Brickyard Hollow Brewing Co Yarmouth Brewpub
186 Reviews
$$$
236 main st
Yarmouth, ME 04096
Shares
Spicy Pot Stickers
Pork potstickers deepfried, served with sriracha and side of sesame ginger sauce
Woods Poutine
Scoop fries, pork belly, cheese curds and Brickyard cheese sauce topped with braised beef gravy and scallions
Crispy Wings
Wings, your choice of sauce Weekly Toss: Devil Dust ( Montreal, cayenne, red pepper flake, salt, garlic powder)
Brickyard Pretzels
Three warmed soft stick pretzels topped with buttery salt, pepper and garlic mix with a side of Brickyard cheese
Ginger Soy Brussels Sprouts
Brussels Sprouts, deep fried, tossed with peanuts in a tamari, ginger, garlic, chili sauce
Poseidon Cake
House made crab cake topped with cobra sauce
The Boneless
Deep friend buttermilk chicken tenders tossed with Buffalo, BBQ, Supernova Pop (Carolina Reaper Buffalo ) sauces, or cajun dry rub
Cajun Dusted Cauliflower
Fried cauliflower tossed in a dry cajun rub. Served with Chipotle Aioli
Sweet Mr. Pig
Sweet potato fries topped with pulled pork and Brickyard Cheese Sause
Southwest Chicken Tacos
Pulled chicken tossed in an asada sauce with lettuce, shredded cheddar cheese, citrus herb crema and corn salsa
Tequila Lime Tacos
Sauteed shrimp over lettuce, tomatoes, topped with pickled red onions and chipotle aioli
Oinker Tacos
Shredded barbeque pork topped with coleslaw, pickles and crispy onions, finished with chipotle aioli
Bao Buns
Deep fried pork belly tossed in garlic teriyaki topped with pickled red onions finished with cobra sauce
Fish Tacos
Breaded and fried haddock over lettuce topped with tartar sauce
Bowls
Rotating Seafood Chowder
Caeser Salad
Chopped romaine lettuce, garlic croutons and parmesan cheese tossed Caesar dressing, sprinkled with black pepper
Okinawa Salad
Fresh greens and cabbage with carrots, red onion, and baby corn tossed in a Sesame Ginger dressing topped with peanuts and pea shoots
Aztec Salad
Chopped romaine tossed with chipotle ranch, corn salsa, tomatoes and cheddar cheese, topped with guacamole
The Yard Chili
Ground Beef, black & kidney beans, tomatoes, green peppers & onion, served with a few scoop fries for dipping
BLT Salad
Fried pork belly on romaine lettuce tossed with tomatoes, bacon, cheddar cheese and herb dressing, finished with maple bacon aioli
Small Salad
Cup Soup
Bowl Soup
Silverware
Chicken and Waffle
Buttermilk fried chicken over crispy waffles topped with creole maple syrup, served with side of slaw
Steak Frites
Grilled top sirloin over fries topped with gremolata
Pad Thai
Rice Noodles, eggs, scallions, peanuts, cilantro, bean sprouts, House Pad Thai Sauce
Vegan Pad Thai
Rice Noodles, Scallions, cilantro, bean sprouts, peanuts, veggies (rotating mixure of carrots, peppers, zucchini, summer squash, cauliflower, broccoli)
Chicken Satay
Rustic cut chicken thighs sauteed in an Indonesian peanut sauce over teriyaki rice noodles with a bouquet of veggies and rooster sauce
Salmon (Ginger Soy)
Pan seared salmon in a ginger soy sauce, topped with sesame seeds, over pea shoots with demi size Okinawa saled
Fish And Chips
Fish Taco: Fried Haddock, red cabbage, shredded lettuce, jalapenos and citrus tartar
House Mac N Cheese
Shells in a gouda cheese sauce
Handhelds
BYOB
Please select items you'd like on your burger
BH Burger
Burger patty, cheddar cheese, bacon crumbles, BBQ sauce, onion crisps, lettuce & tomato
Maple Bourbon Burger
Burger patty, swiss, bacon, maple bourbon aioli, onion crisps, lettuce & tomato
Lobster Roll
Claw and knuckle lobster tossed in mayo with salt and pepper in a grilled brioche bun
BBQ Pulled Pork
BBQ pulled pork, coleslaw, chipotle aioli
Pulled Chicken Shorty
Southwestern pulled chicken over lettuce with chipotle aioli, In a grilled brioche bun
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich
Buttermilk fried chicken, with pickles and ranch.
Poseidon Sammy
House made crab cake topped with coleslaw and cobra sauce
The Grilldozer
Out signature patty between 2 grilled cheese sandwiches filled with cheddar cheese, bacon, onion crisps, and dozer sauce (bbq ranch) with lettuce, tomato, cheddar and crispy pork belly
Pizza
Fire
Sm Mashed Potato, Bacon, Shallot, Sour Cream Chive Drizzle
SM Chicken Pesto Basil
Sm Capicola, Pineapple, Hot Honey
SM Pepperoni
SM Buffalo Chicken Gorgonzola Red Onion
SM Pulled Pork Mac&Cheese Jalapeño Cornbread
Sm Cajun shrimp, cherry tomato, red onion, cajun bechmel sauce
SM BBQ Pulled Pork Apple Red Onion
SM Sausage Feta Banana Pepper
SM Sausage Red Onion Mushroom
Sm Pepperoni, Ground Beef, Cherry Tomato, Red Onion, Donair Sauce
SM Monthly Special November (Turkey, Mashed Potato, Gravy, Stuffing, Corn)
SM Blueberry Ricotta Shallot
SM Peach Goat Cheese Basil
SM Mashed Potato, Spinach, Shallot, Roasted Red Pepper, Broccoli
SM Fresh Mushrooms, Broccoli, Red Pepper, Sweet Thai Sauce
SM Spinach Fresh Tomato Goat Cheese
SM Sweet Potato Goat Cheese Honey
SM Mushroom Garlic Gorgonzola
SM Tomato Mozzarella Pesto
SM Margherita
SM Spinach Ricotta Garlic
SM Cheese
Kids Menu
Desserts
Beer
1901 kolsch- 4 pack ( 21 and older- Identification Required)
Trestle IPA -4 Pack ( 21 and older- Identification Required)
Blueberry Milkshake IPA ( 21 and older- Identification Required)
6.0% Hazy, creamy, full-bodied IPA with a big blueberry aroma and flavor (Made with Wyman's Wild Maine Blueberries). Low Bitterness with a vanilla finish
Send It! DIPA (21 And Older Identification Required)
Ctrl-Alt-Wheat (21 And Older Identification Required)
Aww Shucks Pale Ale (21 And Older Identification Required)
Wescustogo Stout (21 And Older Identification Required)
Latchstring (21 And Older Identification Required)
Pratt's Brook Pilsner (21 And Older Identification Required)
West Side Trail Ale (21 And Older Identification Required)
Westside Trail
5.1% Medium bodied sessionable American brown ale with chocolate and dark fruit flavors. Smooth thanks to oats with a dry, hoppy finish
Pratt's Brook Pilsner
5.3% A brilliantly clear, Czech Style pale lager brewed with locally sourced barley. It's bready maltiness and floral, herb hop flavor lent to it's prominent but sort bitterness
Saison
6.8% IPA with big citrus notes as well as pine & flowers. It's fresh & hazy with the right amount of oats for a mild silkiness & medium body. Price includes the cost of new growler (we do not take exchanges) which can be refilled at any of our locations
Ctrl-Alt-Wheat
5.5% Crisp 7 refreshing with big lemon, orange & grapefruit notes, a touch of rye spice, followed by a lingering piney bitterness. Dry hopped with Mandarina Bavaria hops.
Latchstring Single IPA
6.4% Double dry Hopped N.E. IPA tropical and citrus fruit flavors, Many pounds of late addition hops went into this juicy, fresh squeezed beer.
Cup Snake
4.5% Session ale brewed with Citra and Mosaic hops. All the bitterness of an IPA without the hangover
Throwback IPA
6.5% Noticeable malt back bone, balanced with a large does of hops. Classic West Coast Style IPA
1901 Kolsch
4.6% Our Kolsch is made with Maine grown malts from Blue Ox Malt. Pale, clean, crisp with very subtle fruit & hops characteristics. Easily Mistaken for a pilsner. Price includes the cost of new growler (we do not take exchanges) which can be refilled at any of our locations
Blueberry Delight
6.0% Super hazy, creamy and full bodied IPA with big blueberry aroma and flavor, low bitterness with a vanilla finish
Clam Fest
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
