Brielle's Bistro

review star

No reviews yet

2037 South Meridian Avenue

Oklahoma City, OK 73108

Starters

Chicken Wings

$12.00

7 wings tossed in your choice of flavor: Louisiana Rub, BBQ, Buffalo or Lemon Pepper

Crab Beignets

$15.00

5 Delectable fusions of a crab cake & a fritter, served with Cajun Remoulade for dipping

Gator Bites

$16.00

8oz of deep fried gator, served with Cajun Remoulade for dipping

Crab Queso

$14.00

Creamy queso with crab meat, served w/chips

Fried Green Tomatoes with Shrimp

$20.00

5 fried green tomatoes topped with grilled shrimp & our house made Cajun Remoulade

Petite Chicken & Waffles

$14.00

Belgian waffle sections topped with deep fried chicken breast pieces and a powdered sugar drizzle

Cornbread & Cowboy Candy

$8.00

2 jumbo pieces of house made cornbread with a side of candied jalapeños

Salads

House Salad

$5.00

Tomato, onion, cheese

Cajun Shrimp Panzanella Salad

$15.00

tomatoes, cucumber, bell peppers, red onions, topped with Parmesan & house made biscuit croutons. Tossed in Cajun Italian dressing.

Blackened Chicken Salad

$14.00

tomato, red onion, bell peppers shredded cheese, boiled egg with your choice of dressing

Crispy Chicken Salad

$13.00

tomatoes, red onion, shredded cheese, boiled egg, bacon, & topped with biscuit croutons

Soups & Such

Ol' Sober (Yakamein)

$14.00

One of New Orleans’s best-kept secrets, beef noodle soup with Cajun and Creole influences

Chicken & Sausage Gumbo Cup

$7.00

Add Shrimp 3.00

Chicken & Sausage Gumbo Bowl

$12.00

Add Shrimp 3.00

Crawfish Etouffee Cup

$8.00

Crawfish Etouffee Bowl

$14.00

Shrimp & Grits

$15.00

Sides

Green Beans

$3.00

Sauteed Veggies

$3.00

Cajun Rice Pilaf

$3.00

Crispy Fries

$3.00

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Red Beans & Rice

$3.00

Fried Okra

$3.00

Dirty Rice

$3.00

Maque Choux

$3.00

Collard Greens

$3.00

Jalapeno Mac

$3.00

Poboys

all PoBoys topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles & house made Cajun Remoulade - comes with 1 side

Blackened Chicken Poboy

$12.00

Catfish Poboy

$12.00

Roast Beef Poboy

$14.00

Gator Poboy

$15.00

Shrimp Poboy

$13.00

House Favorites

Bayou Sampler *

$40.00

3 PCS Fried Catfish, Crab Beignets, Gator Bites, 9 Fried Shrimp, cup of Gumbo, cup of Etouffee

Steak Brielle

$28.00

12 oz Ribeye smothered in our Crawfish Etouffee, atop a bed of Rice Pilaf. 1 side

Blackened Catfish Atchafalaya

$20.00

2 Catfish Fillets over rice pilaf smothered in our savory Crawfish Etouffee, 1 side

Cajun Chicken Pasta

$15.00

Comes with Garlic Toast & a House Salad

Blackened Chops w/Cajun Mushroom Sauce

$16.00

comes with 2 sides

Blackened Chicken w/Cajun Mushroom Sauce

$15.00

comes with 2 sides

Redfish Courtbouillon

$17.00

A classic Cajun dish - a rich and spicy fish stew that's served over rice. (Courtbouillon is pronounced "coo-bee-on" in south Louisiana) comes with 1 side

Entrees

all come with 2 sides

Smoked Atlantic Salmon

$20.00

8 Oz. Filet, smoked In-House

Catfish Entree

$16.00

2 Filets, Fried or blackened

Chicken Fried Chicken

$15.00

with Tasso Gravy

Chefs Meatloaf

$15.00

w/Cajun Tomato sauce

Shrimp Platter

$17.00

9 Jumbo shrimp, fried or blackened

Whole Catfish

$19.00

Whole, bone-in fried Catfish

Natchitoches Meat Pies

$12.00

An authentic turnover, Louisiana style!

Desserts

Slice of Cake

$6.00

Ask your server what the flavor of the week is!

Bourbon Bread Pudding

$7.00

Nola style bread pudding topped with a bourbon cream sauce

Mardi Gras Cheesecake

$7.00

All the flavors of a king cake married with a cheesecake and a festive look.

Beignets (6)

$7.00

3 Beignets

$4.00

Breakfast

Waffle Breakfast

$14.00

Belgian Waffle, 2 Eggs & choice of meat

Pancake Breakfast

$12.00

2 Cakes, 2 Eggs & choice of meat.

Biscuit Breakfast

$15.00

2 fluffy homemade biscuits, 2 eggs, choice of meat & side of tasso gravy

Croissant French Toast

$14.00

4 Slices of buttery croissants topped with powdered sugar, 2 Eggs & choice of meat

Brielle's Southern Breakfast

$13.00

2 Eggs, Hash Browns or Brabrant Potatoes, choice of meat, Grits & White/Wheat Toast

MARDI GRAS

$11.29

Onions - Peppers - Tomatoes - Andouille Sausage - Pepper Jack Cheese Topped With Our "Gulf Coast Crab Queso" Includes Any (1) Of The Following Items: Hash Browns - Home Fries - Grits. Then choose White/Wheat Toast

Breakfast Sides

Hashbrowns

$3.00

Brabrant Potatoes

$4.00

Diced potatoes cooked crispy tender and tossed in a garlicky butter sauce

Grits

$2.00

Toast

$2.00

Belgian Waffle

$8.00

Bacon (4)

$6.00

Andouille

$6.00

Sausage Patties

$4.00

Short Stack

$4.00

French Short Stack

$5.00

Single egg

$1.50

Drinks

Fountain Soda

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

SM Milk

$3.00

LG Milk

$4.00

SM OJ

$3.00

LG OJ

$4.00

Fountain

Lemonade

$3.00

Root beer

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet coke

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

1/2 sweet 1/2 US

$3.00

Fanta

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

OJ

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Flavor Shot

$1.00

BB Ribs & Pulled Pork

BB Ribs & Pulled Pork

$21.79

Extras

SOLO PC FISH

$5.00

Side of Mushroom Gravy

$2.00

3 Solo Shrimp

$3.00

Solo Pork Chop

$6.00

Solo Blackened Chicken

$5.00

Solo PC Bread

$1.00

Extra French Bread

$1.00

Extra Cajun Remoulade

$0.50

Solo MeatPie

$5.00

Side of Gravy

$2.00

Solo Wing

$1.75

Solo Salmon

$12.00

Extra Roll

$1.00

Kids Meals

Chicken Strips

$5.00

Kids Shrimp

$5.00

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Catfish Nuggets

$5.00

Kids Pancake

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Serving up authentic Cajun & Creole dishes, southern faves and some GREAT breakfast items!

Location

2037 South Meridian Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK 73108

Directions

