Brickyard Hollow - Skowhegan

review star

No reviews yet

123 Madison Avenue

Skowhegan, ME 04976

Order Again

Popular Items

Crispy Wings
BYO Burger
Nashville Hot Fried Chicken Sandwich

Shares

Tot Poutine

$13.00

Deep fried tots topped with pineland farms cheese curds, smoked pulled pork, house gravy

Brickyard Pretzels

Brickyard Pretzels

$9.00

Three warmed soft stick pretzels, buttered and seasoned to perfection. Served with a side of warm Brickyard beer cheese.

Cheese Breadsticks

Cheese Breadsticks

$13.00

Four cheese blend, baked on pizza dough served with marinara sauce

Spin Art Dip

$10.00

Spinach & Artichoke dip served with tortilla chips

Bacon & Beer Cheese Fries

Bacon & Beer Cheese Fries

$14.50

Farm fries smothered in warm Brickyard beer cheese and finished with bacon and fresh chives.

Mac N Cheese Bits

$10.00

Breaded Mac N Cheese bits fried to perfect served with Chipotle Aioli

Crispy Wings

Crispy Wings

$15.00

Boneless Wings

$12.00

Brussell Sprouts

$9.50

Soups & Salads

Rotating Soup or Chowder

$5.00+
Caesar

Caesar

$9.00

Romaine lettuce, three cheese blend, croutons, Caeser dressing

Cobb Salad

$15.00

Romaine lettuce, bacon crumbles, grape tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, hard boiled egg, choice of dressing

Rotating Seasonal Salad

$14.00

House Made Chili

$6.00+

House made beef chili, finished with cheddar cheese, served with tortilla chips

Bowls

Crispy Pork Banh Mi Bowl

Crispy Pork Banh Mi Bowl

$14.50

Spring greens, pea shoots, brown rice, kimchi, spicy house pickled vegetables, crispy pork, siracha aioli

Japanese Brown Rice Bowl

Japanese Brown Rice Bowl

$12.50

please add on modifier for brown rice sub

Tarragon Salmon Bowl

Tarragon Salmon Bowl

$15.50

Herbed salmon, quinoa, avocado, power blend veggies, pepitas, red wine vinaigrette, tarragon aioli, pea shoots, soft boiled egg

The Seoul Bowl

The Seoul Bowl

$14.50

Korean BBQ pork, brown rice, roasted red peppers, brussels sprouts, chives, sweet chili Thai sauce

Mayan Bowl

Mayan Bowl

$14.50

Guajillo pepper chicken, quinao, corn salsa, spring mix, roasted red peppers, red onions, sour cream

Pub Fare

Shepard's Pie

$16.00

Ground beef mixed with house gravy, with corn, topped with tots and cheddar cheese

Pulled Pork Tacos

Pulled Pork Tacos

$14.00

Shredded BBQ pork topped with coleslaw, sweet relish, and crispy onions, finished with a homemade chipotle aioli. Served in two warm corn tortillas.

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$20.00

Fresh fried haddock served over farm fries, with a side of coleslaw and NE style tartar sauce.

Whit's End Mac N Cheese

$16.00

House made Mac n Cheese topped with butter cracker crumbs

BYO Burger

$14.50

Please select items you'd like on your burger.

BH Burger

$16.00

Grilled burger patty topped with cheddar cheese, bacon crumbles, BBQ sauce, onion crisps, and lettuce & tomato. Served on a toasted bun.

Maple Bacon Burger

$16.00

Grilled burger patty topped with melted swiss cheese, bacon crumbles, housemade maple bacon aioli, onion crisps, and lettuce & tomato. Served on a toasted bun.

Madison Ave Burger

$16.00

Grilled burger patty, topped with sauteed onions and mushrooms, lettuce, tomato. Chipotle aioli

Rueban

$15.50

Toasted rye bread, shaved corned beef, sauerkraut, melted swiss, and 1000 island dressing

Steak & Cheese

$15.50

Shaved steak, grilled onions and mushrooms, choice of cheese

Fried Haddock Sandwich

Fried Haddock Sandwich

$16.00

Fresh fried haddock served on a toasted bun with lettuce and NE style tartar sauce.

Nashville Hot Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.50

Hand battered buttermilk friend chicken tossed in Nashville style hot sauce, finished with pickles and coleslaw

Tender & Fry Meal

$15.50

Sides & Extras

Bowl of Farm Fries

Bowl of Farm Fries

$5.00

Side Coleslaw

$4.00

Bowl Of Tots

$5.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Side Ceaser

$6.00

Blue Cheese & Ranch

$0.50

Kids Stuff

Kids Burger & Fries

$6.00

Served plain, just burger and bun! Please select any additions you may like. Served with farm fries.

Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries

$5.00

Three hand breaded chicken tenders, served with fries.

Kids Pizza

$10.00

Kids Mac N Cheese

$7.00

Desserts

Maple Minis

$8.00Out of stock

Mini fried dough balls tossed in a lemon sugar and served with homemade maple whipped cream. Add a scoop of ice cream for a small upcharge!

Apple Turnovers

$10.00Out of stock

Two homemade baked apple pies served with housemade maple whipped cream. Add a scoop of ice cream for a small upcharge!

Scoop of Ice Cream

$3.00Out of stock

Small scoop of Gifford's vanilla bean ice cream.

Dessert Special - Pumpkin Donut Sundae

$10.00Out of stock

A warm pumpkin glazed donut served with a scoop of Gifford's vanilla ice cream and a drizzle of sweet caramel sauce.

Pizza with meat

LG BBQ Pulled Pork Apple Red Onion

LG BBQ Pulled Pork Apple Red Onion

$24.50
SM BBQ Pulled Pork Apple Red Onion

SM BBQ Pulled Pork Apple Red Onion

$15.50
LG Buffalo Chicken Gorgonzola Red Onion

LG Buffalo Chicken Gorgonzola Red Onion

$24.50
SM Buffalo Chicken Gorgonzola Red Onion

SM Buffalo Chicken Gorgonzola Red Onion

$15.50
Lg Capicola, Pineapple, Hot Honey

Lg Capicola, Pineapple, Hot Honey

$24.50
Sm Capicola, Pineapple, Hot Honey

Sm Capicola, Pineapple, Hot Honey

$15.50
LG Chicken Pesto Basil

LG Chicken Pesto Basil

$23.50
SM Chicken Pesto Basil

SM Chicken Pesto Basil

$14.75
Lg Mashed Potato, Bacon, Shallot, Sour Cream Chive Drizzle

Lg Mashed Potato, Bacon, Shallot, Sour Cream Chive Drizzle

$24.50
Sm Mashed Potato, Bacon, Shallot, Sour Cream Chive Drizzle

Sm Mashed Potato, Bacon, Shallot, Sour Cream Chive Drizzle

$15.50
LG Pepperoni

LG Pepperoni

$21.00
SM Pepperoni

SM Pepperoni

$14.50
LG Pulled Pork Mac&Cheese Jalapeño Cornbread

LG Pulled Pork Mac&Cheese Jalapeño Cornbread

$24.50
SM Pulled Pork Mac&Cheese Jalapeño Cornbread

SM Pulled Pork Mac&Cheese Jalapeño Cornbread

$15.50
LG Sausage Feta Banana Pepper

LG Sausage Feta Banana Pepper

$24.50
SM Sausage Feta Banana Pepper

SM Sausage Feta Banana Pepper

$15.50
LG Sausage Red Onion Mushroom

LG Sausage Red Onion Mushroom

$24.50
SM Sausage Red Onion Mushroom 

SM Sausage Red Onion Mushroom 

$15.50
Lg Pepperoni, Ground Beef, Cherry Tomato, Red Onion, Donair Sauce

Lg Pepperoni, Ground Beef, Cherry Tomato, Red Onion, Donair Sauce

$24.50
SM Pepperoni, Ground Beef, Cherry Tomato, Red Onion, Donair Sauce

SM Pepperoni, Ground Beef, Cherry Tomato, Red Onion, Donair Sauce

$15.50

LG Monthly Special November (Turkey, Mashed Potato, Gravy, Stuffing, Corn, Shallot)

$24.50

SM Monthly Special November (Turkey, Mashed Potato, Gravy, Stuffing, Corn, Shallot)

$15.50

Pizza with veggie

Lg BYO Pizza

$17.50

Sm Build Your Own

$13.25
LG Blueberry Ricotta Shallot

LG Blueberry Ricotta Shallot

$24.50
SM Blueberry Ricotta Shallot

SM Blueberry Ricotta Shallot

$15.50
LG Cheese

LG Cheese

$18.75
SM Cheese

SM Cheese

$13.25

Lg Margherita

$24.50
SM Margherita

SM Margherita

$15.50
LG Goat Cheese Spinach Tomato

LG Goat Cheese Spinach Tomato

$24.50
SM Goat Cheese Spinach Tomato

SM Goat Cheese Spinach Tomato

$15.50
LG Mashed Potato, Spinach, Shallot, Roasted Red Pepper, Broccoli

LG Mashed Potato, Spinach, Shallot, Roasted Red Pepper, Broccoli

$24.50
SM Mashed Potato, Spinach, Shallot, Roasted Red Pepper, Broccoli

SM Mashed Potato, Spinach, Shallot, Roasted Red Pepper, Broccoli

$15.50
LG Mushroom Garlic Gorgonzola

LG Mushroom Garlic Gorgonzola

$24.50
SM Mushroom Garlic Gorgonzola

SM Mushroom Garlic Gorgonzola

$15.50
LG Peach, Goat Cheese, Balsamic Reduction, Basil

LG Peach, Goat Cheese, Balsamic Reduction, Basil

$24.50
SM Peach, Goat Cheese, Balsamic Reduction, Basil

SM Peach, Goat Cheese, Balsamic Reduction, Basil

$15.50
LG Spinach Ricotta Garlic

LG Spinach Ricotta Garlic

$24.50
SM Spinach Ricotta Garlic

SM Spinach Ricotta Garlic

$15.50
LG Sweet Potato Goat Cheese Honey

LG Sweet Potato Goat Cheese Honey

$24.50
SM Sweet Potato Goat Cheese Honey

SM Sweet Potato Goat Cheese Honey

$15.50
LG Tomato Mozzarella Pesto

LG Tomato Mozzarella Pesto

$23.50
SM Tomato Mozzarella Pesto

SM Tomato Mozzarella Pesto

$14.75
LG Fresh Mushrooms, Red Pepper, Sweet Thai Chili, Brocoli

LG Fresh Mushrooms, Red Pepper, Sweet Thai Chili, Brocoli

$24.50
SM Fresh Mushrooms, Red Pepper, Sweet Thai Chili, Brocoli

SM Fresh Mushrooms, Red Pepper, Sweet Thai Chili, Brocoli

$15.50

GF Pizza

GF BBQ Pulled Pork Apple Red Onion

GF BBQ Pulled Pork Apple Red Onion

$20.50
GF Blueberry Ricotta Shallot

GF Blueberry Ricotta Shallot

$19.50
GF Buffalo Chicken Gorgonzola Red Onion

GF Buffalo Chicken Gorgonzola Red Onion

$20.50
GF Capicola, Pineapple, Hot Honey

GF Capicola, Pineapple, Hot Honey

$19.50
GF Cheese

GF Cheese

$17.25
GF Chicken Pesto Basil

GF Chicken Pesto Basil

$18.75
GF Goat Cheese Spinach Tomato

GF Goat Cheese Spinach Tomato

$19.50
GF Margherita

GF Margherita

$19.50
GF Mushroom Garlic Gorgonzola

GF Mushroom Garlic Gorgonzola

$19.50
GF Peach Goat Cheese Basil

GF Peach Goat Cheese Basil

$19.50
GF Pepperoni

GF Pepperoni

$18.50
GF Sausage Feta Banana Pepper

GF Sausage Feta Banana Pepper

$19.50
GF Spinach Ricotta Garlic

GF Spinach Ricotta Garlic

$19.50
GF Sweet Potato Goat Cheese Honey

GF Sweet Potato Goat Cheese Honey

$19.50
GF Tomato Mozzarella Pesto

GF Tomato Mozzarella Pesto

$18.75
GF Sausage Red Onion Mushroom 

GF Sausage Red Onion Mushroom 

$20.50
GF Mash Bac Shallot Sour cream chive Drizz

GF Mash Bac Shallot Sour cream chive Drizz

$18.50

GF Pepperoni, Ground Beef, Red Onion, Cherry Tomato, Donair Sauce

$18.50

Beer

1901 Kolsch 4 Pack

1901 Kolsch 4 Pack

$15.99
Trestle IPA 4 Pack

Trestle IPA 4 Pack

$15.99
Blueberry Delight Milkshake IPA 4 Pack

Blueberry Delight Milkshake IPA 4 Pack

$15.99

6.0% Hazy, creamy, full-bodied IPA with a big blueberry aroma and flavor (Made with Wyman's Wild Maine Blueberries). Low Bitterness with a vanilla finish

Send It! DIPA 4 Pack

Send It! DIPA 4 Pack

$15.99
Ctrl Alt Wheat 4 Pack

Ctrl Alt Wheat 4 Pack

$15.99
Latchstring 4 Pack

Latchstring 4 Pack

$15.99
Pratt's Brook Pilsner 4 Pack

Pratt's Brook Pilsner 4 Pack

$15.99

Wescustogo Imperial Stout 4 Pack

$15.99

West Side Trail Brown Ale 4 Pack

$15.99

Bud Light

$4.50

Ultra

$4.50

Dasch Blueberry

$9.00

Dasch Cranberry

$9.00

Freedom Semi Sweet

$6.00

Freedom Mulled

$6.00
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

123 Madison Avenue, Skowhegan, ME 04976

Directions

Consumer pic

