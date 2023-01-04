Brickyard Hollow - Skowhegan
123 Madison Avenue
Skowhegan, ME 04976
Shares
Tot Poutine
Deep fried tots topped with pineland farms cheese curds, smoked pulled pork, house gravy
Brickyard Pretzels
Three warmed soft stick pretzels, buttered and seasoned to perfection. Served with a side of warm Brickyard beer cheese.
Cheese Breadsticks
Four cheese blend, baked on pizza dough served with marinara sauce
Spin Art Dip
Spinach & Artichoke dip served with tortilla chips
Bacon & Beer Cheese Fries
Farm fries smothered in warm Brickyard beer cheese and finished with bacon and fresh chives.
Mac N Cheese Bits
Breaded Mac N Cheese bits fried to perfect served with Chipotle Aioli
Crispy Wings
Boneless Wings
Brussell Sprouts
Soups & Salads
Rotating Soup or Chowder
Caesar
Romaine lettuce, three cheese blend, croutons, Caeser dressing
Cobb Salad
Romaine lettuce, bacon crumbles, grape tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, hard boiled egg, choice of dressing
Rotating Seasonal Salad
House Made Chili
House made beef chili, finished with cheddar cheese, served with tortilla chips
Bowls
Crispy Pork Banh Mi Bowl
Spring greens, pea shoots, brown rice, kimchi, spicy house pickled vegetables, crispy pork, siracha aioli
Japanese Brown Rice Bowl
please add on modifier for brown rice sub
Tarragon Salmon Bowl
Herbed salmon, quinoa, avocado, power blend veggies, pepitas, red wine vinaigrette, tarragon aioli, pea shoots, soft boiled egg
The Seoul Bowl
Korean BBQ pork, brown rice, roasted red peppers, brussels sprouts, chives, sweet chili Thai sauce
Mayan Bowl
Guajillo pepper chicken, quinao, corn salsa, spring mix, roasted red peppers, red onions, sour cream
Pub Fare
Shepard's Pie
Ground beef mixed with house gravy, with corn, topped with tots and cheddar cheese
Pulled Pork Tacos
Shredded BBQ pork topped with coleslaw, sweet relish, and crispy onions, finished with a homemade chipotle aioli. Served in two warm corn tortillas.
Fish & Chips
Fresh fried haddock served over farm fries, with a side of coleslaw and NE style tartar sauce.
Whit's End Mac N Cheese
House made Mac n Cheese topped with butter cracker crumbs
BYO Burger
Please select items you'd like on your burger.
BH Burger
Grilled burger patty topped with cheddar cheese, bacon crumbles, BBQ sauce, onion crisps, and lettuce & tomato. Served on a toasted bun.
Maple Bacon Burger
Grilled burger patty topped with melted swiss cheese, bacon crumbles, housemade maple bacon aioli, onion crisps, and lettuce & tomato. Served on a toasted bun.
Madison Ave Burger
Grilled burger patty, topped with sauteed onions and mushrooms, lettuce, tomato. Chipotle aioli
Rueban
Toasted rye bread, shaved corned beef, sauerkraut, melted swiss, and 1000 island dressing
Steak & Cheese
Shaved steak, grilled onions and mushrooms, choice of cheese
Fried Haddock Sandwich
Fresh fried haddock served on a toasted bun with lettuce and NE style tartar sauce.
Nashville Hot Fried Chicken Sandwich
Hand battered buttermilk friend chicken tossed in Nashville style hot sauce, finished with pickles and coleslaw
Tender & Fry Meal
Sides & Extras
Kids Stuff
Desserts
Maple Minis
Mini fried dough balls tossed in a lemon sugar and served with homemade maple whipped cream. Add a scoop of ice cream for a small upcharge!
Apple Turnovers
Two homemade baked apple pies served with housemade maple whipped cream. Add a scoop of ice cream for a small upcharge!
Scoop of Ice Cream
Small scoop of Gifford's vanilla bean ice cream.
Dessert Special - Pumpkin Donut Sundae
A warm pumpkin glazed donut served with a scoop of Gifford's vanilla ice cream and a drizzle of sweet caramel sauce.
Pizza with meat
LG BBQ Pulled Pork Apple Red Onion
SM BBQ Pulled Pork Apple Red Onion
LG Buffalo Chicken Gorgonzola Red Onion
SM Buffalo Chicken Gorgonzola Red Onion
Lg Capicola, Pineapple, Hot Honey
Sm Capicola, Pineapple, Hot Honey
LG Chicken Pesto Basil
SM Chicken Pesto Basil
Lg Mashed Potato, Bacon, Shallot, Sour Cream Chive Drizzle
Sm Mashed Potato, Bacon, Shallot, Sour Cream Chive Drizzle
LG Pepperoni
SM Pepperoni
LG Pulled Pork Mac&Cheese Jalapeño Cornbread
SM Pulled Pork Mac&Cheese Jalapeño Cornbread
LG Sausage Feta Banana Pepper
SM Sausage Feta Banana Pepper
LG Sausage Red Onion Mushroom
SM Sausage Red Onion Mushroom
Lg Pepperoni, Ground Beef, Cherry Tomato, Red Onion, Donair Sauce
SM Pepperoni, Ground Beef, Cherry Tomato, Red Onion, Donair Sauce
LG Monthly Special November (Turkey, Mashed Potato, Gravy, Stuffing, Corn, Shallot)
SM Monthly Special November (Turkey, Mashed Potato, Gravy, Stuffing, Corn, Shallot)
Pizza with veggie
Lg BYO Pizza
Sm Build Your Own
LG Blueberry Ricotta Shallot
SM Blueberry Ricotta Shallot
LG Cheese
SM Cheese
Lg Margherita
SM Margherita
LG Goat Cheese Spinach Tomato
SM Goat Cheese Spinach Tomato
LG Mashed Potato, Spinach, Shallot, Roasted Red Pepper, Broccoli
SM Mashed Potato, Spinach, Shallot, Roasted Red Pepper, Broccoli
LG Mushroom Garlic Gorgonzola
SM Mushroom Garlic Gorgonzola
LG Peach, Goat Cheese, Balsamic Reduction, Basil
SM Peach, Goat Cheese, Balsamic Reduction, Basil
LG Spinach Ricotta Garlic
SM Spinach Ricotta Garlic
LG Sweet Potato Goat Cheese Honey
SM Sweet Potato Goat Cheese Honey
LG Tomato Mozzarella Pesto
SM Tomato Mozzarella Pesto
LG Fresh Mushrooms, Red Pepper, Sweet Thai Chili, Brocoli
SM Fresh Mushrooms, Red Pepper, Sweet Thai Chili, Brocoli
GF Pizza
GF BBQ Pulled Pork Apple Red Onion
GF Blueberry Ricotta Shallot
GF Buffalo Chicken Gorgonzola Red Onion
GF Capicola, Pineapple, Hot Honey
GF Cheese
GF Chicken Pesto Basil
GF Goat Cheese Spinach Tomato
GF Margherita
GF Mushroom Garlic Gorgonzola
GF Peach Goat Cheese Basil
GF Pepperoni
GF Sausage Feta Banana Pepper
GF Spinach Ricotta Garlic
GF Sweet Potato Goat Cheese Honey
GF Tomato Mozzarella Pesto
GF Sausage Red Onion Mushroom
GF Mash Bac Shallot Sour cream chive Drizz
GF Pepperoni, Ground Beef, Red Onion, Cherry Tomato, Donair Sauce
Beer
1901 Kolsch 4 Pack
Trestle IPA 4 Pack
Blueberry Delight Milkshake IPA 4 Pack
6.0% Hazy, creamy, full-bodied IPA with a big blueberry aroma and flavor (Made with Wyman's Wild Maine Blueberries). Low Bitterness with a vanilla finish
Send It! DIPA 4 Pack
Ctrl Alt Wheat 4 Pack
Latchstring 4 Pack
Pratt's Brook Pilsner 4 Pack
Wescustogo Imperial Stout 4 Pack
West Side Trail Brown Ale 4 Pack
Bud Light
Ultra
Dasch Blueberry
Dasch Cranberry
Freedom Semi Sweet
Freedom Mulled
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
