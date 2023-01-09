Sunday 7:00 am - 8:00 am, 9:00 am - 1:15 pm

Monday 7:00 am - 8:00 am, 9:00 am - 1:15 pm

Tuesday 7:00 am - 8:00 am, 9:00 am - 1:15 pm

Wednesday 7:00 am - 8:00 am, 9:00 am - 1:15 pm

Thursday 7:00 am - 8:00 am, 9:00 am - 1:15 pm

Friday 7:00 am - 8:00 am, 9:00 am - 1:15 pm