Brickyard Hollow - New Gloucester, ME 437 Lewiston Road

review star

No reviews yet

437 Lewiston Road

New Gloucester, ME 04260

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

LG- CHEESE

$18.75

Four Cheese Garlic Breadstick

$12.50

Strawberry Summer Salad

$13.00

Spring Mix, Romaine, Sliced Strawberry, Feta, Toasted Almonds, Strawberry Balsamic Vinaigrette

Food

Shares

Four Cheese Garlic Breadstick

$12.50

Sweet Chili Teriyaki Chicken Pot Sticker

$11.50

BYH Chicken Wings

$14.00

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$9.50

BYH Pretzels

$12.00

Buffalo Cauliflower

$13.00

Bacon Beer Cheese Fries

$15.00

Veggie Nacho

$15.00

Onion, Pepper, Tomato, Salsa, and Sour Cream

Guajillo Chicken Nacho

$17.00

Guajillo Chicken Onion, Pepper, Tomato, Salsa, and Sour Cream

Farm Fry

$9.50

----Apps----

Salad

Greek Salad

$11.00

Spring mix, Romaine, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, Feta Cheese, Greek Dressing

House Salad

$11.00

Spring mix, Romaine, Cherry Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, Croutons, Ranch

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Romaine, Shaved Parmesan, Capers, Croutons, Caesar Dressing

Strawberry Summer Salad

$13.00

Spring Mix, Romaine, Sliced Strawberry, Feta, Toasted Almonds, Strawberry Balsamic Vinaigrette

Hand Crafted Protein Bowls

Japanese Brown Rice Bowl

$13.00

BROWN RICE, GINGER, GARLIC, MUSHROOMS, FRIED BRUSSELS SPROUTS, PEA SHOOTS, ROASTED RED PEPPER, TOFU IN A YAKINIKU SAUCE

SALMON POWER BOWL

$16.50

HERBED SALMON, QUINOA, AVOCADO, POWER BLEND VEGGIES, PEPITAS, RED WINE VINAIGRETTE, TARRAGON AIOLI, PEA SHOOTS, SOFT-BOILED EGG

CRISPY PORK BANH MI BOWL

$15.75

SPRING GREENS, PEA SHOOTS, BROWN RICE, KIMCHI, SPICY HOUSE PICKLED VEGETABLES, CRISPY PORK, SIRACHA AIOLI

MAYAN BOWL

$14.50

GUAJILLO PEPPER CHICKEN, SPRING MIX GREENS, QUINOA, PINEAPPLE CORN SALSA, ROASTED RED PEPPER, RED ONION, SOUR CREAM

THE SEOUL BOWL

$15.50

KOREAN BBQ PORK BELLY, BROWN RICE, ROASTED RED PEPPER, BRUSSELS SPROUTS, CHIVES, SWEET CHILI THAI SAUCE

FISH AND CHIP BOWL

$17.50

TRESTLE IPA BATTERED HADDOCK, FARM FRIES, POWERBLEND VEGGIE COLESLAW, LEMON WEDGE, TARTAR SAUCE

Hand Helds

BYOB

$15.00

MAPLE BACON BURGER

$17.00

Maple bacon aioli, Swiss cheese, bacon, onion crisps, lettuce, and tomatoes

BUTTERMILK FRIED CHICKEN SANDO

$16.00

Slathered in ranch with dill pickle chips

SHROOM AND SWISS BURGER

$17.00

Roasted garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato, Swiss, mushroom

Veggie Burger

$17.00

Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Pickle, cucumber, Garlic Aioli

Fried Haddock Sandwich

$17.00

BH Burger

$17.00

Soup

Large New England Style Clam Chowder

$12.00

Large   Rotating Seasonal Soup

$12.00Out of stock

Small New England Style Clam Chowder

$8.00

Small   Rotating Seasonal Soup

$8.00Out of stock

Add-Ons

Extra Burger

$6.00

Side Beer Cheese

$1.50

Side Guacamole

$2.00

Side House Salad

$4.50

Side Caesar Salad

$4.50

Side Cole Slaw

$2.00

Open Food

Open

Craft Pizza

SM Pizza with Vegetables

SM-SWEET POTATO, GOAT CHEESE, HONEY DRIZZLE

$15.50

SM-FRESH MUSHROOM, ROASTED GARLIC, GORGONZOLA

$15.50

SM- TOMATO PESTO

$14.75

SM- SPINACH, RICOTTA, GARLIC

$15.50

SM- SPINACH, FRESH TOMATO, GOAT CHEESE

$15.50

SM- PEACHES, BALSAMIC REDUCTION GOAT CHEESE, BASIL

$15.50

SM- MASHED POTATO, SPINACH, SHALLOT, ROASTED RED PEPPERS, BROCCOLI

$15.50

SM- MARGHERITA: TOMATO BASIL, BALSAMIC REDUCTION

$15.50

SM- MAINE BLUEBERRIES, RICOTTA, ROASTED SHALLOT, LEMON ZEST

$15.50

SM- FRESH MUSHROOM, RED PEPPER, BROCCOLI, SWEET CHILI THAI SAUCE

$15.50

SM- CHEESE

$13.25

SM - 1/2 CRAFT

SM Pizza with Meat

SM-SMOKED BBQ PULLED PORK, FUJI APPLE, RED ONION

$15.75

SM-ROASTED CHICKEN PESTO

$14.75

SM-PEPPERONI, GROUND BEEF, CHERRY TOMATO, RED ONION, DONAIR SAUCE

$15.75

SM-MASHED POTATO, BACON, SHALLOT, SOUR CREAM CHIVE DRIZZLE

$15.75

SM- STRAWBERRY, BACON, HOT HONEY CHICKEN

$15.75

SM- SMOKED PULLED PORK, GOUDA, MAC & CHEESE, JALAPENO CORNBREAD

$15.75

SM- SAUSAGE, FRESH MUSHROOM, RED ONION

$15.75

SM- SAUSAGE, FETA, BANANA PEPPER

$15.75

SM- CUP & CHAR PEPPERONI

$14.50

SM- CAPICOLA PINEAPPLE, HOT HONEY

$15.75

SM- BUFFALO CHICKEN, RED ONION, GORGONZOLA CRUMBLE

$15.75

SM - 1/2 CRAFT

LG Pizza with Vegetables

LG-TOMATO PESTO

$23.50

LG- SWEET POTATO, GOAT CHEESE, HONEY DRIZZLE

$24.50

LG- SPINACH, RICOTTA, GARLIC

$24.50

LG- SPINACH, FRESH TOMATO, GOAT CHEESE

$24.50

LG- PEACHES, BALSAMIC REDUCTION GOAT CHEESE, BASIL

$24.50

LG- MASHED POTATO, SPINACH, SHALLOT, ROASTED RED PEPPERS, BROCCOLI

$24.50

LG- MARGHERITA: TOMATO BASIL, BALSAMIC REDUCTION

$24.50

LG- MAINE BLUEBERRIES, RICOTTA, ROASTED SHALLOT, LEMON ZEST

$24.50

LG- FRESH MUSHROOM, ROASTED GARLIC, GORGONZOLA

$24.50

LG- FRESH MUSHROOM, RED PEPPER, BROCCOLI, SWEET CHILI THAI SAUCE

$24.50

LG- CHEESE

$18.75

LG- 1/2 CRAFT

LG Pizza with Meat

LG-SMOKED BBQ PULLED PORK, FUJI APPLE, RED ONION

$25.00

LG-SAUSAGE, FRESH MUSHROOM, RED ONION

$25.00

LG-MASHED POTATO, BACON, SHALLOT, SOUR CREAM CHIVE DRIZZLE

$25.00

LG-BUFFALO CHICKEN, RED ONION, GORGONZOLA CRUMBLE

$25.00

LG- STRAWBERRY, BACON, HOT HONEY CHICKEN

$25.00

LG- SMOKED PULLED PORK, GOUDA, MAC & CHEESE, JALAPENO CORNBREAD

$25.00

LG- SAUSAGE, FETA, BANANA PEPPER

$25.00

LG- ROASTED CHICKEN PESTO

$23.50

LG- PEPPERONI, GROUND BEEF, CHERRY TOMATO, RED ONION, DONAIR SAUCE

$25.00

LG- CUP & CHAR PEPPERONI

$21.00

LG- CAPICOLA PINEAPPLE, HOT HONEY

$25.00

LG- STREET CORN, CHORIZO, CILANTRO, COTIJA

$25.00Out of stock

GF Pizza with Meat

GF-PEPPERONI, GROUND BEEF, CHERRY TOMATO, RED ONION, DONAIR SAUCE

$19.75

GF-MASHED POTATO, BACON, SHALLOT, SOUR CREAM CHIVE DRIZZLE

$19.75

GF-BUFFALO CHICKEN, RED ONION, GORGONZOLA CRUMBLE

$19.75

GF- STRAWBERRY, BACON, HOT HONEY CHICKEN

$19.75

GF- SMOKED BBQ PULLED PORK, FUJI APPLE, RED ONION

$19.75

GF- SAUSAGE, FRESH MUSHROOM, RED ONION

$19.75

GF- SAUSAGE, FETA, BANANA PEPPER

$19.75

GF- ROASTED CHICKEN PESTO

$18.75

GF- CUP & CHAR PEPPERONI

$19.50

GF- CAPICOLA PINEAPPLE, HOT HONEY

$19.75

GF- STREET CORN, CHORIZO, CILANTRO, COTIJA

$19.75Out of stock

GF Pizza with Vegetables

GF- TOMATO PESTO

$18.75

GF- SWEET POTATO, GOAT CHEESE, HONEY DRIZZLE

$19.50

GF- SPINACH, RICOTTA, GARLIC

$19.50

GF- SPINACH, FRESH TOMATO, GOAT CHEESE

$19.50

GF- PEACHES, BALSAMIC REDUCTION GOAT CHEESE, BASIL

$19.50

GF- MASHED POTATO, SPINACH, SHALLOT, ROASTED RED PEPPERS, BROCCOLI

$19.50

GF- MARGHERITA: TOMATO BASIL, BALSAMIC REDUCTION

$19.50

GF- MAINE BLUEBERRIES, RICOTTA, ROASTED SHALLOT, LEMON ZEST

$19.50

GF- FRESH MUSHROOM, ROASTED GARLIC, GORGONZOLA

$19.50

GF- FRESH MUSHROOM, RED PEPPER, BROCCOLI, SWEET CHILI THAI SAUCE

$19.50

GF- CHEESE

$17.25

CUSTOM PIZZA

SM 12"

$13.25

LG 16"

$21.00

GF 12"

$17.25
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

437 Lewiston Road, New Gloucester, ME 04260

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

