The Bridge Market - Groton, CT

review star

No reviews yet

118 Fort Hill Rd

Groton, CT 06340

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Side French Fries
WF Grilled Chicken
WF Zoee Bear

Wood Fired White Pizza

Small 4 Cheese Broccoli

$13.95

Provolone, parmesan, mozzarella and ricotta cheeses with broccoli and roasted garlic.

Small BBQ Chicken

$13.95

Wood-fired chicken, onions, bacon, Sweet Baby Rays BBQ sauce and mozzarella cheese.

Small Big Dee Pie

$13.95

Our newest addition to the pizza menu! Hamburger, special sauce, lettuce, American cheese, pickles and onions. Yum!

Small Buffalo Chicken

$13.95

Wood-fired chicken, caramelized onions, gorgonzola cheese, Frank's Red Hot, mozzarella cheese and topped with ranch.

Small BYO White Pizza

$13.95

Small Chicken Bacon Ranch

$13.95

Wood-fired chicken, bacon, mozzarella and cheddar cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing.

Small Garlic Lover’s

$13.95

Gorgonzola, roasted garlic, caramelized onions, fresh mozzarella and lots of chopped garlic.

Small Maple Bacon

$13.95

Cheddar and mozzarella cheeses with maple syrup and bacon.

Small Margherita

$13.95

Fresh basil, plum tomato and fresh mozzarella.

Small Zoee Bear Pizza

$13.95

Grilled chicken, fresh basil, roasted garlic, thai peanut sauce, mozzarella and cheddar jack cheese, topped with ranch dressing.

Large 4 Cheese Broccoli

$18.95

Parmesan, mozzarella, provolone and ricotta cheeses with broccoli and roasted garlic.

Large BBQ Chicken

$18.95

Wood-fired chicken, caramelized onion, bacon, Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce and mozzarella cheese.

Large Big Dee Pie

$18.95

Our newest addition to the pizza menu! Hamburger, special sauce, lettuce, American cheese, pickles and onions. Yum!

Large Buffalo Chicken

$18.95

Wood-fired chicken, caramelized onions, gorgonzola cheese, Frank's Red Hot, mozzarella cheese, topped with ranch dressing.

Large BYO White Pizza

$18.95

Large Chicken Bacon Ranch

$18.95

Wood-fired chicken, bacon, mozzarella and cheddar cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing.

Large Garlic Lover's

$18.95

Gorgonzola cheese, roasted garlic, caramelized onions, fresh mozzarella cheese and lots of chopped garlic.

Large Maple Bacon

$18.95

Cheddar and mozzarella cheeses with maple syrup and bacon.

Large Margherita

$18.95

Fresh basil, plum tomato and fresh mozzarella.

Large Zoee Bear

$18.95

Grilled chicken, fresh basil, roasted garlic, thai peanut sauce, mozzarella and cheddar jack cheese, topped with ranch dressing.

Wood Fired Red Pizza

Small BYO Red Pizza

$11.95

Small Classic Cheese

$11.95

Small Classic Pepperoni

$12.95

Small DKM

$13.95

Sausage, banana peppers, and caramelized onions

Small Meat Lovers

$13.95

Pepperoni, sausage, meatball, and bacon

Small Supreme

$13.95

Sausage, pepperoni, black olives, caramelized onions, and roasted red peppers

Small Vegetable

$13.95

Spinach, plum tomatoes, mushrooms, caramelized onions, and roasted red peppers

Large BYO Red Pizza

$15.25

Large Classic Cheese

$15.25

Large Classic Pepperoni

$16.95

Large DKM

$18.95

Sausage, banana peppers, and caramelized onions

Large Meat Lovers

$18.95

Pepperoni, sausage, meatball, and bacon

Large Supreme

$18.95

Sausage, pepperoni, black olives, caramelized onions, and roasted red peppers

Large Vegetable

$18.95

Spinach, plum tomatoes, mushrooms, caramelized onions, and roasted red peppers

Wood Fired Sandwiches

BYO Wood Fired Sandwich

$10.95

WF Chicken Parmesan

$10.95

Breaded chicken breast topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese. All of our wood-fired sandwiches come on homemade focaccia bread.

WF Classic Italian

$10.95

Ham, Genoa salami and capicola with roasted red peppers, black olives and melted provolone. All of our wood-fired sandwiches come on homemade focaccia bread.

WF Grilled Chicken

$10.95

Grilled Chicken with provolone cheese, spinach, tomatoes and creamy garlic. All of our wood-fired sandwiches come on homemade focaccia bread.

WF Reuben - Corned Beef

$10.95

Corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Thousand Island dressing. All of our wood-fired sandwiches come on homemade focaccia bread.

WF Reuben - Turkey

$10.95

Turkey with swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Thousand Island dressing. All of our wood-fired sandwiches come on homemade focaccia bread.

WF Tuna Melt

$10.95

Tuna Salad with red onions, tomato and your choice of cheese. All of our wood-fired sandwiches come on homemade focaccia bread.

WF Turkey BLT

$10.95

Turkey, bacon, lettuce, and mayonnaise. All of our wood-fired sandwiches come on homemade focaccia bread.

WF Zoee Bear

$10.95

Grilled chicken, fresh basil, roasted garlic, thai peanut sauce, mozzarella and cheddar cheese and ranch dressing. All of our wood-fired sandwiches come on homemade focaccia bread.

WF Roast Beef

$10.95

Cold Grinders

Small Chicken Salad

$8.95

Small Chicken Salad Buffalo

$8.95

Small Chicken Salad Cran Wal

$8.95

Small Cooked Salami

$8.95

Small Genoa Salami

$8.95

Small Ham

$8.95

Small Hot Capicola

$8.95

Small Italian Combo

$9.95

Ham, capicola and genoa

Small Meatless Grinder

$6.95

Small Roast Beef

$9.95

Small TBM Combo

$9.95

Ham, turkey and roast beef.

Small Tuna Salad

$8.95

Small Turkey

Large Chicken Salad

$11.95

Large Chicken Salad Buffalo Grinder

$11.95

Large Chicken Salad Cran Wal

$11.95

Large Cooked Salami

$11.95

Large Genoa Salami

$11.95

Large Ham

$11.95

Large Hot Capicola

$11.95

Large Italian Combo

$13.95

Ham, capicola and genoa.

Large Meatless Grinder

$8.95

Large Roast Beef

$12.95

Large TBM Combo

$12.95

Ham, turkey and roast beef.

Large Tuna Salad

$11.95

Large Turkey

$11.95

Hot Grinders

Small Cheeseburger

$9.95

Hamburger with american cheese, lettuce and tomato.

Small Chicken Cutlet

$9.95

Breaded chicken cutlet served with lettuce, tomato and cheese.

Small Chicken Parmesan

$9.95

Breaded chicken cutlet with marinara and mozzarella cheese.

Small Meatball

$9.95

Homemade meatballs served with marinara and mozzarella cheese.

Small Sausage O&P

$9.95

Sweet Italian sausage with fire roasted onions, peppers and mushrooms with provolone cheese.

Small Steak Bomb

$9.95

Philly style cheese steak with fire roasted onions, peppers and mushrooms with american cheese.

Small Grilled Chicken

$9.95Out of stock

Large Cheeseburger

$12.95

Hamburger with american cheese.

Large Chicken Cutlet

$12.95

Breaded chicken cutlet served with lettuce, tomato and cheese.

Large Chicken Parmesan

$12.95

Breaded chicken cutlet with marinara and mozzarella cheese.

Large Meatball

$12.95

Homemade meatballs served with marinara and mozzarella cheese.

Large Sausage O&P

$12.95

Sweet Italian sausage with fire roasted onions, peppers and provolone cheese.

Large Steak Bomb

$12.95

Philly style cheese steak with fire roasted onions, peppers and mushrooms with american cheese.

Large Grilled Chicken

$12.95Out of stock

Hot Stuff

Cheeseburger Meal

$10.95

Served with fries or tater tots

Chicken Tender Meal

$10.95

4 pieces, served with fries or tater tots and choice of sauce

Hamburger Meal

$10.95

Served with fries or tater tots

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.95

6 pieces, served with marinara sauce

Just Cheese Burger

$6.50

Just Hamburger

$5.50

Specialty Wraps & Sandwiches

BYO Sandwich

$9.95

Central Avenue

$9.95

Corned beef rueben, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, topped with thousand island dressing, served on rye bread

Charles Barnum

$9.95

Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, served in your choice of wrap

Claude Chester

$9.95

House special cranberry walnut chicken salad, lettuce, tomato, served in your choice of wrap

Cam Cougar

$9.95

Chicken cutlet, bacon, lettuce, tomato, American cheese, mayonnaise, served on a kaiser roll or your choice of wrap

Fitch Falcon

$9.95

Rare roast beef with cheddar cheese, diced red onions, lettuce and tomato with horseradish mayonnaise on a Kaiser roll or your choice of wrap.

Fort Hiller

$9.95

Veggie hummus, red onions, green peppers, roasted red peppers, black olives, cucumbers, lettuce, and tomato, served in your choice of wrap

Grasso Eagle

$9.95

Grilled chicken, croutons, romaine lettuce, and Caesar dressing, served in a spinach wrap

Midway Oval

$9.95

Buffalo chicken salad, lettuce, tomato, bleu cheese dressing, served on a kaiser roll or your choice of wrap

Chopped Salads

Small BYO Salad

$7.95

Small Catherine Kolnaski

$7.95

Chicken Caesar salad

Small EMS “Like It Hot”

$7.95

Grilled chicken with buffalo sauce , banana peppers, red onions, green peppers, roasted red peppers, with buffalo bleu cheese dressing

Small Groton Long Pointer

$6.95

Choice of lettuce, tomato, red onion, green pepper, and cucumber

Small Gtp

$7.95

Grilled chicken, provolone, roasted red peppers, with creamy garlic dressing

Small Mary Morrison

$7.95

Warm chicken cutlet, American cheese, tomato, bacon, with ranch dressing

Small Noanker

$7.95

Tomato, red onions, cucumbers, green peppers, tuna salad, with choice of dressing

Small Northeast Academy

$7.95

Grilled chicken, cran-rasins, walnuts, gorgonzola cheese, red onions, tomatoes, banana peppers, with raspberry vinaigrette dressing

Small Pequot

$7.95

Philly cheese steak, American cheese, fire-roasted onions & peppers, mushrooms, with ranch dressing

Small Pleasant Valley

$7.95

Ham, turkey, provolone cheese, tomatoes, red onions, green peppers, cucumbers, with choice of dressing

Small SB Butler

$7.95

Genoa salami, ham, provolone, green peppers, roasted red peppers, banana peppers, black olives, tomatoes, red onions, with Italian dressing

Small West Side

$7.95

Roast beef, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, red onions, with creamy horseradish dressing

Large BYO Salad

$10.95

Large Catherine Kolnaski

$10.95

Chicken Caesar salad

Large EMS “Like It Hot”

$10.95

Grilled buffalo chicken breast, banana peppers, red onions, green peppers, roasted red peppers, with buffalo bleu cheese dressing

Large Groton Long Pointer

$8.95

Choice of lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, green peppers, cucumbers, with choice of dressing

Large Gtp

$10.95

Grilled chicken, provolone cheese, roasted red peppers, with creamy garlic dressing

Large Mary Morrison

$10.95

Warm chicken cutlet, American cheese, tomato, bacon, with ranch dressing

Large Noanker

$10.95

Tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, green peppers, tuna salad, with choice of dressing

Large Northeast Academy

$10.95

Grilled chicken, cran-rasins, walnuts, gorgonzola cheese, red onions, tomatoes, banana peppers, with raspberry vinaigrette dressing

Large Pequot

$10.95

Philly cheese steak, American cheese, fire-roasted onions & peppers, mushrooms, with ranch dressing

Large Pleasant Valley

$10.95

Ham, turkey, provolone cheese, tomatoes, red onions, green peppers, cucumbers, with choice of dressing

Large SB Butler

$10.95

Genoa salami, ham, provolone cheese, green peppers, roasted red peppers, banana peppers, black olives, tomatoes, red onions, with Italian dressing

Large West Side

$10.95

Roast beef, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, red onions, with creamy horseradish dressing

Sides

Side French Fries

$4.50

Side Onion Rings

$4.95

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$4.95

Side Tater Tots

$4.50

Chips

2.29 Guacamole or Salsitas Chips

$2.29

Small UTZ

$1.25

Dirty Chips 159

$1.59

Big Bag Utz

$4.29

Utz 2.29

$2.29

Sm Takis

$1.99

Lg Takis

$2.99

Kettle Chips

$4.59

Beverages

2 Liter Bottle

$2.99

20oz Bottle

$2.29

Juice

$2.29

Pure Leaf Iced Tea

$2.29

Water Bottle

$1.99

BANG

$3.50

Powerade

$2.29

Coffee

one size hot coffee

$2.09

Iced Coffee Refill

$1.59Out of stock

medium Iced Coffee

$2.89Out of stock

BFC Iced Coffee

$3.49Out of stock
Restaurant info

Family restaurant with casual dining. Salads, grinders, wood fired sandwiches, pizza and more. Breakfast served 7:30-11 and Lunch/Dinner from 10-7.

118 Fort Hill Rd, Groton, CT 06340

