The Bridge Market - Groton, CT
No reviews yet
118 Fort Hill Rd
Groton, CT 06340
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Wood Fired White Pizza
Small 4 Cheese Broccoli
Provolone, parmesan, mozzarella and ricotta cheeses with broccoli and roasted garlic.
Small BBQ Chicken
Wood-fired chicken, onions, bacon, Sweet Baby Rays BBQ sauce and mozzarella cheese.
Small Big Dee Pie
Our newest addition to the pizza menu! Hamburger, special sauce, lettuce, American cheese, pickles and onions. Yum!
Small Buffalo Chicken
Wood-fired chicken, caramelized onions, gorgonzola cheese, Frank's Red Hot, mozzarella cheese and topped with ranch.
Small BYO White Pizza
Small Chicken Bacon Ranch
Wood-fired chicken, bacon, mozzarella and cheddar cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing.
Small Garlic Lover’s
Gorgonzola, roasted garlic, caramelized onions, fresh mozzarella and lots of chopped garlic.
Small Maple Bacon
Cheddar and mozzarella cheeses with maple syrup and bacon.
Small Margherita
Fresh basil, plum tomato and fresh mozzarella.
Small Zoee Bear Pizza
Grilled chicken, fresh basil, roasted garlic, thai peanut sauce, mozzarella and cheddar jack cheese, topped with ranch dressing.
Large 4 Cheese Broccoli
Parmesan, mozzarella, provolone and ricotta cheeses with broccoli and roasted garlic.
Large BBQ Chicken
Wood-fired chicken, caramelized onion, bacon, Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce and mozzarella cheese.
Large Big Dee Pie
Our newest addition to the pizza menu! Hamburger, special sauce, lettuce, American cheese, pickles and onions. Yum!
Large Buffalo Chicken
Wood-fired chicken, caramelized onions, gorgonzola cheese, Frank's Red Hot, mozzarella cheese, topped with ranch dressing.
Large BYO White Pizza
Large Chicken Bacon Ranch
Wood-fired chicken, bacon, mozzarella and cheddar cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing.
Large Garlic Lover's
Gorgonzola cheese, roasted garlic, caramelized onions, fresh mozzarella cheese and lots of chopped garlic.
Large Maple Bacon
Cheddar and mozzarella cheeses with maple syrup and bacon.
Large Margherita
Fresh basil, plum tomato and fresh mozzarella.
Large Zoee Bear
Grilled chicken, fresh basil, roasted garlic, thai peanut sauce, mozzarella and cheddar jack cheese, topped with ranch dressing.
Wood Fired Red Pizza
Small BYO Red Pizza
Small Classic Cheese
Small Classic Pepperoni
Small DKM
Sausage, banana peppers, and caramelized onions
Small Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, sausage, meatball, and bacon
Small Supreme
Sausage, pepperoni, black olives, caramelized onions, and roasted red peppers
Small Vegetable
Spinach, plum tomatoes, mushrooms, caramelized onions, and roasted red peppers
Large BYO Red Pizza
Large Classic Cheese
Large Classic Pepperoni
Large DKM
Sausage, banana peppers, and caramelized onions
Large Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, sausage, meatball, and bacon
Large Supreme
Sausage, pepperoni, black olives, caramelized onions, and roasted red peppers
Large Vegetable
Spinach, plum tomatoes, mushrooms, caramelized onions, and roasted red peppers
Wood Fired Sandwiches
BYO Wood Fired Sandwich
WF Chicken Parmesan
Breaded chicken breast topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese. All of our wood-fired sandwiches come on homemade focaccia bread.
WF Classic Italian
Ham, Genoa salami and capicola with roasted red peppers, black olives and melted provolone. All of our wood-fired sandwiches come on homemade focaccia bread.
WF Grilled Chicken
Grilled Chicken with provolone cheese, spinach, tomatoes and creamy garlic. All of our wood-fired sandwiches come on homemade focaccia bread.
WF Reuben - Corned Beef
Corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Thousand Island dressing. All of our wood-fired sandwiches come on homemade focaccia bread.
WF Reuben - Turkey
Turkey with swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Thousand Island dressing. All of our wood-fired sandwiches come on homemade focaccia bread.
WF Tuna Melt
Tuna Salad with red onions, tomato and your choice of cheese. All of our wood-fired sandwiches come on homemade focaccia bread.
WF Turkey BLT
Turkey, bacon, lettuce, and mayonnaise. All of our wood-fired sandwiches come on homemade focaccia bread.
WF Zoee Bear
Grilled chicken, fresh basil, roasted garlic, thai peanut sauce, mozzarella and cheddar cheese and ranch dressing. All of our wood-fired sandwiches come on homemade focaccia bread.
WF Roast Beef
Cold Grinders
Small Chicken Salad
Small Chicken Salad Buffalo
Small Chicken Salad Cran Wal
Small Cooked Salami
Small Genoa Salami
Small Ham
Small Hot Capicola
Small Italian Combo
Ham, capicola and genoa
Small Meatless Grinder
Small Roast Beef
Small TBM Combo
Ham, turkey and roast beef.
Small Tuna Salad
Small Turkey
Large Chicken Salad
Large Chicken Salad Buffalo Grinder
Large Chicken Salad Cran Wal
Large Cooked Salami
Large Genoa Salami
Large Ham
Large Hot Capicola
Large Italian Combo
Ham, capicola and genoa.
Large Meatless Grinder
Large Roast Beef
Large TBM Combo
Ham, turkey and roast beef.
Large Tuna Salad
Large Turkey
Hot Grinders
Small Cheeseburger
Hamburger with american cheese, lettuce and tomato.
Small Chicken Cutlet
Breaded chicken cutlet served with lettuce, tomato and cheese.
Small Chicken Parmesan
Breaded chicken cutlet with marinara and mozzarella cheese.
Small Meatball
Homemade meatballs served with marinara and mozzarella cheese.
Small Sausage O&P
Sweet Italian sausage with fire roasted onions, peppers and mushrooms with provolone cheese.
Small Steak Bomb
Philly style cheese steak with fire roasted onions, peppers and mushrooms with american cheese.
Small Grilled Chicken
Large Cheeseburger
Hamburger with american cheese.
Large Chicken Cutlet
Breaded chicken cutlet served with lettuce, tomato and cheese.
Large Chicken Parmesan
Breaded chicken cutlet with marinara and mozzarella cheese.
Large Meatball
Homemade meatballs served with marinara and mozzarella cheese.
Large Sausage O&P
Sweet Italian sausage with fire roasted onions, peppers and provolone cheese.
Large Steak Bomb
Philly style cheese steak with fire roasted onions, peppers and mushrooms with american cheese.
Large Grilled Chicken
Hot Stuff
Specialty Wraps & Sandwiches
BYO Sandwich
Central Avenue
Corned beef rueben, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, topped with thousand island dressing, served on rye bread
Charles Barnum
Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, served in your choice of wrap
Claude Chester
House special cranberry walnut chicken salad, lettuce, tomato, served in your choice of wrap
Cam Cougar
Chicken cutlet, bacon, lettuce, tomato, American cheese, mayonnaise, served on a kaiser roll or your choice of wrap
Fitch Falcon
Rare roast beef with cheddar cheese, diced red onions, lettuce and tomato with horseradish mayonnaise on a Kaiser roll or your choice of wrap.
Fort Hiller
Veggie hummus, red onions, green peppers, roasted red peppers, black olives, cucumbers, lettuce, and tomato, served in your choice of wrap
Grasso Eagle
Grilled chicken, croutons, romaine lettuce, and Caesar dressing, served in a spinach wrap
Midway Oval
Buffalo chicken salad, lettuce, tomato, bleu cheese dressing, served on a kaiser roll or your choice of wrap
Chopped Salads
Small BYO Salad
Small Catherine Kolnaski
Chicken Caesar salad
Small EMS “Like It Hot”
Grilled chicken with buffalo sauce , banana peppers, red onions, green peppers, roasted red peppers, with buffalo bleu cheese dressing
Small Groton Long Pointer
Choice of lettuce, tomato, red onion, green pepper, and cucumber
Small Gtp
Grilled chicken, provolone, roasted red peppers, with creamy garlic dressing
Small Mary Morrison
Warm chicken cutlet, American cheese, tomato, bacon, with ranch dressing
Small Noanker
Tomato, red onions, cucumbers, green peppers, tuna salad, with choice of dressing
Small Northeast Academy
Grilled chicken, cran-rasins, walnuts, gorgonzola cheese, red onions, tomatoes, banana peppers, with raspberry vinaigrette dressing
Small Pequot
Philly cheese steak, American cheese, fire-roasted onions & peppers, mushrooms, with ranch dressing
Small Pleasant Valley
Ham, turkey, provolone cheese, tomatoes, red onions, green peppers, cucumbers, with choice of dressing
Small SB Butler
Genoa salami, ham, provolone, green peppers, roasted red peppers, banana peppers, black olives, tomatoes, red onions, with Italian dressing
Small West Side
Roast beef, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, red onions, with creamy horseradish dressing
Large BYO Salad
Large Catherine Kolnaski
Chicken Caesar salad
Large EMS “Like It Hot”
Grilled buffalo chicken breast, banana peppers, red onions, green peppers, roasted red peppers, with buffalo bleu cheese dressing
Large Groton Long Pointer
Choice of lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, green peppers, cucumbers, with choice of dressing
Large Gtp
Grilled chicken, provolone cheese, roasted red peppers, with creamy garlic dressing
Large Mary Morrison
Warm chicken cutlet, American cheese, tomato, bacon, with ranch dressing
Large Noanker
Tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, green peppers, tuna salad, with choice of dressing
Large Northeast Academy
Grilled chicken, cran-rasins, walnuts, gorgonzola cheese, red onions, tomatoes, banana peppers, with raspberry vinaigrette dressing
Large Pequot
Philly cheese steak, American cheese, fire-roasted onions & peppers, mushrooms, with ranch dressing
Large Pleasant Valley
Ham, turkey, provolone cheese, tomatoes, red onions, green peppers, cucumbers, with choice of dressing
Large SB Butler
Genoa salami, ham, provolone cheese, green peppers, roasted red peppers, banana peppers, black olives, tomatoes, red onions, with Italian dressing
Large West Side
Roast beef, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, red onions, with creamy horseradish dressing
Chips
Call for Open Hours
Family restaurant with casual dining. Salads, grinders, wood fired sandwiches, pizza and more. Breakfast served 7:30-11 and Lunch/Dinner from 10-7.
118 Fort Hill Rd, Groton, CT 06340