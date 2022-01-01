Bars & Lounges
American
Seafood
Bridges 321 WELLS COVE RD.
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|4:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|4:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info
Located in the heart of the Chesapeake, Bridges restaurant offers unmatched waterfront dining featuring made-to-order dishes that are prepared from scratch using the finest hand-picked ingredients. Open daily for lunch and dinner, Bridges offers award-winning fare. Come enjoy the spectacular views and taste the best of the Chesapeake Bay region!
Location
321 WELLS COVE RD,, GRASONVILLE, MD 21638
Gallery
