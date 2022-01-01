Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bridgetender Tavern and Grill

432 Reviews

$$

65 West Lake Blvd

Tahoe City, CA 96145

California Burrito
Cheeseburger
Cajun Bacon Cheeseburger

Appetizers

Basket of Tater Tots

$7.00

with ranch sauce

Basket of Traditional Fries

Basket of Traditional Fries

$7.00
Basket of Seasoned Waffle Fries

Basket of Seasoned Waffle Fries

$7.00

with ranch sauce

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$15.50

hot, slightly spicy Hawaiian teriyaki or BBQ style

Chips and Homemade Avocado Salsa

Chips and Homemade Avocado Salsa

$9.00
Basket of Traditional Garlic Fries

Basket of Traditional Garlic Fries

$12.00

with olive oil and parmesan cheese

Basket of Waffle Garlic Fries

Basket of Waffle Garlic Fries

$12.00

with olive oil and parmesan cheese

Hawaiian Island Sliders

Hawaiian Island Sliders

$5.00+

slow cooked pork topped with homemade slaw, on a Brioche sweet roll

Nachos

$16.00

tortilla chips with nacho cheese, bacon, avocado, sour cream, diced tomato, onion, pickled jalapeño and choice of carne asada, chicken or pork carnitas

Beer Battered Onion Rings

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$12.00

with ranch sauce

Side of Traditional Garlic Fries

$6.00

with olive oil and parmesan cheese

Side of Waffle Garlic Fries

$6.00

with olive oil and parmesan cheese

Side of Beer Battered Onion Rings

Side of Beer Battered Onion Rings

$6.00

with ranch sauce

Side of Traditional Fries

$3.75

Side of Tater Tots

$3.75

with ranch sauce

Side of Seasoned Waffle

$3.75

with ranch sauce

Side Salad

Side Salad

$3.75

mixed greens, mushrooms, croutons and cheddar cheese

Totchos

$16.00

tater tots with nacho cheese, bacon, avocado, sour cream, diced tomato, onion, pickled jalapeño and choice of carne asada, chicken or pork carnitas

Breaded Zucchini Sticks

Breaded Zucchini Sticks

$13.00

with sriracha ranch sauce

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$12.00

with sriracha ranch sauce

Chili Cheese Traditional Fries

Chili Cheese Traditional Fries

$14.00
Chili Cheese Waffle Fries

Chili Cheese Waffle Fries

$14.00

Side Of Coleslaw

$3.50

Combo Plates

Battered Fish and Seasoned Waffle Fries

Battered Fish and Seasoned Waffle Fries

$15.00

traditional pub style beer battered cod with tartar sauce

Battered Fish and Tater Tots

$15.00

traditional pub style beer battered cod with tartar sauce

Battered Fish and Traditional Fries

$15.00

traditional pub style beer battered cod with tartar sauce

Beer Battered Fish and Greens

$15.00

Chicken Strips and Seasoned Waffle Fries

$14.00

with ranch, honey mustard or bbq sauce

Chicken Strips and Tater Tots

Chicken Strips and Tater Tots

$14.00

with ranch, honey mustard or bbq sauce

Chicken Strips and Traditional Fries

Chicken Strips and Traditional Fries

$14.00

with ranch, honey mustard or bbq sauce

Pork Ribs and Fries

Pork Ribs and Fries

$18.00

St. Louis style ribs with BBQ sauce and choice of fries

Pork Ribs and Greens

$18.00

St. Louis style ribs with BBQ sauce

Pork Ribs and Slaw

$18.00

St. Louis style ribs with BBQ sauce

Pork Ribs and Wings and Fries

$19.00

St. Louis style ribs with BBQ sauce and hot, slightly spicy Hawaiian teriyaki or BBQ style wings

Pork Ribs and Wings and Greens

$19.00

St. Louis style ribs with BBQ sauce and hot, slightly spicy Hawaiian teriyaki or BBQ style wings

Pork Ribs and Wings and Slaw

$19.00

St. Louis style ribs with BBQ sauce and hot, slightly spicy Hawaiian teriyaki or BBQ style wings

Hot Dawgs & Cool Wraps

1/4 Pound All-Beef Hot Dog

1/4 Pound All-Beef Hot Dog

$10.50

Cheese Dog

$11.50

1/4 lb. all-beef hot dog with cheddar cheese

Cheddar Bob's Bacon Cheese Dog

$12.50

1/4 lb. all-beef hot dog with cheddar cheese and bacon

Garden Veggie Wrap

Garden Veggie Wrap

$15.00

cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese, avocado, tomato, cucumber, onion and spinach with honey mustard dip

Roast Turkey Club Wrap

Roast Turkey Club Wrap

$15.00

sliced turkey, bacon bits, Monterey Jack cheese, tomato and lettuce with a side of ranch

Chili Cheese Dog

Chili Cheese Dog

$13.50

Salads and Soups

Kale Brussel Salad

Kale Brussel Salad

$18.00

shaved brussel sprouts, baby kale, toasted almonds, sliced apples, dried cranberries and goat cheese, with lemon dijon vinaigrette

Chicken Cobb Salad

Chicken Cobb Salad

$18.00

mixed greens, diced chicken breast, bacon, tomatoes, hard boiled egg and bleu cheese crumbles

Chicken Taco Salad

Chicken Taco Salad

$18.00

shredded lettuce, chicken, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, onion and black olives in a flour tortilla shell, with a side of sour cream and salsa

BT's House Salad

BT's House Salad

$5.00+

mixed greens, mushrooms, cucumbers, tomatoes, croutons and cheddar cheese

Chicken Spinach Salad

$18.00

grilled chicken breast, fresh mushrooms, crumbled bleu cheese, bacon and hard boiled egg

Grilled Shrimp Louie Salad

$18.00

mixed greens, grilled shrimp, tomatoes, cucumber, sliced avocado, hard boiled egg, red onion and a side of 1000 island dressing

Soup of the Day

$5.00+
BT Chili

BT Chili

$5.00+

with cheddar cheese and onions

Clam Chowder

$5.00+

Friday and Saturday only

Fresh Mex

Ahi Poke Tacos

Ahi Poke Tacos

$17.00
Authentic Mexican Tacos

Authentic Mexican Tacos

$6.00+

your choice of carne asada, chicken or pork, cilantro and onion on corn tortillas, with chips and salsa

BT's Fish Tacos

BT's Fish Tacos

$9.00+

beer battered cod, cabbage, tomato and cilantro on flour tortillas, with a side of BT fish taco sauce

Grilled Shrimp Tacos

Grilled Shrimp Tacos

$15.00

3 grilled shrimp tacos, cabbage, tomato and cilantro on corn tortillas, with a side of BT fish taco sauce

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.00

BRC Burrito

$11.00

refried beans, rice and cheddar cheese, with chips and salsa

California Burrito

California Burrito

$14.00

carne asada, French fries, guacamole, cheddar cheese, sour cream and lettuce, with chips and salsa

Veggie Burrito

Veggie Burrito

$14.00

refried beans, rice, guacamole, cheddar cheese, sour cream and shredded lettuce, with chips and salsa

Hot Sandwiches

BBQ Pulled Pork

BBQ Pulled Pork

$14.50

on a French roll with coleslaw and BBQ sauce

Blackened Chicken

$15.00
Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$8.50
Hawaiian Teriyaki Chicken

Hawaiian Teriyaki Chicken

$15.00

on a whole wheat bun with Monterey Jack cheese, slightly spicy Hawaiian teriyaki sauce and grilled pineapple

Southwest Chicken

Southwest Chicken

$15.00

on a whole wheat bun with Monterey Jack cheese, mild green chilies and southwest sauce

Swiss Chicken

Swiss Chicken

$15.00

on a whole wheat bun with mashed avocado, bacon, Swiss cheese and a side of honey mustard

Burgers

Avocado Burger

Avocado Burger

$15.00

with Monterey Jack cheese and mashed avocado, served with mayo and traditional garnish

Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.75

with cheddar cheese and bacon, served with mayo and traditional garnish

All Natural Bison Burger

All Natural Bison Burger

$16.00

free range 6oz lean bison, cooked medium rare with cheddar cheese and a side of BBQ sauce, served with mayo and traditional garnish

Bitchin' Burger

$15.00

with Bitchin' Pesto Sauce, red bell pepper, fresh spinach and pepper jack cheese, served with traditional garnish

Bleu Cheese & Bacon Burger

Bleu Cheese & Bacon Burger

$15.00

says it all! Served with mayo and traditional garnish

BT Burger of the Week

$15.00
Cajun Bacon Cheeseburger

Cajun Bacon Cheeseburger

$15.00

with Monterey Jack cheese, bacon and a side of chipotle cajun sauce, served with mayo and traditional garnish

Cheeseburger

$13.00

with cheddar cheese, served with mayo and traditional garnish

Hamburger

Hamburger

$12.00

served with mayo and traditional garnish

Hawaiian Teriyaki Burger

Hawaiian Teriyaki Burger

$15.00

with Monterey Jack cheese, slightly spice Hawaiian teriyaki sauce, grilled pineapple and Black Forest ham, served with mayo and traditional garnish

Mushroom Burger

$15.00

with Monterey Jack cheese and sautéed mushrooms, served with mayo and traditional garnish

Rocky Mountain Elk Burger

$16.00

6oz lean elk, cooked medium rare, served with Monterey Jack cheese, mayo, a side of blueberry bbq sauce and traditional garnish

Swiss Burger

Swiss Burger

$15.50

with bacon, mashed avocado and Swiss cheese, served with mayo and traditional garnish

Chili Cheeseburger

$15.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

65 West Lake Blvd, Tahoe City, CA 96145

Directions

