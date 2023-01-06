Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Bars & Lounges
Sandwiches

Bridge Street Tap Room 202 Bridge St

review star

No reviews yet

202 Bridge St

Charlevoix, MI 49720

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Build your own Pizza
Loaded Caesar
Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Shareables

Chicken Wings

$12.00+

Our bone-in wings are brined in house, baked to perfection, and tossed in your favorite sauce. Served with carrots, celery, and your choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese.

Cheezy Bread

$10.00

Garlic Herb Oil, Mozzarella Cheese, with a side of Marinara

Smoked Brisket Nachos

$19.00

Ebel's smoked brisket with cheese, on corn tortilla chips, topped with black bean corn pico and a cilantro lime sauce.

Mussels

$15.00

1lb. Steamed in White Wine, Garlic, Butter and Herbs. Served with a Toasted Baguette

Hummus Plate

$10.00

Served with Corn Tortilla Chips, Carrots and Celery Sticks.

Bavarian Pretzel Sticks

$8.00

Served with Locally-made Mikes Mustard

Baked Bruschetta

$9.00

Tomato, Garlic, basil & E.V.O.O topped with Shredded Mozzarella & a balsamic glaze

Veggie Nachos

$16.00

Bell Peppers & Onions with Cheese on the Corn Tortilla Chips topped with black bean corn pico & a Cilantro Lime Sauce

Chips & Salsa

$8.00

Sekushi Tuna

$16.00

Seasoned Tuna seared and served with spicy wakame salad, wasabi, pickled ginger, and soy sauce

Soups

Cheddar & Ale

$4.00+

Soup Du Jour

$4.00+

Salads

Round Lake Wedge

$13.00

Chopped Romaine with Bacon, Tomato, Blue cheese Crumble, Crouton & Blue cheese Dressing.

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$16.00

Chopped Romaine tossed with Parmesan, Tomato, Crouton tossed in the house-made Caesar Dressing.

Taproom Salad

$15.00

Mixed Greens with Dried Cherries, Red Onion Blue cheese Crumble, Candied Walnuts & Blood Orange Balsamic Vinaigrette

Bridge Street Cobb

$18.00

Chopped Romaine with bacon, tomato, Cheddar, Croutons, Avocado Oven-Roasted Turkey, Black Bean Corn Pico & Ranch Dressing

House Salad

$13.00

Bacon, Shredded Cheddar, Tomato, Onion & crouton with dressing of choice.

Wraps

Turkey Club

$13.00

Oven-Roasted Turkey, Bacon, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$15.00

Grilled Chicken, Bacon,Ranch,Cheddar, Tomato & lettuce

Hummus & Veggie Wrap

$14.00

Hummus, Onion Bell Pepper, Tomato, & Mixed Greens

Loaded Caesar

$15.00

Grilled Chicken,Bacon,Romaine,Tomato,Onion Shredded Parmesan, Croutons & House-Made Caesar Dressing.

Cherry Chicken Salad

$15.00

Sandwiches

Ebel's Smoked Brisket Sandwich

$16.00

Smoked Gouda, Red Onion, Arugula & Horsey aioli on Sourdough bread

Rich's Ragin' Grilled Cheese

$15.00

Provolone, Gouda, Onion, Jalapeno,Bacon, Avocado & Sriracha Aioli on Sourdough.

Mac & Cheese Sandwich

$14.00

Good ole' Mac & Cheese on Sourdough Bread with choice of sauce.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Mozzarella & Garlic Aioli

Chicken Parmesan Grinder

$15.00

Grilled Chicken, Parmesan, Marinara & Mozzarella Cheese.

Italian Grinder

$16.00

Pepperoni,Ebels Ham, Banana Pepper, Onion,Tomato,Marinara & mozzarella Cheese.

Pizzas

Build your own Pizza

$12.00

Burgers

House Burger

$15.00

Taproom Signature

$16.00

Pepperjack, Jalapenos, Avocado & sriracha aioli

Black & Blue Burger

$16.00

Cajun Seasonings, Blue Cheese & Bacon

Bridge Street Olive Burger

$16.00

Green Olive, Smoked Gouda & a side of Steak Sauce Mayo.

Chipotle Black Bean Veggie Burger

$14.00

A Southwestern recipe made locally in Northern Michigan by Michael P.

Dogs & Brats

Plath's Jumbo Dog

$10.00Out of stock

Plaths jumbo 1/3 lb. Dog on toasted Potato Bun.

Ebel's Deluxe Brat

$12.00

Ebel's famous brat stuffed with cheddar cheese onions & bell peppers

Kids Menu

Kid's Cheese Pizza

$9.00

Kid's Pepperoni Pizza

$10.00

Kid's Grilled cheese

$8.00

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Kid's Sandwich

$8.00

Brunch

Breakfast Burrito

$12.00

Eggs, Sausage Onion, Bell Pepper & Cheddar Cheese served with Salsa & Sour Cream

French Toast And Bacon

$14.00

Three Slices of cinnamon Glazed French toast, Powdered sugar with harwood gold maple syrup & two slices of thick cut bacon

Smoked Brisket Hash Deluxe

$15.00

House-Made Hash Featuring Smoked Brisket, Pepper & onion topped with two sunny side up eggs

Breakfast Pizza

$13.00

Garlic herb oil, scrambled eggs, Bacon, onion tomato & Cheddar Cheese

Sides

Vegetables

$5.00

Sticky Rice

$4.00

Arugula Salad

$5.00

Peppers & Onions

$4.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Breakfast Potatoes

$4.00

Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Mussel Bread

$3.00

Smokey Red Beans and Andoulle

$6.00

Side Caesar

$6.00

Beverages

Diet Coke

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Powerade

$3.00

Market Food

Di Bruno Bros. Roasted Garlic Herb Cheese Spread

$9.75Out of stock

Di Bruno Bros. Smoked Gouda & Beer Cheese Spread

$9.75Out of stock

Marcona Almonds Fried & Salted

$11.79

Esti Kalamata Hummus & Pita

$5.95

Esti Everything Bagel Dip & Pita

$5.95

Esti Tzatziki Bagel Dip & Pita

$5.95

Sea Salt Snack Box

$9.85Out of stock

Garlic & Thyme Snack Box

$9.85

Apertime Prosciutto Milano W/ Olives

$15.55Out of stock

Apertime Coppa Milano

$15.55

Snack Pack Salami Prov Apricot

$7.80

Snack Pack Salami Spicy Prov Breadstick

$7.80

Cello Cheese Flight Smoked Gouda, Chedder, Dijon

$18.15

Veroni Prov. Cheese Italian Breadsticks

$7.80

Crostini Artisan Crackers

$4.90

Cello Copper Kettle Altu, Tuscan Cheese Flight

$18.15

Ruffles Original Potato Chips

$1.00

Market Beer

A Frutifully Indepenent Double IPA

$3.75

Athletic Brewing Free Wave

$3.75

Athletic Brewing Run Wild

$3.75

Athletic Brewing Upside Dawn

$3.75

Beard's Brewery Deez Nutz

$3.75

Beard's Deez Nutz

$3.75

Beard’s Green Hundo

$3.75

Bell's Oberon American Wheat Ale

$3.75

Bell's Two Hearted

$3.75

Big Lake Brewing Blood Orange Haze Hazy IPA

$4.50Out of stock

Big Lake Brewing Orange Cream Shandy

$4.50

Big Lake Brewing Pumpkin Porter

$3.75

Big Lake Camper Hazy IPA

$4.50

Blackrocks 51K IPA

$3.50Out of stock

Blake's Hard cider Blueberry Lemonade

$3.50Out of stock

Blake's Hard Cider Flannel Mouth

$3.50

Brew Detroit Citus Blonde

$3.50

Founder's All Day Vacation

$3.50

Founder's Solid Gold

$3.50

Grand Armory Brewing Weezing Juice IPA

$3.50

Keweenaw Widow Maker

$3.50

Old Nation M-43

$4.50

Old Nation New Orthodox M-43 Tart Strawberry IPA

$4.50

Old Nation Pret Belgian Style Wheat Ale

$4.50Out of stock

Partake Brewing IPA

$3.75

Prairie Blueberry Boyfriend

$3.75

Prairie Rainbow Sherbet

$3.75

Prairie Slush

$3.75

Saugatuck Brewing Blueberry Lemonade Shandy

$3.75

Short's Locals Light

$3.75

Short's Soft Parade Shandy

$3.75Out of stock

Surly Brewing Drips & Drops Hazy IPA

$3.75

Surly Brewing Grapefruit Supreme Tart Ale

$3.75Out of stock

Surly Brewing Lacuna IPA

$3.75

Tapistry Ski Bum American Pilser

$4.50Out of stock

Transient

$4.50

Upper Hand IPA

$3.75Out of stock

Upper Hand Light

$3.75

Austin Brother's Variety

$3.75

Ludington Bay SS Badger

$3.75

Grapefruit Grindage IPA

$3.75

Oddside Fruitsicle

$3.75

Ludington Bay Tangelo Dream

$3.75

Ludington Bay S.S. Badger Blue

$3.75

Untitled Art N/A Fruited Sour

$3.75

Cheboygan Brewing Blood Orange Honey

$4.50

Blake's Hard Cider Tropicolada

$3.75

All Day IPA Session Ale

$4.50

Green Hundo Ipa

$4.00

Strawberyy Lemonade Shandy

$4.50

Mikerphone Brewing Slim Hazy

$4.50

Untitled Art Tiki Sour

$4.50

Untitled Art Citrus Punch

$4.50

Chromatic Shatter Hazy Pal Ale

$4.50

Broad Leaf Sour Lake Guava Passion Fruit Orange

$4.50

Aslin Beer Co. Sorbet Fruited IPA

$4.50

Big Lake Brew. Big Lake Camper

$4.50

The Name Less

$4.50

Cut Water Lime Vodka Soda

$4.50

Caramel Apple Blakes Hard cider

$4.50

Laughing at Tyrants

$5.00

Market Seltzer / Canned Cocktail

Odd Side Pink Lemonade Seltzer

$3.75

Odd Side POG

$3.75

Clean Cocktail

$4.75

The Mulligan

$4.75

High Noon Watermelon

$4.75

High Noon Grapefruit

$4.75

High Noon Black Cherry

$4.75

High Noon Pineapple

$4.75

Odd Sides Pina Colada

$3.75

Florida Seltzer Naval Orange Yuzu

$5.50

Florda Seltzer Strawberry Kiwi

$5.50

Florida Seltzer Appricot Kumquat

$5.50

Florida Seltzer Meyer Lemon Watermelon

$5.50

Odd Sides Clean Slate

$3.75Out of stock

CutWater Spicy Bloody Mary

$4.75

CutWater Lime Margarita

$4.75

Old Sides Variety Pack

$3.75

Finnish Long Drink

$4.75

High Noon Mango

$4.75

High Noon Lime

$4.75

Finnish Long Drink Zero Sugar

$4.75

Market Wine

Knotty Vines Chardonnay

$8.00+

Lamarca Prosecco Sparkling

$10.00

Chateau Grand Traverse Late Harvest Riesling

$8.00+

Sea Sun 2020 California Chardonnay

$10.00+

Traditional Campuget Rose

$10.00+

Grand Traverse Pinot Grigio

$8.00+

Jaume Serra Cristalino

$6.00+

I3 Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00+

Bonanza California Cabernet Sauvignon

$10.00+

Drumheller Merlot

$7.00+

Market Merch

Bridge Street Tap Room Tumbler

$20.00+

BSTR T-Shirt

$27.00+

Vodka

Grey Goose

$10.50

Tito's

$8.50

Gypsy

$8.50

Western Son

$8.00

Western Son Lemon

$6.50

Gin

Petoskey Stone Gin

$8.00

Tanquray

$7.00

New Amsterdam Gin

$7.50

Rum

Bacardi

$6.50

Captain

$6.50

Whiskey

Bulliet Bourbon

$8.00

Jack Daniel's

$6.50

Tequila

Casa Silver

$8.00

Jose Silver Traditional

$7.00

Market Beverages

Diet Coke

$2.00

Original Coke

$2.00

Canada Dry Club Soda

$1.50

Canada Dry Tonic Water

$1.50

Water Bottle

$2.00

Voss Water Still

$4.75

Fonti Di Crodo

$2.75

Gale's Root Beer

$3.00

Sprite

$2.00

Natalies Lemonade

$3.00

Natalies Orange & Pineapple

$3.00

Grape Boylan

$2.75

Creme Boylan

$2.75

Orange Soda Boylan

$2.75

Shirley Temple Boylan

$2.75

Q Tonic Water

$2.00

Q Ginger Beer

$2.50

Aranciata

$3.00

Limonata

$3.00

Ginger Peach Organic

$4.00

Lemon Infused Sparkling

$6.00

Blood Orange Infused Sparkling

$6.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 1:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 1:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 1:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 1:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 1:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 1:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 1:59 am
Restaurant info

The Bridge Street Tap Room is a Michigan Craft Beer haven located in beautiful Downtown Charlevoix. Overlooking Round Lake, the Tap Room offers 32-Taps of Michigan Craft Beer and Hard Cider, as well as a Wine & Spirits Portfolio. Whether you're in the mood for small plates to snack on, burgers & sandwiches to feed the crave, pizzas because you can't resist, or entrees that excel in culinary flavor & creativity - stop in & let the Bridge Street Tap Room deliver a memorable Northern Michigan Experience to you.

Website

Location

202 Bridge St, Charlevoix, MI 49720

Directions

Gallery
Bridge Street Tap Room image
Bridge Street Tap Room image

Similar restaurants in your area

Foundry Bar & Grill
orange star4.3 • 491
101 Main St Ste B East Jordan, MI 49727
View restaurantnext
Boyne City Tap Room - 220 S. Lake St.
orange starNo Reviews
220 S. Lake St. Boyne City, MI 49712
View restaurantnext
Red Mesa Grill - Boyne City
orange star4.4 • 642
117 Water St Boyne City, MI 49712
View restaurantnext
Parkside Deli, Petoskey
orange star4.6 • 104
313 Howard St Petoskey, MI 49770
View restaurantnext
Petoskey Brewing
orange star4.3 • 833
1844 M 119 Petoskey, MI 49770
View restaurantnext
Northport Pub & Grille
orange starNo Reviews
116 S Waukazoo St NORTHPORT, MI 49670
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Charlevoix

The Landing Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 596
10231 Ferry Rd Charlevoix, MI 49720
View restaurantnext
The Cantina
orange star4.7 • 254
101 Van Pelt pl Charlevoix, MI 49720
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Charlevoix
Northport
review star
Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Leland
review star
Avg 5 (7 restaurants)
Kalkaska
review star
Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Traverse City
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Frankfort
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Cadillac
review star
Avg 3.8 (12 restaurants)
Ludington
review star
Avg 3.7 (5 restaurants)
Marinette
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Midland
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston