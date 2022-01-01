Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges
Seafood

BRIDGE Restaurant, Raw Bar & River Patio 37 Main Street

review star

No reviews yet

37 Main Street

Westerly, RI 02891

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Eat here, live longer!

Website

Location

37 Main Street, Westerly, RI 02891

Directions

Gallery
BRIDGE Restaurant, Raw Bar & River Patio image
BRIDGE Restaurant, Raw Bar & River Patio image

Similar restaurants in your area

Vetranos
orange star4.2 • 615
130 Granite St Westerly, RI 02891
View restaurantnext
Paddy's Beach Club
orange star3.9 • 965
159 Atlantic Avenue Westerly, RI 02891
View restaurantnext
Maria's Seaside Cafe
orange star4.5 • 1,756
132 Atlantic Ave, Westerly, RI 02891
View restaurantnext
Water Street Cafe
orange star4.5 • 181
143 Water Street Stonington, CT 06378
View restaurantnext
Mango's Wood-Fired Pizza Co.
orange star4.0 • 275
27 Coogan Blvd Mystic, CT 06355
View restaurantnext
Sift Bake Shop - HOLIDAY ORDERING
orange starNo Reviews
5 Water Street Mystic, CT 06355
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Westerly

The Cooked Goose - 92 Watch Hill Road
orange star4.6 • 1,952
92 Watch Hill Road Westerly, RI 02891
View restaurantnext
Maria's Seaside Cafe
orange star4.5 • 1,756
132 Atlantic Ave, Westerly, RI 02891
View restaurantnext
Vetranos
orange star4.2 • 615
130 Granite St Westerly, RI 02891
View restaurantnext
Casa Della Luce
orange star4.4 • 570
105 Franklin St Westerly, RI 02891
View restaurantnext
Vittorias NY Pizza
orange star4.4 • 197
224 Post Rd Westerly, RI 02891
View restaurantnext
Pompelmo Gelateria
orange star5.0 • 87
31 High St Westerly, RI 02891
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Westerly
Stonington
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Charlestown
review star
Avg 3.6 (6 restaurants)
Mystic
review star
Avg 4 (25 restaurants)
Groton
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
New London
review star
Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)
Wakefield
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Kingston
review star
No reviews yet
Narragansett
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Norwich
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston