of stock

6.5% Noticeable malt back bone, balanced with a large does of hops. Classic West Coast Style IPA

1901 Kolsch

4.6% Our Kolsch is made with Maine grown malts from Blue Ox Malt. Pale, clean, crisp with very subtle fruit & hops characteristics. Easily Mistaken for a pilsner. Price includes the cost of new growler (we do not take exchanges) which can be refilled at any of our locations

Blueberry Delight

Out of stock

6.0% Super hazy, creamy and full bodied IPA with big blueberry aroma and flavor, low bitterness with a vanilla finish

Clam Fest

Can

$8.33

Mixed

$11.10
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
