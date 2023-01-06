Bridge Street Tap Room 202 Bridge St

Restaurant info

The Bridge Street Tap Room is a Michigan Craft Beer haven located in beautiful Downtown Charlevoix. Overlooking Round Lake, the Tap Room offers 32-Taps of Michigan Craft Beer and Hard Cider, as well as a Wine & Spirits Portfolio. Whether you're in the mood for small plates to snack on, burgers & sandwiches to feed the crave, pizzas because you can't resist, or entrees that excel in culinary flavor & creativity - stop in & let the Bridge Street Tap Room deliver a memorable Northern Michigan Experience to you.

