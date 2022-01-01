Restaurant header imageView gallery
Steakhouses

Bridgets Steakhouse

206 Reviews

$$$

8 West Butler Avenue

Ambler, PA 19002

Appetizers

Diver Scallops

$22.00

Crab Cake

$18.00

Lobster Risotto

$19.00

Sauteed Mussels

$16.00

Steamed Dumplings

$16.00

Oyster & Crab Shooters

$19.00

Whipped Ricotta

$14.00

Kalbi Short Rib

$16.00

Burrata

$16.00

Tuna Duet

$18.00

Fried Calamari

$13.00

Flatbread Pizza

$13.00

Soup Du Jour

$9.00

Double Tartar

$21.00

Double Blackened Tuna

$21.00

Small Plates

Au Poivre Cheesesteak

$20.00

Bridgets Burger

$18.00

Salads

Mixed Greens

$9.00

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Spinach & Arugula

$11.00

The Wedge

$10.00

Milan Salad

$12.00

Butcher Blocks

BLOCK Bridgets Best

$107.00

BLOCK Rack Lamb

$93.00

BLOCK Surf N Turf

$119.00

Add Prime Pork Chop

$28.00

Entrees

1/2 Rack BBQ Ribs

$29.00

6oz Filet

$36.00

8oz Filet

$42.00

Ahi Tuna

$34.00

Atlantic Salmon

$31.00

Braised Short Ribs

$33.00

Branzino

$41.00

Crab Cake Dinner

$39.00

Half Duck

$34.00

FULL Rack BBQ Ribs

$41.00

Grilled Rib Eye

$49.00

Jambalaya

$31.00

Lobster Dinner

$65.00

NY Strip

$49.00

Prime Pork Chop

$36.00

Rack of Lamb (For One)

$47.00

Stuffed Chicken Breast

$31.00

Seafood Fra Diavolo

$39.00

Seafood Pot

$34.00

Additions

Add Shrimp

$16.00

Add Scallops

$27.00

Add Crabmeat

$21.00

Add Lobster Tail

$32.00

Add Chicken

$8.00

Add Crab Cake

$17.00

Sides

S - Brussels Sprouts

$9.00

S - Roasted Mushrooms

$9.00

S - Garlic Green Beans

$7.00

S - Fried Rice

$8.00

S - Grilled Asparagus

$8.00

S - Mac n Cheese

$12.00

S - Fingerlings

$8.00

S - Smashed Potatoes

$8.00

S - Plain Fries

$7.00

S - Alley Fries

$9.00

S - Truffle Fries

$9.00

S - Spinach

$8.00

Desserts

Apple Pie

$16.00

Bananas Foster

$9.00

Bread Pudding

$9.00

Cheese Cake

$10.00

Chocolate Layer Cake

$12.00

Sorbet - Cherry

$7.00

Specials

Dry Aged Rib Eye

$57.00

Vegetable Pasta

$22.00

Opah Special

$41.00Out of stock

Shortrib App Special

$18.00

Cheese Board App Special

$21.00

Kids

K- Chicken Tenders

$12.00

K- Pasta Butter

$12.00

K- Pasta Red Sauce

$12.00

K- Plain Flatbread Pizza

$12.00
check markIntimate
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markTakeout
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tell Only Your Best Friends! A Modern Steakhouse situated one block from the Ambler Train Station featuring USDA Prime Meats, Fresh Seafood, Delicious Small Plates and Extensive Wine & Spirits Selection!

8 West Butler Avenue, Ambler, PA 19002

Directions

