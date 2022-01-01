Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American
Seafood

Bridges 321 WELLS COVE RD.

review star

No reviews yet

321 WELLS COVE RD,

GRASONVILLE, MD 21638

Order Again

Soup/Salad

Soup of the Day

$6.00+

Traditional tomato based garden vegetable soup served chilled topped with pesto, crab meat, and a crispy garlic crostini.

Cream of Crab

Cream of Crab

$9.00+

Cream of Crab Ingredients: Celery Carrots Onion Heavy Cream Half and Half Sherry Worcestershire Sauce Old Bay Parsley (dried) Crab Base Butter AP Flour

Vegetable Crab

Vegetable Crab

$8.00+

Vegetable Crab Ingredients: Yellow Onion Celery Garlic Worcestershire Sauce Old Bay Bay Leaves Thyme (dried) Parsley (dried) Lemon Juice Tomato Paste Water Yukon Gold Potatoes Frozen Mixed Vegetables Whole Pear Tomatoes Crab Base

Half and Half Soup

$9.00+

Cream of Crab & Vegetable Crab Mixed Refer to each soup for ingredients list

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Caesar Dressing Ingredients: Garlic Cloves Anchovy Lemon Juice Dijon Mustard Worcestershire Mayonnaise Parmesan Cheese Salt Black Pepper

Goat Cheese Ball

$3.00

Fried goat cheese ball.

House Salad

$10.00

House Italian Vinaigrette Ingredients: Red Wine Vinegar Dijon Mustard Dry Oregano Garlic (minced) Shallots Salt Black Pepper Basil (bunches) Sugar Ground Sumac Lemon Juice Tomato Paste Blended Oil Additionally: Carrots Cucumbers Tomatoes

Spinach & Arugula Salad

Spinach & Arugula Salad

$12.50

Honey White Balsamic Dressing Ingredients: White Balsamic Honey Whole Grain Mustard Dijon Mustard Kosher Salt Basil Bunches (no stems) Blended Oil Additionally: Tomatoes Red Peppers Bacon Hard Boiled Egg Warm Goat Cheese Ball

Autumn Harvest Salad

Autumn Harvest Salad

$13.00

Organic field greens tossed in a maple and apple cider viniagrette with apples, goat cheese, dried cranberries, and savory seasoned pecans. Ingredients: Brown Sugar Garlic Whole Grain Mustard Dijon Mustard Apple Cider Vinegar Honey Maple Syrup Cayenne Pepper Salt Black Pepper Blended Oil Apples Pecans Goat Cheese Dried Cranberries

French Onion

$8.00

Appetizers

Blue Bay Mussels

$17.00

Fresh Maine mussels sautéed with white wine, garlic, butter and fresh herbs. Served with a French baguette.

Bruschetta Roma

Bruschetta Roma

$8.00+

Roma tomatoes Garlic Olive Oil Basil Pesto: Almonds Parmesan Cheese Basil Oil Balsamic Drizzle

Calamari

$17.00

Seasoned flour dusted and flash fried with a jalapeño aioli and our famous sweet Thai vinaigrette.

Coconut Shrimp

Coconut Shrimp

$15.50

Coconut crusted jumbo shrimp served with an orange and horseradish dipping sauce.

Crab Dip

$19.00

Bridges Crab Dip Ingredients: Cream Cheese Cheddar Cheese (shredded) Heavy Cream Old Bay Colman’s Dry Mustard Garlic (minced) Crab Base Onion (small diced) Jalapeno (minced) Butter Sherry Wine

Firecracker Shrimp

Firecracker Shrimp

$15.50

Seasoned flour dusted with our house Thai chili sauce with nitsume, wasabi cream and toasted white and black sesame seeds.

Tuna Sashimi

$18.00

Sesame crusted rare tuna with pickled ginger, wasabi and nitsume

Wings

Wings

$17.50

Crispy house seasoned or finished with your choice of sauce.

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$14.00

Brussels Sprouts Goat Cheese Cranberries Pecans Maple Vinaigrette

Chincoteague Salt Oysters

$14.00

Blue Point Oysters

$15.00

Local Harris Oysters

$12.00

Sweet Jesus Oysters

$13.00

Oyster Rockefeller

$3.00

Crab Spring Rolls

$15.00Out of stock

Chips and Salsa

$12.00

Oyster Casino

$3.00

Oyster DuJour

$15.00

Sandwiches

Crab Cake Sandwich

$24.00

Broiled crab cake with lettuce, tomato on toasted brioche and a side of tartar sauce.

Seafood Tacos

Seafood Tacos

$16.00

Two flour tortillas with poblano ranch slaw, pico de gallo, guacamole, side of sour cream, and lime. Choice of Blackened Mahi or Fried Shrimp.

Seafood Club

Seafood Club

$24.00

Shrimp salad topped with a fried crab cake with bacon, lettuce and tomato on a brioche roll.

Shrimp Salad

Shrimp Salad

$18.00

House made shrimp salad with lettuce and tomato on a brioche roll.

Smash Burger

$16.00

Turkey Sandwich

$14.50

Thin sliced turkey breast on toasted ciabatta with Swiss cheese, fresh arugula, tomato, and chipotle aioli.

Fried Oyster Sandwich

$21.00

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$14.50

Smoked pulled chicken with a blackberry-jalepeno bbq sauce, grilled pineapple, and fresh arugula on a toasted ciabatta.

Steak sandwich

$16.00

Steak Quesadilla

$15.00Out of stock

Fried Chicken Sandwich Special

$13.00

Broiled crab cake with lettuce, tomato on toasted brioche and a side of tartar sauce.

Entrees

Sesame crusted Yellowfin Tuna steak served over shrimp fried rice and snow peas. Finished with sriracha aioli.

Single Crab Cake Entree

$29.00

Bridge’s signature lump crab cake served with roasted fingerling potatoes, sautéed asparagus and a jalapeño lime beurre blanc.

Double Crab Cake Entree

$46.00

Bridge’s signature lump crab cake served with roasted fingerling potatoes, sautéed asparagus and a jalapeño lime beurre blanc.

Berry Salmon

$30.00

Bridge’s signature lump crab cake served with roasted fingerling potatoes, sautéed asparagus and a jalapeño lime beurre blanc.

Cajun Rockfish

$34.00

Creole seasoned local rockfish fillet served over flavorful dirty rice, sautéed asparagus and a Cajun cream sauce

Scallops and Risotto

$34.00

Lightly seasoned and seared jumbo scallops over a rich and creamy roasted mushroom risotto finished with Parmesan and house blood orange and balsamic reduction. Ingredients: Butter Shallots Garlic Arborio Rice White Wine Chicken Stock Parmesan Cheese Balsamic

Shrimp and Grits

Shrimp and Grits

$29.00

Ingredients: Shrimp Base Lemon Juice Tabasco Heavy Cream Milk Chicken Stock Grits Cheddar Cheese Salt/Pepper Onion Powder Granulated Garlic Butter

Grilled Chicken Pasta

Grilled Chicken Pasta

$28.00

Smoked pulled chicken tossed in gemellini pasta, roasted mushrooms, fresh arugula, and tomatoes with a chicken veloute sauce and fresh Parmesan

Thai Bowl

Thai Bowl

$18.00

Thai inspired stir-fry with red quinoa, edamame, carrot, sweet red bell pepper and brown rice tossed in a Thai peanut stir-fry sauce with avocado aioli and nitsume.

Stuffed Shrimp

$39.50

Colossal shrimp stuffed with crab imperial served over mashed potatoes, sautéed green beans, and a jalepeno lime beurre blanc.

Petite 6 oz Filet

$38.00

Clams Linguini

$27.00

Fresh sauteed middle neck clams with garlic-lemon butter broth and fresh herbs tossed with linguini pasta. Finished with fresh parsley, diced tomatoes, and toasted ciabatta bread.

Bourbon Glazed Pork Shank

$28.00

Slow braised, fork tender pork glazed with our house-made bourbon bbq. Served with mashed potatoes and flash fried brussels sprouts tossed with a brown sugar vinaigrette.

Grilled Flank Steak

$34.00

Marinated grilled flank steak served with mashed potatoes, sautéed broccolini and a mushroom Demi glacé

Seafood Pappardelle

$37.00

Pork Tenderloin

$34.00

Traditional Turkey

$34.00

Roasted marinated tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, torn basil with oregano, balsamic reduction and olive oil

Pizza

Butcher's Block Pizza

Butcher's Block Pizza

$18.00

Italian sausage, crispy bacon, pepperoni, goat cheese, mozzarella, provolone & marinara.

Crab Pesto Pizza

Crab Pesto Pizza

$21.50

Fresh crab meat over a basil pesto base with roasted tomatoes, spinach, mozzarella & provolone.

White Sausage Pizza

White Sausage Pizza

$17.00

Roasted garlic sauce, Italian sausage, roasted tomatoes and spinach finished with mozzarella, provolone and goat cheese.

Roasted Tomato Pizza

$15.00

Roasted marinated tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, torn basil with oregano, balsamic reduction and olive oil

Pepperoni Pizza

$14.50

Traditional pie with marinara, mozzarella, provolone and pepperoni.

Cheese Pizza

$13.00

Desserts

Cheesecake

$10.00

Traditional NY style cheesecake.

Apple Pie Tartlet

$10.00

Spiced apples served in a shortbread tartlet topped with cinnamon ice cream and caramel drizzle.

Bread Pudding

$11.00

Traditional spiced bread pudding served with vanilla ice cream

Tennessee Whiskey Cake

$10.00

Jack Daniels infused molasses cake served with cinnamon ice cream, whipped cream, and a caramel drizzle

Chocolate-Banana Swirl Cake

$11.00

Blueberry Bread Pudding

$11.00

Sides

Side Crab Cake

$22.00

Add Grilled Chicken

$8.00

Add Salmon

$16.00

Side Pita Bread

$4.00

Sauces

Tomato Vinaigrette

$0.50

Sweet Corn Reduction

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Jalepeno Buerre Blanc

$0.50
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Monday4:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday4:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Located in the heart of the Chesapeake, Bridges restaurant offers unmatched waterfront dining featuring made-to-order dishes that are prepared from scratch using the finest hand-picked ingredients. Open daily for lunch and dinner, Bridges offers award-winning fare. Come enjoy the spectacular views and taste the best of the Chesapeake Bay region!

Website

Location

321 WELLS COVE RD,, GRASONVILLE, MD 21638

Directions

Gallery
Bridges image
Bridges image
Bridges image

Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in GRASONVILLE

Search popular restaurants
Map
