- Home
- /
- Arnolds Park
- /
- Bracco Restaurant
Bracco Restaurant
610 Linden Drive
Arnolds Park, IA 51331
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Bracco Menu
Starters
- Oven Roasted Nachos (GF)
Queso Blanco Sauce, Black Bean and Corn Salsa, Lettuce, and Fresh Jalapeños, Served with Salsa and Ancho Sour Cream.
- Tortilla Chips & Dip (GF)
- Cheese Curds$18.00
Served with Ranch.
- Pow Pow Shrimp$20.00
Crispy Corkskrew Shrimp, Tossed in Pow Pow Sauce, Served with Ranch.
- Coconut Shrimp$20.00
(8) Coconut Shrimp, Served with Coconut Lime Sauce.
- Wings (Traditional *GF or Boneless)$18.00
(8) Traditional or Boneless Wings.
- Onion Rings$18.00
Served with Ancho Sour Cream Dipping Sauce.
- House Nutz$8.00
Sweet & Spicy Premium Nut Blend
Entrée Salads
- Coconut Shrimp Salad$22.00
Swiss Cheese, Avocado, Asian Veggies, Fruit, Coconut Lime Dressing.
- Paradise Pineapple Salad (GF Upon Request)$21.00
Fruit, Teriyaki Chicken Skewers, Asian Veggies, Onion, Pineapple Mango Dressing, Fruit Dip.
- Southwest Chicken Salad (GF)$21.00
Jerk Sauced Chicken Skewers, Avocado, Black Bean and Corn Salsa, Tomato, Swiss Cheese, Chipotle Ranch Dressing.
Burgers & Sandwiches
- Boji Burger$19.00
American Cheese, Bacon, Citrus BBQ Sauce, Crispy Onion Strings, Served on a Grilled Brioche Bun.
- Honolulu Burger$19.00
Swiss Cheese, Ham, Pineapple, Citrus BBQ Sauce, Served on a Grilled Brioche Bun.
- Cheeseburger in Paradise Deluxe$19.00
American & Cheddar Cheese, Applewood Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Served on a Grilled Brioche Bun.
- Queso Burger$19.00
Pepper Jack Habanero, Pico De Gallo, Queso Cheese Sauce, Fresh Jalapeños, Side of Queso For Your Fries, Served on a Grilled Brioche Bun.
- Cuban Sandwich$19.00
Pulled Pork Carnitas, Ham, Pickle, Swiss Cheese, Coconut Curry Sauce, Served on Grille Ciabatta Bread.
- Cajun Chicken Sandwich$19.00
Lettuce, Bang Bang & Queso Sauces, Served on Grille Ciabatta.
- California Club Sandwich$18.00
Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Swiss Cheese, Avocado, Served on a Croissant Roll.
- Queso Crispy Chicken Sandwich$19.00
Lettuce, Bang Bang & Queso Sauces, Served on a Brioche Bun.
Main Entrées
- Bracco Tacos (GF Upon Request)
(3) Flour Tortillas or Lettuce Wraps, Pico De Gallo, Ancho Sour Cream, Salsa, Coconut Lime Rice.
- Fiji Island Fish (GF)$31.00
Oven Roasted Barramundi Fillet, Coconut Curry Cream Sauce with Island Vegetables, Coconut Lime Rice.
- Jambalaya (GF)$32.00
Grilled Chicken, Andouille Sausage, Shrimp, Fish, Creole Cream Sauce, Coconut Lime Rice.
- Sweet & Sour Chicken$21.00
Tempura Fried Chicken, Grilled Pineapple, Sweet & Sour Sauce, Coconut Lime Rice.
- Sweet & Sour Shrimp$26.00
Tempura Fried Shrimp, Grilled Pineapple, Sweet & Sour Sauce, Coconut Lime Rice.
- Spicy Orange Chicken (GF)$20.00
6oz. Grilled Chicken Skewers with Spicy Orange Sauce, Hot Wok Vegetables, Coconut Lime Rice.
- Jerked Sirloin (GF)$31.00
8oz. Grlled Center Cut Sirloin Skewers Finished with Jamaican Jerk Sauce, Hot Wok Vegetables, Coconut Lime Rice.
- Cajun Chicken Pasta$26.00
Chicken Breast Meat, Andouille Sausage, Island Vegetables, Cajun Cream Sauce.
- Salmon & Shrimp Pasta$34.00
Bronzed Salmon, Shrimp, Island Vegetables, Seasoned Alfredo.
- Cheese Tortellini Alfredo$21.00
Asiago, Parmesan, Ricotta, Romano, and Mozzarella Cheese.
- Fish & Chips$19.00
Battered Haddock Planks, Fries, Malt Vinegar, Tartar.
- Chicken Tenders & Fries$17.00
Served with Ranch Dressing.
- Pineapple Bacon Flatbread$19.00
Sweet & Sour Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese.
- BBQ Chicken Flatbread$19.00
Bacon, Onion, Mozzarella Cheese.
- Chicken Caesar Flatbread$19.00
Roasted Chicken, Caesar Dressing, Mozzarella Cheese, Shredded Romaine, Sliced Onion.
Kids
Features
- Jumbo Mozz Sticks$17.00
Served with Marinara Sauce.
- Philly Cheesesteak$19.00
Shaved Ribeye, Sautéed Peppers & Onions, Toasted Hoagie w/ Philly Cheese. Choice of Side.
- Surf & Turf Burger$24.00
Our Signature Steak Burger on a Spicy Bed of Slaw and Topped with Pow Pow Shrimp & Pepper Jack Cheese. Choice of Side.
- Malibu Seafood Combo$38.00
Bronzed Tilapia, Caribbean Coconut Shrimp, Bronzed Salmon, Coconut Lime Rice, and Fresh Vegetables and Pico De Gallo.
- Surf & Turf$38.00
Jerk Glazed 8 oz. Sirloin, (5) Coconut Shrimp, Coconut Lime Rice, and Fresh Vegetables.
- Pink Flamingo$14.00
Savor a taste of the tropics with an exotic blend of Malibu Passion Fruit Rum, Pineapple Juice, Lime, and Prickly Pear Purée. Served in a Pink Flamingo floatie.
Beverages
Beverages - Bracco
- 1919 Root Beer$4.50
- Buddy's Soda - Grape$4.50
- Buddy's Soda - Lemon Sour$4.50
- Buddy's Soda - Orange$4.50
- Buddy's Soda - Strawberry$4.50
- Iced Tea$3.00
- Flavored Iced Tea$4.50
- Lemonade$3.00
- Flavored Lemonade$4.50
- Milk$3.00
- Juice$3.00
- Chocolate Milk$3.00
- Shirley Temple$3.50
- Arnold Palmer$3.50
- Miami Vice (NA)$5.00
- Virgin Mary$5.00
- Red Bull$4.00
- Red Bull SF$4.00
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Waterfront Grille & Event Center is a restaurant and event center located on the shores of Lake Okoboji. Just steps away from Bridges Bay Resort, Waterfront Grille offers steak, seafood, pasta, pizza, burgers, comfort food, entrée salads, appetizers, and more! You will also find several Gluten-Free options throughout the menu.
610 Linden Drive, Arnolds Park, IA 51331