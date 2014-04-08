  • Home
Bridge 99 Brewery 63063 Layton Avenue

No reviews yet

63063 Layton Avenue

Bend, OR 97701

NA Beverages

Fridge

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

A&W Root Beer

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Humm Kombucha

$4.00

Pure Leaf Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Arizona Sweet Tea

$3.00

Arizona Green Tea

$3.00

La Croix

$3.00

San Pelligrino

$3.00

Draft/Pour

No Wake Zone

$4.00+

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Mocktail

$6.00

Hot Drinks

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Spiced Cider

$4.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Liquor

Vodka

Crater Lake

$7.00+

Tito's

$7.00+

Crater Lake Hazelnut Espresso

$7.00+

Gin

Crater Lake

$7.00+

Minke Gin

$7.00+

Rum

Well Rum

$7.00+

Bacardi Gold

$7.00+

Tequila

Hornitos

$7.00+

Whiskey

Bulleit

$7.00+

New Basin

$7.00+

Seagram's 7

$7.00+

Pendleton

$7.00+

Crater Lake Rye

$7.00+

Rock & Rye

$7.00+

Clonakilty Private Select

$15.00+

Liqueur

Amaretto

$7.00+

Mixed Drink Menu

Vodka Berry Lemonade - ON TAP

$9.00

Margarita - ON TAP

$9.00

Ginger Vodka Lemonade

$9.00

Long Island Tea

$11.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Mimosa

$8.00+

Hot Buttered Rum

$12.00

Hot Chocolate

$12.00

Hot Cider

$12.00

Hot Toddy

$12.00

Metolius Mule

$9.00

Event Cocktail

Event Cocktail

$12.00

Swag

Shirts

T-Shirt

$25.00

Tank

$18.00

Onezie

$18.00

Brewers Shirt

$55.00

Sweatshirts

Pullover Hoodie

$55.00

Zip Up Hoodie

$40.00

Hats

Red Beanie

$24.00

Grey Beanie

$24.00

Trucker

$25.00

Flexfit

$25.00

Glassware & Koozies

1/2 Pint Glass

$5.00

Pint Glass

$5.00

Neoprene Koozie

$5.00

Stoko Leather Sleeve

$25.00

Tap Handle

$45.00

Pet

Doggie Bandana

$13.00

Stickers, Signs, ETC

Small Sticker

$1.00

Large Sticker

$5.00

Round Tacker

$39.00

Key Chains

$1.00

Employee

Branding Charge

BUZZER

NUMBER

BUZZER 1

BUZZER 2

BUZZER 3

BUZZER 4

BUZZER 5

BUZZER 6

BUZZER 7

BUZZER 8

BUZZER 9

BUZZER 10

BUZZER 11

BUZZER 12

BUZZER 13

BUZZER 14

BUZZER 15

BUZZER 16

BUZZER 17

BUZZER 18

BUZZER 19

BUZZER 20

BUZZER 21

BUZZER 22

BUZZER 23

BUZZER 24

Wholesale

Kegs

Barrel Aged Rock Crawler Red

$100.00+

Barrel Aged Tiramisu Porter

$100.00+

Blood Orange Hefeweizen

$90.00+

Bog Trotter Irish Ale

$90.00+

Broken Top Brown

$90.00+

Fly Rod IPA

$90.00+

Headwater Hefeweizen

$90.00+

Hotshot Hazy IPA

$90.00+

Intolerant IPA

$90.00+

Poppin' Pilsner

$90.00+

Rock Crawler Red

$50.00+

Seltzer

$90.00+

Slug It Irish Lager

$90.00+

Tiramisu Porter

$90.00+

Windigo Pale Ale

$90.00+

Wizard Falls IPA

$90.00+

Cans

Bog Trotter Irish Ale 4-Pack Case

$46.14

Broken Top Brown 4-Pack Case

$46.14

Fly Rod IPA 4-Pack Case

$46.14

Tiramisu Porter 4-Pack Case

$46.14

Intolerant IPA 6-Pack Case

$33.60

Rock Crawler Red 6-Pack Case

$33.60

DEPOSIT Per Case

$2.40

Bog Trotter Irish Ale 4-Pack

$7.69

Fly Rod IPA 4-Pack

$7.69

Tiramisu Porter 4-Pack

$7.69

Intolerant IPA 6-Pack

$8.40

Rock Crawler Red 6-Pack

$8.40

DEPOSIT 4-Pack

$0.40

DEPOSIT 6-Pack

$0.60

Bog Trotter Irish Ale Single Can

$2.02

Broken Top Brown Single Can

$2.02

Tiramisu Porter Single Can

$2.02

Rock Crawler Red Single Can

$1.50

Intolerant IPA Single Can

$1.50

Deposits & Rentals

Keg Cleaning

$4.00

Keg Deposit Business Account

$30.00

Keg Deposit Personal

$100.00

Kegerator Deposit

$300.00

Tap Rental Personal

$30.00

Keg Return Business Account

-$30.00

Keg Return Personal

-$100.00

New Account

New / Win Back

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

63063 Layton Avenue, Bend, OR 97701

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

