Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Bridge Tap House and Wine Bar 1004 Locust

review star

No reviews yet

1004 Locust

Saint Louis, MO 63101

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Apps & Boards

Baked Cheese

$11.00

Burrata

$16.00

Dips

$8.00+

Extra Dip

Lamb Meatballs

$14.00Out of stock

Mac N Cheese

$10.00

Pickled Plate

$7.00Out of stock

Salmon Rillettes

$16.00

Soft Pretzels

$8.00

House Mix

$7.00

Kale & Artichoke Gratin

$12.00

Arranged Boards

Beer Board

$27.00

Duck Board

$28.00

HerbiBoard

$24.00

STL Board

$29.00

Cheese

Brie

$10.00

Chandoka

$10.00

Gjetost

$7.00

Prarie Breeze

$8.00

Gouda

$9.00

Herbed Chevre

$7.00

Hops Beer Cheese

$9.00

Olive Manchego

$9.00

Wild Fire Blue

$7.00

Parm. Reggiano

$10.00

Red Dragon

$9.00

Tomme

$7.00

Manchengo 12 Month

$8.00

Granda Padano

$8.00

The Doe

$8.00

Andouille

$7.00

Summer Sausage

$7.00

Genoa Salame

$8.00

Duck Sausage

$8.00

Serrano Ham

$9.00

Prosciutto

$9.00

Calabrese Salume

$10.00

Wagyu Pastrami

$10.00

Baguette

$2.00

Black Pepper Cracker

$4.00

Bourbon Cherries

$2.00

Chefs Pickles

$4.00

Duck Butter

$4.00

Extra Baguette

$2.00Out of stock

Extra Focaccia

$2.00

Fig Jam

$2.00

Fresh Apple

$2.00

Gluten Free Bread

$2.00

Grain Mustard

$2.00

Honey

$4.00

Marcona Almonds

$4.00

Mixed Olives

$4.00

Roasted Garlic

$4.00

Tomato Jam

$2.00

Sandwiches & Such

Cuba, Missouri

$14.00

Grilled Cheese

$13.00

BLT

$15.00

Sausage & Onion

$14.00

Mediterranean Bowl

$12.00

Flatbread

$13.00

Route 66

$15.00

Tacos

$13.00

Sides & Dessert

Grain Salad

$6.00

Kettle Chips

$2.00

Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Tomato Bisque

$3.00+

Raspberry Cheesecake

$9.00

S'Mores

$10.00

White Choc Pot de crème

$9.00

Soups & Salads

Apple & Almond Salad

$6.00+

French Onion Soup

$7.00+

Grain Salad

$6.00+

Kale Salad

$7.00+

Tomato Soup

$6.00+

Soft Drinks

Coke

$2.00

Coke Refill

Sprite

$2.00

Sprite Refill

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Dr. Pepper Refill

Diet Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke Refill

Cranberry

$2.00

Cranberry Refill

Lemonade

$2.00

Lemonade Refill

Ginger Beer

$2.00

Club Soda

Shirley Temple

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Iced Tea Refill

MockTail

$5.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Bridge Tap House & Wine Bar opened in February 2010 as an unpretentious, elegant tap house and wine bar located in the heart of Downtown St. Louis. We house over 55 beers on tap and 100+ in bottles, in addition to over 100+ wines. Our mission: to provide a classy yet comfortable atmosphere where you can kick back or impress. Part of the Baileys' family of restaurants, Bridge Tap House is focused on providing a singular experience. You can relax and dine with us, knowing our staff is passionate about unparalleled friendly service, sustainable practices, and supporting local farms and breweries. We welcome you to indulge in whatever sounds appealing, or ask your server for pairing suggestions.

Location

1004 Locust, Saint Louis, MO 63101

Directions

Gallery
Bridge Tap House and Wine Bar image
Bridge Tap House and Wine Bar image
BG pic
Bridge Tap House and Wine Bar image

Similar restaurants in your area

UKRAFT Cafe and Catering
orange starNo Reviews
701 Market Avenue St. Louis, MO 63101
View restaurantnext
Have A Cow Cattle Company
orange starNo Reviews
2742 Lafayette Avenue Saint Louis, MO 63104
View restaurantnext
Rooster - South Grand
orange starNo Reviews
3150 South Grand Saint Louis, MO 63118
View restaurantnext
Kaldi's Coffee - Euclid(not in hospital)
orange star4.7 • 202
52 N Euclid Ave St. Louis, MO 63108
View restaurantnext
Kaldi's Coffee - MCC(in hospital)
orange starNo Reviews
4590 CHILDREN'S PLACE St. Louis, MO 63110
View restaurantnext
Kaldi's Coffee Farrell Training & Learning Center(in hospital)
orange starNo Reviews
520 S. Euclid Ave St. Louis, MO 63110
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Saint Louis

Mission Taco Joint - Delmar
orange star4.5 • 6,647
6235 Delmar Blvd ST. LOUIS, MO 63130
View restaurantnext
Salt + Smoke - DELMAR
orange star4.6 • 5,287
6525 Delmar Blvd St. Louis, MO 63130
View restaurantnext
Mission Taco Joint - Historic Soulard
orange star4.5 • 4,552
908 LAFAYETTE AVE ST. LOUIS, MO 63104
View restaurantnext
Wasabi Sushi Bars - Clayton
orange star4.6 • 2,963
7726 Forsyth Clayton, MO 63105
View restaurantnext
Three Kings Public House - Delmar Loop
orange star4.5 • 2,575
6307 Delmar Blvd University City, MO 63130
View restaurantnext
Peel Wood Fired Pizza - Clayton
orange star4.6 • 2,558
208 South Meramec Avenue Clayton, MO 63105
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Saint Louis
Florissant
review star
No reviews yet
Belleville
review star
No reviews yet
Ballwin
review star
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
O Fallon
review star
No reviews yet
Saint Charles
review star
Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)
Chesterfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Edwardsville
review star
Avg 4.7 (17 restaurants)
Alton
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Troy
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston