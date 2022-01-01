The Grille at The Bridges

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popular Items

Classic SBS Burger
Greek Salad
GG's Chopped

Daily Special

12 Extra large P.E.I. Mussels within a light spicy marinara sauce with fresh herbs & crostinis

Pork Potstickers

$12.00

Veal Chop Cutlet

$48.00Out of stock

14oz bone-in pounded & breaded veal chop served either parmesan style (marinara sauce, melted mozzarella, penne pasta) or Milanese style (arugula salad with tomato, parmesan cheese & balsamic glaze)

Grilled Asparagus

$6.00

Appetizers

Burrata

$16.00

Creamy fresh Mozzarella, tomato, basil, lemon zest, EVOO, balsamic glaze & grilled crostinis

Edamame Dumplings

$12.00

Seared, steamed or gold'n fried, served with a sweet soy dressing

Firecracker Shrimp

$12.00

Sweet & spicy with a chili garlic sauce, scallion, cilantro, sesame seeds

GG's Meatball

$12.00

12-hour braised all-beef meatball, San Marzano tomato sauce, ricotta & basil

Heirloom Salad

$12.00

Heirloom tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, basil, EVOO, balsamic & crostini

Mediterranean Board

$11.00

Hummus, pita, celery, carrot, cucumber & marinared olives

Salt & Pepper Calamari

$15.00

Crispy fried with sweet peppers, lemon aioli & marinara sauce

Tuna Tataki

$16.00

Blackened seared tuna, spicy mayo, citrus ponzu, ginger, wakame

Small Plates

Bavarian Pretzel

$12.00

16 OZ jumbo pretzel served with cheese sauce & zesty mustard

Chicken Wings

$14.00

8 piece crispy fire-roasted, tossed with: Hot-honey, mild, hot, BBQ, garlic-parmesan, lemon-pepper w/ ranch or bleu cheese

Crab Rangoons

$8.00

Loaded Fries

$10.00

3-Cheese blend, bacon, scallion, sour cream, smokey ranch dip

Meatball Sliders

$12.00

(3) Sliders, San Marzano tomato sauce, Pecorino romano cheese

Onion Rings

$8.00

Quesadilla

$10.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Crisp Romaine hearts, crunchy croutons and parmesan cheese. Dressing on the side.

GG's Chopped

$10.00

Romaine, tomato, onion, cucumber, carrots, garbanzo beans, black olives, creamy Italian vinaigrette

Caprese Salad

$13.00

Fresh Mozzarella, tomato, basil, EVOO & balsamic glaze

Summer Salad

$12.00

Spinach, strawberries, blueberries, almonds, avocado, cucumber, goat cheese, champagne vinaigrette

Greek Salad

$12.00

Romaine, feta, cucumber, green pepper tomato, kalamata olives, grape leaf, pepperoncini, onion, mint, greek dressing

Cobb Salad

$12.00

Romaine, tomatoes, cucumber, bacon, avocado, eggs, onion, bleu cheese crumbles, balsamic vinaigrette

Kale Salad

$12.00

Sweet baby kale, hearts of palm, crispy chickpeas, shaved parmesan, lemon oil

Poke Corner

Poke Corner

$15.00

Flatbreads

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$15.00

Grilled chicken, red onion, jack-cheddar cheese, chives & avocado ranch

Fig & Goat Cheese Flatbread

$15.00

Grilled chicken, red onion, jack-cheddar cheese, chives & avocado ranch

Margarita Flatbread

$15.00

Pesto, tomato, mozzarella, basil

Mushroom & Truffle Flatbread

$15.00

Grilled & roasted wild mushrooms, caramelized onion, truffle oil, whipped ricotta, mozzarella & fine herbs

Handhelds

Blackened Fish Sandwich

$15.00

Blackened Mahi Mahi on a toasted Challah Bun, with our housemade Tartar Sauce on the side. Comes with your choice of Fries or Chips.

California Club

$15.00

3-layer multi-grain toast, carved turkey, avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.00

Chicken salad with walnuts, apples, grapes, served on your choice of bread

Classic SBS Burger

$14.00

The Classic SBS Burger is a blend of Sirloin-Brisket-Short Rib, comes with Lettuce-Tomato-Onion and side of French Fries.

Gold’n Hot

$15.00

Fried crispy chicken, hot honey, pickles, coleslaw & crispy onions

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled Chicken Breast on a Challah Bun, served with Lettuce-Tomato-Onion and side of French fries.

Impossible Burger

$15.00

All-natural plant based burger, Challah bun, L.T.O.P

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$12.00

Housemade Albacore Tuna Salad, with lettuce tomato and onion, on a Challah bun or Wrap. Served with fries.

Turkey Burger

$14.00

All white meat patty, cranberry jam, L.T.O.P

Mix & Match

Mix & Match

Entrees

Chicken Marsala

$21.00

Shallots, wild mushrooms, Opici wine, chicken stock, mashed potatoes & broccoli

Chilean Seabass

$35.00

8 oz filet, oven-roasted with miso glaze, brown rice rice & grilled bok choy

Filet Mignon

4 oz or 8 oz pan-seared filet, mashed potatoes, haricot verts & Demi glaze

Lamb Chops

$24.00

Four herb-marinated grilled chops, with gold'n fries & fresh mint pesto

Linguini Vongole

$22.00

Whole & chopped clams, garlic, white wine, lemon served in red or white sauce

Chicken Milanese

$21.00

Hand-breaded & Gold'n fried, with arugula, tomato, shaved parmesan, lemon, oil & balsamic glaze

Penne Alla Vodka

$17.00

Penne pasta with a San Marzano tomato cream sauce, splash of vodka & parmesan cheese

Potato Gnocchi

$17.00

Cherry tomato, spinach, parmesan cheese, onion, toasted panko crumble

Steak Frites

$32.00

Marinated & grilled skirt steak, gold'n fries, & herb chimichurri

Teriyaki Salmon

$25.00

Flame-grilled 10oz Salmon with white Jasmine rice & steamed broccoli

Chicken Parmesan

$21.00

Hand-breaded & gold'n fried with penne, marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese

Kids

Kids Sliders w/ Cheese

$8.00

Two mini Beef Sliders topped with American Cheese. Served with your choice of Fries or Chips.

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Three crispy tenders served with a side of French fries.

Hot Dog

$8.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Melted cheese quesadilla in a warm flour tortilla.

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Favorite! Classic grilled cheese with American cheese served with side of French fries.

Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Kids Pasta

$8.00

Penne pasta with choice of butter, red sauce or plain.

Kid Pizza

$8.00

Sides

Brown Rice

$5.00

Cauliflower Rice

$5.00

French Fries

$5.00

Grilled Bok Choy

$6.00

Haricot Verts

$5.00

Mashed Potato

$5.00

Side Broccoli

$5.00

Side Chicken

$6.00

Side Fruit (Large)

$5.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Side Salmon

$8.00

Side Shrimp

$8.00

Sweet Potato French Fries

$5.00

Truffle Fries

$8.00

White Rice

$5.00

Side Of Avacado

$3.00

Drinks

Can Drinks

$2.00

Cappuccino/Latte

$5.00

Capri Sun

$1.50

Coffee

$3.00

DBL Espresso

$6.00

Espresso

$4.00

Gatorade

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.50

Juice

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Water Bottle

Sweets&Treats

Chips

$2.00

Your choice of assorted chips

Ice Cream/Pops

Assorted Ice Cream & Pops to cool you down on a hot Florida Day!

Dessert

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Your community place to be!

Website

Location

8576 Golden Gate Blvd, Delray Beach, FL 33446

Directions

Gallery
The Grille at The Bridges image
Banner pic
Main pic

