Brickyard Tavern

Popular Items

Quesadilla
Ranch Chicken Wrap
Honey mustard Chicken

Starters

Thai Shrimp

$12.00

Ahi Tuna APP

$15.00

Crab Rangoon Dip

$14.00

Boneless Wings

$11.00

Meatless Wings

$12.00

Brussels Sprouts

$11.00

Cheese Curds

$11.00

Quesadilla

$13.00

Pretzel Bites

$10.00

Swatchos

$15.00

Fried Pickle Chips

$10.00

Chips and Salsa

$8.00

Crab Cakes

$13.00

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

SW Egg Rolls

$10.00

Entrees

Korean Beef Stir fry

$15.00

Wilber's Last Squeal

$15.00

Shrimply the Best

$14.00

Flower Power Tacos

$12.00

A Tunanimous Decision

$14.00

Brickyard Squealers

$12.00

Top Sirloin Filet

$20.00

Perch Dinner

$18.00

BYT Salmon

$20.00

Mr. Potts

$14.00

Burgers

The Boardwalk

$15.00

Classic Burger

$12.00

Dirty Bird Burger

$12.00Out of stock

Blackened Goat Burger

$14.00

City Development Burger

$15.00

Cheat Day

$15.00

Midwest Michigan Green Olive

$14.00

The Big Sassy

$15.00

Every Onion Burger

$14.00

Salads

Ahi Tuna Salad

$15.00

Monroe Chopped Salad

$13.00

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Pecan Goat Cheese

$11.00

Honey mustard Chicken

$13.00

Fiesta Salad

$13.00

Sandwiches & Wraps

Bomb com

$14.00

Deluxe Club

$13.00

Perch Sandwich

$14.00

Ranch Chicken Wrap

$13.00

BYT DIP

$14.00

Fiesta Veggie Wrap

$12.00

Brisket Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Chicken and Waffle

$14.00

Gyro

$13.00

Red Pepper Jammer

$15.00

Vegetarian Pita Club

$12.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00

Ahi Tuna Wrap

$15.00

Quinoa Bowls

Southwest Quinoa Bowl

$12.00

Vegetarian Quinoa Bowl

$11.00

Healthy Harvest Quinoa Bowl

$12.00

Korean Pork Bowl

$15.00

Sides

Side Caesar Salad

$4.00

French Fries

$3.00

Cup of soup of the day

$3.00

Bowl of soup of the day

$4.00

Broccoli

$3.00

Rice

$3.00

Vegetable of the Day

$3.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Slaw

$3.00

Basket of Fries

$5.00

Kid's Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kid ckn & Chz Quesadilla

$6.00

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$5.00

Kids Mac n Cheese

$5.00

Desserts

Cheesecake

$6.00

Chocolate Toffee Mousse

$8.00

House Cheesecake

$8.00

Chocolate chip cookies and milk cake

$8.00

Benedicts

The Classic Benedict

$12.00

Crab Cake Benedict

$14.00

Sweets

Stack of Cakes

$2.00+

Waffles

$5.00+

French Toast

$3.00+

Stuffed French Toast

$5.00+

Healthy

Southwest Breakfast Bowl

$12.00

Veggie Breakfast Bowl

$11.00

Avocado Goat Toast

$11.00

Hearty

Breakfast Burrito

$14.00

Biscuits & Gravy

$10.00Out of stock

OJ Signature

$11.00

Chicken & Waffle

$14.00

Breakfast Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Steak & Eggs

$15.00

Combos

The Nick

$11.00

The Basic

$13.00

Omelettes

The Holidays

$12.00

The Carnivore

$13.00

The Granddad

$12.00

The Herbivore

$12.00

Brunch Sides

Side Potatoes

$5.00

Side Bacon

$1.00+

Side Sausage

$3.00+

Side Eggs

$2.00+

Side Sourdough Toast

$3.00

Side Fruit

$3.00

SD Syrup

$0.50

SD Jam

$1.00

SD Hollandaise

$2.00

SD Avocado

$2.00

Specials

Roast Beef Club

$12.00

Wing Dings

$12.00

Butterfinger Cheesecake

$8.00

1/2 Bird

$20.00

SODA POP

Cola

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Mountain Mist

$2.25

Lemon / Lime Soda

$2.25

Ginger Ale

$2.25

Rootbeer

$2.25

Tea

$2.25

Soda Water

Tonic

$2.25

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Lemonade

$2.25

Orange Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Redbull

$4.00

Mango Puree

$0.50

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Liquid Death

$3.00

Cans

Blue Moon

$5.00

Guinness

$6.00

High Noon Grapefruit

$7.00

High Noon Guava

$7.00

High Noon Kiwi

$7.00

High Noon Lemon

$7.00

High Noon Lime

$7.00

High Noon Passionfruit

$7.00

High Noon Peach

$7.00

High Noon Pineapple

$7.00

Loverboy Chai

$7.00

Loverboy Lemon

$7.00

Loverboy Peach

$7.00

Loverboy Pom

$7.00

PBR

$4.00

Run Wild NAIPA (N/A)

$6.00

Solid Gold

$5.00

Sweetwater 420 IPA

$4.00

Topo Chico Strawberry Guava

$5.00

Nütrl Classic Lemonade

$6.00

Nütrl Blackberry Lemonade

$6.00

Nütrl Strawberry Lemonade

$6.00

Nütrl Peach Lemonade

$6.00

Liquid Death Berry (N/A)

$3.00

Liquid Death Mango (N/A)

$3.00

Liquid Death Regular Sparkling (N/A)

$3.00

Long Drink Light

$6.00

Long Drink

$6.00

Shorts Thirst Murderer

$4.00

Specials

$4 marg

$4.00

Wednesday Redbull

$2.00

Wednesday Tito's & Redbull

$6.00

Brunch Cocktails

BrickYard Bloody

$8.00

Spicy BrickYard Bloody

$8.50

Mimosa

$6.00

Grand Mimosa

$10.00

Mimosa Bottle Service

$25.00

Breakfast Shot

$8.00

Lunchbox

$7.00

Aperol Spritz

$9.00

Irish Coffee

$8.00

Starters

Thai Shrimp

$14.00

Ahi Tuna APP

$16.00

Crab Rangoon Dip

$15.00

Boneless Wings

$13.00

Meatless Wings

$14.00

Brussels Sprouts

$13.00

Cheese Curds

$13.00

Fried Pickle Chips

$12.00

Quesadilla

$15.00

Swatchos

$15.00

Pretzel Bites

$12.00

Chips and Salsa

$9.00

Southwest Eggrolls

$14.00

Entrees

Korean Beef Stir fry

$17.00

Wilber's Last Squeal

$17.00

Shrimply the Best

$16.00

Flower Power Tacos

$14.00

A Tunanimous Decision

$16.00

Brickyard Squealers

$14.00

Burgers

The Boardwalk

$17.00

Classic Burger

$14.00

Dirty Bird Burger

$14.00

Blackened Goat Burger

$16.00

City Development Burger

$17.00

Cheat Day

$17.00

Midwest Michigan Green Olive

$16.00

The Big Sassy

$17.00

Every Onion Burger

$16.00

Salads

Ahi Tuna Salad

$17.00

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Pecan Goat Cheese

$13.00

Honey mustard Chicken

$15.00

Fiesta Salad

$15.00

Sandwiches & Wraps

Bomb com

$16.00

Deluxe Club

$15.00

Perch Sandwich

$15.00

Ranch Chicken Wrap

$14.00

BYT DIP

$16.00

Fiesta Veggie Wrap

$14.00

Brisket Grilled Cheese

$15.00

Chicken and Waffle

$16.00

Gyro

$15.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$16.00

Red Pepper Jammer

$16.00

Ahi Tuna Wrap

$17.00

Quinoa Bowls

Southwest Quinoa Bowl

$14.00

Vegetarian Quinoa Bowl

$13.00

Healthy Harvest Quinoa Bowl

$14.00

Korean Pork Bowl

$17.00

Sides

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

French Fries

$5.00

Cup of soup of the day

$5.00

Bowl of soup of the day

$6.00

Broccoli

$3.00

Rice

$3.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Slaw

$3.00

Basket of Fries

$7.00

Kid's Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kid ckn & Chz Quesadilla

$8.00

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Kids Mac n Cheese

$7.00

Desserts

Cheesecake

$6.00

Chocolate Decadence Cake

$7.00
All hours
Sunday1:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday1:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

940 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Directions

Gallery
Brickyard Tavern image
Brickyard Tavern image
Brickyard Tavern image

Map
